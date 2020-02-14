Prep roundup: Memorial's Drew Bennett turns in big diving numbers in sectional

Madison Memorial sophomore Drew Bennett started the WIAA boys swimming and diving postseason with a splash on Friday night.

Bennett scored 577.65 points to win the Middleton sectional. His score led all Division 1 sectional qualifiers by almost 23 points. Bennett took third at state last year with 456.05 points, and his score Friday was more than 91 points ahead of last year’s champion and more than 14 points better than the Division 1 state-meet record.

Middleton senior Isaac Roush, 11th at state last year, took second with 471.15 points. Madison West sophomore James Stadler was third and Madison Memorial junior Jack Bell, 16th at state last year, finished fourth.

The swimming portion of the sectional will take place this afternoon at Middleton.

Baraboo sectional

Defending Division 2 state champion Ben Stitgen, a senior at Madison Edgewood, scored 471.15 points to win his sectional at Middleton. Stitgen scored 458.65 points at state last year. His score Friday was more than 36 points ahead of the next Division 2 state qualifier.

Monona Grove senior Steven Blew took second (366.0) and Edgewood freshman Bobby Arneson was third (320.6).