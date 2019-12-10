Prep roundup: Oregon girls use a big finish to defeat Edgewood in Badger South basketball

Host Oregon outscored Madison Edgewood by nine points in the second half to turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 56-48 victory in a Badger South Conference girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Liz Uhl led three double-digit scorers with 12 points for the Panthers (4-2, 2-0 Badger South). The Crusaders (2-2, 1-1) got 13 points from Sarah Lazar.
Monona Grove 47, Stoughton 44
A late 3-point attempt by the host Vikings (1-4, 0-2) went off the rim as the Silver Eagles (4-2, 1-1 Badger South) held on for the victory. Peighton Nelson led Monona Grove with 17 points.
Beaver Dam 85, Baraboo 27
The host Golden Beavers (5-1, 2-0 Badger North) took a 57-9 halftime lead and coasted past the Thunderbirds (0-5, 0-2). Maty Wilke scored 18 points, Natalie Jens had 17 and Carley Burchardt 11 for the winners.
DeForest 67, Reedsburg 49
Maggie Trautsch scored 24 points as the Norskies (5-1, 2-0 Badger North) downed the host Beavers (3-1, 1-1). Trenna Cherney had 15 points for Reedsburg. DeForest made 10 3-pointers.
Waunakee 63, Portage 34
Visiting Waunakee (4-1, 2-0 Badger North) went on a 37-17 run in the second half to beat Portage (0-6, 0-2). Elena Maier and Kailee Meeker scored 13 points each for Waunakee.
Mount Horeb 48, Sauk Prairie 36
Defense ruled the day as the visiting Vikings (4-1, 1-1 Badger North) beat the Eagles (3-3, 0-2) despite making only 13 of 30 free throws. Emma Anderson led both teams with 15 points, making 9 of 10 free throws and three 3-pointers. No Sauk Prairie player scored more than six points.
Clinton 66, Edgerton 41
The Cougars (4-1, 3-1 Rock Valley Conference) outscored their opponents by 15 in the second half to coast to a victory over the Crimson Tide (1-5, 0-4). Liz Kalk had 18 points and two 3-pointers to lead Clinton.
Evansville 58, McFarland 50
The Blue Devils (4-2, 4-0 Rock Valley) outscored the Spartans (2-4, 2-2) by 10 in the second half en route to victory. Paige Banks scored 21 points for the winners.
Madison East 89, Milwaukee Marshall 58
The Purgolders (2-4) used a 50-point second half to pull away from the visiting Eagles (2-4). Alonna Harvey-Williams scored 16 of her 29 points after halftime. Nasia Hicks added 18 for East. Alvi Badberry got 22 for Milwaukee Marshall.
Milwaukee Hamilton 54, Madison West 17
The host Wildcats (3-2) took a 24-6 halftime lead and held all players for the Regents (0-5) to four or fewer points in a non-conference victory. Marchelle Bowden scored 17 points for Hamilton.
Marshall 77, Columbus 42
The host Cardinals (4-2) jumped out to a 42-26 halftime lead en route to victory against the Cardinals (2-3). Marshall held Columbus to 16 points in the second half. Laura Nickel totaled 24 points and 10 rebounds, and teammate Anna Lutz totaled 23 points and eight rebounds.
Oconomowoc 49, Janesville Craig 43
The host Raccoons pulled away from a one-point halftime lead to hand the Cougars (4-1) their first loss. Claudia Fieiras led Craig with 20 points.
Belleville 63, Poynette 61
It was an offensive battle as the visiting Wildcats (4-1) were able to hold off the host Pumas (2-2). Four Belleville players reached double figures, led by Ava Foley with 14. Megan Reddeman led Poynette with 14.
Watertown Luther Prep 66, Waupun 55
The Phoenix (3-0) opened a 39-23 halftime lead and survived a 32-point second-half run to beat the host Warriors (4-1). For the winners, Grace Schmidt scored 25 points and Lauren Paulsen added 17. Peyton McGinnis had 30 points for Waupun.
