The Madison La Follette boys cross country team topped a 40-team field, scoring 106 points to edge Green Bay Preble’s 112 in the Midwest Invitational held Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
Madison Memorial finished seventh and Sun Prairie 10th.
La Follette senior Chris Wolfe took third overall, covering 5,000 meters in 15 minutes, 54 seconds. Janesville Craig’s Bryan Bloomquist took fifth (15:59).
Sun Prairie junior Kate Kopotic won the girls race in 18:36, leading the Cardinals to fourth in the team standings behind Hinsdale (Ill.) Central. Janesville Craig took fifth, Madison Memorial eighth and Monona Grove 10th.
Roy Griak Invitational
Madison West sophomore Genevieve Nashold finished eighth (18:20) and Middleton sophomore Lauren Pansegrau took ninth (18:25) in the prestigious 57-team, multi-state meet at the University of Minnesota.
The Middleton girls finished 14th and West was 16th. Cherry Creek, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, won team honors, led by champion Riley Stewart (17:30).
Julian Gary ran a 16:48 to finish 45th in the boys race, leading Madison West to sixth place among 62 teams. Middleton finished seventh, led by Zachary Leffel’s 66th-place finish (17:01).
Fennimore Invitational
New Glarus/Monticello’s Christian Patzka earned individual honors in 16:29 and led the Glarner Knights to the championship of the seven-team large schools division.
The Lake Mills girls won the large-schools division, with Lodi second. The individual winner was Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld freshman Samantha Herrling (19:01). Lake Mills was led by junior Lauren Winslow (fourth, 20:23).Deerfield 34, Menominee Indian 14
The visiting Demons (1-5) broke into the victory column with a non-conference win over the Eagles (2-4).
Boys soccer
De Pere 1, Verona 0
The lone goal was scored by Sam Dorchester as the host Redbirds beat the second-ranked Wildcats. De Pere goalkeeper Jack Rosner had nine saves.
Oregon 2,
Eau Claire Memorial 0
Senior Collin Bjerke scored in the first half and sophomore Alex Rodriguez scored in the second to lead the Panthers over the Division 1 eighth-ranked Old Abes. Collin LoBreglio made five saves for the shutout.
McFarland 2,
Mount Horeb 0
Ethan Nichols scored two goals in the 85th minute to hand the Spartans, ranked third in Division 3, a victory over the seventh-ranked Vikings.
Sun Prairie 1, Fond du Lac 0
Jonathon Trilling scored in the 25th minute and Tanner Scherer made three saves in a shutout as host Sun Prairie won the battle of Cardinals.Girls volleyball
Lynn LaPorte Sprawl
Waunakee won the 21-team Qualifier (second) Division, beating Oshkosh West in the final 22-25, 25-12, 15-11 after a 25-14, 25-18 semifinal victory over Franklin. The 14th-ranked Warriors also beat Beaver Dam and Hartford in pool play. Beaver Dam tied for seventh in the division.
Watertown finished 10th in the top Sprawl Division, falling to Brookfield Central in the ninth-place match after beating Cedarburg and losing to Oconomowoc and Burlington. Middleton beat Glendale Nicolet and Mequon Homestead but lost to Waterford and Green Bay Preble.
Kettle Moraine Invitational
Wales Kettle Moraine defeated Lake Mills 25-14, 16-25, 15-6 in the championship match of the 12-team tournament. The L-Cats defeated third-place Verona in a Gold Bracket semifinal.
Boys volleyball
Cardinal Invitational
Middleton advanced to the championship bracket semifinals in its own 16-team tournament before losing to eventual runner-up Milwaukee Marquette 25-14, 25-23. Middleton beat Brookfield East 25-20, 25-18 in a quarterfinal, after beating Germantown, Brookfield Central and Mukwonago in pool play. Top-ranked Kimberly beat Marquette in a three-set final.
Girls swimming
Eagle Jay Invitational
Stoughton won five of 11 events to earn the team championship at Jefferson. Junior Sofia Bormett won the 200-yard freestyle and junior Savy Borroughs won the 50 free, and both swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays. Also for the Vikings, freshman Aly Schaefer won the 500 freestyle and swam on the 200 medley relay.
For Monona Grove, freshman Morgan Heilman won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, and senior Mary O’Malley won the 100 butterfly and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay.