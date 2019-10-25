After the first four matches Friday night, the Madison West girls tennis team was left with no room for error.
Neenah had won three of the first four matches of the best-of-seven WIAA Division 1 state team quarterfinal match at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
But the Regents’ best three flights were yet to appear: Maddi Bremel at No. 1 singles, Abby Bremel at No. 2 and the No. 1 doubles team of Camille Vadas and Sophia Knigge.
One by one, those three flights recorded victories and the Regents beat the Rockets 4-3 to advance to Saturday morning’s semifinal round against second-seeded Muskego.
West’s first victory came at No. 3 singles, where Abby Lin blanked Olivia Heroux 6-0, 6-0. After Neenah had taken a 3-1 lead, Abby Bremel finished a 6-3, 6-4 win over Sophia Paape, and Vadas and Knigge tied the score with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Neenah’s Alex Van Zeeland and Ashlyn Brown.
That left the No. 1 singles match to decide which team would go to the semifinals. And Maddi Bremel put the Regents over the top with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ava Dunsirn.
Muskego advanced to the semifinals with a 5-2 victory over Eau Claire Memorial. In the other bracket, top-seeded Mequon Homestead beat Ashwaubenon 6-1; and Lake Geneva Badger pulled out a 4-3 victory over Brookfield East.
Semifinals are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in Divisions 1 and 2, with winners advancing to the finals at 2 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Madison Memorial 3, Madison La Follette 0
Ethan Moll-Hind led the way with seven kills as the Spartans swept past the visiting Lancers 25-17, 25-11, 25-11.
Senior Drew Collins had 24 assists and senior Nicolas Rauwolf posted 10 digs for Memorial.
Middleton 3, Madison East 0
The fourth-ranked Cardinals defeated the Purgolders 25-10, 25-15, 25-7.
Nick Stott led Middleton with 27 assists and two blocks. Jackson Pertzborn added five aces and seven digs.
Madison West 3,
Waukesha North 0
Devin Huie had 11 kills and two aces to lead the Regents to a sweep of the visiting Northstars 25-20, 25-21, 25-20.
Mukwonago 3, Fort Atkinson 1
The Blackhawks tied it up after a 25-20 second set, but lost the final two sets to the host Indians. Cody Zahn scored 23 assists and two aces and Patrick Yoder had four blocks for Fort.