Prep roundup: Memorial's Drew Bennett turns in big diving numbers in sectional
PREP SPORTS

Prep roundup: Memorial's Drew Bennett turns in big diving numbers in sectional

Madison Memorial sophomore Drew Bennett started the WIAA boys swimming and diving postseason with a splash on Friday night.

Bennett scored 577.65 points to win the Middleton sectional. His score led all Division 1 sectional qualifiers by almost 23 points. Bennett took third at state last year with 456.05 points, and his score Friday was more than 91 points ahead of last year’s champion and more than 14 points better than the Division 1 state-meet record.

Middleton senior Isaac Roush, 11th at state last year, took second with 471.15 points. Madison West sophomore James Stadler was third and Madison Memorial junior Jack Bell, 16th at state last year, finished fourth.

The swimming portion of the sectional will take place this afternoon at Middleton.

Baraboo sectional

Defending Division 2 state champion Ben Stitgen, a senior at Madison Edgewood, scored 471.15 points to win his sectional at Middleton. Stitgen scored 458.65 points at state last year. His score Friday was more than 36 points ahead of the next Division 2 state qualifier.

Monona Grove senior Steven Blew took second (366.0) and Edgewood freshman Bobby Arneson was third (320.6).

Boys basketball

Watertown 48, Stoughton 46

Cade Oiler scored 23 points as the host Goslings (11-8, 7-4) used a 25-17 run in the second half to knock off the Vikings (16-3, 9-2). Stoughton, ranked third in Division 2, fell into a tie with Monroe for the Badger South lead. The Vikings got 25 points from Adam Hobson.

Monroe 61, Fort Atkinson 47

Carson Leuzinger scored 21 points as the host Cheesemakers (14-4, 9-2 Badger South) upended the Blackhawks (5-13, 2-9). J.T. Seagreaves scored 11 points for the winners. Greyson Wixom scored 17 points for Fort.

Milton 66, Monona Grove 64

Jack Campion scored 23 points as the host Red Hawks (10-9, 6-5) beat the Silver Eagles (5-12, 4-7). Milton’s Sam Burdette made all six of his 3-pointers to finish with 18 points. Monona Grove 19 points from Trey Loken.

Madison Edgewood 69, Oregon 59

The host Crusaders (8-11, 5-6 Badger South) took a 37-29 first-half lead and beat the Panthers (6-11, 2-9). Isandro Jimenez scored 19 points and Michael Regnier 12 for the winners. Erik Victorson led Oregon with 30 points, making six of the Panthers’ 10 3-pointers and shooting 8-for-9 from the line.

Waunakee 75, Portage 29

Waunakee (15-4, 10-1 Badger North) held host Portage (2-15, 1-10) to 11 first-half points to cruise to victory and maintain their hold on the conference lead. Caden Nelson scored 12 points, and Jaxon Zibell and Casey Fischer added 11 apiece for the winners. Matthew Miles had 15 points for Portage.

DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 37

The Norskies (13-5, 9-2 Badger North) held the Eagles (7-10, 5-7) to 10 points in the first half to win handily. Brody Hartig scored 12 points and Max Weisbrod had 11 for DeForest.

Mount Horeb 62, Beaver Dam 56

The visiting Vikings (11-7, 8-3) wiped out a two-point halftime deficit with a 43-point second half to beat the Golden Beavers (7-11, 3-8). The winners got 20 points from Ethan Post and 13 from Tyler Banfield. Beaver Dam got 17 points from Ty Bunkoske.

Reedsburg 75, Baraboo 52

The Beavers (15-4, 8-3 Badger North) opened a 38-21 halftime lead and beat the host Thunderbirds (3-16, 0-11). Reedsburg had three scorers in double figures, led by Will Fuhrmann with 25 points. Max Koenig scored 11 points for Baraboo.

