The fifth-ranked Middleton boys volleyball team clinched the Big Eight Conference championship on Monday with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-19 victory on the road against Madison Memorial.
Both teams entered the conference finale with unbeaten Big Eight records. Middleton emerged as champion for the seventh consecutive year, and for the 13th time in the last 14 years.
Middleton (21-4, 6-0 Big Eight) got 16 kills from senior Parker Van Buren, 31 assists from junior Nick Stott and 13 digs from Matthew Stormer.
Senior Drew Collins had 21 assists for Memorial (14-11, 5-1) and junior Dylan Maier had 10 kills.
Madison Edgewood Quad
The Crusaders (3-3 Big Eight) took a 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 victory over Madison East (0-6) on their way to a 3-0 finish in their own tournament.
Edgewood (8-11-1) also beat New Berlin Heritage Christian 26-25, 25-22, and posted a 22-25, 25-23, 15-11 win over Greendale.
In the three matches, Edgewood’s Chase Korb totaled 26 kills and 21 digs, Ethan Hallick added 54 assists and Wallace Schmotzer had 6.5 blocks.
East (1-19-0) also beat Greendale 25-23, 25-19, and lost to Heritage Christian 25-20, 20-25, 11-15. In the three matches, Isaac Seip scored 33 kills and eight digs and Jack Hussein had 59 assists, eight blocks and seven aces.
Girls golf
Appleton Xavier sectional
Lakeside Lutheran junior Maya Heckmann shot 88 at Ridgeway Country Club in Neenah to earn a repeat trip to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament with a third-place individual finish. Her sister, freshman Ava Heckmann, shot 91 for fourth place overall and also earned a state trip.
The Warriors, however, missed out on a state berth by seven strokes, trailing Appleton Xavier and Wrightstown in the standings.
Brookfield Central sectional
Watertown shot 423 to finish last in an eight-team field in the Division 1 sectional at Wanaki Golf Course in the Town of Lisbon, and did not have an individual state qualifier. Brookfield Central and Hartland Arrowhead claimed team state berths. Rachel Kauflin of Wauwatosa East/West was the individual winner, shooting 2-over-par 74.
Girls tennis
Madison Memorial subsectional
Middleton scored 20 points and qualified for sectionals in five of seven flights to lead its subsectional.
Madison Memorial scored 18 points and Madison West 16, with both teams sending four flights to sectionals.
Top-seeded No. 1 singles player Maddie Bremel of West advanced, along with the West No. 1 doubles team of Camille Vadas and Sophia Knigge.
Stoughton subsectional
Monona Grove qualified five flights for sectionals, including all four singles flights.
Hailee Munz, top-seeded at No. 1 singles, was among the Silver Eagles to advance. Also advancing was the DeForest top-seeded No. 1 doubles team of Camille Fuchs and Samantha Fuchs.
La Crosse Central subsectional
Baraboo had two sectional qualifiers: Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison at No. 1 doubles and Maggie Cleary and Claire Bildsten at No. 1 doubles. Onalaska and La Crosse Logan had five qualifiers each.
West Bend East subsectional
Beaver Dam qualified three flights for sectional play: Morgan Nelson at No. 1 singles, Riley Smith at No. 3 singles and Abby Kiesow and Hannah Budde at No. 1 doubles. Cedarburg, Germantown and Slinger had five sectional qualifiers each.
Lake Geneva Badger subsectional
Janesville Craig qualified three flights to sectionals, and Janesville Parker had one qualifier. Onalaska and La Crosse Logan had five qualifiers each.
Racine Prairie subsectional
East Troy scored 22 points and qualified in six of seven flights for sectional play. Edgerton and Monroe each had one qualifier: Edgerton’s Kylee Houfe at No. 4 singles and Monroe’s Jensen Christiansen and Grace Tostrud at No. 1 doubles.
Boys soccer
Sun Prairie 2, Madison East 1
The visiting Cardinals (9-6-4, 4-3) defeated the fifth-ranked Purgolders (8-4-1, 4-3) in a Big Eight Conference match behind a Nathan Parrish goal assisted by Riley Stevens in the 78th minute.
Tanner Scherer had five saves for the winners. Jordy Fouppe scored East’s lone goal in the first half.
Verona 7, Madison La Follette 0
The host Wildcats (12-1-2, 7-0), ranked third in the state coaches’ poll, rolled to a Big Eight victory over the Lancers (4-6-1, 2-4) at Reddan Soccer Park.
Sam Lynch scored two goals and Sam Abreu had two assists for Verona, and Nate Hanson and Owen Gibson combined to make two saves.
Madison West 10, Janesville Parker 0
Konde Gwo tallied two goals and one assist in the first 17 minutes of play as the fourth-ranked Regents (7-4-1, 5-2 Big Eight) cruised to a shutout victory over the Vikings (1-8, 0-7).
Middleton 5, Janesville Craig 1
Isaac Gueu tallied two goals and two assists as the Cardinals (9-5-3, 4-3 Big Eight) beat the Cougars (5-11-1, 1-6). Peter Tuttle, Max Rateau, and Noah Corrigan also scored for the winners.
Drexler Pearson scored Craig’s lone goal and Ty Bienema had four saves.
Madison Memorial 3, Beloit Memorial 0
Eric Jordan and Hastings Lyons each scored as the Spartans (5-8-3, 4-2-1 Big Eight) converted three of nine shots on goal to beat the Purple Knights (10-8-0, 3-4). David Almanza tallied six saves for Beloit.
Beaver Dam 5, Portage/Poynette 2
Nathan Jansen scored four goals and Zach Ramirez had one to lead the Golden Beavers (7-6-0, 1-3) to a Badger North Conference victory over the United (6-8-1, 0-4).
McFarland 10, Edgerton 0
The Spartans, top-ranked in Division 3, used a seven-goal first half to get a Rock Valley Conference victory over the host Crimson Tide.
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Aaron Weiss scored in the 47th minute as the Chargers (14-2-1), eighth-ranked in Division 3, beat the Phoenix (6-6-0) in non-conference play. Luther Prep’s Nate Hintze had six saves.
Girls volleyball
Portage 3, Plainfield Tri-County 0
Abby Leland scored 16 assists and three service aces as the host Warriors (11-18) swept the Penguins, 25-21, 25-9, 25-16, in non-conference play. Gabrielle Garrigan and McKena Yelk each had eight kills for the winners.