Karina Bursac scored 14 points and Sitori Tanin had 13 on Thursday night as the Middleton girls basketball team held off visiting Verona 46-42 in an early Big Eight Conference battle.
The story of the game was the role players for the Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 Big Eight). McKenna Monogue chipped in seven points and Josie Lemirande added a late 3-pointer.
Rayna Briggs scored 16 points and Megan Murphy 14 for Verona (2-2, 2-1). The Wildcats had a potential game-tying 3-pointer go off the rim with 4 seconds left, and Middleton followed up with a free throw to close out the win.
Madison Memorial 78,
Madison La Follette 24
Leilani Kapinus led the visiting Spartans (2-0, 2-0 Big Eight), scoring 21 points in a win over the host Lancers (1-1, 1-1).
Bryan Driver led La Follette with nine points.
Madison East 73,
Madison West 20
Natalia Hilliard scored 18 points for the visiting Purgolders (1-3, 1-2 Big Eight), including four 3-pointers. Sawyer Sullivan chipped in four points for the Regents (0-3, 0-2).
Janesville Craig 70,
Janesville Parker 49
The Cougars (3-0, 2-0 Big Eight) opened a 32-16 lead and got 21 points from Claudia Fieiras in a victory over the Vikings (1-3, 0-2). Kate Huml and Rileigh Elgas scored 10 points each for Craig. Parker got 10 points from Jena Forrestal.
Sun Prairie 59,
Beloit Memorial 19
The Cardinals (2-1, 1-1 Big Eight) opened a 33-4 halftime lead in their easy victory over the Purple Knights (0-2, 0-2).
Lake Mills 58,
Marshall 57
The visiting L-Cats (5-0) finished the game with a 7-1 run to knock off the two-time defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Cardinals (3-2).
L-Cats junior Vivian Guerrero converted an offensive rebound into a three-point play with 14.1 seconds left to close out the scoring.
Julianna Wagner scored 16 points for Lake Mills. Marshall got 16 points and eight rebounds from Laura Nickel.
Belleville 47,
Deerfield 24
Erin Kittleson scored 16 points for the Wildcats (3-1) as they closed the game with a 25-7 run to beat the Demons (1-3). Breana Ezzell led Deerfield with eight points.
Wisconsin Heights 67, Johnson Creek 24
The Vanguards (2-3) handled the visiting Bluejays (1-3) as Miranda Keith led the way with 14 points. No player for Johnson Creek had more than six points as Wisconsin Heights dominated the contest from the start.
Jefferson 53, Edgerton 36
Ainsley Howard scored all of her 15 points from beyond the arc as the Eagles (3-1, 2-1 Rock Valley) outpaced the host Crimson Tide (1-4, 0-3). Sylvia Fox led Edgerton with eight points.
McFarland 60,
Walworth Big Foot 47
Katie Hildebrandt scored 13 points and Lindsey Lonigro had 12 to lead five double-figure scorers as the host Spartans (2-3, 2-1 Rock Valley) opened a 40-17 halftime lead and coasted past the Chiefs (1-3, 1-2).
Boys basketball
Waunakee 72, Monroe 63
The visiting Warriors (1-0), led by Andrew Keller and Caden Hough, got out to a 10-point halftime lead and never looked back as they defeated the host Cheesmakers (1-1). Keller scored 19 points and Hough 17 while hitting five 3-pointers.
Cade Meyer scored 24 points for Monroe.
DeForest 78, Watertown 56
Max Weisbrod scored 20 points, Nolan Hawk 12 and Trey Schroeder 11 to lead the visiting Norskies (1-0) past the Goslings (0-2).
DeForest made 22 of 29 free throws. Watertown got 12 points from Kory Stas and 11 from Cade Oiler.
Reedsburg 65, Lodi 49
The host Beavers (2-0) took down the Blue Devils (1-1) as Max Tully, Carter Daniels and Zach Bestor combined for 49 points.
Logan Richards led Lodi with 13 of his 17 points coming in the second half.
Waterloo 65,
Dodgeland 63
Earnest Jiles scored 19 points and Eugene Wolff added 12 as the host Pirates (1-2) wiped out a five-point halftime deficit and held on to beat the Trojans (1-2). Seth Christopherson scored 25 points for Dodgeland.
Randolph 65,
Watertown Luther Prep 57
Peyton Moldenhauer scored 23 points as the visiting Rockets (2-0) overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat the Phoenix (1-1). Watertown got 20 points from Silas Steinbrenner.
Monticello 86, Madison Country Day 33
Peter Gustafson scored 26 points for the Ponies (3-0), who opened a 61-14 halftime lead against the Prairie Hawks (0-3). Colin Young scored 16 points for Country Day.
Argyle 57, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 19
Ten players scored for the Orioles (2-0) as they handled the host Challengers (1-2). Abundant Life mustered six points in the first half and totaled five field goals.
Boys hockey
Middleton 6,
Janesville 4
Brian Frusciante scored four goals and added an assist to spark the Cardinals (3-2-0, 2-1-0 Big Eight) past the host Bluebirds (1-1-0, 1-1-0). Cayden Erickson scored twice for Janesville.
Sun Prairie 12,
Madison La Follette/East 0
Kaden Brunson and Spencer Wessel each scored two goals as the Cardinals (3-0-0, 3-0-0 Big Eight) scored four goals in the second period and seven more in the third to pull away from the Lakers (1-4-0, 0-3-0). Sun Prairie had 75 shots on goal.
Monona Grove 3,
Milton/Fort Atkinson 1
Sebastian Bingham scored a pair of goals for the host Silver Eagles (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Badger South) with a pair of assists from Brandon Churches. Luke Grote kept the Red Hawks (1-3-0, 0-1-0) in the contest with 45 saves as Storm Cook notched the only goal.
DeForest co-op 2,
Monroe co-op 5
Cade Janecke scored five goals for the Cheesemakers (4-1-0), and Cooper Dreyfus added two assists.
Joseph Brethouwer kept the Norskies (0-3-0) in the contest by making 50 saves. Nicholas Garnell scored one goal and got an assist on another for Monroe.