Lake Mills 54, Wisconsin Dells 38
The L-Cats (6-0) outscored the host Chiefs (1-4) by 10 points in the second half to lock up a victory. Juliana Wagner poured in 14 points as Lake Mills made 12 of 13 free throws.
Westosha Central 40, Beloit Memorial 36
The Purple Knights (0-4) had a 24-15 second-half surge, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome the 13-point halftime deficit and they took the loss to host Falcons (2-2). Jaczquie Pabst scored 10 points for Beloit.
Boys basketball
Mount Horeb 57, Baraboo 36
The Vikings (2-2, 1-0) built on a 10-point halftime lead to get the Badger North victory against the host Thunderbirds (2-3, 0-1). Torrin Hannah scored 20 points and Carter Gilkes had 18. Baraboo got 17 points from Calvin Peterson.
Stoughton 49,
Madison Edgewood 39
The visiting Vikings (5-0, 2-0 Badger South) added to a six-point halftime lead in the victory against the host Crusaders (1-3, 1-1). Reece Sproul led the way for Stoughton with 18 points. Michael Regnier led Edgewood with 11 points.
Johnson Creek 49, Madison Abundant Life 31
The visiting Bluejays (2-1, 1-0 Trailways South Conference) handled the host Challengers (1-3, 0-1) from start to finish as Justin Swanson led the way with 16 points. Seth Byington scored 11 for Abundant Life with three 3-point baskets.
Williams Bay 74, Deerfield 71
The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0 Trailways South Conference) edged out a win over the Demons (2-2, 0-1) as Jaden Randall totaled 22 points. Tyler Haak scored 24 and Dayton Lasack had 14 for Deerfield.
Columbus 55, Cambridge 45
Ben Emler scored 30 points to ensure a win for the host Cardinals (1-3) against the Blue Jays (0-4). Jack Nikolay made four 3-pointers among 16 points for Cambridge, which didn’t attempt any free throws.
You have free articles remaining.
Lake Mills 46, Fort Atkinson 39
Charlie Bender scored 19 points, hitting three 3-pointers, for the visiting L-Cats (4-1) in the victory against the host Blackhawks (1-2). Caleb Haffelder led Fort Atkinson with nine points.
Lakeside Lutheran 77, Wisconsin Heights 48
The host Warriors (2-1) handled the visiting Vanguards (2-1) from the tip to the final buzzer. With 16 points, Collin Schultz led Lakeside Lutheran in scoring. Matt davis added 14 points of his own for the Warriors. Wisconsin Heights got 15 points from DeShawn Barsness.
Lodi 73, Dodgeville 48
Trey Traeder scored 23 points, without going to the free throw line, to help lead the host Blue Devils (3-1) past the Dodgers (0-3). Jack Persike hit five 3-pointers and added 22 points for Lodi.
McFarland 64, Oregon 49
Max Hanson scored 16 points and fueled a 36-27 run in the second half that carried the Spartans (3-1) past the Panthers (2-2). Oregon got 19 points from Erik Victorson and 13 from Ryne Panzer.
River Valley 64, Mauston 51
The host Blackhawks (1-1) scored at least 30 points in each half en route to a victory over the Golden Eagles (1-2). Joe Ryan scored 18 points and Will Bailey added 13, each making four 3-pointers. Cade Hall tallied 30 points for Mauston.
Ripon 84, Watertown Luther Prep 61
The Tigers (1-2) scored at least 40 points in each half to get the non-conference victory over the host Phoenix (1-2). Max Beuthin scored 26 for Ripon. Nathan de Galley had 22 points for Luther Prep.
Boys hockey
Waunakee 5,
Beaver Dam co-op 4
Dalton Jones evened the score with 32 seconds left, but Danny Reis scored 9 seconds later to give the victory to Waunakee (3-2-0, 1-0-0 Badger North) against Beaver Dam (3-1-0, 0-1-0).
