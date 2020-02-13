Prep roundup: Oregon knocks off Watertown to clinch Badger South girls basketball title

The Oregon girls basketball team clinched the outright Badger South Conference championship Thursday night, holding off host Watertown 44-36.
Carleigh Roberts scored 13 points and Izzie Peterson 11 for the Panthers (16-4 overall, 12-1 Badger South). Watertown (14-6, 9-3) got 16 points from Teya Maas.
Madison Edgewood 40,
Stoughton 37
Sarah Lazar made a layup with 9 seconds left as the host Crusaders (13-8, 9-4 Badger South) defeated the visiting Vikings (7-14, 3-10). Lazar finished with nine points. Stoughton got 12 points from Myranda Kotlowski.
Monona Grove 45,
Fort Atkinson 44
The Silver Eagles (13-8, 8-5 Badger South) scored 20 points in the final nine minutes, wiping out a 34-25 deficit to beat the host Blackhawks (3-16 0-13). Jadee Christiansen scored 14 points and Jenny Gorton 11 for the winners. Fort got 16 points from Tyla Staude.
Monroe 67, Milton 50
Grace Tostrud had 20 points, going 10-for-10 from the free throw line, as the Cheesemakers (11-9, 6-6 Badger South) beat the Red Hawks (7-14, 4-9). Abbie Campion had 22 points to lead Milton. Megan Benzschawel had 18 for Monroe.
Mount Horeb 49, Baraboo 40
Kenzie Couthard scored 11 points as the visiting Vikings (10-10, 4-9 Badger North) upended the host Thunderbirds (2-18, 1-12). Emma Anderson had 10 for the winners. Taylor Pfaff scored 19 points for Baraboo.
Reedsburg 56, Portage 16
The host Beavers (14-7, 8-5) rolled to a 38-7 halftime lead against the Warriors (2-19, 1-12). Mahra Wieman scored 21 points and Trenna Cherney 15 for Reedsburg.
Waunakee 80, Sauk Prairie 41
The Warriors (16-5, 9-4 Badger North) trounced the Eagles (12-9, 5-8) behind 23 points from Elena Maier. Naomi Breunig scored 21 points for Sauk Prairie. Brooke Ehle had 17 points on five 3-pointers for Waunakee.
Deerfield 61, Williams Bay 28
The Demons (15-5, 11-0) clinched the outright Trailways South Conference title with a runaway victory over the visiting Bulldogs (9-12, 6-6). Jayden Winger and Steffi Siewert scored 12 points each for Deerfield.
Boys basketball
Madison La Follette 79,
Janesville Craig 68
The No. 1-ranked Spartans (17-0, 14-0 Big Eight) leaned on their high-powered offense to hold off a challenge from the visiting Cougars (9-9, 6-8). Derek Gray had 24 points and Ben Probst 17 for La Follette. Caleb Scoville scored 21 points for Craig.
Madison East 90,
Janesville Parker 58
The Purgolders (13-4, 12-2 Big Eight) used a balanced scoring attack to cruise past the Vikings (4-13, 2-11). Jevan Boyton scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half to lead East.
Madison Memorial 65,
Madison West 61
The Spartans (13-5, 9-5 Big Eight) edged the Regents (8-11, 4-9) behind Yacouba Traore’s 18 points. Jerome Jacobs finished with 24 points and Dayne Armwald 19 for West. Kyle Yu scored 16 for Memorial.
Sun Prairie 85, Verona 63
Colin Schaeffer scored 33 points as the state 10th-ranked Cardinals (14-3, 11-3 Big Eight) downed the Wildcats (3-16, 3-11). Haakon Anderson scored 19 points for Verona. Delaware Hale had 14 for Sun Prairie.
Middleton 78, Beloit Memorial 65
Cole Deptula scored 19 points as the host Cardinals (6-11, 5-9 Big Eight) handled the visiting Purple Knights (2-15, 2-12). Billy Johnson scored 15 points for the winners. Jaden Bell scored 26 points for Beloit Memorial.
Lake Mills 65,
Lakeside Lutheran 49
Adam Moen scored 16 points as the L-Cats (16-3, 6-1 Capitol North), ranked eighth in Division 3, handled the host Warriors (9-10, 3-4). Charlie Bender and Mike Herrington scored 14 points each for Lake Mills.
Lodi 51, Luther Prep 48
Trey Traeder hit a 3-pointers with 9 seconds left to lift the Blue Devils (12-6, 5-2 Capitol North) over the host Phoenix (4-13, 0-7). Lodi got 14 points from Jack Persike. Paul Frick scored 14 for Luther Prep.
