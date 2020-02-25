Prep roundup: Madison Edgewood's Andrew Budzinski beats Sun Prairie with overtime goal

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
Girls basketball
Monday’s area summaries
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Area regional quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
Beloit Memorial sectional
Kenosha Tremper 58, Beloit Memorial 52
DIVISION 2
Janesville Craig sectional
STOUGHTON 60, McFARLAND 52
McFarland*25*27*—*52
Stoughton*25*35*—*60
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Fortune 1 1-2 3, Butler 5 1-2 14, Kirch 1 1-4 3, Lonigro 0 2-2 2, Gilbertson 0 2-4 2, Hildebrandt 8 10-11 28. Totals 15 17-25 52.
STOUGHTON — Zaemisch 1 0-0 2, C. Kotlowski 1 0-0 2, Davidson 5 1-2 12, M. Kotlowski 3 8-11 14, Royston 1 2-2 4, Loftus 3 5-6 14, Seidel 3 5-5 12. Totals 17 21-26 60.
3-point goals: M 5 (Butler 3, Hildebrandt 2); S 5 (Loftus 3, Seidel 1, Davidson 1). Total fouls: M 17; S 20. Fouled out: Gilbertson.
SAUK PRAIRIE 68, PORTAGE 37
Portage*18*19*—*37
Sauk Prairie*35*33*—*68
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Brandner 4 0-4 8, Belleau 7 0-2 15, Garrigan 0 2-2 2, Nelson 1 0-3 2, Fick 0 1-2 1, Middleton-Harris 1 0-0 2, Kreuziger 2 1-3 5, Woodhouse 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-16 37.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Tobias 2 1-2 5, N. Breunig 4 2-5 10, O. Breunig 0 1-2 1, Holler 2 0-0 4, Marquardt 4 0-0 8, Wideen 1 0-0 3, Schad 4 0-0 9, Wilson 2 0-0 4, M. Breunig 2 0-0 4, Braund 3 2-4 8, Hartwig 4 4-6 12. Totals 28 10-19 68.
3-point goals: P 1 (Belleau 1); SP 2 (Wideen 1, Schad 1). Total fouls: P 15; SP 19. Fouled out: Hartwig.
MOUNT HOREB 38, BARABOO 34
Baraboo*21*13*—*34
Mount Horeb*19*19*—*38
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Klemm 1 4-9 6, Moon 6 0-0 14, Shanks 1 0-0 2, Pfaff 2 1-2 6, Ross 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 5-11 34.
MOUNT HOREB — Vesperman 1 1-3 3, Ollendick 1 0-0 3, Anderson 1 2-2 4, Coulthard 3 1-3 8, Magnuson 3 4-4 11, Wallace 3 0-0 9. Totals 12 8-12 38.
3-point goals: B 5 (Moon 4, Pfaff 1); MH 6 (Wallace 3, Ollendick 1, Coulthard 1, Magnuson 1). Total fouls: B 14; MH 15.
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
LODI 50, WISCONSIN DELLS 34
Wisconsin Dells*24*10*—*34
Lodi*23*27*—*50
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Smith 1 0-0 2, Meister 2 0-0 5, Anchor 1 0-1 2, Gray 2 0-1 5, Jones 3 0-0 6, Johnson 5 0-4 10, Thundercloud 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 0-7 34.
LODI — Harrington 3 2-2 8, Milne 2 1-3 19, Kolinski 4 5-6 13, Ripp 1 2-3 4, McNeill 0 1-2 1, Puls 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 11-16 50.
3-point goals: WD 2 (Meister 1, Gray 1); L 3 (Milne 2, Polz 1). Total fouls: WD 15; L 14.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 75, VIROQUA 21
Viroqua*6*15*—*21
Madison Edgewood*48*27*—*75
VIROQUA (fg ft-fta pts) — Sterry 4 0-0 8, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Amchein 0 0-1 0, Gryggestad 1 0-0 2, Dubbs 1 0-0 2, Lohr 2 3-4 7. Totals 9 3-5 21.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Hanna 0 2-2 2, Klitzke 2 0-0 4, Foley 1 1-2 3, Foti 4 1-1 9, Langlois 2 0-0 6, Browne 2 0-0 4, Wallhaus 1 0-3 2, Iglar 2 0-0 4, Deang 2 0-0 4, Grosse 1 0-0 2, Olson 0 2-2 2, Cook 2 2-2 7, Meriggioli 3 2-5 10, Fahrney 2 1-1 5, Lazar 4 3-4 11. Totals 29 14-22 75.
3-point goals: V 0; ME 5 (Langlois 2, Meriggioli 2, Cook 1). Total fouls: V 18; ME 12.
COLUMBUS 58, RIPON 42
Ripon*20*22*—*42
Columbus*33*25*—*58
RIPON (fg ft-fta pts) — Lewis 4 3-5 11, Lopez 1 3-6 5, Bradley 1 0-0 2, Nodolf 3 0-0 6, Sauerbrei 2 3-4 8, Beuthin 4 0-0 8, Badtke 0 1-2 1, Sina 0 1-5 1. Totals 15 11-22 42.
