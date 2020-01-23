Prep roundup: Memorial girls roll, but guard Mia Morel leaves with a leg injury

Despite a runaway victory and two major milestones for its leading scorer, a cloud hung over the Madison Memorial girls basketball team after its 79-58 victory over visiting Madison La Follette on Thursday.
That’s because the Spartans’ No. 2 scorer, junior guard Mia Morel, was taken off the court on a stretcher in the first half after suffering a leg injury. No update was available immediately after the game.
That bad news put a damper on the good news of a 47-18 halftime lead for Memorial (14-0, 11-0 Big Eight Conference), tied for the No. 1 state ranking in Division 1. More good news came when Penn State recruit Leilani Kapinus became the school’s all-time leading scorer and reached the 1,000-point career mark with a 16-point performance.
Reette Thorns led Memorial with 17 points and Maya White Eagle scored 14. La Follette (4-8, 4-6) got 21 points from Megan Lowrey.
Madison East 61,
Madison West 19
The host Purgolders (6-8, 5-6 Big Eight) maintained a steady lead to defeat the Regents (1-13, 0-10). Kalena Bentley scored 13 points, Mary Fadele 12 and Dasia Banks 10 for East.
Middleton 59, Verona 41
The fourth-ranked Cardinals (13-1, 9-1 Big Eight) built on an eight-point halftime lead to defeat the host Wildcats (5-8, 4-6). Sitori Tanin scored 15 points, Evie Coleman 11 and Kendall Roquet 10 for Middleton. Verona was led by 14 points from Rayna Briggs, who shot 6-for-6 from the line, and 11 from Megan Murphy.
Sun Prairie 69,
Beloit Memorial 29
Leading 12-8, the host Cardinals (8-6, 7-3 Big Eight) closed the first half on a 30-12 en route to the victory over the visiting Purple Knights (2-13, 1-10). Ashley Rae led Sun Prairie with 16 points. Jazzanay Seymore had 12 points for the winners. Beloit Memorial got six points from Karlee Dunahm and Adi Renteria.
Janesville Craig 43, Janesville Parker 37
The Cougars (11-4, 8-3 Big Eight) squeaked out a win over the cross-town rival Vikings (6-8, 3-7). Claudia Fieiras, leading the Big Eight in scoring, had 14 points for Craig. No player reached double figures for Parker.
Madison Edgewood 68, Monona Grove 54
The host Crusaders (9-6, 5-2 Badger South) jumped out to a 36-17 halftime lead and held on despite a 37-point second-half run by the Silver Eagles (10-5, 5-3) to get the win. After Monona Grove cut the lead to eight points, Edgewood’s Lindsey Langlois made three 3-pointers to seal the victory. Langlois finished with 14 points, Sarah Lazar scored 24 points and Sydney Olson 13. For the Silver Eagles, Peighton Nelson scored 15 points, Seanna Curran aded 12 and Avery Poole 10.
Oregon 71, Milton 45
The host Panthers (11-4, 7-1 Badger South) jumped out to a 37-24 lead at halftime and didn’t look back as they defeated the visiting Red Hawks (5-11, 2-6). Izzie Peterson led Oregon with 19 points and Liz Uhl had 16 for the winners. Abbie Campion led Milton with 16 points.
Monroe 63, Fort Atkinson 38
The Cheesemakers (6-6, 4-3 Badger South) used four double-digit scorers to down the visiting Blackhawks (3-10, 0-7). Grace Mathiason led Monroe with 13 points and Grace Tostrud had 12. Anna Schoenicke had 11 points for Fort.
DeForest 65, Baraboo 30
The Norskies (12-2, 7-1 Badger North), ranked third in the state in Division 2, jumped out to a 31-point halftime lead and dropped the visiting Thunderbirds (1-14, 0-8). Thirteen players scored for DeForest, led by Brooke Buhr with 12 points and Grace Roth with 11. Taylor Pfaff led Baraboo with 16 points.
Reedsburg 76, Sauk Prairie 62
The host Beavers (11-4, 5-3 Badger North) opened a 51-16 halftime lead and coasted past the Eagles (8-7, 2-6). Reedsburg got 21 points from Mahra Wieman, 17 from Trenna Cherney and 16 from Melissa Dietz. Maggie Hartwig scored 15 points for Sauk.
