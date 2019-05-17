The Monona Grove boys tennis team advanced players in all seven flights to the semifinals of the Badger Conference tournament, which began Friday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Madison Edgewood and Milton each advanced players in five flights as Badger South teams claimed 21 of the 28 semifinal spots overall. Waunakee led the North schools with four semifinalists.
Leading the way for Monona Grove was No. 1 singles player Cole Lindwall, who gave up only one game in a pair of two-set victories, and the No. 1 doubles team of Caden Nelson and Jacob Munz, who beat Edgewood’s Martius Bautista and Gavin Maloney 6-2, 6-0 in a quarterfinal.
Also at No. 1 singles, Waunakee’s top-seeded Tyler Nelson, Madison Edgewood’s Alex Sviatoslavsky and Stoughton’s Steven Benoy advanced to today’s semifinals, starting at 9 a.m. At No. 1 doubles, other qualifiers were Max Christian and Shane Paradisin of Waunakee, Luke Grote and Miles Stukey of Milton and Kelby Mack and Noah Wankerl of Sauk Prairie.
Boys golf
Green County Invitational
Mount Horeb’s Tommy Winkler shot 9-over-par 79 at Monroe Country Club, joined by teammates Michael Rumler with an 81 and Kasen Fager with an 83, to lead the Vikings to a score of 330 and a 23-stroke victory over Orfordville Parkview in the eight-team tournament.
Monroe’s Jack Rogerson earned medalist honors with a 75. Monticello/Belleville’s Peter Gustafson shot 82.
Girls soccer
Madison West 6,
Janesville Parker 0
Eva Hurley scored the first three goals for the Regents (6-2-1 Big Eight) and Jessica Fernandez scored twice in a shutout against the host Vikings (0-8-0), lifting West into a second-place tie with Sun Prairie behind Madison Memorial in the conference race.
Belleville/New Glarus 8, Lakeside Lutheran 0
Sophomore Kirsten Krantz scored once and assisted on two goals, and senior Morgan Hustad scored twice to lead the Sugar River Raiders, ranked eighth in Division 3, (6-0) to their third consecutive Capitol Conference championship with a win over the Warriors (0-6).
Softball
Verona 6-6, Beloit Memorial 4-0
Molly McChesney, Alyssa Bostley, and Sydney Toman all tripled as the host Wildcats (18-0 Big Eight) used a three-run sixth inning to beat the Purple Knights (14-4) in the first game of a conference doubleheader at MATC. Beloit’s Ariana Brown went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs.
In the second game, Meghan Anderson and Bostley combined on a four-hit shutout as the Wildcats swept the Purple Knights to lock up the outright Big Eight title. Kasie Keyes hit two triples for Verona.
Sun Prairie 10,
Madison La Follette 0 (5)
Leah Hamilton drove in three runs with a triple and double, and Maddie Gardner pitched a three-hit, no-walk shutout, striking out 11 in five innings, as the Cardinals (13-4 Big Eight) beat the host Lancers (2-14).
Janesville Parker 7, Middleton 6
The visiting Vikings (10-7 Big Eight) scored three times in the top of the eighth inning, then held the Cardinals (9-9) to two runs in the bottom of the eighth to win. Alexys Luek went 3-for-4 with a home run for Parker. Middleton’s Lauren Horst hit a homer and a double.
Watertown 3, Fort Atkinson 0
Brianna Hendricks hit a two-run single to cap a three-run first inning, and Shaylyn Dunn pitched a two-hit shutout to lead the Goslings (12-2) to a share of the Badger South Conference title with a win over the Blackhawks (6-8). Autumn Congdon doubled for Fort Atkinson.
Baseball
Johnson Creek 9, Parkview 1
Braden Walling pitched six innings, giving up two hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts, as the state fifth-ranked Bluejays (7-1) secured the Trailways South Conference title by beating the Vikings (3-5).
Platteville 2, River Valley 1
Logan Ludlum pitched eight innings, giving up nine hits and one earned run, in a victory for the Hillmen (3-7 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) over the Blackhawks (4-6).
Deerfield 6, Palmyra-Eagle 1
Winning pitcher Ben LaRonge struck out 11 and allowed four hits over six innings to lead the Demons (6-2 Trailways South Conference) past the Panthers (4-4). Simon Fuerstenberg went 3-for-3 with a home run for Deerfield.
Onalaska 5, Baraboo 0
Griffin Janikowski pitched a one-hitter, walking two and striking out 12, as the Hilltoppers beat the visiting Thunderbirds in non-conference play. Brock Turkington got Baraboo’s only hit.