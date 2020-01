Prep roundup: Middleton girls win second-place meeting with Janesville Craig

The Middleton girls basketball team took sole possession of second place in the Big Eight Conference race with a 73-54 victory over host Janesville Craig on Friday.

The Cardinals (10-1 overall, 6-1 Big Eight) opened a 34-20 halftime lead and had five scorers total nine or more points, led by Sitori Tanin with 19. The Cougars (8-3, 5-2) got 19 points from Claudia Fieiras.

Madison Memorial 103, Beloit Memorial 29

The visiting Spartans (10-0, 6-0 Big Eight) jumped out to 61-14 lead in the first half to beat the host Purple Knights (2-8, 1-6). Mia Morel scored 25 points and Leilani Kapinus 19 to lead Memorial. Cameron Thomas scored seven points for Beloit Memorial.

Madison La Follette 46,

Verona 38

The Lancers (3-6, 3-4 Big Eight) edged the Wildcats (4-7, 2-5), making seven 3-pointers. Malia Green led the Lancers with 15 points. Rayna Briggs finished with 18 points for Verona, making 10 of 13 free throws.

Janesville Parker 57,

Madison West 43