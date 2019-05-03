Reedsburg’s Dominic DeJesus drew a run-scoring walk to break a tie in the top of the eighth inning, and relief pitcher Hayden Hahn pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth to give the Beavers a 3-2 victory over Waunakee, the state’s top-ranked Division 1 team.
The victory allowed the visiting Beavers (7-1 Badger North) to hand the defending WIAA state champion Warriors (6-1) their first league loss, creating a first-place tie in the loss column.
Jake Wegner singled twice in three at-bats for the Beavers, and Will Ross and Nate Stevens each doubled for Waunakee.
Mount Horeb 7, Beaver Dam 6
Chase Markin had three hits, including a ninth-inning single that drove in the winning run as the Vikings (5-2 Badger North) triumphed at home over the Beavers (3-4). Tyler Denu got the pitching victory in relief, and added two base hits. Zack Albrent had five hits for the Vikings.
Portage 7, Baraboo 5
Senior Austen Stensrud went 2-for-4, including a two-run double, to help the visiting Warriors (7-6, 3-6 Badger North) finish a season sweep of the Thunderbirds (7-10, 1-8). Senior Cody Jahn broke a tie, scoring on a passed ball with two outs in the top of the sixth.
Watertown 12-5, Fort Atkinson 3-3
Nick Logan had a double and four RBIs, and Peyton Foltz added three hits, as the Goslings (4-4 Badger South) scored eight runs in the second inning to beat the visiting Blackhawks (5-5).
In the second game, Cade Oiler drew a run-scoring walk with the game tied in the fifth inning, part of a five-run inning that helped the Goslings win.
Madison Edgewood 6,
Monona Grove 4
After entering the seventh inning trailing, 4-3, the visiting Crusaders (6-1) rallied to score three runs to take the lead. Tom Hartlieb went 3-for-3 for Edgewood, including a home run and a double.
Milton 2-3, Stoughton 1-4
The Red Hawks (7-2 Badger South) beat the visiting Vikings (2-7) in the first game of a doubleheader behind the pitching of Ethan Haefner. In the second game, Stoughton scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh and got two hits from Parker Milbauer to beat the Red Hawks.
Oregon 8, Monroe 3
Noah Brindley pitched 6-⅓ innings without allowing an earned run and added two hits to lead the Panthers (3-5 Badger South) to a home victory over the Cheesemakers (1-6).
Boys golf
Portage Invitational
Behind the top three individual finishers, Verona scored a four-player total of 309 for a one-stroke victory over Mount Horeb in the 14-team tournament at Portage Country Club. Austin Gaby and Ryan Mirwald led the field with 3-over-par 74s, but Gaby won a sudden-victory playoff for individual medalist honors. The Wildcats also got a 75 from Cale Rufenacht. Zak Kulka led Beaver Dam, shooting 76, and Mount Horeb’s Tommy Winkler and Ben Leis shot 77s.
Beloit Memorial Invitational
Silas Pickhardt shot a 3-over-par 73 at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course to lead Madison Memorial to a team score of 315 and a two-stroke victory over Lake Geneva Badger in the 17-team tournament. Sun Prairie was third at 333, led by Ethan Carrick’s 75.
Phoenix Invitational
Cambridge’s Ryan Janson shot a 6-over-par 76, followed by teammates Dane Jensen at 80 and Drew Jeffery at 81, to give the Blue Jays a victory in the six-team tournament at Watertown Country Club.
Softball
Middleton 10, Madison West 0
Olivia Hebert led the host Cardinals (6-5 Big Eight) with three RBIs in a victory over the Regents (2-8). Brynn Thayer and Ellie Buza combined to strike out nine with no walks against West.
Madison Memorial 11, Madison East 0
Senior pitcher Camryn Decker allowed four hits as the host Spartans (5-5 Big Eight) shut out the Purgolders (2-8). Haley Lemberger went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead Memorial.
Janesville Parker 13, Madison La Follette 1
Chelsea Naber gave up one hit and one walk in three innings and pitched three strikeouts help the host Vikings (6-5 Big Eight) take the victory over the visiting Lancers (1-9).
Madison Edgewood 6, Oregon 5
Sarah Meyer delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Crusaders (5-4) over the Panthers (4-6). Edgewood pitcher Michelle Schmitt struck out nine and singled twice.
Milton 10, Fort Atkinson 2
Emily Goodger delivered a double and a home run in five at-bats to lift the Red Hawks (7-1 Badger South) past the host Blackhawks (5-4). Milton’s Erika Reif pitched a complete game, striking out eight. Fort Atkinson's Autumn Congdon went 2-for-3 with a home run.
Monroe 8, Stoughton 0
The host Cheesemakers (10-0 Badger South) got a three-hit, shutout performance from pitcher Olivia Bobak to beat the Vikings (1-7). Bobak also went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Baraboo 10, Reedsburg 2
Jade Parchem led the visiting Thunderbirds (5-4 Badger North) with three hits and five RBIs against the Beavers (3-6). Emma Crary pitched a six-hitter, striking out five.
DeForest 11, Waunakee 0
The visiting Norskies (9-0 Badger North) used an eight-run second inning to beat the Warriors (5-5). Aleah Grundahl went 3-for-3 with a double and Taylor Von Behren homered for DeForest.
Portage 16, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 1 (3)
Junior Brianna Brandner went 4-for-4 and junior Katelyn Belleau went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs as the host Warriors (11-4) pummeled the Foxes in a game in the Poynette Jamboree.
Girls soccer
Oregon 5, Monona Grove 0
Junior Avary Fanning scored in the 5th and 87th minutes to lead the Panthers (4-0-0 Badger South) past the host Silver Eagles (3-2-0). Junior Melia Moyer kept the shutout alive with two saves.
Madison Edgewood 3, Milton 0
Senior Jordyn Rothwell scored the first and third goals and Madeline Cruz added a pair of assists as the Crusaders (5-0-0 Badger South) blanked the Red Hawks (3-1-0). The Crusaders put up 26 shots, 11 on goal in the win. Goalkeeper Emma Meriggioli required one save for the shutout.
Mount Horeb 3, Reedsburg 1
Senior Maggie Conway had a goal and two assists to lift the Vikings (2-1-1) past the Beavers (1-3-0). Reedsburg’s Amber Grundahl prevented a shutout in the 89th minute after scoring on an assist from freshman Cassidy Klitzke.