Beaver Dam 82, Portage 16
The Golden Beavers (13-2, 8-0 Badger North), ranked No. 1 in Division 2, opened a 59-8 halftime lead and rolled past the Warriors (2-14, 1-7). The winners got 20 points from Natalie Jens and 14 from Maty Wilke.
Waunakee 67, Mount Horeb 41
The host Warriors (12-3, 6-2 Badger North) used a 43-23 run in the second half to defeat the visiting Vikings (8-5, 3-5). Elena Maier scored 16 points for Waunakee, which went 21-for-27 from the line. Mount Horeb got 10 points from Kenzie Couthard.
Lake Mills 59, Poynette 40
Ranked third in Division 3, the L-Cats (15-1, 4-0 Capitol North) handled the host Pumas (5-9, 1-3) behind 10 3-pointers. Hannah Lamke had 12 points and four 3s. Molly Anderson had three 3s to lead Poynette with 11 points.
Lodi 59, Columbus 30
The Blue Devils (7-6, 2-1 Capitol North) jumped out to a 36-16 halftime lead and ran away with the victory over the host Cardinals (5-9, 0-4). Jaden Kolinski scored 19 points and Lauryn Milne added 17 for Lodi. No player scored in double figures for Columbus.
Watertown Luther Prep 60, Lakeside Lutheran 40
The Phoenix (7-2, 3-1 Capitol North) downed the Warriors (7-6, 1-2) as Grace Schmidt poured in 17 points for the winners. Ana Glisper added 11 points and Lauren Paulsen 10 for Luther Prep.
Marshall 43, Cambridge 31
The Cardinals (11-4, 4-0 Capitol South), ranked seventh in Division 3, outscored the Blue Jays (6-8, 2-2) by 12 points in the second half to squash an upset bid. Anna Lutz scored 18 points as only five Marshall players scored.
New Glarus 66, Waterloo 54
The visiting Glarner Knights (8-5, 2-2 Capitol South) took a 33-29 halftime lead and held on to beat the Pirates (8-6, 0-4) behind 25 points from Jaylynn Benson. Skyler Powers scored 16 for Waterloo.
Wisconsin Heights 71, Belleville 52
The host Vanguards (7-7, 3-1 Capitol South) used a 44-24 first-half run to beat the Wildcats (9-7, 1-3) and maintain their stronghold on second place in conference. Miranda Keith poured in 20 points and Ashlee Adler added 10 for the winners. For Belleville, Callie Smith scored 12 points and Erin Kittleson 10.
McFarland 80, Clinton 78 (OT)
The host Spartans (6-9, 6-5 Rock Valley) scored six points in overtime to knock off the Cougars (11-4, 8-3). McFarland made 12 3-pointers, with Katie Hildebrandt sinking six on her way to 23 points. Freya Gilbertson scored 21 points and Morgan Butler had 16 for McFarland. Addyson Ciochon had 19 for Clinton.
Edgerton 49, Beloit Turner 46
The Crimson Tide (4-10, 3-8 Rock Valley) sneaked past the Trojans (9-5, 6-5) as Kate Fox Gunderson, Sylvia Fox and Shannon Busch each scored 12 points. Turner’s Olivia Tinder scored 25 points.
Platteville 55, River Valley 25
The Hillmen (15-0, 5-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference), ranked No. 1 in Division 3, took a 31-6 halftime lead over the visiting Blackhawks (3-11, 0-5). Sami Martin led Platteville with 18 points.
Palmyra-Eagle 48, Madison Abundant Life 45
Ally Fredrick and Ally Czeshinski scored 20 points apiece as the Panthers (7-7, 6-1 Trailways South Conference) scored 33 second-half points to break a halftime tie against the Challengers (7-6, 4-4). Abundant Life got 18 points from Addy Schmiesing.
Deerfield 51, Orfordville Parkview 44
The Demons (10-5, 7-0 Trailways South) opened a 28-23 first-half lead to beat the host Vikings (4-10, 2-5). Grace Brattlie scored 15 points and Steffi Siewert 12 for Deerfield. Parkview, which shot 4-for-21 from the free throw line, got 20 points from Jenna Olin.
Boys basketball
Mt. Calvary St. Lawrence 31, Madison Country Day 29
The visiting Hilltoppers (3-4) held on to beat the host Prairie Hawks (0-13). Robert Little led St. Lawrence with 14 points. Colin Young led Country Day with seven points.
