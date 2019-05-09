The McFarland boys tennis team swept all four singles championships to complete a perfect run through the Rock Valley Conference season on Thursday.
The Spartans won the conference meet at UW-Whitewater, totaling 31.5 points, after going undefeated through the league dual-meet season to win the overall conference title with a perfect total of 24 points.
The Spartans’ singles champions were junior Carter Johnson at No. 1, senior Tyson Laux at No. 2, sophomore Jack Newman at No. 3 and junior Logan Snelling at No. 4.
Watertown Luther Prep seniors David Pitzner and Nate Nemmers won at No. 3 doubles.
Baseball
Janesville Craig 10, Middleton 1
The Cougars (13-0 Big Eight), ranked second in Division 1, trailed through the top of the fourth inning, but scored 10 runs over the next three innings to beat the visiting Cardinals. Tegan Christiansen drove in three runs to lead Craig.
Watertown 4, Monona Grove 3
Brett Faltersack tripled and Derek Rowedder had two RBIs to bring the host Goslings (6-5 Badger South) back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Graham Arndt and Michael Zande doubled for the Silver Eagles (6-4).
Jefferson 7, McFarland 2
Sam Cincotta and Tyler Danielson combined to pitch a three-hitter to lead the visiting Eagles past the Spartans in Rock Valley play. McFarland pitchers Jeremiah Price-Johnson and Gabe Roderick allowed three hits, but the Spartans committed three errors.
Deerfield 4, Johnson Creek 2
The host Demons used a four-run fifth inning to knock off Johnson Creek, ranked sixth in Division 4. Tyler Haak doubled in two runs and Carson Galla added two singles for Deerfield, and pitchers Ben LaRonge and Kadin Matheson combined to allow five Creek hits.
Pardeeville 5, Montello 1
Jake Jahoda struck out four in a complete-game victory as the visiting Bulldogs (7-6, 6-5 Trailways West) bounced the Hilltoppers (5-9, 5-7).
Softball
Beloit Memorial 10-18,
Madison West 0-0
The Purple Knights racked up 16 hits, and pitcher Jacey Walker allowed one West hit, in the first game of a doubleheader against the visiting Regents. Gracie Henthorn homered and Arian Brown went 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Kylie Evans went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the winners.
In the second game, Brynn Swanson and the Purple Knights (9-2 Big Eight) again held the Regents (2-13) to one hit. Swanson also went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, and Mandi Franks went 4-for-4.
Monona Grove 3,
Madison Edgewood 1
The Silver Eagles (4-7 Badger South) got eight hits and capitalized on three errors by the Crusaders (6-6). Cyenna Connor went 3-for-3 and Harper Mayfield went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the winners. Janie Remus allowed three hits in a complete game, striking out four. Olivia Moore had two of Edgewood’s hits.
East Troy 11, Edgerton 0
Megan Verbeten pitched a five-inning perfect game for the host Trojans, striking out four. Verbeten also singled, doubled and tripled.
McFarland 17, Brodhead 1
Alexcia Johnson went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and K.J. LeFave and Alanah Halsey added three hits each, to lead the visiting Spartans past the Cardinals.
River Valley 5, Sauk Prairie 3
Blackhawks pitcher Aryana McElwee scattered eight hits and Hope Ragels homered in a non-conference victory over the host Eagles.
Track and field
Pauquette Invitational
Christian Bault won three individual events and anchored the 400-meter relay to help host Poynette sweep the boys and girls team titles in the seven-team meet.
Bault won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.30 seconds, long jump (20 feet, 6 inches) and triple jump (41-6¼), and ran on the winning 400 relay (:47.90). Poynette won nine other events to total 192 points, including wins in the 100 (:11.20) and 200 (:23.18) by Brayden O’Connor.
In the girls meet, Jessica Bruchs won the 400 meters (1:04.60), long jump (15-3) and triple jump (33-11) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay (4:43) as Poynette won 11 events and scored 180 points to New Lisbon’s 109. The Pumas’ Megan Reddeman won the high jump (5-2) and pole vault (7-6).
Boys golf
South Central mini-meet
Wisconsin Dells shot a team total of 173 at Thal Acres in Westfield, finishing six strokes behind Adams-Friendship in a six-team South Central Conference mini-meet. Caden Jacobson shot 45 to lead the Chiefs.