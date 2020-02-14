Prep roundup: Memorial's Drew Bennett turns in big diving numbers in sectional

Madison Memorial sophomore Drew Bennett started the WIAA boys swimming and diving postseason with a splash on Friday night.
Bennett scored 577.65 points to win the Middleton sectional. His score led all Division 1 sectional qualifiers by almost 23 points. Bennett took third at state last year with 456.05 points, and his score Friday was more than 91 points ahead of last year’s champion and more than 14 points better than the Division 1 state-meet record.
Middleton senior Isaac Roush, 11th at state last year, took second with 471.15 points. Madison West sophomore James Stadler was third and Madison Memorial junior Jack Bell, 16th at state last year, finished fourth.
The swimming portion of the sectional will take place this afternoon at Middleton.
Baraboo sectional
Defending Division 2 state champion Ben Stitgen, a senior at Madison Edgewood, scored 471.15 points to win his sectional at Middleton. Stitgen scored 458.65 points at state last year. His score Friday was more than 36 points ahead of the next Division 2 state qualifier.
Monona Grove senior Steven Blew took second (366.0) and Edgewood freshman Bobby Arneson was third (320.6).
Boys basketball
Watertown 48, Stoughton 46
Cade Oiler scored 23 points as the host Goslings (11-8, 7-4) used a 25-17 run in the second half to knock off the Vikings (16-3, 9-2). Stoughton, ranked third in Division 2, fell into a tie with Monroe for the Badger South lead. The Vikings got 25 points from Adam Hobson.
Monroe 61, Fort Atkinson 47
Carson Leuzinger scored 21 points as the host Cheesemakers (14-4, 9-2 Badger South) upended the Blackhawks (5-13, 2-9). J.T. Seagreaves scored 11 points for the winners. Greyson Wixom scored 17 points for Fort.
Milton 66, Monona Grove 64
Jack Campion scored 23 points as the host Red Hawks (10-9, 6-5) beat the Silver Eagles (5-12, 4-7). Milton’s Sam Burdette made all six of his 3-pointers to finish with 18 points. Monona Grove 19 points from Trey Loken.
Madison Edgewood 69, Oregon 59
The host Crusaders (8-11, 5-6 Badger South) took a 37-29 first-half lead and beat the Panthers (6-11, 2-9). Isandro Jimenez scored 19 points and Michael Regnier 12 for the winners. Erik Victorson led Oregon with 30 points, making six of the Panthers’ 10 3-pointers and shooting 8-for-9 from the line.
Waunakee 75, Portage 29
Waunakee (15-4, 10-1 Badger North) held host Portage (2-15, 1-10) to 11 first-half points to cruise to victory and maintain their hold on the conference lead. Caden Nelson scored 12 points, and Jaxon Zibell and Casey Fischer added 11 apiece for the winners. Matthew Miles had 15 points for Portage.
DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 37
The Norskies (13-5, 9-2 Badger North) held the Eagles (7-10, 5-7) to 10 points in the first half to win handily. Brody Hartig scored 12 points and Max Weisbrod had 11 for DeForest.
Mount Horeb 62, Beaver Dam 56
The visiting Vikings (11-7, 8-3) wiped out a two-point halftime deficit with a 43-point second half to beat the Golden Beavers (7-11, 3-8). The winners got 20 points from Ethan Post and 13 from Tyler Banfield. Beaver Dam got 17 points from Ty Bunkoske.
Reedsburg 75, Baraboo 52
The Beavers (15-4, 8-3 Badger North) opened a 38-21 halftime lead and beat the host Thunderbirds (3-16, 0-11). Reedsburg had three scorers in double figures, led by Will Fuhrmann with 25 points. Max Koenig scored 11 points for Baraboo.
Girls basketball
Middleton 60, Janesville Craig 40
The second-ranked Cardinals (19-1, 15-1 Big Eight) used a 33-19 first-half run to beat the visiting Cougars (14-6, 11-5). Josie Lemirande and Karina Bursac scored 13 points apiece, and Sitori Tanin scored 10 and reached double figures in rebounds for Middleton. Craig got 11 points from Claudia Fieiras.