Columbus 60, Poynette 33
Ben Emler scored 22 points to lead the host Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 Capitol North) to a runaway victory over the Pumas (6-13, 1-6). Columbus outscored Poynette 38-17 in the second half. Nik Feller scored 19 points for the Pumas.
New Glarus 53, Belleville 40
Garrett James totaled 15 points to lead the Glarner Knights (12-6, 7-0 Capitol South) past the host Wildcats (11-7, 3-4). Trevor Syse led Belleville with 17.
Waterloo 63, Marshall 41
The Cardinals (13-6, 5-2 Capitol South) broke open a four-point halftime lead with a 40-22 scoring run in the second half to beat the visiting Pirates (7-10, 1-6). Craig Ward scored 22 points to lead Marshall and Reid Truschinski added 16. Waterloo got 10 points apiece from Blake Huebner and Eugene Wolff.
Edgerton 101, Big Foot 57
The host Crimson Tide (14-4, 11-3 Rock Valley) rolled to a 54-25 halftime lead and sank 14 3-pointers, four by Clayton Jenny, to beat the Chiefs (4-14, 2-12). Brian Rusch scored 18 points for Edgerton, making three 3-pointers.
McFarland 66, Whitewater 55
Jackson Werwinski scored 17 points and Pete Pavelec had 16 to lead the Spartans (10-8, 8-6 Rock Valley) past the Whippets (7-12, 5-10). Jake Martin tallied 21 points for Whitewater.
River Valley 59, Platteville 34
The host Blackhawks (10-7, 7-1 Southwest Wisconsin) took a 19-point halftime lead and coasted past the Hillmen (3-16, 1-7). Josh Maier led 10 River Valley scorers with 12 points.
Madison Abundant Life/SA 72,
Madison Country Day 42
Bretn Schmiesing led four double-digit scorers with 19 points as the Challengers (4-15, 2-8 Trailways South) upended the Prairie Hawks (0-18, 0-10). Ryan Rockwell had 13 points for Abundant Life. Stephen Bosben had 17 points, with four 3-pointers, for Country Day.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 1,
Sun Prairie co-op 0
Anika Einbeck scored the lone goal as the visiting Rock County Fury (15-8-0, 9-2-0 Badger) upended the host Cap City Cougars (18-4, 9-2). The loss left both teams tied for second place in the Badger race, one win back of the Middleton co-op. Sun Prairie can earn a tie with a home win over Beaver Dam on Saturday, and Beloit Memorial can tie for the title with a home win over Viroqua on Saturday.
Boys hockey
Middleton 10, La Follette/East 2
The host Cardinals (12-10-0, 8-5-0 Big Eight) scored four goals in the first period and coasted past the Lakers (2-19-1, 1-12-0) Ten players scored for Middleton, and Tom Moreau had a goal and two assists.
Sauk Prairie co-op 8, Stoughton 1
Luke and Nick Mast scored two goals each as the host Eagles (14-3-1) handled the visiting Vikings (4-17-1). Quinn Ziemann saved 36 shots for Sotughton.
Waukesha North co-op 6,
Beloit Memorial co-op 2
Jakob Schowengerdt had a hat trick to propel the Wings (9-11-3) past the Purple Knights (3-19-0). Alec Bishop and Gavin Jensen had a goal apiece for Memorial.
Oregon 5, West Bend West co-op 3
Adam Franken and Jacob Cameron each had a pair of goals as the Panthers (12-11-1) held off the Ice Bears (8-14-0). Colton Dailey stopped 18 shots for Oregon.
DeForest co-op 3, Milton/Fort Atkinson 0
The host Norskies (7-16-1) scored twice in the third period to pull away from the visiting Red Hawks (5-17-1). Gabe Larsen and Jake Barger scored the late goals for DeForest. Luke Grote saved 27 shots for the Red Hawks.
Gymnastics
Verona/Edgewood 136.875,
Madison West 129.805
Hailey Dohnal took first in vaulting, floor and all-around to lead the Wildcats past the Regents in a Big Eight Conference dual. Maya Schneider won the beam for West. Alyssa Fischer won on uneven bars for Verona.
Middleton 125.150,
Madison East/La Follette 124.700
Thea Bender swept every event and the all-around for United, but the Cardinals managed the narrow win. Jayden Mathias placed second on bars and third on floor and balance beam for Middleton.
Janesville Craig 131.45,
Janesville Parker 115.15
Olivia Rebout won the all-around, scoring 35.275 points, and won vaulting and uneven bars, to lead the host Cougars past the Vikings in a Big Eight dual.