Girls basketball

Middleton 60, Janesville Craig 40

The second-ranked Cardinals (19-1, 15-1 Big Eight) used a 33-19 first-half run to beat the visiting Cougars (14-6, 11-5). Josie Lemirande and Karina Bursac scored 13 points apiece, and Sitori Tanin scored 10 and reached double figures in rebounds for Middleton. Craig got 11 points from Claudia Fieiras.

Madison Memorial 80,
Beloit Memorial 37

Emmoni Rankins scored 19 points, Maya White Eagle had 17 and Leilani Kapinus provided 11 as the third-ranked Spartans (18-1, 15-1 Big Eight) rolled past the visiting Purple Knights (3-17, 2-14).

Sun Prairie 62, Madison East 55

Marie Outlay scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half as the host Cardinals (13-7, 12-4 Big Eight) pulled away from the visiting Purgolders (8-12, 7-10). Madison East got 13 points from Mary Fadele.

Madison La Follette 53, Verona 51

Tied at 51, the host Lancers (8-12, 7-9 Big Eight) made a steal and senior Megan Lowrey threw a behind-the-back bounce pass to freshman Imani Simmons, who made the go-ahead layup with 4.8 seconds left to beat the Wildcats (9-11, 7-9). Lowrey finished with 18 points and teammate Malia Green had 13. Paige Lambe scored 16 points, and Abbi Rupnow and Megan Murphy each added 12 for Verona.

Janesville Parker 43,
Madison West 16

The host Vikings (7-13, 4-12 Big Eight) took a 18-5 halftime lead and shot well from the field to pull away in the second half against the Regents (1-18, 0-15). Tina Shelton and Abby Blum scored 10 points each for Parker.

Lodi 47, Columbus 39

The Blue Devils (11-8, 5-3 Capitol North) took their 8-point lead at the half and maintained it for their win over the Cardinals (6-15, 0-9). Lauryn Milne scored 15 for Lodi and Jordan Link had 12 for Columbus.

Lake Mills 66, Poynette 45

The L-Cats (20-1, 9-0 Capitol North), No. 2 in Division 3, made a dozen 3-pointers and set a school record for victories in a season by beating the visiting Pumas (8-13, 2-7). Julianna Wagner scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers, Vivian Guerrero added 13 and Taylor Roughen had 12, making three 3-pointers. Katelyn Chadwick led Poynette with 12 points.

Watertown Luther Prep 58,
Lakeside Lutheran 57

Sophomore Grace Schmidt scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix (13-6, 6-3 Capitol North) past the Warriors (11-9, 4-4). Lauren Thiele, Marin Riesen and Kaylee Raymond put up 10 points each for Lakeside.

Marshall 69, Cambridge 41

Anna Lutz had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Cardinals (16-4, 9-0 Capitol South), ranked sixth in Division 3, beat the Blue Jays (9-10, 5-4) to stay undefeated in the conference. Gracie Korth had 13 points for Cambridge.

Belleville 65,
Wis. Heights 62 (2OT)

It took two rounds of extra work for the Wildcats (13-8, 5-4 Capitol South) to vanquish the Vanguards (8-12, 4-5). Miranda Keith scored 18 points and Kelsi Handel had 16 for Belleville. Ava Foley led Heights with 25.

New Glarus 57, Waterloo 44

Jaylynn Benson scored 23 points as the Glarner Knights (10-10, 4-5 Capitol South) rolled past the visiting Pirates (9-11, 0-9). Waterloo got 18 points from Skyler Powers.

Deerfield 32,
Madison Abundant Life/SA 27

The host Demons (16-5, 12-0 Trailways South) held off the visiting Challengers (10-10, 6-6) as Julia Fischer scored 11 points. Abundant Life got 12 points from Kachi Iwuagwu.

Boys hockey

Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 1,
Madison West 1 (ot)

The host Lasers (16-7-1) took the lead early in the third period, but 36 seconds later David Huie evened the score and the Regents (11-11-1) held on for a tie. Ian Hedican finished with 35 saves for West.