Monroe co-op 4, Oregon 3
The Cheesemakers (6-0-0, 1-0-0 Badger South) remained perfect by pulling out a win against the Panthers (1-3-1, 0-1-0). Hayden Roth scored twice and had an assist for the winners. Kyle Rohrer had a hat trick for Oregon.
McFarland 10, Stoughton 2
The visiting Spartans (3-0-0, 1-0-0 Badger South) got two goals apiece from Simeon Pommerening, Carson Lehnherr and Jack Bartzen to roll past the Vikings (0-2-0, 0-1-0). The game saw one McFarland player and two Stoughton players disqualified for fighting.
Madison Edgewood 13,
Milton/Fort Atkinson 3
The Crusaders (2-2-0, 2-0-0 Badger South) jumped out to a big lead over the Red Hawks (1-5-0, 0-2-0), getting seven first-period goals from six players. Drew Lenz finished with four goals and an assist for Edgewood. Cody Menzel added a goal and three assists.
Madison West 8, Madison La Follette/East 0
The Regents (1-4-0, 1-2-0 Big Eight Conference) opened a 4-0 lead after one period and picked up their first victory against the Lakers (0-5-0, 0-3-0) at Hartmeyer Ice Arena. Devin Huie, Beckett Frey and Aidan Baccus scored two goals apiece for the winners.
Verona 9, Madison Memorial 0
Walker Haessig, Carson Lindell and Anthony Heinrichs scored two goals each as the Wildcats (5-1-0, 3-0-0) defeated the Spartans (1-4-0, 1-4-0) in a total team effort. Heinrichs added two assists.
Baraboo/Portage 4, Tomah/Sparta 3
The visiting Thunderbirds (4-2-0) scored twice in the first and second periods and survived a two-goal third period by the Timberwolves (3-2-1) to get the non-conference victory. Junior Campbell Koseor scored twice and had two assists and Dane Hinz tallied 36 saves for Baraboo. Danny Amberg had one goal and one assist for Tomah.
WrestlingSun Prairie 54, Madison La Follette 27
The Cardinals won nine of 14 matches in a Big Eight Conference dual-meet victory. The Lancers managed some pins early, but Sun Prairie finished strong with four wins in the final five weights.
Evansville 45, Monroe 32
The Blue Devils edged out the Cheesemakers with wins by Camden Staver, Austin Scofield and Matt Kostroun in the final three events. Alex Witt, Kelsey Domingez, Bodie Minder and Garrett Voegeli had pins for Monroe.
Boys swimming
Badger North Conference Relays
Host Baraboo and Sauk Prairie tied for the team championship with 100 points each, followed by McFarland with 94 points. The Thunderbirds won the 400-yard individual medley relay and 300 breaststroke relay, and the Eagles won the 800 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle freshman/sophomore relay and 100 freestyle relay.
Madison Edgewood 99, Oregon 70
The Crusaders swept 10 of 11 events to win the Badger South Conference dual against the host Panthers. Senior Truman teDuits won the 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. Adam Moen also swam a winning leg on those relays and won the 100 backstroke. David Stevenson won the 100 breaststroke for Oregon.
Fort Atkinson 86, Stoughton 84
The Vikings swept all three relay races, but fell short in a Badger South dual with the Blackhawks. Greyson Gottschalk won the 200 yard individual medley (2:14.05) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.73). Eddie Cervantes won the 50 freestyle (25.62) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.50) by more than two seconds.
Monona Grove 105, Watertown 64
The Silver Eagles swept nine of 11 events, including all three relays, to win a Badger South dual over the host Goslings. Double winners for Monona Grove were John McAllister in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, Cameron Tejeda in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, and Jonah Elfers in the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Nathan Williams won the 50 freestyle and Liam McCloskey won the 100 freestyle for Watertown.
Gymnastics
Mount Horeb 139.775, Sauk Prairie 111.525
Andrea O’Connell won the all-around with a score of 35.95 points, adding wins in floor exercise and on the uneven bars, to lead the Vikings to a Badger Conference dual-meet victory over the Eagles at home. Sydney Stoenner won the balance beam and vault for Mount Horeb.