Mitchell Wendler gave himself — and his Madison Edgewood baseball teammates — a day to remember on Tuesday.
The senior hit for the cycle and drove in seven runs to lead the Badger South Conference-leading Crusaders to a 14-1 victory over host Fort Atkinson.
Wendler singled in the second inning, hit a two-run homer in the fourth, drilled a two-run triple to left in the fifth and hit a three-run double in Edgewood's six-run sixth inning.
Andrew Nelson pitched a four-hitter, striking out three for Edgewood (8-1 Badger South). Also for Edgewood, Tom Hartlieb went 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run, and Jonathan Hebl homered. Fort Atkinson's Branden Zastrow also homered.
Milton 6, Oregon 3
Jack Campion went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, and Evan Jackson allowed six hits in six innings of work, to lead the Red Hawks (8-2 Badger South) past the Panthers (3-6).
Monona Grove 6, Monroe 2
Trenton Herber doubled and stole home in the first inning as the Silver Eagles (6-3 Badger South) opened a quick four-run lead over the Cheesemakers (2-7). Hayden Echols pitched six innings for the win, and Brady Gerothanas had three hits.
Watertown 9, Stoughton 1
Jacob Fischer hit a two-out double to open a four-run second inning rally that propelled the Goslings (5-5 Badger South) to a road victory over the Vikings (2-9). Brett Faltersack collected three hits in the win.
Sun Prairie 12, Madison East 0
Matt DePrey, Robbie Knorr and Carson Fluno combined to pitch a no-hitter as the host Cardinals (10-3 Big Eight) beat the Purgolders (2-9). Spencer Bartel had two doubles and drove in four runs.
Janesville Craig 5,
Middleton 4 (8)
The second-ranked Cougars (12-0 Big Eight) beat the Cougars in eight innings. Jacob Kesseling had two RBIs and Dan Blomgren homered for the winners. Ben Collier pitched six innings, allowing three hits, and doubled and homered for the Cardinals (8-5).
Madison Memorial 3,
Beloit Memorial 0
The Spartans (8-5 Big Eight) held the Purple Knights (1-10) scoreless as Kole Kerkhoff struck out 11 in a two-hit complete game. Dryden Schaefer and Kyle Yu each went 2-for-3 for Memorial.
Verona 11, Madison La Follette 1
Sam Pederson went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the visiting Wildcats (5-8 Big Eight) beat the Lancers (2-11). La Follette's Grady Roth hit a single and a double.
Madison West 9,
Janesville Parker 0
Aiden Burgess pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking none, to lead the visiting Regents (9-2 Big Eight) past the Vikings (4-8). Drake Baldwin doubled and tripled to lead West's 14-hit attack.
Beaver Dam 13, Portage 5
Broden Boschert went 2-for-4 with a double and the Golden Beavers (4-4 Badger North) scored eight runs in the second inning in a road win over the Warriors. For Portage (4-7), Kaden Lehman went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and three RBIs.
Sauk Prairie 7, Waunakee 4
The visiting Eagles (4-7 Badger North) handed the Warriors (7-2) their second consecutive conference loss. Adam Juran and Tyler Uselman both doubled for Sauk Prairie, and Bryant Schaaf drove in two runs.
Reedsburg 5, DeForest 3
Dakota Dietrich stole two bases and scored his team’s third and fourth runs as the Beavers (8-2 Badger North) held off a late comeback by the Norskies (4-5) to win at home.
Cambridge 1, Belleville 0 (10)
Bailey Furseth drove in Denver Evans in the 10th inning, after Evans stole third base, to lead the Blue Jays (4-2 Capitol South) past the Wildcats (4-2). Evans also pitched 9⅓ innings, giving up five hits and three walks and striking out seven.
Johnson Creek 3, Deerfield 1
Justin Swanson pitched a five-hit complete game, striking out 12 and walking one, to lead the Bluejays past the Demons in a Trailways South game.