Brookfield East co-op 6,
Madison Memorial 1

The visiting Stars (10-14-0) took a 3-0 lead in the first period and got a goal and an assist from John Templeton to beat the Spartans (8-15-1). Derek Buckalew scored for Memorial.

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Boys basketball

Friday’s area summaries

Badger North Conference

WAUNAKEE 75, PORTAGE 29

Waunakee*41*34*—*75

Portage*11*17*—*29

WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nelson 4 3-3 12, Driscoll 3 0-0 8, Zibell 5 0-0 11, Hough 2 0-0 5, May 1 0-0 2, Dotzler 1 0-0 2, Fischer 3 4-4 11, Regnier 0 2-2 2, Breidenbach 1 0-0 2, Vojtisek 2 2-3 6, Keller 4 0-0 8, Keenan 1 4-4 6. Totals 27 15-16 75.

PORTAGE — Walker 0 2-3 2, Roberts 1 0-0 3, Thomson 2 0-0 5, Miles 6 2-3 15, Breunig 2 0-1 4. Totals 10 4-9 29.

3-point goals: W 6 (Driscoll 2, Nelson 1, Zibell 1, Hough 1, Fischer 1). P 3 (Roberts 1, Thomson 1, Miles 1). Total fouls: W 17, P 16.

DeFOREST 53, SAUK PRAIRIE 37

DeForest*22*31*—*53

Sauk Prairie*10*27*—*37

DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Bonds 5 0-2 10, Weisbrod 4 3-4 11, Grundahl 2 0-0 4, Schroeder 4 0-0 8, Winters 1 0-0 2, Magli 3 0-0 6, Hartig 5 2-2 12. Totals 24 5-8 53.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 2 0-0 4, Berman 4 0-1 9, I. Breunig 3 1-1 9, Spray 2 0-0 4, Wilson 3 0-0 6, P. Breunig 1 0-0 2, Ahmetaj 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 1-2 37.

3-point goals: SP 4 (I. Breunig 2, Berman 1, Ahmetaj). Total fouls: D 8; SP 12.

REEDSBURG 75, BARABOO 52

Reedsburg*38*37*—*75

Baraboo*21*31*—*52

REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Hale 2 0-0 4, Tully 2 0-0 4, Fuhrmann 9 6-6 25, Kast 3 0-0 7, Wais 1 0-0 2, Curtin 0 2-2 0, Daniels 5 0-0 12, Bestor 6 2-3 14, Cherney 1 0-0 2, Peper 2 1-3 5. Totals 31 11-14 75.

BARABOO — Williams 1 0-0 2, Koenig 4 3-6 11, Langkamp 1 0-0 3, Nachtigal 2 1-2 5, Peterson 4 0-0 10, McReynolds 0 2-2 2, Philipp 3 0-0 8, White Eagle 1 0-0 3, Schultz 3 0-0 8. Totals 18 6-10 52.

3-point goals: R 4 (Fuhrmann 1, Kast 1, Daniels 2); B 8 (Langkamp 1, Peterson 2, Philipp 2, White Eagle 1, Schultz 2). Total fouls: R 10; B 14.

MOUNT HOREB 62, BEAVER DAM 56

Mount Horeb*19*43*—*62

Beaver Dam*21*35*—*56

MOUNT HOREB (fgm ft-fta pts) — Gilkes 1 2-2 5, Post 5 9-14 20, Hannah 3 0-1 7, Banfield 5 2-2 13, Woller 2 0-0 5, Lange 1 2-2 5, Ziegler 2 2-2 7. Totals 19 17-23 62.

BEAVER DAM — Boschert 4 4-4 15, Helbing 3 0-0 6, Soto 1 0-0 2, Sharkey 1 0-0 2, Bunkoske 6 0-0 17, Abel 4 3-4 14. Totals: 19 7-8 56.

