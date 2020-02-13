Prep roundup: Oregon knocks off Watertown to clinch Badger South girls basketball title

Girls hockey

Beloit Memorial co-op 1,

Sun Prairie co-op 0

Anika Einbeck scored the lone goal as the visiting Rock County Fury (15-8-0, 9-2-0 Badger) upended the host Cap City Cougars (18-4, 9-2). The loss left both teams tied for second place in the Badger race, one win back of the Middleton co-op. Sun Prairie can earn a tie with a home win over Beaver Dam on Saturday, and Beloit Memorial can tie for the title with a home win over Viroqua on Saturday.