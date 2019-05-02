The Middleton boys golf team won a two-hole playoff over Madison Edgewood to claim the team championship of the annual Morgan Stanley Shootout, held Thursday at University Ridge Golf Course.
Both the Cardinals and Crusaders shot four-player team totals of 310 to top the 12-team field, before Middleton won a playoff on Nos. 1 and 9.
Edgewood’s James Gilmore was the individual medalist, shooting 1-over-par 73 to beat Waunakee’s Sean Murphy and Middleton’s Jacob Beckman by one stroke.
Middleton got a 75 from Carson Frisch and a 77 from Kip Sullivan. Edgewood received a 76 from Karl Gilmore.
Waunakee finished third, followed by Sun Prairie, Verona and Oregon. The Wildcats’ Austin Gaby shot 79, and Ethan Carrick shot 80 for Sun Prairie.
Green Devil Drive
Led by Will Fuhrmann’s even-par 72, Reedsburg earned runner-up honors in the 24-team tournament hosted by Adams-Friendship at Northern Bay Resort’s Castle Course in Arkdale.
Winona (Minn.) scored 326 to edge Reedsburg by a stroke, led by Matt Turner’s 71. Wisconsin Dells took sixth at 360, as Riley Eck shot a personal-best 80.
Softball
Madison Memorial 10-13,
Janesville Craig 1-19
The host Cougars scored six runs with two out in the top of the eighth inning to win the nightcap of a Big Eight Conference doubleheader against the Spartans.
Katelyn Palmer and Paige Peloquin hit two-run singles in the eighth-inning rally, and Peloquin went 5-for-7 with two doubles. Craig also got three hits from Samantha Flint.
Memorial got four hits from Lily Frisch and three apiece from Lauren Schmitt, Kathryn Murphy and Natalie Frisch. Murphy hit a double and triple.
In the first game, Kamryn Decker pitched a three-hitter to lead the Spartans. Lily Frisch had three hits for the winners.
Poynette 11, Lodi 0
Zoe Ramburg led the top-ranked Pumas (6-0 Capitol North) with three hits and three RBIs against the Blue Devils.
Casey Fountain doubled for Poynette and dominated on the mound, striking out 13 and giving up one hit.
Lake Mills 6,
Lakeside Lutheran 2
Taylor Roughen went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and pitched a seven-hit complete game to lead the host L-Cats (3-2 Capitol North) past the Warriors (3-3).
Jessie Clift also homered for Lake Mills. Emily Becker had three hits for Lakeside.
Heights 11, Cambridge 8
The Vanguards (5-0) had 14 hits and scored in every inning except the fifth as they beat the host Blue Jays (3-2) for a Capitol South victory. Jada Wood homered twice, went 3-for-4 and had five RBIs for the winners. Ashley Mickelson doubled and homered, and Isabel Graham doubled in two RBIs for Heights. Cambridge was led by Taylor Stenklyft, who went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs. Cieara Peters went 3-for-3 and Emma Nottestad doubled in two RBIs.
Dodgeville 9, Prairie du Chien 1
Lindsey Murphy pitched a five-hit, complete game and allowed one run as the Dodgers (6-0 Southwest Wisconsin) got the victory over the host Blackhawks (2-4) to remain perfect in conference play. JoJo Heimerl went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, Grace Borne homered in three RBIs, and Korra Wasley went 3-for-5 with a triple and RBI for the offense.
Wisconsin Dells 3, Westfield 1
Kayla Gray hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and the host Chiefs (5-2 South Central) rode the four-hit, seven-strikeout pitching of Gracie Walker to beat the Pioneers (5-2), ranked eighth in Division 3.
The victory evened the season series between the teams. Grace Myklebust had Wisconsin Dells’ other two hits, a double and single.
Mineral Point 13, Riverdale 6
Leadoff hitter Morgan James hit two home runs, went 3-for-5 and drove in seven runs to lead the Pointers (8-1 SWAL) past the Chieftains (3-7). Lauren James and Jenna Wedig each hit a double and single for the winners.
Baseball
Sun Prairie 9,
Madison La Follette 0
Matt DePrey and Spencer Bartel combined on a two-hit shutout, striking out three and walking one each, to lead the Cardinals (7-3 Big Eight) past the host Lancers (2-8).
Liam Moreno went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Jacob Powley had two hits and two RBIs to lead Sun Prairie.
