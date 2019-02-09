The season-long battle between the Madison West and Middleton boys swimming teams went another black-and-blue round on Saturday.
And even though the host Cardinals won the meet’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Regents’ second-place finish in the event gave them just enough points to claim the narrowest of victories in a WIAA Division 1 sectional.
West, the state’s top-ranked team, scored 384 points to third-ranked Middleton’s 383.5 points atop the 13-team field.
The teams split a two regular-season meetings, but West won the Big Eight Conference title. And the defending state champs hold a slight edge over the rest of the field heading into Saturday’s state meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
West senior Wes Jekel led the way, defending his title in the 100 backstroke (50.76 seconds) and taking third in the 100 butterfly (:50.87). He swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:33.29) and anchored the second-place 400 free relay (3:08.32).
West had a surprise when junior Charlie Feller defeated teammate Henry Miller, the defending state champion, to win the 100 breaststroke (:58.27). Senior Constantin Bensch won the 100 butterfly (:51.66) and junior Isaac Casey won the 100 free (:46.67).
For 2018 state runner-up Middleton, senior Andrew Martin continued a dominant final season by winning the 200 free (1:40.10) and 500 free (4:41.43). Junior Nathan Kim won the 200 individual medley (1:55.05). Both swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:07.69), and Martin swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:24.44).
Verona/Mount Horeb senior Shane Rozeboom won the 50 freestyle (:21.19).
Gymnastics
Madison Memorial scored 133.275 points to dominate the eight-team White Division of the Bradley Invitational at Whitefish Bay.
Spartans freshman Jaya Carlson won the all-around, scoring 34.2 points. Jessie Kahn led a 1-2-3 sweep by winning the vault (9.175), and Tea Hellen won on beam (8.95).
Boys hockey
McFarland 5, Monroe 1
The Spartans (16-5-1, 9-3-0 Badger South Conference) used a two-goal first period to take charge against the host Cheesemakers (8-14-0, 2-8-0) and finish the league season in a tie for second place with Oregon. Juniors Grant Newcomer and Ashton Wendt had one goal and one assist each. Junior Heath Bear recorded 55 saves for Monroe.
Madison Memorial 10,
Brookfield East co-op 5
The Spartans (13-11-0) scored at least three goals in each period en route to a non-conference victory over the visiting Stars (11-11-2). Senior Parker Lindauer produced three goals and three assists, and freshman Aaron Jungers added two goals and three assists. Sam Contrucci, Kyle Jungers, Jack Helle, Jack Faulkner, and Austin Derene also got in on the scoring action.
Sheboygan co-op 5,
Sauk Prairie co-op 4 (OT)
After a six-goal first period, the scoring quieted down until the Eagles (13-10-1) forced overtime on a power-play goal by Camden Desroches. But Sheboygan’s Tyler Sunagel scored his second goal in overtime to win it for the Red Raiders (10-13-1). Desroches finished with two goals and one assist for Sauk, and Nick Mast added a score and two assists.
Monona Grove 5,
West Salem co-op 4
A pair of third-period goals by Sebastian Bingham — his third and fourth of the day — gave the Silver Eagles (9-15) all they needed to hold off the Panthers (9-14) in the third-place game of the Hodag Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids. Brady Gerothanas also scored for MG, and Andrew Gilbertson made 28 saves.
Girls hockey
Middleton co-op 3,
Green Bay East co-op 2 (OT)
The Metro Lynx (9-12-2) pulled goaltender Gwen Parker in the closing minutes and got a quick score from defenseman Jenna Culp to force overtime. And 91 seconds into OT, senior forward Ava Downing scored to beat the Bay Area Ice Bears (11-10-3). Downing also scored in the first period, and Parker recorded 37 saves.