3-point goals: MH 7 (Gilkes 1, Post 1, Hannah 1, Banfield 1, Woller 1, Lange 1, Ziegler 1), BD 11 (Boschert 3, Bunkoske 5, Abel 3). Total fouls: MH 10, BD 19. Fouled out: Soto.

Badger South Conference

WATERTOWN 48, STOUGHTON 46

Stoughton*29*17*—*46

Watertown*23*25*—*48

STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Hutcherson 2 3-4 9, McGee 3 2-4 9, Knauf 1 0-0 3, Hobson 8 6-7 25. Totals 14 11-15 46.

WATERTOWN — Oiler 9 1-1 23, Meyers 1 0-0 2, Foltz 0 2-2 2, Nailing 3 0-0 7, Stas 2 0-0 5, Wehner 1 1-4 3. Totals 16 4-7 48.

3-point goals: S 7 (Hobson 3, Hutcherson 2, McGee 1, Knauf 1); W 6 (Oiler 4, Foltz 1, Stas 1).Total fouls: S 13.

MONROE 61, FORT ATKINSON 47

Fort Atkinson*22*25*—*47

Monroe*29*32*—*61

FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Fenner 1 0-0 2, Baker 1 0-0 2, Cosson 3 0-0 6, Haffelder 2 0-0 5, Wixom 7 2-5 17, Stimke 2 2-2 7, Evans 1 0-0 2, Kees 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 4-7 47.

MONROE — Car. Leuzinger 8 4-4 21, Golembieski 3 0-2 8, Meyer 3 2-4 8, Matley 3 0-0 7, Bunker 3 0-1 6, Seagreaves 4 2-2 11. Totals 24 8-13 61.

3-point goals: FA 5 (Kees 2, Wixom 1, Stiemke 1, Haffelder 1); M 5 (Golembieski 2, Seagreaves 1, Matley 1, Car. Leuzinger 1). Total fouls: FA 16; M 11.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 69, OREGON 59

Oregon*29*30*—*59

Madison Edgewood*37*32*—*69

OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Look 1 0-0 3, Kissling 1 0-0 2, Statz 2 0-0 5, Panzer 2 1-1 5, Gard 2 0-0 5, Bra. Kerns 3 0-0 7, McCorkle 1 0-3 2, Victorson 8 8-9 30.Totals 20 9-13 59.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Golden 3 1-3 7, Newton 1 6-6 9, Regnier 5 2-4 13, Jimenez 6 5-5 19, Nwankwo 2 1-1 5, Trudgeon 4 0-1 8, Schmotzer 1 2-2 4, Clark 2 0-4 4. Totals 24 17-26 69.

3-point goals: Or 10 (Look 1, Statz 1, Gard 1, Kerns 1, Victorson 6); ME 4 (Newton 1, Regnier 1, Jimenez 2). Total fouls: Or 19; ME 17. Fouled out: McCorkle.

MILTON 66, MONONA GROVE 64

Monona Grove*30*34*—*64

Milton*30*36*—*66

MONONA GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) — Loken 7 3-5 19, Nelson 5 2-4 14, Hibner 2 0-0 5, Tipton 1 0-3 3, Munz 1 1-2 4, Bracken 2 4-9 8, Croak 4 1-3 11. Totals 22 11-26 64.

MILTON — Campion 6 5-8 23, Burrows 2 1-4 5, Weberpal 1 2-4 4, Widner 1 0-0 2, Burdette 6 0-0 18, Haefner 2 0-0 4, Bothun 1 2-4 5, Kudrna 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 10-20 66.

3-point goals: MG 8 (Loken 2, Croak 2, Munz 1, Tipton 1, Hibner 1, Nelson 1); Mil 9 (Burdette 6, Campion 2, Bothun 1). Total fouls: MG 18; Mil 23. Fouled out: Bracken, Burdette.

