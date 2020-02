Prep roundup: Madison Edgewood swimmers dominate Badger South field

Winning for Craig were Juan Armas (now 23-7 on the year) at 120 pounds, Joey Bellomo (18-5) at 132, Mayson MacLennan (37-3) at 138, Marshall Getchell (39-5) at 170 and Brady Schenk (31-10) at 220.

Madison Memorial’s Kaden Reetz (33-0) earned the title at 160 and teammate Patrick McDonald (28-4) won at 285. La Follette’s Dominic Flores (25-10) won at 126. For Sun Prairie, Dominick Stroede (15-6) won at 152. Verona’s Cael Wozniak (28-7) won at 145.

Capitol Conference

Lodi won its 28th consecutive Capitol Conference title, winning eight of 14 weight classes to total 328.5, followed by Marshall with 178 and Waterloo with 171. Lodi’s champs were Parker Heintz (29-9) at 106, Owen Breunig (16-14) at 113, Chandler Curtis (27-8) at 120, Colton Nicolay (26-11) at 152, Sawyer Helmbrecht (28-2) at 170, Ben Simplot (21-11) at 182, Brock Beyer (13-12) at 195 and Wyatt Ripp at 285.

For Poynette, Cash Stewart (35-1) won at 126 and Gunnar Hamre (36-1) won at 138. Other champs were Joe Quaglia (31-5) of the host Belleville co-op at 132, Kobe Grossman (21-3) of Marshall at 145, Aiden Ciha (24-8) of Cambridge at 160 and James Roche (27-3) of Columbus at 220.

Rock Valley Conference