Prep roundup: Memorial girls basketball team marches past La Follette into sectional semifinals

Divine Savior Holy Angels 57,

Watertown 56 (2OT)

In the Division 1 Fond du Lac sectional, Bella Huschitt scored 15 points as the sixth-ranked Dashers (21-3) upended the visiting Goslings (17-7) in two overtimes, erasing deficits in the closing minute of both regulation and the second overtime. Teya Maas scored 17 points for Watertown.

DeForest 56, Monona Grove 35

In the Division 2 Janesville Craig sectional, the fourth-ranked Norskies (21-3) finished the first half with a 10-0 run to take a 34-21 lead before going on to beat the visiting Silver Eagles (14-10). Megan Mickleson scored 18 points for DeForest.

Oregon 57, Reedsburg 43

Liz Uhl hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the win for the host Panthers (19-5). Reedsburg took control early, opening a 31-28 halftime lead, but the Panthers went on a 9-0 run to open a 47-42 lead with 5:22 remaining. Mahra Wieman scored 14 points and Trenna Cherney 12 for the Beavers (15-9).

Beaver Dam 72,

Whitefish Bay 43