Girls basketball

Friday’s area summaries

Big Eight Conference

MIDDLETON 60,

JANESVILLE CRAIG 40

Janesville Craig*19*21*—*40

Middleton*33*27*—*60

JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Huml 4 0-0 10, Magestro-Kennedy 1 0-0 3, Elgas 1 2-2 4, Fieiras 3 5-6 11, Goswick 4 0-0 10, Dunlavy 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 7-8 40.

MIDDLETON — Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lemirande 4 2-2 13, Hodson 1 0-0 3, Tanin 2 6-7 10, Roquet 3 1-1 8, Bursac 5 3-4 13, Monogue 1 0-0 3, Smith 3 2-3 8. Totals 20 14-19 60.

3-point goals: JC 5 (Huml 2, Magestro-Kennedy 1, Goswick 2); M 6 (Lemirande 3, Hodson 1, Roquet 1, Monogue 1). Total fouls: JC 14; M 11. Fouled out: Elgas.

MADISON MEMORIAL 80,

BELOIT MEMORIAL 37

Beloit Memorial*16*21*—*37

Madison Memorial*34*46*—*80

BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Thomas 1 2-2 4, Franks 1 0-0 3, Peppers 2 0-0 5, Drucker 4 0-0 8, Renteria 2 0-0 5, Randall 3 0-0 7, Davis 1 0-1 3, Pabst 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-4 37.

MADISON MEMORIAL — Sparks 1 2-3 4, Peters 2 0-0 6, Kapinus 5 0-0 11, Rauwolf 0 1-2 1, Brown 4 0-2 8, Rankins 8 3-5 19, Tomlin 1 0-0 2, Sweet 1 1-2 3, White Eagle 6 4-6 17, Garcia 3 0-0 6, Grewal 1 0-0 2, Thorns 0 1-2 1. Totals 32 12-22 80.

3-point goals: BM 5 (Franks 1, Peppers 1, Renteria 1, Randall 1, Davis 1); MM 4 (Peters 2, Kapinus 1, White Eagle 1). Total fouls: BM 19; MM 13.

SUN PRAIRIE 62,

MADISON EAST 55

Madison East*23*32*—*55

Sun Prairie*30*32*—*62

MADISON EAST (fg ft-fta pts) — Meyer 1 0-2 3, Hilliard 1 0-0 2, McCullers 1 2-2 4, Jones 1 0-0 3, Hicks 2 0-0 4, Gottschalk 1 0-0 2, Boston 1 2-2 4, Fadele 6 1-1 13, H. Williams 4 2-3 11, Bentley 2 5-8 9. Totals 20 12-18 55.

SUN PRAIRIE — Antony 0 2-5 2, Radlund 1 0-1 2, Rae 4 2-4 10, Strey 6 3-4 15, Outlay 5 4-4 18, Tiltrum 1 0-0 2, Auston 5 3-4 13. Totals 22 14-22 62.

3-point goals: ME 3 (Meyer 1, H. Williams 1, Jones 1); SP 4 (Outlay 4). Total fouls: ME 19; SP 14. Fouled out: Boston.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE 53, VERONA 51

Verona*22*29*—*51

Madison La Follette*17*36*—*53

VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — Rupnow 5 0-2 12, Lambe 5 6-8 16, Grignon 1 0-0 3, Murphy 4 0-0 12, Parman 2 0-0 4, Pederson 1 0-0 2, Nielsen 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 6-12 51.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE — Driver 3 0-2 7, Myhr 1 0-0 3, Green 4 2-2 13, Lowrey 5 6-10 18, Simmons 2 0-0 4, Woods 2 1-3 5, Fair 0 1-2 1, Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-19 53.

3-point goals: V 7 (Rupnow 2, Grignon 1, Murphy 4); ML 7 (Driver 1, Myhr 1, Green 3, Lowrey 2). Total fouls: V 18; ML 17.