Softball
McFarland 10,
Walworth Big Foot 0
Megan Jansen pitched a six-inning no-hitter and was one walk and one error away from a perfect game as the Spartans (7-7 Rock Valley) beat the visiting Chiefs (2-14). Alanah Halsey homered for McFarland.
Beloit Memorial 6, Middleton 0
Jacey Walker pitched a no-hitter, striking out nine and walking two, to lead the host Purple Knights (7-2 Big Eight) past the Cardinals (6-6).
Janesville Parker 5, Madison East 1
Chelsea Naber struck out 10 in a complete game as the Vikings (7-5 Big Eight) beat the Purgolders (2-9) on the road.
Janesville Craig 7,
Madison La Follette 2
The host Cougars (6-9 Big Eight) scored four runs in the first inning and rode the six-hit, nine-strikeout pitching of Katie Kealy past the Lancers (2-10). Kealy also went 2-for-3 with a homer. La Follette's Eden Welling hit two home runs but took the loss.
Madison Edgewood 3,
Fort Atkinson 2
Madison Moore's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning scored the deciding run as the host Crusaders (6-4 Badger South) beat the Blackhawks (4-5).
Watertown 7, Stoughton 4
Hannah Thompson, Payton Zubke and Lauren Harshbarber all had multiple hits as the host Goslings (7-1 Badger South) took the victory over the Vikings (0-9).
Milton 2, Oregon 1
Grace Schnell singled in the sixth inning to drive in the winning run to lead the Panthers (5-6 Badger South) past the Red Hawks (5-6). Erika Reif threw a two-hitter, striking out 11, for Milton.
Baraboo 8-4, Mount Horeb 4-9
The Thunderbirds’ Emma Crary doubled and struck out seven in the first game of a Badger North doubleheader. In the second game, Ashley Lange and Abby Steinhauer both went 2-for-3 as the Vikings (4-7 Badger North) won behind a 10-hit attack. Addie Filus homered for Baraboo.
Waunakee 6, Sauk Prairie 0
The visiting Warriors (6-5 Badger North) snapped a three-game losing streak with a shutout win over the Eagles (1-11). Kaylyn King homered for Waunakee.
DeForest 12, Reedsburg 2
The Norskies (11-0 Badger North) scored nine runs in the first two innings to beat the Beavers (4-7). Kylee Jansen homered for the winners.
Jefferson 15, Evansville 0
Claire Beck pitched a five-inning one-hitter, striking out seven and walking none, to lead the Eagles (13-1 Rock Valley Conference) past the Blue Devils (6-7).
Boys golf
Capitol mini-meet
Adam Zahn of Columbus shot an even-par 36 to lead Columbus to a two-stroke victory over Cambridge in a Capitol Conference mini-meet at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus. The victory lifted the Cardinals into a share of the conference lead with Cambridge. Lakeside Lutheran’s Lukas Heckmann shot 37.
Girls soccer
Madison Edgewood 1, McFarland 1
The Crusaders’ Jordy Rothwell scored 48 seconds into the match, and the lead held up until the Spartans' Sarah Blakeslee scored at the 71:48 mark, forcing the draw.
Sauk Prairie 1, DeForest 0
Freshman Katelyn Fishnick scored the game’s only goal in the second minute of the second half to lead the Eagles (5-3-1 Badger North) over the Norskies (3-3-1). Bridget Fabian made six saves for the shutout.
Watertown Luther Prep 4,
Lakeside Lutheran 0
Hannah Schroeder scored a goal and added an assist to help the Phoenix (6-3-1) take a 2-0 halftime lead on their way past the Warriors (0-5-2).
Madison East 1, Janesville Craig 0
Junior Angelina Perez scored in the 13th minute on an assist from Evelyn Anton to give the Purgolders (2-3-1 Big Eight) the victory over the Cougars (4-2-0). Clara Fesemyer had eight saves to keep a clean sheet. Janesville Craig’s Abbey Schrader had four saves.