Something new happened during Saturday’s Stoughton Invitational girls cross country race:
Someone handed Madison West sophomore Genevieve Nashold her first loss in a cross country race inside Wisconsin.
That someone was another super sophomore, Lauren Pansegrau of Middleton, who covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 5 seconds. She beat Nashold, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, by 18 seconds and set up what could be two-plus seasons of exciting matchups for Madison-area cross country fans to follow.
Pansegrau’s race inspired the Cardinals to edge West by four points in the team standings. Oregon finished fourth and Monona Grove fifth. Kiara Malloy-Salgado finished sixth (19:53) and Zaira Malloy-Salgado was seventh (19:54) for the Cardinals.
West had two other top-10 finishers in Kristina Rohrer (19:32) and Cecily Greblo (19:37).
Stevens Point won the boys meet with 36 points, 10 better than Madison La Follette. Alex Vance of Oconomowoc finished first, breaking the 16-minute mark with a 15:58 run.
La Follette had three top-10 finishers in Chris Wolfe (16:06), Karl Olson (16:23) and Christian Jaeger (16:38).
Greiten Invitational
The track at the UW-Parkside National Cross Country Course was shortened to 4,000 meters due to standing water, but Madison West adjusted without any problem, running to the championship of the 10-team event.
Julian Gary took third (12:57), John Lee was fifth (13:09) and Ryan Reed was sixth (13:12) for the Regents.
McKichan Invitational
Sauk Prairie won the boys large schools meet with 65 points, followed by New Glarus/Monticello with 103 points and Monroe with 107. Christian Patzka of Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was the individual champion (16:15), followed by Riley Siltman of Evansville (16:53) and Hudson Haas of Sauk Prairie (16:55).
Belleville came in seventh in the small-schools race, with Jordan Wilder taking 22nd (19:04).
The McFarland girls topped Mount Horeb to win the large schools title, led by Sadie McCaulley in ninth (20:36), Paige Ceelen in 10th (20:38) and Ella Ceelen in 11th (20:43).
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld freshman Samantha Herrling finished second (19:06), Monroe’s Jacie Hayes was sixth (20:10) and Mount Horeb’s Anna Ollendick was eighth (20:36). Lancaster won the small schools team title.
Chocolate City Invitational
Abigail Minning of Lakeside Lutheran won the girls meet by more than 15 seconds (21:09) and the Warriors claimed team honors with 32 points.
Wilmot scored 29 points to win the boys team title. The individual winner was Lakeside senior August Gresens (17:43).
Girls volleyball
Madison Edgewood Invitational
Union Grove, ranked ninth among state large schools, took a 25-18, 25-13 victory over Waterloo, ranked second in Division 3, in the championship match of the nine-team tournament.
Waterloo beat Edgewood, 25-18, 27-25, in one semifinal, and Union Grove edged DeForest, 25-20, 14-25, 15-13, in the other.
In pool play, Edgewood — ranked fifth in Division 2 — lost a three-set match to Waterloo. Madison Memorial went 2-0 in pool play but lost in a quarterfinal.
Reedsburg Invitational
Fort Atkinson went 5-0, including a decisive 25-15, 23-25, 15-13 victory over the host Beavers, to win the six-team, round-robin tournament. Reedsburg went 4-1 and Oregon went 2-3.
The Blackhawks also were taken to three sets by Oregon, and beat Seneca, Adams-Friendship and Sparta in two sets.
Lodi Invitational
McFarland won the championship match of the eight-team tournament.
Portage Invitational
The host Warriors went 4-0 to dominate their five-team, round-robin tournament. Horicon and Ripon tied for second at 2-2. Portage beat Ripon, 25-23, 25-9, and Horicon, 25-23, 25-19.
Shoreland Slam
Watertown Luther won its first three matches but fell in the championship match to Milwaukee Pius to finish second in the five-team tournament at Somers Shoreland Lutheran.
The Phoenix (17-12 overall) got 21 kills, 41 assists and 11 aces from Andrea Bortulin and 46 digs, eight aces and 17 kills from Lauren Paulsen.
Boys volleyball
Whitefish Bay Invitational
Middleton, ranked fifth in the state, lost in the semifinal round to second-ranked Germantown during the 15-team tournament.
Boys soccer
Sun Prairie 4, Pewaukee 0
Garrett Franks knocked in two goals in the first 10 minutes to help lead the Cardinals to victory over the host Pirates in the Pewaukee Quad.
Madison East 1,
Wauwatosa East 0
The Purgolders, ranked fifth in Division 1 by state coaches, held off the Red Raiders as part of the Tosa East Quad.
Monona Grove 7,
Appleton Xavier 0
Isaac Becker had two goals and three assists to help lead the Silver Eagles, ranked fourth in Division 2 by state coaches, past the Hawks. Appleton Xavier goalkeeper Ryan Draheim had 10 saves.
Sauk Prairie 6, Monroe 0
Riley Jelinek made three saves in a shutout performance and Quinn Baier tallied four goals and an assist to lead the Eagles past the visiting Cheesemakers.
Morton (Ill.) 3, Middleton 2
The Potters held off the Cardinals in the second round of a two-day tournament in Burlington, Iowa. Middleton beat Normal (Illinois) West on Friday, 3-0. The Cardinals' second Saturday game, against Jefferson City (Missouri), was canceled.
Girls swimming
Warrior Invitational
Host Waunakee won four of the meet’s final five events to tally 562 points and win the seven-team meet at home. The Warriors’ winners were senior Abi Schmieser in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.08) and as part of the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.22), freshman Dylan Ryniak in the 500 freestyle (5:40.81) and sophomore Makenzie Wallace in the 50 breaststroke (:32.71).
Monona Grove freshman Morgan Heilman won the 50 backstroke (:29.71) and 100 backstroke (1:02.66).
Stoughton winners were junior Sofia Bormett in the 200 free (1:58.84), junior Ava Schigur in the 50 butterfly (:28.85) and junior Savy Burroughs in the 50 freestyle (:25.81). All three also swam on the winning 300 freestyle relay (2:49.97).
Baraboo sophomore Ella Lohr won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.56) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:54.43).
Fond du Lac Invitational
DeForest sophomore Carly Oosterhof took second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.42) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (:56.00), and swam on the second-place 400 freestyle relay and the fifth-place 200 medley relay. The Norskies took fourth in the 14-team event.
Watertown Invitational
Watertown finished fourth and Beaver Dam sixth in the six-team meet, won by Greendale. For Beaver Dam, Liz Grenon won the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.65) and Morgan McGauley won the 100 freestyle (:56.15).