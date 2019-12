Prep roundup: Monroe survives triple-overtime test to hand Stoughton its first loss

A head-to-head battle between Monroe’s Cade Meyer and Stoughton’s Adam Hobson was too tight to last just 36 minutes on Friday night.

The visiting Cheesemakers and Vikings wound up playing three overtime periods in their Badger South Conference showdown before Monroe held on for a 79-76 victory.

Meyer, Monroe’s 6-foot-8 big man, scored seven points in overtime and 21 of his 32 points after halftime. Hobson, Stoughton’s senior guard, scored 22 of his 30 points after halftime, but had a potential game-tying 3-pointer rim out at the third overtime buzzer.

Monroe also got 18 points from Carson Leuzinger, who made seven of nine free throws in the overtime periods. Stoughton got 16 points from Cael McGee.

Monona Grove 55,

Madison Edgewood 52

Senior Trey Loken hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Silver Eagles (1-3, 1-1 Badger South) a victory over the visiting Crusaders (1-4, 1-2). Edgewood’s Isandro Jimenez scored 32 points, making six 3-pointers.

Oregon 64, Milton 59