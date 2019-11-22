The McFarland girls basketball team sank seven 3-pointers and went 22-for-26 from the free throw line to take a 59-43 victory over visiting Jefferson in the Rock Valley Conference opener for both teams Friday night.
Junior Lindsey Lonigro scored 18 points, including four 3s, to lead the Spartans (1-1, 1-0 Rock Valley). Katie Hildebrandt had eight points.
Jefferson (0-1, 0-1) got 12 points from Ainsley Howard, who went 5-for-6 from the line.
Brodhead 63, Edgerton 57
The Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 Rock Valley) edged the Crimson Tide (0-2, 0-1) behind 18 points from Kiarra Moe. Shannon Rusch and Cassidy Danks scored 11 points each for Edgerton.
Beaver Dam 69, Franklin 38
The host Golden Beavers (1-0), the three-time defending Division 2 state champs, used a 49-21 first half toward an easy victory against the visiting Sabers (0-1). Junior Matyson Wilke scored 18 points, and Natalie Jens and Carley Burchardt had 13 apiece.
Beaver Dam made eight 3-pointers, with Jens providing three and Wilke two. Olivia Rangel scored 13 points for Franklin.
Germantown 69, Marshall 57
The Warhawks (1-0) used the second half to pull away from the two-time defending Division 3 state champion Cardinals (0-1) at Beaver Dam. Marshall’s Anna Lutz scored 24 points, going 14-for-17 from the line. Natalie McNeal scored 26 points for the Warhawks.
Madison Abundant Life 45, Madison Country Day 9
The Challengers (1-1) dominated the contest with the Prairie Hawks (0-2), with Maeya Bakke leading the way with 14 points. Ella Wiffen had six points for Country Day.Mount Horeb 64, Belleville 55
Julia Magnuson had 24 points on 12 field goals to lead Vikings (2-0) to the non-conference victory against the host Wildcats (0-1). Grace Vesperman had 13 points for the winners. Jenna Shrader scored 11 points and Erin Kittleson had 10 for Belleville.
Fort Atkinson 66, Elkhorn 55
Senior Haley Remington scored 30 points for the Elks (1-1), but it was not enough as the Blackhawks (1-0) battled back from a six-point halftime deficit. Sophomore Tyla Staude scored 20 of her 29 points in the second half, finishing with six 3s.
Waterford 60, Milton 59
Abbie Campion scored 26 points, but the Red Hawks (0-1) couldn’t catch the visiting Wolverines (1-0).
Milton’s Abbey Falk scored eight points. Waterford got 15 points from Katie Rohner and 13 from Annie Benavides.
Monona Grove 58,
Lakeside Lutheran 51
The Silver Eagles (1-1) held off the Warriors (1-1), getting 20 points from Jenny Gorton and 13 from Emma Goke.
Monroe 71, Westosha Central 32
The Cheesemakers (1-0) used a 47-17 first half to cruise against the Falcons (0-1). Grace Tostrud scored 16 points, Megan Benzschawel provided 13 and Grace Mathiason had 11 for the winners. Ellie Witt had 10 for Westosha Central.
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Stoughton 36
The Vikings (1-1) fell on the road to the Lions (1-0). Victoria Ashworth led the Vikings with eight points. Erin Hedman led the Lions with 21 points, including four 3s.
Milwaukee Marshall 41,
Portage 40
The host Warriors (0-2) trimmed an eight-point deficit to one in the closing minutes, but finished 12-for-22 from the line and allowed the Eagles (1-1) to escape. Brianna Brandner scored 13 points for Portage.
Watertown 58, Shorewood 11
The Goslings (1-0) scored 46 points in the first half and rolled past the Greyhounds (1-1). Sydney Linskens scored 13 points and Teya Maas scored 11 points to lead the Goslings.
New Glarus 68, Darlington 51
The Glarner Knights (1-0) received 22 points from Dylan Noll in a win against the Redbirds (0-1). Brenna McDonald led Darlington with 12 points. Junior Jaylynn Benson had 19 for New Glarus.
Watertown Luther Prep 70, Mayville 55
The host Phoenix (2-0) scored 37 first-half points and earned a non-conference victory over the Cardinals (0-2). Sophomore Grace Schmidt made 13 field goals, including three 3s, and totaled 32 points for the winners. Lauren Paulsen and Naomi Bridgemen had 10 points apiece. Mayville got 16 points from Amber Schraufnagel.
Black Hawk 76, Wisconsin Heights 37
The Warriors (1-0) jumped out to a 44-24 first half lead and never looked back, as they got the non-conference victory over the Vanguards (1-1). Hannah Butler scored 21 points, and Natalie Leuzinger and Hannah Butler added 17 apiece for the winners. Senior Ashlee Adler had nine points for Heights, shooting 7-for-8 from the line.
Boys hockey
Milton/Fort Atkinson 4,
Madison La Follette/East 1
Luke Hessenaur scored two goals and Mitchell Masters had two assists as the Red Hawks (1-0) handled the Lakers in a non-conference matchup. Luke Grote had 31 saves for the winners. Martin Brusoe scored the lone goal for La Follette/East (0-1).
Onalaska co-op 8,
Baraboo/Portage 2
Tommy Duren scored four goals, C.J. Lass had five assists and Carter Stobb and Hudson Weber provided three assists apiece as the Hilltoppers (1-0) cruised past the visiting Thunderbirds (0-1) in non-conference play. Oliver Scanlan scored a goal and an assist for Baraboo, and Dane Hinz recorded 43 saves.
Sauk Prairie co-op 12,
Stoughton 0
Riley Jelinek led the Eagles (1-0) to a blowout over the Vikings (0-1) with three goals and three assists. Quinn Zieman of Stoughton saved 40 shots but dealt with a Sauk Prairie power play for most of the game.
Girls hockey
Viroqua co-op 6,
Baraboo co-op 3
Eight goals were scored in the third period — five of them by the Blackhawks — as they opened Badger Conference play with a home victory over the Baraboo Badger Lightning. Kaylee Engel, Baylee Babcock and Daelynn Merrell scored for Baraboo.