Madison Memorial 80,
Beloit Memorial 37
Emmoni Rankins scored 19 points, Maya White Eagle had 17 and Leilani Kapinus provided 11 as the third-ranked Spartans (18-1, 15-1 Big Eight) rolled past the visiting Purple Knights (3-17, 2-14).
Sun Prairie 62, Madison East 55
Marie Outlay scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half as the host Cardinals (13-7, 12-4 Big Eight) pulled away from the visiting Purgolders (8-12, 7-10). Madison East got 13 points from Mary Fadele.
Madison La Follette 53, Verona 51
Tied at 51, the host Lancers (8-12, 7-9 Big Eight) made a steal and senior Megan Lowrey threw a behind-the-back bounce pass to freshman Imani Simmons, who made the go-ahead layup with 4.8 seconds left to beat the Wildcats (9-11, 7-9). Lowrey finished with 18 points and teammate Malia Green had 13. Paige Lambe scored 16 points, and Abbi Rupnow and Megan Murphy each added 12 for Verona.
Janesville Parker 43,
Madison West 16
The host Vikings (7-13, 4-12 Big Eight) took a 18-5 halftime lead and shot well from the field to pull away in the second half against the Regents (1-18, 0-15). Tina Shelton and Abby Blum scored 10 points each for Parker.
Lodi 47, Columbus 39
The Blue Devils (11-8, 5-3 Capitol North) took their 8-point lead at the half and maintained it for their win over the Cardinals (6-15, 0-9). Lauryn Milne scored 15 for Lodi and Jordan Link had 12 for Columbus.
Lake Mills 66, Poynette 45
The L-Cats (20-1, 9-0 Capitol North), No. 2 in Division 3, made a dozen 3-pointers and set a school record for victories in a season by beating the visiting Pumas (8-13, 2-7). Julianna Wagner scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers, Vivian Guerrero added 13 and Taylor Roughen had 12, making three 3-pointers. Katelyn Chadwick led Poynette with 12 points.
Watertown Luther Prep 58,
Lakeside Lutheran 57
Sophomore Grace Schmidt scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix (13-6, 6-3 Capitol North) past the Warriors (11-9, 4-4). Lauren Thiele, Marin Riesen and Kaylee Raymond put up 10 points each for Lakeside.
Marshall 69, Cambridge 41
Anna Lutz had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Cardinals (16-4, 9-0 Capitol South), ranked sixth in Division 3, beat the Blue Jays (9-10, 5-4) to stay undefeated in the conference. Gracie Korth had 13 points for Cambridge.
Belleville 65,
Wis. Heights 62 (2OT)
It took two rounds of extra work for the Wildcats (13-8, 5-4 Capitol South) to vanquish the Vanguards (8-12, 4-5). Miranda Keith scored 18 points and Kelsi Handel had 16 for Belleville. Ava Foley led Heights with 25.
New Glarus 57, Waterloo 44
Jaylynn Benson scored 23 points as the Glarner Knights (10-10, 4-5 Capitol South) rolled past the visiting Pirates (9-11, 0-9). Waterloo got 18 points from Skyler Powers.
Deerfield 32,
Madison Abundant Life/SA 27
The host Demons (16-5, 12-0 Trailways South) held off the visiting Challengers (10-10, 6-6) as Julia Fischer scored 11 points. Abundant Life got 12 points from Kachi Iwuagwu.
Boys hockey
Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 1,
Madison West 1 (ot)
The host Lasers (16-7-1) took the lead early in the third period, but 36 seconds later David Huie evened the score and the Regents (11-11-1) held on for a tie. Ian Hedican finished with 35 saves for West.
Brookfield East co-op 6,
Madison Memorial 1
The visiting Stars (10-14-0) took a 3-0 lead in the first period and got a goal and an assist from John Templeton to beat the Spartans (8-15-1). Derek Buckalew scored for Memorial.