JANESVILLE PARKER 43,

MADISON WEST 16

Madison West*5*11*—*16

Janesville Parker*18*25*—*43

MADISON WEST (fg ft-fta pts) — Mueller 0 3-6 3, Sullivan 1 1-2 3, Holmes 2 0-0 4, Culver 0 2-4 2, Shanklin 0 1-4 1, Hanson 0 0-2 0, Zidani 1 1-2 3. Totals 4 8-20 16.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Ayers 1 0-0 3, Shelton 3 3-6 10, Forrestal 3 0-0 6, Luek 1 1-2 3, Booth 3 1-4 7, Ahrens 1 0-0 2, Demrow 1 0-0 2, Blum 4 1-1 10. Totals 17 6-13 43.

3-point goals: MW 0; JP 3 (Ayers 1, Shelton 1, Blum 1). Total fouls: MW 12; JP 17.

Capitol North Conference

LAKE MILLS 66, POYNETTE 45

Poynette*23*22*—*45

Lake Mills*40*26*—*66

POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 4 0-0 9, Morter 1 0-0 2, Cuff 1 0-0 3, Chadwick 4 0-0 12, Bruchs 2 1-3 5, Fox 2 0-0 4, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Berner 0 4-4 4, Walters 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-8 45.

LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 1-2 12, Wagner 4 4-4 16, Pitta 1 2-2 4, Guerrero 6 1-1 13, Lamke 3 0-0 8, Mahone 3 0-0 8, Vesperman 0 2-2 2, Wollin 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 10-11 66.

3-point goals: P 6 (Reddeman 1, Cuff 1, Chadwick 4); LM 12 (Roughen 3, Wagner 4, Lamke 2, Mahone 2, Wollin 1). Total fouls: P 10; LM 13.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 58,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 57

Watertown Luther Prep*27*31*—*58

Lakeside Lutheran*31*26*—*57

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Paulsen 7 4-4 19, Glisper 1 0-0 2, Bridgemen 2 0-1 6, Kieselhorst 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 10 5-11 25, Schultz 0 2-3 2, Zellmer 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 13-21 58.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 1 3-4 5, Gnabasik 2 0-0 5, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Uecker 3 0-3 7, Thiele 2 5-7 10, Liddicoat 2 0-0 4, Riesen 3 4-5 10, Raymond 4 0-0 1-, Murray 1 0-1 3. Totals 19 12-20 57.

3-point goals: WLP 3 (Bridgemen 2, Paulsen 1); LL 7 (Raymond 2, Thiele 1, Uecker 1, Murray 1, Heckmann 1, Gnabasik 1). Total fouls: WLP 17; LL 19. Fouled out: WLP Glisper; LL Slonaker.

LODI 47, COLUMBUS 39

Lodi*29*18*—*47

Columbus*21*18*—*39

LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Lauryn Milne 7 1-2 15, Claire Kerr 1 2-2 4, Jaden Kolinski 6 5-6 18, Paige Walzer 1 0-0 2, Morgan McNeill 2 0-0 4, Ella Puls 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 8-10 47.

COLUMBUS — Jordan Link 3 1-2 12, Ashley Olson 3 0-1 6, Abbi Olson 2 0-0 4, Amy Theilen 1 1-3 4, Taylor Zittel 0 1-2 1, Mikenna Boetcher 2 0-0 5, Emma Paulson 2 0-0 5, Jaiden Dornhaus 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-8 39.

3-point goals: L 1 (Kolinski 1); C 6 (Jordan Link 3, Amy Theilen 1, Mikenna Boettcher 1, Emma Paulson 1). Total fouls: L 17; C 11.

Capitol South Conference

BELLEVILLE 65, WIS. HEIGHTS 62 (2OT)

Wisconsin Heights*27*18*9*8*—*62

Belleville*24*21*9*11*—*65

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Shrader 3 6-10 18, Kittleson 3 5-8 14, Grady 0 2-2 2,Smith 2 0-1 4, Foley 8 9-13 25, Stampfl 0 0- 30 Grefsheim 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 12-37 62.

