With a big finish Thursday night, the McFarland girls swimming team earned a taste of revenge.
Two days after losing a Badger South Conference dual meet to Madison Edgewood, the Spartans rallied late to edge the Crusaders and win the nine-team Badger South Relays at Stoughton.
Edgewood is the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion and McFarland was state runner-up.
McFarland didn’t win an event until it posted victories in two of the final four events to surpass the Crusaders. McFarland had five runner-up finishes, four thirds and one fourth. Adriana Nickels swam on both winning relays for the Spartans.
Edgewood also won two of the last four events to finish with first places in six of the 12 events, but it lost points with a disqualification in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Twelve swimmers participated on Edgewood’s winning relays, with Sophie Reed, Brynn Stacey, DeeDee Walker and Izzy Enz each participating on three winning crews.
Boys soccer
Verona 4, Mount Horeb 0
The host Wildcats, ranked No. 2 in Division 1, scored all their goals in the second half, including two by Jonathan Gamez, to beat the Vikings in a non-conference game at Reddan Soccer Park. Mount Horeb is ranked seventh in Division 3.
McFarland 2,
Madison Edgewood 0
The Spartans, ranked second in Division 3 in the state coaches’ poll, scored a goal in each half to post a road victory over the Crusaders. Zach Nichols scored in the ninth minute off an assist from Ethan Nichols, who scored in the 53rd minute off an assist from Zach Nichols.
Sauk Prairie 4, Sun Prairie 2
The eighth-ranked Cardinals fell at home to the Eagles. There were no multiple goals for one player, as all goals were scored by different players.
Watertown Luther Prep 2,
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 0
The Phoenix won their first Capitol Conference matchup of the season against the Vanguards. Owen Enest scored the game’s two goals.
Cambridge/Deerfield 10,
Lakeside Lutheran 0
Ethan Dunsirn scored three first-half goals and Cody Harrison scored twice in the second half to carry United past the Warriors in Capitol play.
Lodi 4, Wisconsin Dells 0
The host Blue Devils got two goals each from senior Nathaniel Karls and junior A.J. Karls to shut out the Chiefs in Capitol play.
Girls tennis
Madison West 4,
Madison Memorial 3
The Madison West girls tennis team took a big step forward in the Big Eight Conference title chase, sweeping all three doubles matches to pull out a 4-3 victory over visiting Madison Memorial. Also for West, Maddi Bremel took a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Grace Olson at No. 1 singles. West’s Camille Vadas and Sophia Knigge led the doubles charge with a three-set win at No. 1.
Janesville Craig 5, Madison La Follette 2
No. 1 Minami Rikimaru and No. 3 singles Claire Schmitt each won in straight sets for the Lancers, but the host Cougars got the Big Eight victory with strong doubles play.
Madison Edgewood 7,
Fort Atkinson 0
No. 1 singles player Baluck Deang and the No.1 doubles team of Kelly Smith and Sydney Raaths both won in straight sets to help the Crusaders to victory over Blackhawks.
Monona Grove 7, Milton 0
Hailey Munz, Jewel Lindwall, and Payton Lee all won in straight sets without dropping a point at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 4 singles as the Silver Eagles got a Badger South victory over the Red Hawks.
Waunakee 7, Baraboo 0
The Warriors lost only one set and swept the host Thunderbirds for a Badger North victory.
Beaver Dam 6, Reedsburg 1
The host Golden Beavers dropped just three sets as they beat the Beavers for a Badger North victory.
Girls volleyball
Madison Memorial 3, Beloit Memorial 2
The visiting Spartans won the fifth set 15-13 to pull out a victory over the Purple Knights in the Big Eight opener for both teams. Maia Johnson delivered 11 kills and Lauren Wolters had 16 assists for Madison Memorial; Beloit got 14 kills from Rebekah DeKok.
Middleton 3,
Janesville Craig 2
On the road, the Cardinals dropped the fourth set 27-25 but won the fifth 15-10 to pull out a Big Eight victory. Freshman Evin Jordee had 15 assists and five digs for Middleton.
Verona 3,
Madison La Follette 0
The host Wildcats swept a Big Eight match as University of Pennsylvania recruit Jordan Armstrong had 27 assists and Claudia Bobb had 10 kills and four digs.
Madison Edgewood 3,
Fort Atkinson 1
The Crusaders bounced back from a 26-24 loss in the second set to roll past the visiting Blackhawks. Ella Foti had 15 kills and 14 digs for the winners.
Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 0
The visiting Silver Eagles swept the Vikings behind 26 assists from Jade Braun.
Milton 3, Oregon 0
The Red Hawks posted a Badger South Conference win in straight sets over the Panthers. Jordan Karrlen had 22 assists and four aces for the winners.
Lake Mills 3, Columbus 0
The ninth ranked L- Cats (8-1) secured a Capitol North Conference home victory over the Cardinals. Sydney Lewllin had 36 assists and four aces for the winners.
Waunakee 3,
Beaver Dam 0
Milla Malik had 17 kills and 12 digs and Sam Miller provided 24 assists and four aces as the Warriors beat the Golden Beavers at home in Badger North play.
DeForest 3, Baraboo 0
The Norskies earned a Badger North road sweep as Megan Mickelson had eight kills.
Reedsburg 3, Mount Horeb 1
The Beavers got a Badger North victory against the Golden Beavers after winning the fourth set, 26-24.
Marshall 3,
New Glarus 2
The visiting Cardinals took the decisive fifth set 15-11 to improve to 2-1 in Capitol South play. Marshall got 16 kills and 18 digs from Kiana Hellenbrandt and 43 assists from Skyla Michalak. Alexah Mellenberger had 11 kills for New Glarus.
Cross country
Norski Invitational
DeForest senior John Roth ran to the individual championship and Sauk Prairie edged the Norskies for the title in the 33rd Norski Invitational at Windsor Sports Complex. Roth covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 49 seconds, topping Sauk Prairie’s Hudson Haas (16:47) and Camden Desroches (16:53).
Shorewood won the girls title, with Wisconsin Rapids third and Waunakee fourth. Waunakee’s Emma Bertz took third (20:23) and Monona Grove’s Peighton Nelson finished fourth (20:31).
Cam-Rock Invitational
The Madison East boys placed four runners in the top 10, including fifth-place junior Ian Beilfuss (17:00), to take top honors in the 14-team meet at Cam-Rock Park in Cambridge. Team runner-up Madison Edgewood had the top two individual finishers in junior Leo Richardson (16:04) and senior Jack Brolin (16:26).
Wautoma edged Madison La Follette 78-79 to win the girls title. Poynette junior Katelyn Chadwick was the individual winner (19:43) and Marshall senior Gianna Dugan was second (19:58). La Follette junior Nyah Lues took fourth (20:54).
Girls golf
Rock Valley mini-meet
Cambridge continued its string of Rock Valley Conference mini-meet victories by shooting 196 at Yahara Hills, led by Mary Hommen’s 45. Maya Heckmann led Lakeside Lutheran with a 45.