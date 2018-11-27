Free throws made all the difference Monday night as the Pardeeville boys basketball team pulled out a 75-68 overtime victory over host Waterloo in non-conference play.
First, Waterloo missed a pair of free throws in the final seconds of regulation to allow the game to go into overtime tied, 63-63. Then, Pardeeville made eight of 10 free throws in the extra period, including 4-for-6 shooting by Peter Freye, to pull away.
Jackson Pargman led the Bulldogs (1-0) with 24 points, Freye added 18, Austin Klubertanz had 14 and Derek Lindert scored 11.
Waterloo (0-2) got 17 points from Aaron Brey, 16 from Spencer Noel and 14 from Ernest Jiles.
Pardeeville made 18 of 21 free throws on the night, and Waterloo went 7-for-17 from the line.
Platteville 61, Edgerton 60
The Crimson Tide's Drew Willie was fouled while attempting a 3-point shot with :0.2 seconds left. He made the first two shots but missed the third to allow the Hillmen (1-1) to escape with a victory over Edgerton (0-1).
Isaiah Oswald scored 28 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead Platteville.
Wisconsin Heights 58, Barneveld 37
The host Vanguards (2-0) made six 3-point baskets in the second half, four of them by Shraven Parman, to break loose from a 16-12 halftime lead with 42 second-half points against the Eagles (0-2).
Parman finished with 18 points, Clayton Caminiti added 16 and De'Shawn Barsness had 14 for the winners.
Barneveld got 12 points from Dayne Evans.
Belleville 73, Juda 41
Royce Clark scored 19 points and Kody Fahey added 11, leading a group of 12 players who scored points, as the Wildcats (1-0) rolled to a 36-20 halftime lead and beat the Panthers (0-2).
Gavin Kammerer scored 20 points to lead Juda.
Girls basketball
Cambridge 67, Edgerton 38
Olivia Williams scored 18 points to help the visiting Blue Jays (2-1) defeat the Crimson Tide (0-3).
Cambridge opened a 38-15 halftime lead and also got 10 points apiece from Mayah Holzhueter and Mary Hommen. Edgerton got 13 points from Morgan Demrow and 10 from Cassidy Danks.
Boys hockey
Madison Edgewood 9, Monroe co-op 1
The Cheesemakers (1-1 overall, 0-1 Badger South) opened the second period with a game-tying goal by Hayden Roth, but the Crusaders (3-0, 1-0) scored five goals in the period to take control.
Thomas Weis scored four goals and added an assist for the winners, and Hunter Stracka scored a pair of goals.