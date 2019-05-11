With senior Mariah Linse running to two individual titles and one second-place finish, the Jefferson girls track and field team captured the Rock Valley Conference championship on Saturday at McFarland.
Jefferson scored 114 points to runner-up Brodhead/Juda’s 102.5. McFarland took fourth with 94 points. Linse won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 23.59 seconds, and 3,200 in 11:46.30. She added a runner-up finish in the 800, and senior teammate Kayla Kloss won the discus (112-5).
In the boys race, Whitewater scored 118 points to edge Jefferson’s 114 and McFarland’s 110.5 atop the team standings. Jefferson won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays, and sophomore Taylor Phillips won the 300 hurdles (:41.06). Evansville’s Riley Siltman won the 3,200 (9:37.20).
Girls soccer
Swiss Kick Tournament
Monona Grove won a penalty-kick shootout 2-1 after playing to a scoreless tie with Belleville/New Glarus in the final of the Sugar River Raiders’ home tournament.
Beloit Memorial/Turner won the consolation game over Columbus, 4-1. In the semifinals, Monona Grove took a 4-0 victory over Columbus and Belleville/New Glarus beat Beloit Memorial/Turner, 2-0.
Boys golf
Columbus Invitational
Columbus shot 323, led by Austin Lietha’s 73, to win the seven-team meet at Columbus Country Club. Lodi took second and Lakeside Lutheran was fourth, led by Lukas Heckmann’s 79.
Boys tennis
Sun Prairie Invitational
Verona won the championship of the eight-team tournament, taking 4-3 victories over Glendale Nicolet and Neenah and a 5-2 win over Monona Grove. The Wildcats beat Mequon Homestead on Friday, 6-1. Sun Prairie went 3-1 after beating Homestead and Monona Grove and losing to Verona on Saturday.
Softball
Verona 10-17,
Madison East 0-4
The Wildcats clinched at least a tie for the Big Eight Conference championship, sweeping Madison East in a doubleheader. In the first game, Meghan Anderson pitched a no-hitter for the Wildcats (14-0 conference) against the Purgolders (3-11). Sydney Toman hit a triple and double and Jordan Armstrong drove in three runs with two hits for the winners.
In the second game, Toman, Katie Pederson, Kasie Keyes and Alina Yazek homered for Verona.
Middleton 4,
Madison Memorial 3 (11)
Katelyn Graf hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th to lead the Cardinals (8-6 Big Eight) past the Spartans (6-8). The game was tied at 1 until the top of the 11th, when the Spartans scored two runs behind doubles from Peyton Cox and Lily Frisch. The Cardinals responded with three runs off four hits in the bottom of the 11th.
Jefferson 10,
Beloit Turner 0
The visiting Eagles clinched the outright Rock Valley title, the school’s first conference championship since 1993, as Claire Beck pitched a three-hit shutout against the Trojans. Aidyn Messmann went 4-for-4 with a double for Jefferson.
Stoughton 5,
Fort Atkinson 3
Kailey Hammersley pitched seven complete innings, giving up no earned runs, in a victory for the Vikings (3-10 Badger South). Grace Ott hit a two-run double and Hannah Kapusta went 2-for-3 for the winners. Brynn Torrenga had two hits for the Blackhawks (7-6).
Belleville 5, Cambridge 4
Jillian Michaels hit two home runs for the victorious Wildcats (6-3 Capitol South) against the Blue Jays (5-5). Winning pitcher Maddy Weber struck out eight in a complete game, and Bailey Legler had two hits, including a home run, for the winners.
Johnson Creek 18, Williams Bay 1
The Bluejays scored 15 runs in the second inning and got a three-inning one-hitter from pitcher Bella Herman to beat the Bulldogs in Trailways South Conference play. Herman also went 4-for-4 with two doubles, and Jordyn Pipkin homered.
Oregon 6,
Janesville Parker 5
Allie Morgan’s walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Panthers a non-conference victory over the Vikings, who had taken the lead in the top of the seventh on a two-run homer by Chelsea Naber.
Waunakee 17-13, Monona Grove 1-6
Ally Ronk led the host Warriors to victory in the first game of a Badger South Conference doubleheader, giving up only one run and three hits in five innings. The Warriors’ bats produced 17 hits.
In the second game, the Warriors wiped out a 4-3 deficit with a six-run fifth as Callie Kesilewski went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.
Madison West 11, Sauk Prairie 6
Ari Balas hit a three-run double in the sixth in the Regents’ victory over the Eagles.
Oregon 7, Waterford 3
Erin Newton hit two home runs and Levi Rich and Brooke McCallum also homered to lift the Panthers over the Wolverines. Kenadee Nelson pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine.
Milton 4, Westfield 3
Both teams scored three runs each in the first inning, only one more run was scored by the Red Hawks (7-5 Badger South) who beat the Pioneers (7-2 South Central).
