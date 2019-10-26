There were chances in regulation. More chances in overtime. And even more chances during an extended shootout.
Finally, in a pouring rain on Saturday night, senior defender Lamin Darboe made the most of his chance — sending the Madison East boys soccer team to WIAA sectional play with a penalty-kicks victory over Wales Kettle Moraine at Breese Stevens Field.
The Purgolders, ranked sixth in the state coaches’ poll, played Kettle Moraine to a scoreless tie through overtime and 90 minutes of regulation.
“We controlled possession and had five or six really good chances in overtime,” East coach Kyle Koenig said.
In the first shootout, both teams made four of five penalty kicks. West had the chance to win on the fifth attempt, but Kettle Moraine goalkeeper Aiden Montowe made a save.
That forced another shootout, this one sudden victory, and when the Lasers missed their seventh attempt, Darboe made his to end the match.
Richard Hernandez made four saves to give East the shutout.
East will take on fourth-ranked Madison West in a sectional semifinal on Thursday at Madison Area Technical College. West won the first meeting, 1-0.
Madison West 3, Waunakee 0
Jackson Stair delivered a hat trick, scoring twice in the first half and again with less than four minutes to play, to lead the host Regents past the Warriors.
Verona 3,
Madison Memorial 1
Gannon Simonett scored a tie-breaking goal in the 29th minute, after assisting on Jack Knight’s opening goal, and Jonathan Gamez added a late insurance score to lift the third-ranked Wildcats over the Spartans. Dominick Ramirez scored for Memorial.
Middleton 2,
Oconomowoc 0
The visiting Cardinals got second-half goals from Peter Tuttle and Ezra Joseph, along with five saves from Nick Hinz, to shut out the Raccoons.
Oregon 2, DeForest 1
In Division 2, junior Pat Brognano scored a first-half goal and junior Ben Statz added a score in the 59th minute to lift the Panthers past the visiting Norskies. Drew Ciesielczyk scored in the 73rd minute for DeForest.
Monona Grove 3,
Union Grove 1
Isaac Becker scored an unassisted goal in the 13th minute and added another score in the 16th minute to lift the Silver Eagles over the Broncos.
Elkhorn 4, Stoughton 1
Elkhorn, ranked second, scored four second-half goals to break away against the visiting Vikings.
Sauk Prairie 1, Baraboo 0
Riley Jelinek made three saves in a shutout performance and Jakob Wilson scored in the 64th minute to give the Eagles a home victory over the Thunderbirds.
Brookfield East 6, Beaver Dam 1
The Golden Beavers kept things close in the first half, as the state’s top-ranked Spartans held a 1-0 lead at the break, and Nathan Jansen’s penalty-kick goal trimmed the East margin to 2-1 in the second half. But East scored the final four goals to pull away.
McFarland 4,
Belleville/New Glarus 0
Zach Nichols struck the first goal in the 22nd minute, and assisted on two other scores, to lead the Spartans (13-2-4) to a victory over the visiting Sugar River Raiders (12-7-1). Julian Lutz recorded 19 saves for Belleville/New Glarus.
Mount Horeb 1, Whitewater 0
Tyler Banfield scored in the 17th minute to give the Vikings the win over the Whippets. Gabriel Guenther was credited with the assist.
Delavan-Darien 5, Madison Edgewood 0
The host Comets eliminated the Crusaders and will play host to Mount Horeb in a sectional semifinal.
Girls volleyball
Verona 3, Onalaska 1
The Wildcats earned a sectional semifinal rematch with Sun Prairie on Thursday, taking a 25-18, 23-25, 25-11, 25-20 victory over the Hilltoppers.
Claudia Bobb led the Wildcats in digs and service aces, Jordan Armstrong was the assist leader and Madelyn Kelley led in kills and blocks.
Sun Prairie 3,
Madison Memorial 0
K.J. McNabb tallied 10 kills and 3.5 blocks to power the Cardinals, an honorable-mention pick in the Division 1 state rankings, to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 victory over the visiting Spartans. Carolyn Bohm totaled 15 digs and two service aces for Memorial.
Waunakee 3, Reedsburg 1
Milla Malik scored 15 kills, Sam Miller provided 24 assists and Hayley Krysinski added 22 digs to lead the host Warriors (40-7) to a 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, 25-7 victory over the Beavers. Rachel Schmitt had 18 assists and Macie Wieman 16 kills for Reedsburg.
DeForest 3, Middleton 1
Kaycee Meiners scored 17 kills, Leah Doucette added 19 assists and Emily Bonoanno had 24 digs to lead the Norskies past the Cardinals 33-31, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23. Jada Cerniglia had 30 digs for Middleton.
Janesville Parker 3, Monona Grove 0
The host Cougars defeated the Silver Eagles 25-23, 27-25, 25-18. Jayda Schober had 12 kills for Janesville Parker, and Shay Riley added 47 assists for the victors.
Fort Atkinson 3, Milton 0
In the Elkhorn sectional, the Blackhawks defeated the Red Hawks 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 to advance. Callie Krause paced Fort Atkinson with 33 assists and five aces, and Abbey Falk had 12 kills, two blocks and three aces to lead Milton.
Watertown 3, Beaver Dam 2
The state seventh-ranked Goslings rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win the final two sets and eliminate the Golden Beavers with a 22-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory.
McFarland 3,
Sauk Prairie 1
In the Division 2 East Troy sectional, McFarland dropped the first set, 28-30, and then won the next three sets 25-23, 25-18, 25-19. Lizzy Fortune had 30 assists for McFarland, and Katie Hildebrandt added nine kills and six aces for the Spartans.
Lakeside Lutheran 3,
East Troy 0
The host Warriors defeated the visiting Trojans 25-21, 25-23, 25-16. For second-ranked Lakeside, Karli Johnson scored her 2000th career assist.
Waterloo 3,
Johnson Creek 0
In Division 3, the second-ranked Pirates earned a 25-17, 25-12, 25-13 victory over the Bluejays. Waterloo got 19 kills from Brooke Mosher, 22 assists and three blocks from Joslyn Wolff and 15 digs from Michaela Riege.
River Ridge 3, Wisconsin Heights 1
After dropping the first set, 19-25, the unbeaten Timberwolves went on to defeat the Vanguards, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23. Skylar White had 29 kills and five blocks for River Ridge.
Laconia 3, Marshall 0
The host Spartans took a 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 victory. The Cardinals got 19 assists from Skyla Michalak.
Girls swimming
Hillmen Invitational
Sauk Prairie won the nine-team invitational at UW-Platteville with 458 points, as the 200-yard medley relay team of Alexa Judd, Amelia Hunter, Riley Talmage and Cora Dunnum took second with a time of 1 minute, 57.27 seconds.
Monroe/New Glarus finished second with 439 points, and Mekenzie Hammer won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.27.