Janesville Parker 2-2,
Middleton 0-4
Cav Mair scattered seven hits, all singles, with one strikeout and no walks, to lead the Vikings (4-5 Big Eight) past the Cardinals (6-4) in the opener.
Carter Schneider had two hits for Parker. Jacob Meinholz had a pair of singles for Middleton.
In the second game, Josh Stumpf, Logan Schultz and Matt Ballweg combined on a two-hitter to lead the Cardinals. Cooper Holewinski doubled in two runs for Middleton.
Reedsburg 19, Baraboo 5
The visiting Beavers (6-1 Badger North) used a 15-hit attack and an eight-run fourth inning to roll past the Thunderbirds (1-7).
Jake Wegner and Alex Kruser combined to throw a three-hitter. Dominic DeJesus went 4-for-4 and Danny Kast singled, doubled and drove in three runs for the winners.
Cambridge 9, Wisconsin Heights 0
Kolby Kapsner went 4-for-4, earning two doubles and driving in three runs as the Blue Jays (3-1 Capitol South) swept the Vanguards (3-2) on the road. Senior Denver Evans received the win after pitching a complete game with six strikeouts, three hits and three walks.
Lake Mills 7, Lakeside Lutheran 1
Nick Carpenter pitched six innings of one-run ball for the win and added a double as the L-Cats (5-0 Capitol North) downed the Warriors (0-4) at home. Hunter Beuchel had two hits and Spencer Hans had three in the victory. Michael Freson took the loss on the mound and drove in Lakeside’s sole run in the sixth inning.
Beloit Turner 5, McFarland 2
Preston Veins allowed eight hits and two runs over six innings and struck out three as the Trojans (12-0 Rock Valley) downed the Spartans (8-4). Marquardt Keegan went 2-for-4 to lead Turner in hits. McFarland’s Xavier Schreiber gave up five runs on three hits in two and two-thirds innings and struck out four.
Girls soccer
Madison Memorial 2, Mukwonago 2
The Spartans (3-4-3) and the Indians (7-1-2) played to a draw after Nora Erlandson scored a late goal off an assist from Mary Kaldor in the 85th minute to tie the game.
Madison Memorial keeper Hailey Collins and Mukwonago’s Parker Donahugh each had eight saves.
Edgerton 3, East Troy 1
The Trojans (2-3-1 Rock Valley) struck in the 11th minute with a goal from Crystal Chapman, but the Blue Devils (5-1-0) quickly retaliated with goals from Cammi and Lizzy Gould and Nadia Kim to retain their share of the conference lead.
Evansville 4, Jefferson 0
The Blue Devils (5-1-0 Rock Valley) got a pair of goals from Taylor Acker to beat the Eagles (1-4-1).
Tayor Acker scored twice to lead Evansville with one goal in each half.
Track and field
Willard Hanson Relays
The Verona girls dominated a 10-team field to win the event at La Crosse Central.
The Wildcats won three relays and got individual victories from junior Selma Rudolph in the long jump (16 feet, 10 inches) and Tamiya Smith in the 200-meter dash (:27.19).
Pirate Invitational
Mayville swept boys and girls team honors in the eight-team meet at Waterloo, with the Portage boys and Sun Prairie girls taking second. For Portage, Alexander Horn won the 200-meter dash (:25.12) and Trent Briggs won the 300 hurdles (:42.26). Columbus’ Samuel Coughlin won the shot put (47-1) and discus (135-1).
In the girls meet, Waterloo’s Brooke Mosher won the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (31-1).
Boys tennis
Madison Memorial 7, Beloit Memorial 0
First seed Kevin Li won without losing a game as the Spartans took the victory over the Purple Knights at home. Madison Memorial gave up only two games to Beloit Memorial, one at the third seed and one at the fourth seed, while the rest of the team swept their opponents in straight sets.
Madison West 7, Janesville Parker 0
Second seed ThomasEthan Kaji and fourth seed Joe Herrmann won both sets at love to carry the Regents to an away Big Eight victory over the Vikings. Madison West’s doubles pairs dropped only four games over six sets.
Sauk Prairie 5, Reedsburg 2
The Eagles swept all four singles matches in the Badger North Conference dual. Noah Wankerl, Alex Kinnamon, and Chris Leatherberry combined to lose four games, respectively.