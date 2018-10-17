The defense was again set to full intensity for the Oregon boys soccer team on Tuesday night — and the offense was cranked up to 10.
The Panthers (16-2-1), last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, started the 2018 tournament trail with a 10-0 victory Wilmot in a regional semifinal at home.
Oregon has allowed only one goal in 13 games dating to Sept. 8, outscoring opponents 62-1 over that stretch.
Madison Conduah had a first-half hat trick and added two assists. Colin Bjerke finished with two goals and two assists and Girish Russell had a goal and two assists.
Milton 3, Baraboo 0
Nick Robinson had a goal and an assist as the Red Hawks (9-7-3) shut out the Thunderbirds (8-11-1).
DeForest 5,
Westosha Central 0
Travis Nelson recorded a goal and two assists in the first half for the Norskies (9-3-4) in their home victory over the Falcons (3-13-0).
Monona Grove 4, Reedsburg 0
Connor Bracken had a goal and an assist and the host Silver Eagles (13-4-0) blanked the Beavers (2-15-2). Reedsburg goalkeeper Kip Cunningham finished with 16 saves.
Waunakee 5, Burlington 0
Nathan Mais and Jacob Moullie each had a goal and an assist in the first half for the Warriors in a home victory over the Demons.
Sauk Prairie 7,
Fort Atkinson 1
Austin Werderits and Misael Dominguez both scored their first varsity goals as the Eagles defeated the Blackhawks.
Division 1
Verona 12,
Janesville Parker 0
Eliot Popkewitz finished with two goals and two assists as the seventh-ranked Wildcats (13-2-3) scored eight first-half goals and defeated the visiting Vikings (1-16-0). Jonathan Gamez had two goals and two assists.
Oconomowoc 4,
Beloit Memorial 0
Cameron Hardesty scored twice as the visiting Raccoons (9-4-2) shut out the Purple Knights (13-8-2). Beloit Memorial goalkeeper Dennis Aragon finished with two saves.
Sun Prairie 9,
Lake Geneva Badger 2
Kyle Hagerman scored five goals, giving him 41 on the season, in the Cardinals’ home victory against the Badgers. Addison Hochevar recorded nine saves for Badger.
Madison East 4,
Janesville Craig 2
Samauke Toure scored three goals and had an assist to carry the host Purgolders past the Cougars.
Division 3
Edgerton 1, Adams-Friendship 1 (4-2 so)
The Crimson Tied played Adams-Friendship even through regulation and overtime, but advanced with a 4-2 victory in a penalty-kicks shootout.
Dodgeville/Mineral
Point 10,
Black River Falls co-op 0
Josh Jacobsen had a hat trick and Jared Wedig scored twice as the host Dodgers (4-6-1) defeated the Tigers (1-17-1).
Division 4
Madison Country Day co-op 4, Dodgeland/Hustisford 3
Nicolas Donoso found Simon Sharpswain in the 88th minute to score the go-ahead goal for the Prairie Hawks. Nicholas Blome scored a goal and an assist for United in the first half.
Boys volleyball
Middleton 3, Madison East 0
The Cardinals (7-0 Big Eight) won the Big Eight Conference regular-season championship for the 12th time in 13 years, getting nine digs and three aces from Dylan Griffith in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 victory over the Purgolders (3-4).
Madison Memorial 3,
Madison La Follette 0
Josh Barth had 10 kills as the visiting Spartans (5-1) took a 25-8, 25-18, 25-15 victory against the Lancers (1-6). Madison La Follette’s Chad Cumming had two blocks and 10 assists.
Madison West 3,
Madison Edgewood 0
Wes Jekel’s 11 kills and five aces led the Regents (4-2) to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-14 home victory over the Crusaders (0-6).
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 3, Beloit Memorial 0
Kraymer Gladem had 15 kills and five aces as the host Blackhawks (2-4 Big Eight) earned a 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 victory over the Purple Knights (3-3).
Girls swimming
Waunakee 126, Portage 44
Freshman Makenzie Wallace took first in the 200 individual medley (2:22.52) and 500 freestyle (5:37.86) to lead Waunakee past Portage in a Badger North Conference dual.
DeForest 116, Lodi 54
Senior Camryn Hargraves won the 50 freestyle (25.05) and 100 butterfly (1:00.75) as the Norskies handled the Blue Devils in a Badger North dual. Brooke Presny earned Lodi’s only victory, taking the 200 freestyle (2:08.20).
Sauk Prairie 115, Beaver Dam 55
The sixth-ranked Eagles won seven of eight individual events to take a Badger North dual win over the Golden Beavers. Beaver Dam’s only victory came from Liz Grenon in the 100 backstroke (1:04.66).