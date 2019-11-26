Maggie Trautsch made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left, and DeForest’s defense held firm to lock up a 50-49 victory against visiting Watertown in a Badger Conference girls basketball crossover game Tuesday night.
Trautsch finished with 13 points, tying Natalie Compe for team honors, as the Norskies (2-0) overcame a 26-20 halftime deficit. Watertown (1-1) got 13 points from Teya Maas.
Mount Horeb 51, Milton 48
Emma Anderson made a pair of free throws with 6 seconds left to give the host Vikings (3-0) a three-point lead, and Abbie Campion missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer after making one earlier to draw the Red Hawks (0-2) within one point.
Julia Magnuson totaled 17 points, with a number of key late baskets, and Anderson and Kenzie Coulthard scored 10 each for Mount Horeb. Campion totaled 17 for Milton.
Beaver Dam 70, Oregon 46
The Golden Beavers (3-0) outscored the visiting Panthers (1-2) by 16 points in the first half en route to an afternoon victory at the Kohl Center. Matyson WIlke led Beaver Dam with 17 points, making three 3-pointers, and Natalie Jens had 14 points.
Waunakee 64, Monroe 51
Elena Maier scored 22 points for the Warriors (2-1) and they scored 46 points in the first half against the Cheesemakers (1-1). Megan Benzschawel scored 17 points for Monroe.
Monona Grove 63, Baraboo 28
Taylor Moreau led the Silver Eagles (2-1) against the Thunderbirds (0-2), scoring 18 points and making six of the team’s 13 3-pointers. Taylor Pfaff scored eight points for Baraboo against a Monona Grove defense that forced multiple early turnovers.
Madison Edgewood 67,
Portage 27
Ten players scored between five and eight points to lead the Crusaders (1-0) past the host Warriors (0-3). Edgewood rolled to a 41-18 halftime lead and finished with 11 3-pointers. Ella Foti and Ellie Meriggioli scored eight points each for Edgewood, and Brianna Brandner scored eight for Portage.
Reedsburg 70, Fort Atkinson 48
Sophomore Mahra Wieman made four 3-pointers among her 32 points to help lead the host Beavers (1-0) to victory against the Blackhawks (1-1). Trenna Cherney had 19 points for the winners. Reedsburg went into the half with a 21-point lead.
Sauk Prairie 53,
Stoughton 43
The host Eagles (2-0) used a 28-19 run in the second half to pull away from the Vikings (1-2). The winners got 16 points from Naomi Breunig. Stoughton’s Megan Marggi scored 13 points.
Verona 67, Madison East 61
The host Wildcats (2-1, 2-0 Big Eight) got 26 points from senior Rayna Briggs and 14 from Megan Murphy to hold off a second-half challenge from the Purgolders (0-3, 0-2). Briggs made four 3-point buckets and Murphy hit two. East got 12 points from Nasia Hicks.
Clinton 52, McFarland 50
Adyson Ciochon scored 18 points for the Cougars (3-0, 2-0 Rock Valley) as they edged the Spartans (1-2, 1-1). Katie Hildebrandt had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Lindsey Lonigro added 11 for McFarland.
Marshall 60, Poynette 52
Anna Lutz scored 32 points and Abby Ward had 15 to lead the visiting Cardinals (2-1) past the Pumas (1-1). Poynette got 19 points from Jessica Bruchs.
Lake Mills 60, Deerfield 22
The L-Cats (3-0) blew past the Demons (1-2) with Hannah Lamke scoring 15 points. Morgan Mack had six points for Deerfield.
Lakeside Lutheran 47,
Wisconsin Heights 41
The host Warriors (2-1) used a 27-12 first half toward a non-conference victory against the Vanguards (1-2). Senior Mia Murray scored 11 points for Lakeside. Natalie Hering had 12 points, making two 3-pointers, for Heights.
Boys basketball
Evansville 67, New Glarus 65
The visiting Blue Devils (1-0) knocked off the defending WIAA Division 4 state champion Glarner Knights (0-1) by making 12 of 18 free throws in a 33-point second half. Sulley Geske led Evansville with 18 points, making eight of 10 free throws to lead four Evansville double-digit scorers. Darris Schuett scored 29 points and Nathan Streiff had 16 for New Glarus.
Watertown Luther Prep 48,
Cambridge 31
The Phoenix (1-0) beat the Blue Jays (0-1), getting nine points on three 3-pointers from Caleb Heckendorf. Cambridge junior Jack Nikolay scored 10 points.
Boys hockey
Sauk Prairie co-op 5,
Monroe co-op 2
The host Eagles (1-0-0) gave up a goal just 33 seconds into play but scored two second-period goals and three more in the third to take a non-conference victory against the host Cheesemakers (1-1-0).
Five players scored for Sauk Prairie, with Nick Mast and Riley Jelinek each tallying a goal and two assists. Monroe’s Hayden Roth had a goal and one assist, and Heath Bear recorded 61 saves.
Baraboo/Portage 5, Mosinee 3
The Thunderbirds (1-1-0) scored three goals in the second period to put away visiting Mosinee (0-1-0). Five players scored for Baraboo, and senior Cameron Logan led the scoring with one goal and one assist. Matej Rychtarik had two assists for Mosinee.McFarland 3, DeForest co-op 2
The Spartans (1-0-0) used a 2-1 edge in the second period to get the non-conference victory against the host Norskies (0-1-0). Grant Newcomer led McFarland with two assists. Joe Brethouwer had 62 saves for DeForest.