Wisconsin Heights 13, Reedsburg 3
A five-run third inning gave the Vanguards a 9-3 lead over the Beavers, who managed only four hits off Heights pitcher Taylor Kraemer. Kraemer also went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs. Melissa Dietz hit a triple and single for Reedsburg.
Watertown 2, Kaukauna 1
Pauton Zubke’s one-out single in the bottom of the seventh scored Bri Korducki with the winning run as the Goslings beat the Galloping Ghosts.
Markesan 5, Lodi 2
Abigail Gilbertson pitched a two-hitter, striking out six, to lead the Hornets past the Blue Devils. Rylee Schneider doubled for Lodi.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Lomira 2
The Phoenix broke a tie on an RBI single by Sarah Thede in the top of the eighth inning, and Andrea Bortulin closed out her four-hit, complete-game pitching performance to beat the Lions. Ana Goelzer went 4-for-5 for Luther Prep.
River Valley 11, Cuba City 0
Pitcher Ali Hoffman went 3-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBIs, and teamed with Aryana McElwee to allow three hits over five innings, to lead the Blackhawks past the Cubans. Brianna Gilbert went 3-for-4 with a triple for the winners.
Baseball
Madison West 5,
Janesville Parker 4
Henry Pitsch hit a line-drive RBI single to right with one out in the bottom of the seventh, bringing home the winning run as the host Regents (11-3 Big Eight) beat the Vikings (4-9).
West pulled out the victory with four runs in the final three innings. Pitcher Justin Grosse struck out nine in five innings. Jared Emerson had two RBIs for Parker.
Columbus 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1
Skyler Peterson pitched four scoreless innings to lead the host Cardinals (3-5 Capitol North) past the Warriors. Carter Schneider went 4-for-4 for Lakeside.
Palmyra-Eagle 17, Deerfield 6
The Panthers took control with a seven-run second inning and beat the Demons in Trailways South Conference play. Deerfield’s Carson Knapp went 4-for-4 with a double and triple.
Sun Prairie Triangular
Josh Caron hit an RBI double and three pitchers combined to scatter six hits as Sun Prairie beat Oak Creek, 2-0. Carson Shepard doubled and scored both Sun Prairie runs.
Caleb Matl allowed three hits to lead Holmen to a 4-2 victory over Sun Prairie, beating Cardinals pitcher Matt DePrey.
Sauk Prairie Triangular
The host Eagles scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Dodgeville, 13-8. Bryant Schaaf tripled for the winners.
Conner Punzel pitched a four-hitter as the McFarland took an 8-2 win over Dodgeville.
DeForest Triangular
The host Norskies scored four runs in the fifth inning to beat Madison La Follette, 7-1. Trey Kirchberg went 4-for-4 and winning pitcher Cal Olson had three hits for the winners. Andrew Rajkovich homered for La Follette.
Tomah beat La Follette, 7-4. The Lancers got doubles from Josh Endicott and David Matuszak and a triple from Grady Roth.
Edgerton Invitational
Lake Mills scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to beat Edgerton, 5-4. Lake Mills managed only three base hits off Crimson Tide pitchers Ben Wileman and Jaden Johnson.
Webster beat Lake Mills, 9-0, holding the L-Cats to three hits, including doubles by Spencer Hans and Riley Zirbel.
Delavan-Darien scored four runs in the sixth inning to beat Edgerton, 10-7. Edgerton’s Ben Wileman hit two home runs and drove in six runs.
Burlington Triangular
Jefferson scored all its runs after the fifth inning and pitchers Cory Kaiser and Jake Ball combined to allow three hits in a 5-1 victory over the Demons.
Ryan Brost hit two triples and Cory Kaiser drove in four runs as Jefferson beat Waukesha West, 9-4.
Waterloo 11, Randolph 1
Jacob Filter pitched a two-hitter and Blake Huebner went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple to lead the visiting Pirates to a non-conference victory.
Kaukauna 14, Verona 10
The Galloping Ghosts beat the Wildcats (6-8 Big Eight) in a game that saw both teams score six runs apiece in the fourth inning. Jacob VanZeeland went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Kolbe Pike had two hits and three RBIs, and Joe Miller had two RBIs for the winners. James Rae went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Ryan Taylor went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the home team.
Mineral Point 12, Platteville 7
The visiting Pointers tied the non-conference game with six runs in the top of the seventh inning, and then beat the Hillmen with five more in the top of the eighth. Isaac Lindsey went 4-for-5 with four RBIs for the winners, and Justin Baehler hit a double and drove in three runs.
Watertown Luther Prep 5, Hustisford/Dodgeland 4
Nathan de Galley hit a two-run single to center field with one out in the bottom of the seventh to give the host Phoenix a victory over the Falcons.
Milton 14, Westosha Central 7
The Red Hawks wiped out a 7-4 deficit with four runs in the fifth inning and six in the sixth, totaling 16 hits to beat the Falcons.