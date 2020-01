Prep roundup: Oregon girls beat MG to claim top spot in Badger Challenge

The Oregon girls basketball team made a four-point halftime lead hold up Tuesday night.

The 67-63 victory over visiting Monona Grove gave the Panthers (9-3, 6-1 Badger South Conference) sole possession of the league lead, dropping the Silver Eagles (10-3, 5-2) to second place.

What’s more, it set up a battle with Beaver Dam, ranked No. 1 in Division 2, at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the Badger Challenge finale between the No. 1 teams in both divisions.

Monona Grove will meet DeForest in the No. 2 game.

Liz Uhl scored 27 points for Oregon and Kaitlyn Schrimpf had 15. Ally Yundt had 16 points for Monona Grove.

Madison Memorial 96, Janesville Craig 54

Mia Morel scored 21 points, and the host Spartans (12-0, 9-0 Big Eight) took a 54-25 halftime lead toward beating the visiting Cougars (9-4, 6-4). Maya White-Eagle scored 18 points for Memorial, ranked second in the state in Division 1, and Leilani Kapinus and Emmoni Rankins had 16 points each. Claudia Fieiras led Craig with 24 points.

Lake Mills 59,

Lakeside Lutheran 48