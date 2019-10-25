By the narrowest of margins on Thursday, the Madison Memorial girls volleyball team survived to battle another day.
The host Spartans got all they could handle from 11th-seeded Baraboo in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal, part of the Sun Prairie sectional. But a kill from Maia Johnson scored the final point in the fifth set, giving Memorial a 25-9, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 15-13 victory.
The win sends Memorial into a 7 p.m. Saturday regional final at Sun Prairie.
Baraboo’s McKenzie Gruner made some key contributions as the Thunderbirds battled from the brink of elimination to win the third and fourth sets, and Baraboo opened a 12-9 lead in the fifth set before Memorial scored four consecutive points, lost the serve on a side out but scored the final two points.
Sun Prairie 3,
Madison West 0
The third-seeded Cardinals defeated the 14th-seeded Regents 25-12, 25-6, 25-17. Karlie McNabb led Sun Prairie with 10 kills and four aces. Carson Pionek had six kills and two aces for Madison West.
Middleton 3,
La Crosse Central 0
The host Cardinals got 18 kills from Jordan LaScala and 20 assists from Olivia Underwood to take a 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 win over the Red Raiders.
DeForest 3, Madison East 0
Natalie Compe had seven kills and Kaycee Meiners had six service aces and three blocks to lead the Norskies to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-16 victory over the visiting Purgolders.
Reedsburg 3, Tomah 0
The Beavers took down the visiting Timberwolves in the Sun Prairie sectional, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22. Kaitlyn Zunker led Reedsburg with 19 kills, and Rachel Schmitt added 37 assists and two aces.Monona Grove 3,
Stoughton 2
In the Elkhorn sectional, the Silver Eagles got hot in the fourth and fifth sets to rally for a 25-12, 21-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-6 victory over the visiting Vikings. Lauren Buss and Jadee Christiansen each had five kills for MG, and Madeline Davis-Troller and Alyssa Smith added 20 digs. Stoughton got 28 digs from Aspen Alexander.
Milton 3,
Madison La Follette 1
The host and fourth-seeded Red Hawks needed four sets to beat the 13th-seeded Lancers. Emily Davis had 33 assists, Abbey Falk had 17 kills and Juliette Karlan had 15 digs for the winners. Claire Ammerall had 10 kills, three blocks and two aces, and Renae Stram tallied 24 assists for La Follette.
Watertown 3,
Oshkosh North 0
In the Oshkosh North sectional, the seventh-ranked Goslings did not allow the visiting Spartans to score more than 10 points in a set. Izzy Schauer scored 31 assists and four aces, Dani Weissenrieder had 15 digs and Olivia Otto had 10 kills for the winners.
Division 2
Mount Horeb 3,
River Valley 0
In the Division 2 East Troy sectional, the host Vikings earned a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 victory over the Blackhawks. The winners got 20 assists from Eliza Weier and 16 kills and 2.5 blocks from Maddy Mason.
Platteville 3, Lodi 0
Top-seeded Platteville swept the visiting Blue Devils, 25-20, 25-19, 30-28. Lodi got 29 assists from Jaden Kolinski and 20 digs from Dylann Harrington.Sauk Prairie 3,
Madison Edgewood 0
The Eagles upset the sixth-ranked Crusaders 25-21, 25-22, 25-18. Olivia Breunig paced Sauk Prairie with 20 kills, and Ainsley Apel added 24 digs as the Eagles improved to 31-13.
Lake Mills 3, Jefferson 0
Senior Olivia Dunkleberger delivered 12 saves and sophomore Sydney Lewellin had 39 assists and two aces to lead the 10th-ranked L-Cats (29-5) past the visiting Eagles. Cassidy Spies led Jefferson with 16 kills, 10 digs and two aces.
East Troy 3, Watertown Luther Prep 1
The visiting Phoenix won the first set, 25-22, but seventh-ranked East Troy won the next three, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21, to advance. The winners got 51 assists and 18 digs from Emily Wendt. Luther Prep got 23 digs and nine kills from Lauren Paulsen and 15 assists from Grace Kieselhorst.Lakeside Lutheran 3, Whitewater 0
Karli Johnson made 35 assists, Ella Collins had 15 kills and Payton Kuepers had 10 kills as the second-ranked Warriors (34-6) used 41 team kills to sweep the Whippets 25-15, 25-17, 25-12. Kaylee Raymond had 15 digs and five of Lakeside’s 13 team aces.
Wisconsin Heights 3, Mineral Point 1
In the Division 3 Dodgeland sectional, Jada Wood scored 33 assists and Ashlee Adler had a double-double with 13 kills and 19 digs as the host Vanguards, an honorable-mention pick in this week’s state poll, beat the Pointers 16-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-14.
Waterloo 3, Montello 0
Brooke Mosher finished with 16 kills, nine aces, six assists and two blocks to lead the second-ranked Pirates to an easy sweep of the visiting Hilltoppers.
Boys soccer
Madison Edgewood 1,
West Salem 0
In the Division 3 Madison Edgewood sectional, senior Nick Stacey made a penalty kick in the 28th minute, after sophomore Alessandro Nichol was fouled in the box, and the Crusaders (8-9-2) held the Panthers without a shot on goal to win a Division 3 regional semifinal at home.
McFarland 10, Edgerton 0
Jack Bartzen and Vince Sells combined for five goals as the top-seeded Spartans routed the Crimson Tide in the Edgewood sectional, allowing just one shot on goal. Max Binger scored and had two assists for McFarland.
Belleville/New Glarus 2,
Cambridge/Deerfield 0
Breckin Faber and David Murray scored first-half goals to carry the Sugar River Raiders past the visiting United at Reddan Soccer Field.
Mount Horeb 11, Monroe 1
Tyler Banfield scored a first-half hat trick to help the Vikings open a 5-1 halftime lead, and Gabe Guenther completed his in the second half to lead the way against the Cheesemakers.