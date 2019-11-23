Rachel Parman scored 17 points and Rayna Briggs added 16 on Saturday to lead the host Verona girls basketball team to a 61-38 victory over Janesville Parker in the Big Eight Conference opener for both teams.
The Wildcats (1-1) also received 11 points from Megan Murphy. Tina Shelton scored 10 points for Parker (0-2).
Middleton 88,
Madison East 66
The Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 Big Eight) took advantage of 32 Purgolders fouls, going 29-for-51 from the free-throw line to win behind five double-digit scorers. Sophomore McKenna Monogue scored 22 points and senior Evie Coleman added 18 for the Cardinals, who made nine 3-pointers. East got 21 points from senior Kalena Bentley.
Madison La Follette 60, Madison West 25
The Lancers (1-0, 1-0 Big Eight) pulled away from a nine-point halftime lead with a 39-13 scoring run in the second half against the host Regents (0-1, 0-1).
Janesville Craig 66,
Beloit Memorial 39
Claudia Fieiras scored 23 points to lead five players with eight or more points as the host Cougars (1-0, 1-0 Big Eight) opened a 36-14 halftime lead and beat the Purple Knights (0-1, 0-1).
Beaver Dam 65, Germantown 59
The host Golden Beavers (2-0) won their own tournament, taking a 42-26 lead over the Warhawks (1-1). Germantown was ranked No. 6 in Wissports.net’s preseason rankings.
Matyson Wilke scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Beaver Dam, the three-time defending WIAA Division 3 state champs. Germantown got 19 points apiece from Kamorea Arnold and Natalie McNeal.
Marshall 66, Franklin 55
In the Beaver Dam tournament, the two-time defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Cardinals rebounded from a Friday loss to Germantown with a victory over the Sabers.
DeForest 83,
Stevens Point 59
The Norskies (1-0) got 21 points from Maggie Trautsch and 15 from Grace Roth, and sank 13 3-pointers, to roll past the host Panthers (0-1). DeForest, which took a 40-21 halftime lead, also got 10 points from Megan Mickelson. Stevens Point got 23 points from Leah Earnest.
Brookfield East 59, Columbus 48
The Cardinals (1-2) were down 33-21 at halftime, and couldn’t make up the difference in a loss to the Spartans (1-1) at Beaver Dam. Jordan Link led Columbus with 11 points, shooting 6-for-6 from the line. Rachel Scott scored 14 points for Brookfield East.
Madison Abundant Life 52, Stockbridge 23
The Challengers (2-1) used a 28-11 halftime lead, behind five 3-pointers from Addy Schmiesing, to win their own tournament by stopping Stockbridge (2-1). Schmiesing scored 21 points. Maeya Bakke added 14 points.
Boys hockey
Sun Prairie 7,
Beloit Memorial co-op 0
Junior Nick Johnson scored a hat trick in just under 30 minutes of play as the host Cardinals (1-0, 1-0 Big Eight) handily defeated the Purple Knights (0-1, 0-1).
Kaden Brunson added a goal and three assists and Carter Watters had three assists. Beloit’s Aidan Wright recorded 45 saves.
Monroe co-op 5,
New Berlin Eisenhower co-op 1
The Cheesemakers (1-0) scored three goals in the second period en route to a victory over the Ice Force (0-1) in Milwaukee.
Sophomore Hayden Roth scored two goals and added two assists, and Payton Stauffacher had a goal and two assists for the winners. Eisenhower got 56 saves from Matt Risser.
Waunakee 7, Middleton 4
Steven Pasinato scored two goals and added an assist as host Waunakee (1-0) opened a 5-0 lead midway through the second period and held on to beat the Cardinals (0-1). Brooks Kalscheur scored twice for Middleton.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 11, Brookfield Central co-op 1
The Rock County Fury (1-0) got four goals and three assists from Alyssa Knauf to cruise past the Glacier (0-1). Beloit Memorial’s Olivia Cronin recorded 38 saves.