Prep roundup: Oregon girls use a big finish to defeat Edgewood in Badger South basketball

Baraboo/Portage 4, Tomah/Sparta 3

The visiting Thunderbirds (4-2-0) scored twice in the first and second periods and survived a two-goal third period by the Timberwolves (3-2-1) to get the non-conference victory. Junior Campbell Koseor scored twice and had two assists and Dane Hinz tallied 36 saves for Baraboo. Danny Amberg had one goal and one assist for Tomah.

WrestlingSun Prairie 54, Madison La Follette 27

The Cardinals won nine of 14 matches in a Big Eight Conference dual-meet victory. The Lancers managed some pins early, but Sun Prairie finished strong with four wins in the final five weights.

Evansville 45, Monroe 32

The Blue Devils edged out the Cheesemakers with wins by Camden Staver, Austin Scofield and Matt Kostroun in the final three events. Alex Witt, Kelsey Domingez, Bodie Minder and Garrett Voegeli had pins for Monroe.

Boys swimming

Badger North Conference Relays