BELLEVILLE — Adler 1 4-7 6, Handel 4 8-9 16, Haring 3 0-4 6, Wood 1 0-0 3, Keith 7 4-9 18, Schaefer 2 2-2 6, Mickelson 1 2-3 4. Totals 18 20-34 65.

3-point goals: WH 5 (Kittleson 3, Shrader 2); B 2 (Wood 1, Teela 1). Total fouls: WH 24; B 30.

MARSHALL 69, CAMBRIDGE 41

Cambridge*17*24*—*41

Marshall*27*42*—*69

CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Korth 4 4-4 13, M. Jarlsberg 1 3-4 5, Holzhueter 2 0-0 4, Williams 2 0-2 4, Stenklyft 1 0-0 2, A. Jarlsberg 3 2-6 11, Roidt 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 11-18 41.

MARSHALL — Lutz 10 7-7 29, Nickel 5 3-4 14, Andrews 4 0-1 8, Held 2 0-0 4, Ward 1 0-0 3, Weisenel 2 0-0 6, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 3, Rateike 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 10-12 69.

3-point goals: C 5 (A. Jarlsberg 3, M. Jarlsberg 1, Korth 1); M 7 (Lutz 2, Weisenel 2, Nickel 1, Ward 1, Hellenbrand1). Total fouls: C 14; M 19.

NEW GLARUS 57, WATERLOO 44

Waterloo*29*15*—*44

New Glarus*33*24*—*57

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 4 1-2 10, Powers 6 3-4 18, Jaehnke 0 2-5 2, Asik 1 1-2 3, Mosher 4 0-3 9, Wolff 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-16 44.

NEW GLARUS — Watrud 3 0-0 6, Eichelkraut 1 7-7 9, Himmelmann 3 3-6 9, Klosterman-Havens 1 2-2 4, Benson 8 6-11 23, Noll 2 203 6. Totals 18 20-29 57.

3-point goals: W 5 (Powers 3, Schneider 1, Moser 1); NG 1 (Benson 1). Total fouls: W 19; NG 17.

Rock Valley Conference

WHITEWATER 60, EDGERTON 42

Edgerton*23*19*—*42

Whitewater*37*23*—*60

EDGERTON (fg ft pts) — Fox 6-4-17; Danks 4-1-11; Fox Gunderson 3-3-9; Radtke 1-0-3; Rebman 1-0-2. Totals 15 8-11 42.

WHITEWATER — Carollo 9-6-27; Laue 5-2-16; Grosinske 3-3-11; Zimdars 2-0-4; E. Hageli 1-0-2. Totals 20 11-16 60.

3-point goals — E 4 (Fox, Danks 2, Radtke), W 9 (Carollo 3, Laue 4, Grosinske 2). Total fouls — E 17, W 16.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

Richland Center 64, River Valley 39

Trailways South Conference

DEERFIELD 32,

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/SA 27

Madison Abundant Life*14*13*—*27

Deerfield*14*18*—*32

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE (fg ft-fta pts) — Ganser 1 0-1 2, Mae. Bakke 2 1-2 5, Mar. Bakke 3 0-5 6, Schmiesing 0 2-4 2, Iwuagwu 4 3-6 12. Totals 10 6-18 27.

DEERFIELD — Winger 1 0-0 2, Eickhoff 2 0-0 4, Ezzell 0 3-4 3, Siewert 3 2-2 8, Brattlie 1 1-4 4, Haak 3 5-7 11, Fischer 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 11-19 32.

3-point goals: MAL 1 (Iwuagwu 1); D 1 (Brattlie 1). Total fouls: MAL 17; D 15.

Boys hockey

Friday’s area summaries

Non-conference

WALES KETTLE MORAINE CO-OP 1,

MADISON WEST 1 (ot)

Madison West*0*0*1*0*—*1

Wales Kettle Moraine*0*0*1*0*—*1

Third period: WKM — Manske (Santos, Stemberger), 5:24 (pp); MW — Huie, 5:53.