COLUMBUS — Link 9 0-0 24, Ash. Olson 3 0-0 7, Ab. Olson 1 0-0 2, Ekern 0 2-3 2, M. Kahl 3 0-4 7, Zittel 2 2-2 8, Boettcher 1 0-0 2, Paulson 1 0-0 3, Dornaus 0 3-4 3. Totals 20 7-13 58.
3-point goals: R 1 (Sauerbrei); C 11 (Link 6, Ash. Olson 1, M. Kahl 1, Zittel 2, Paulson 1). Total fouls: R 20; C 21.
Westby 47, River Valley 29
Brown Deer sectional
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63,
MILWAUKEE GOLDA MEIR 19
Milw. Golda Meir*9*10*—*19
Lakeside Lutheran*42*21*—*63
MILW. GOLDA MEIR (fg ft-fta pts) — Algee 1 0-0 2, Bates 2 0-0 4, Speights 1 1-2 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Huffman 2 1-2 5, Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 2-4 19.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 0 2-4 2, Schuetz 6 0-0 12, Stuebs 1 0-0 2, Uecker 1 0-0 2, Thiele 5 1-2 11, Liddicoat 1 1-1 3, Neuberger 7 2-4 16, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Raymond 1 0-0 3, Murray 2 0-0 4, Shadoski 1 2-2 5, Statz 0 1-4 1. Totals 26 9-17 63.
3-point goals: MGM 1 (Anderson); LL 2 (Shadoski 1, Raymond 1). Total fouls: MGM 11; LL 5.
EDGERTON 65,
RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 59
Edgerton*22*43*—*65
Racine St. Catherine’s*37*22*—*59
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 2 1-2 5, Cas. Danks 4 0-1 8, Fox Gunderson 7 7-8 21, Fox 8 2-2 20, Rusch 4 1-2 11. Totals 25 11-17 65.
RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S — A. Nehmer 1 0-0 2, Blunt 4 2-3 10, Griffin 4 1-3 11, Letsch 3 0-0 6, Clark 7 1-2 17, Wentorf 5 3-5 13. Totals 23 7-13 59.
3-point goals: E 4 (Fox 2, Rusch 2); RSC 6 (Griffin 2, Clark 4). Total fouls: E 16; RSC 18.
DIVISION 4
Baraboo sectional
DARLINGTON 51, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 47
Wisconsin Heights*25*22*—*47
Darlington*18*33*—*51
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (pts) — Wood 6, King 12, Doherty 2, Adler 8, Keith 5, Handel 7, Hering 4, Schaefer 3. Totals 47.
DARLINGTON — McDonald 3, Rielly 3, Gould 10, Thompson 12, Sturtz 12, Crist 4, Golackson 2, K. Schwartz 3, Wedig 2. Totals 51.
3-point goals: WH 4 (Wood 1, King 2, Schaefer 1); D 8 (Rielly 1, Gould 3, Sturtz 4). Total fouls: WH 19; D 13.
BELLEVILLE 74, BOSCOBEL 64
Boscobel*32*32*—*64
Belleville*41*33*—*74
BOSCOBEL (fg ft-fta pts) — Newton 4 1-2 9, Yahn 1 0-1 2, S. Knowles 7 0-1 17, Fritz 1 2-2 4, T. Knowles 7 7-10 22, Seeley 3 2-4 10. Totals 23 12-20 64.
BELLEVILLE — Shrader 7 1-3 17, Kittleson 7 2-4 17, Foley 6 0-2 12, Grady 2 0-0 5, Smith 3 1-2 7, Stampfl 2 7-10 12, Winterburn 1 1-2 4. Totals 28 12-23 74.
3-point goals: Bos 6 (S. Knowles 3, T. Knowles 1, Seeley 2); Bel 6 (Shrader 2, Kittleson 1, Grady 1, Stampfl 1, Winterburn 1). Total fouls: Bos 21; Bel 21. Fouled out: Seeley, Smith.
NEW GLARUS 65, BROOKWOOD 30
Brookwood*6*24*—*30
New Glarus*31*34*—*65
BROOKWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Schueller 1 0-1 2, Nicolas 6 0-2 15, Powell 3 0-2 6, Atteln 3 0-0 7, Ottum 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 0-6 30.
NEW GLARUS — Yaun 1 0-0 2, Leonard 1 0-0 2, Eichelkraut 3 0-0 6, Himmelmann 5 1-2 11, Klosterman-Havens 3 0-0 7, Benson 7 5-6 19, Noll 4 0-0 8, Marty 4 0-0 10, Peterson 0 0-1 0. Totals 28 6-9 65.
3-point goals: B 4 (Nicolas 3, Atteln 1); NG 3 (Marty 2, Klosterman-Havens 1). Total fouls: B 15; NG 17.
DIVISION 5
Beaver Dam sectional
FALL RIVER 77,
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 16
Madison Country Day*4*12*—*16
Fall River*48*29*—*77
MADISON COUNTRY DAY (fg ft-fta pts) — Whinney 2 0-1 4, Donoso 5 0-0 11, Christenson 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 1-3 16.