Wrestling
Stoughton 53, Milton 13
The host Vikings (6-0 Badger South), ranked No. 2 in Division 1, got six pins as they handed the Red Hawks (4-1) their first conference loss of the season. Matt Haldiman got a pin for Milton.
Sauk Prairie 51, Beaver Dam/Wayland 25
Falling behind, 21-6, the Eagles rallied to a win over the Golden Beavers. Dawson Enge at 120, Dylan Breunig at 126 and Luis Elizondo at 132 earned pins for Sauk Prairie to close out the dual.
Boys hockey
Stoughton 6, Monona Grove 2
The Vikings (3-11-0, 2-7-0 Badger South) rattled off four straight goals between the second and third periods to down the Silver Eagles (4-9-1, 2-7-0). Brody Hlavacek had a goal and three assists to lead Stoughton with four points. Andrew Gilbertson had 51 saves for Monona Grove.
McFarland 7, Baraboo/Portage 3
Grant Newcomer scored a hat trick to help the visiting Spartans (14-3-0), ranked No. 5 in Division 2, overcome an early 2-1 deficit against the Thunderbirds (9-8) at Pierce Park. Jack Bartzen added a goal and three assists for the winners. Gabe Fitzwilliams had a goal and an assist for Baraboo/Portage.
Milton/Fort Atkinson 4, Madison La Follette/East 1
The visiting Red Hawks (3-13-0) got two goals from Luke Hessenauer and 22 saves from Luke Grote to beat the Lakers (2-16-1).
Beloit Memorial 5, Janesville Craig/Parker 2
Aidan Wright delivered 41 saves and Tyler Harrington, Tyler Katalin and Aidan Holub scored before a pair of empty-net goals locked in a victory for the Purple Knights (3-12-0, 2-8-0 Big Eight Conference) over the Bluebirds (6-11-0, 4-6-0).
Girls hockey
Sun Prairie co-op 9,
Baraboo co-op 2
The second-ranked Cap City Cougars (15-2-0, 8-1-0 Badger) gave up an early goal but rallied with six in a row against the visiting Badger Lightning (2-11, 1-8). Lauren Bliefernicht totaled two goals and two assists and Zephryn Jager had three assists for the winners.
Boys swimming
DeForest 99, Stoughton 71
The Norskies topped the host Vikings in a Badger South Conference dual, sweeping the three relays. Ben Ramminger took first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Ben Jaccard won the 100 freestyle for DeForest. Evan Schmidt won the 500 free and 100 backstroke for Stoughton.
Janesville Craig triple dual
Madison Memorial handled Craig and Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference triple dual, grabbing top finishes in nine of the 11 events. The Cougars topped Memorial in their head-to-head dual. Gabe Pitzen took first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly and Jesse Drake won the 200 and 500 freestyle for Memorial.
Gymnastics
Sun Prairie 128.750, Janesville Parker 113.800
The Cardinals won all the events in the Big Eight Conference dual. Taylor Smith won the balance beam and floor exercise, Amelia McDermott was first on uneven bars and Ellie Studier won vaulting and the all-around.
Madison Memorial 134.150, Madison West 127.400
Tea Hellen won the all-around for the Spartans with a score of 33.850 in a Big Eight dual. Maya Schneider won the balance beam and Sarah Huxtable the vault for the Regents. Memorial’s Alyssa Rios won on uneven bars and Sarah Hershberger won floor exercise.
Middleton 133.225, Janesville Craig 128.00
Olivia Rebout won on uneven bars, floor exercise and all-around for the Cougars, but the host Cardinals pulled out the Big Eight dual victory. Ella Mock took first in the balance beam, and Taylor Engelkes won the vault for Middleton.
Verona/Madison Edgewood 129.125, Madison East 104.475
Ella Crowley and Hailey Dohnal tied for the all-around to push the Wildcats past the United in a Big Eight dual. Lily Merrick, of Verona/Madison Edgewood, placed first in vaulting with a score of 8.250.
Sauk Prairie 122.05, Monona Grove 118.65
The host Eagles were led by Heidi Kuhnau, who won three of the four events and finished first in all-around (34.6 points) in the Badger Conference dual. Monona Grove’s Ellie Van Veghel won vaulting (8.55).