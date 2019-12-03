The boys swimming season began with a big finish for the Monona Grove Silver Eagles on Tuesday night.
Cameron Tejeda, Caleb Jondle, Eli Kuzma and John McCallister teamed up to win the meet’s closing 400-yard freestyle relay in 3 minutes 34.09 seconds, giving Monona Grove 14 points in the event and a two-point victory over runner-up Madison Edgewood in the Badger South Conference Relays at Stoughton.
Edgewood scored 10 points for its runner-up finish in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Crusaders won four events to Monona Grove’s two. Colin Senke swam on all four of Edgewood’s winning relays and Truman teDuits was on three of the winning crews.
Stoughton and Watertown also won two events apiece.
Barracuda Invitational
The Middleton boys won three of 12 events and totaled 463 points to beat runner-up Hartland Arrowhead by 123 points and third-place Madison Memorial by 152 points in the season opener at Brookfield Central. Middleton’s Nathan Kim won the 200 individual medley (1:56.64), 100 butterfly (:52.43) and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
Boys basketball
Mount Horeb 52,
Monona Grove 50 (OT)
For the host Silver Eagles (0-1), Lance Nelson scored with less than 10 seconds left to force overtime, but it was Owen Ziegler’s behind-the-back assist that set up Jordan Hannah’s score and put the Vikings (1-1) up for good in non-conference play. Hannah missed a free throw, but Nelson’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer went awry. Ziegler finished with 17 points and Hannah had 11 for Mount Horeb. Nelson scored 14 for Monona Grove.
Reedsburg 65,
Madison Edgewood 54
Will Fuhrmann scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half and Carter Daniels got 15 of his 20 after halftime to carry the visiting Beavers (1-0) past the Crusaders (0-2). Edgewood got 13 points from Michael Regnier.
Madison La Follette 87,
Milwaukee Vincent 52
The Lancers (1-0) scored 45 points in the first half en route to victory against the visiting Vikings (0-3). Ben Probst scored 23 points, going 9-for-9 from the line for La Follette.
Lake Mills 51, Marshall 47
Mike Herrington scored all nine of his points after halftime and Matt Johnson got eight of his 17 after the break to power the host L-Cats (2-0) past the Cardinals (0-1). Marshall got 16 points from Cam Ward and 14 from Tyler Chadwick.
McFarland 67, Jefferson 57
Jackson Werwinski led the visiting Spartans (1-1, 1-0 Rock Valley) with 25 points and the Eagles (0-1, 0-1) couldn’t draw within striking distance late. James Monogue scored 22 points for Jefferson.
Girls basketball
Marshall 54, Monroe 40
Anna Lutz scored 30 points, making 7 of 8 free throws, and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Cardinals (3-1) to a home victory against the Cheesemakers (1-2), last year’s Division 2 runners-up. Monroe got 14 points from Megan Benzschawel.
Oregon 58, McFarland 47
Liz Uhl led the Panthers (2-2) with 13 points as they defeated the host Spartans (1-3) on the road. Peyton Witt and Lindsey Lonigro each scored 10 points for McFarland.
Boys hockey
Verona 9,
Beloit Memorial co-op 0
The Wildcats (3-1-0, 1-0-0 Big Eight) opened league play with a home shutout against the Purple Knights (1-3, 0-2), getting two goals apiece from Walker Haessig, Cale Rufenacht and Parker Ploc.
Sun Prairie 6, Madison West 1
Senior forward Carter Watters scored two goals and had two assists as the host Cardinals (2-0-0, 2-0-0 Big Eight) pulled away against the Regents (0-3-0, 0-1-0).
Girls hockey
Middleton co-op 10,
Baraboo co-op 0
Mia Goetzke scored three goals and had two assists, Rachel Mirwald got two goals and two assists and Hannah Kolpien had a goal and three assists as the Metro Lynx (3-0-0, 1-0-0 Badger) blanked the Badger Lightning (1-4-0, 0-1-0). Kaitlin Elder had 43 saves for Baraboo.