Saves: MW 35 (Hedican); WKM 32 (Arnold). Penalties-minutes: MW 2-4; WKM 2-4.

BROOKFIELD EAST CO-OP 6,

MADISON MEMORIAL 1

Brookfield East*3*1*2*—*6

Madison Memorial*0*1*0*—*1

First period: BE — Rozman, 2:16; Stornello (Templeton, Kloida), 11:41 (pp); Templeton (Albergo), 15:43.

Second period: BE — Wagner (Stornello, Kloida), 13:01 (pp); MM — Buckalew, 15:27.

Third period: BE — Bretzel, 8:27; Ibraheem (Gatewood), 12:15.

Saves: BE 20 (Jerring 18, Peters 2); MM 35 (Turner). Penalties-minutes: BE 8-27; MM 7-14.

Wisconsin Rapids Tournament

Fond du Lac 8, Monona Grove 0

Thursday’s late summary

Non-conference

JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 8,

CEDARBURG 4

Janesville Craig/Parker*5*2*1*—*8

Cedarburg*1*2*1*—*4

First period: JCP — Schaffner (Russotto, Kulas), 5:30 (pp); C — Hart (Pigatto), 7:53; JCP — Kulas (Russotto), 9:19; Russotto (Lyons, Kulas), 12:51; Schaffner (Russotto), 15:13 (sh); Schaffner, 15:43 (sh).

Second period: C — Hart, 0:48 (sh); Pigatto (Burnside, Lemas), 12:04; JCP — Steuck (Russotto, Schaffner), 12:58 (pp); Perkins (Kulas), 13:22.

Third period: C — Burnside (Bolander), 5:10; JCP — Schaffner, 13:50.

Saves: JCP 36 (Campbell 20, Kaas 16); C 18 (Hunt). Penalties-minutes: JCP 9-20; C 10-28.

Girls hockey

Friday’s area summaries

Non-conference

CEDARBURG CO-OP 7,

BARABOO CO-OP 2

Baraboo*0*1*1*—*2

Cedarburg*1*4*2*—*5

First period: C — Kellner (Cherella, Kennedy), 10:19.

Second period: C — Kellner (Kennedy, Cherella), 1:07; Gontarski (Cherella, Carr), 2:08; Gontarski (Erickson, Pfaff), 7:03; Gontarski (Erickson, Moeller), 15:49; B — Goethel (Engal, Knull), 16:39.

Third period: B — Babcock (Merrell), 4:51; C — Gontarski (Erickson), 9:11; Erickson (Bartlett, Pfaff), 12:06.

Saves: B 27 (Elder); C 26 (McCardle). Penalties-minutes: B 5-10; C 3-6.

Boys diving

Friday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: The winner of each event automatically qualifies for state. Also qualifying are non-winners whose performances rank among the best 18 (in Division 1) or best 12 (in Division 2) among all non-winning sectional performances in the division.

DIVISION 1

MIDDLETON SECTIONAL

Unofficial state qualifiers

Diving — 1, Bennett, Madison Memorial, 577.65; 2, Roush, Middleton, 471.15; 3, Stadler, Madison West, 417.50; 4, Bell, Madison Memorial, 412.65; 5, Pfaff, Madison West, 404.50. At Middleton.

BELOIT MEMORIAL SECTIONAL

Unofficial state qualifiers

Diving — 1, St. John, Fra, 483.55; 2, Westover, Mus, 359.65; 3, Besson, Mus, 358.25. At Beloit Memorial.

DIVISION 2

BARABOO SECTIONAL

Unofficial state qualifiers

Diving — 1, Stitgen, Madison Edgewood, 471.15; 2, Blew, Monona Grove, 366; 3, Arneson, Madison Edgewood 320.60; 4, Larson, Monona Grove, 294.35. At Middleton.

