Senior Gabriela Pierobon Mays won two individual events and swam on a winning relay to help visiting Middleton pull out an 86-84 victory over Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Friday.
Pierobon Mays won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.26 seconds and 100 backstroke in :57.95. She opened the meet by leading off the 200 medley relay, which won in 1:50.26.
For Memorial, five individuals won one event each. The 400 freestyle relay of Jackie House, Kiara Bissen, Carly McKeon and Ella DeFever won in 3:36.94.
Sun Prairie 128,
Janesville Craig 42
Olivia Sala won the 100 butterfly, Tori Barnet won the 100 backstroke and both swam a leg on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays to help the host Cardinals earn a Big Eight victory over the Cougars. Ally Donagan gave Craig its only victory, winning the 500 freestyle.
Beloit Memorial 113,
Madison East 57
Jayda Bessel scored victories in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle races and swam on two winning relays to lead the visiting Purple Knights past the Purgolders in Big Eight action. Sydney Prowse also won two events, taking the 200 freestyle (2:10.78) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.96). Sydney Marz got both Madison East victories in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Janesville Parker/Evansville 99,
Madison La Follette 65
The visiting Vikings got wins from Kailee Sitter in the 200-yard individual medley (2:25.03) and Megan Klinger in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.28) to beat the Lancers.
Madison West 95, Verona/Mount Horeb 75
The visiting Regents defeated the Wildcats in a Big Eight dual.
Boys soccer
Woodside Tournament
On the opening day of a two-day tournament at the Woodside Complex near Wisconsin Dells, Wrightstown scored a first-half goal when a bad bounce got past the Reedsburg goalkeeper and held on for a 1-0 victory.
Also, Monona Grove scored 10 goals and held Waterford to one. Alexander Rains had a hat trick and two assists.
Middleton trailed at the half, 1-0, but second-half goals from Noah Corrigan and Ben Tutewohl helped the Cardinals pull out a 2-2 tie with Lockport (Illinois).
Madison Edgewood 2,
Luxemburg-Casco 1
Matthew Judy scored the game-winner in the 74th minute as the visiting Crusaders took the victory over the Spartans. Madison Edgewood managed 24 shots, 14 on goal, to Luxemburg-Casco’s four. Garret Zueleger made 12 saves for the Spartans in the loss.