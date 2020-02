Prep roundup: Nathan Kim leads Middleton swimmers to victory in own invitational

Winning three of the 11 events, the Middleton boys swimming team tuned up for next week’s Big Eight Conference meet with a first-place finish in its own 11-team Middleton Public School Invitational on Saturday.

The third-ranked Cardinals scored 387.5 points to top second-ranked Sun Prairie’s 333. Fourth-ranked Madison West took fourth with 280 points, followed by Madison Memorial and ninth-ranked Verona/Mount Horeb.

Middleton senior Nathan Kim won the 200 individual medley (1:55.63) and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:11.48) that locked up the Cardinals’ team title. Also for Middleton, freshman Nick Chirafisi won the 500 freestyle (4:51.58).

Sun Prairie junior Ben Wiegand set a meet record in the 100 freestyle (46.27 seconds), won the 200 freestyle (1:45.13) and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:27.11).

For West, senior Isaac Casey won the 50 freestyle (:21.41) and senior Charlie Feller won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.00).

Small School State

Second-ranked Madison Edgewood dominated a 12-team field to win the unofficial Small School State Invitational in Plymouth. The Crusaders won nine of the 12 events.