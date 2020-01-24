Prep roundup: Memorial girls basketball team rolls, but guard Mia Morel leaves with a leg injury

Despite a runaway victory and two major milestones for its leading scorer, a cloud hung over the Madison Memorial girls basketball team after its 79-58 victory over visiting Madison La Follette on Thursday.

That’s because the Spartans’ No. 2 scorer, junior guard Mia Morel, was taken off the court on a stretcher in the first half after suffering a leg injury. No update was available immediately after the game.

That bad news put a damper on the good news of a 47-18 halftime lead for Memorial (14-0, 11-0 Big Eight Conference), tied for the No. 1 state ranking in Division 1. More good news came when Penn State recruit Leilani Kapinus became the school’s all-time leading scorer and reached the 1,000-point career mark with a 16-point performance.

Reette Thorns led Memorial with 17 points and Maya White Eagle scored 14. La Follette (4-8, 4-6) got 21 points from Megan Lowrey.

Madison East 61,

Madison West 19

The host Purgolders (6-8, 5-6 Big Eight) maintained a steady lead to defeat the Regents (1-13, 0-10). Kalena Bentley scored 13 points, Mary Fadele 12 and Dasia Banks 10 for East.

Middleton 59, Verona 41