FALL RIVER — Schwartz 3 1-2 7, B. Gregorio 4 0-0 8, Ar. Schultz 2 0-0 4, Tramburg 2 0-0 4, Au. Schultz 1 1-2 4, M. Gregorio 3 0-2 6, Rozinski 7 3-4 18, Richardson 0 1-2 1, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Leisemann 10 3-3 23. Totals 33 9-15 77.
3-point goals: MCD 1 (Donoso); FR 2 (Rozinski 1, Au. Schultz 1). Total fouls: MCD 11; FR 4.
Rio 40, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 29
Boys hockey
Tuesday’s area summaries
WIAA sectional semifinals
DIVISION 1
MADISON SECTIONAL
VERONA 6, SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 3
Sauk Prairie*2*0*1*—*3
Verona*4*1*1*—*6
First period: V — Haessig, 0:20; SP — N. Mast (Desroches), 5:06; V — Ritter (Ploc, Yeager), 5:51; Rufenacht, 6:45; Ritter (Lindell), 8:34; SP — N. Mast, 14:33.
Second period: V — Rufenacht (Haessig, Jurrens), 15:53 (sh).
Third period: SP — Jelinek (L. Mast), 0:31 (pp); V — Rufenacht, 16:48.
Saves: SP 33 (Stracke 22, O’Connor 11); V 36 (Grant). Penalties-minutes: SP 1-2; V 4-16.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 3,
SUN PRAIRIE 2 (ot)
Sun Prairie*0*1*1*0*—*2
Madison Edgewood*1*0*1*1*—*3
First period: ME — Smith (D. Lenz), 12:31.
Second period: SP — Batterman (Egli), 13:16.
Third period: SP — Hamilton (Brunson, Watters), 1:02; ME — D. Lenz (Smith, Murn), 6:26.
Overtime: ME — Budzinski (Fink, Menzel), 1:21.
Saves: SP 38 (Leigel); ME 22 (Z. Walker). Penalties-minutes: SP 6-12; ME 6-12.
FOND DU LAC SECTIONAL
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 2,
NEENAH CO-OP 1
Beaver Dam*1*1*0*—*2
Neenah*0*0*1*—*1
First period: BD — Biel (Smolen, VanderHoeven), 7:29.
Second period: BD — VanderHoeven (Biel), 7:39.
Third period: N — Sutton (Randel, Plachetka), 1:40.
Saves: BD 42 (Davis); N 28 (Mork).
Penalties-minutes: BD 4-8; N 5-10.
DIVISION 2
FOND DU LAC SECTIONAL
FOND DU LAC ST. MARY SPRINGS 6,
OREGON 0
Oregon*0*0*0*—*0
St. Mary Springs*1*4*1*—*6
First period: Welsch (Pickart), 5:34.
Second period: Pickart (Deanovich), 5:59; Grass (Welsch, Huettl), 10:19; Pickart (Grass, Huettl), 10:40; Grass (Welsch, McLaughlin), 12:51.
Third period: McLaughlin (Pickart), 2:30.
Saves: Or 28 (Dailey); SMS 21 (Rising). Penalties-minutes: Or 3-6; SMS 0-0.
Girls hockey
Tuesday’s area summaries
WIAA sectional semifinals
SUN PRAIRIE SECTIONAL
MIDDLETON CO-OP 7,
BLACK RIVER FALLS CO-OP 1
Black River Falls*0*0*1*—*1
Middleton*1*2*4*—*7
First period: M — Raaths (Mirwald, Goetzke), 13:22.
Second period: M — Bonnel (Jambor), 0:37; Raaths (Bonnell, Johnson), 1:30 (pp).
Third period: M — Raaths (Mirwald, Goetzke), 0:21; Raaths (Mirwald), 2:26 (sh); BRF — Steele (Dolsey, Yourell), 4:04 (pp); M — Bonnell (Jambor), 4:23; Goetzke (Jacobsen), 10:45.
Saves: BRF 30 (Mathison); M 22 (McKersie). Penalties-minutes: BRF 7-25; M 6-12.
SUN PRAIRIE CO-OP 6,
STOUGHTON CO-OP 1
Stoughton*0*1*0*—*1
Sun Prairie*1*3*2*—*6
First period: SP — Jager (Thompson), 16:46.
Second period: SP — Rosin, 0:37; Veldkamp (Marcoullier), 2:23; Sto — Newton, 7:50; SP — Thompson (Goss), 11:30.
Third period: SP — Rosin, 4:37; Jager (Goss), 13:23.
Saves: Sto 45 (Gruner): SP 16 (Holman). Penalties-minutes: Sto 0; SP 3-6.
FOND DU LAC SECTIONAL
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 1,
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILW. CO-OP 0
University School*0*0*0*—*0
Beloit Memorial*1*0*0*—*1
First period: BM — Einbeck, 4:49.
Saves: USM 27 (Stommel); BM 31 (Cronin). Penalties-minutes: USM 1-2; BM 2-4.
Boys basketball
Monday’s area summaries
Non-conference
MUKWONAGO 56, OREGON 50
Oregon*18*32*—*50
Mukwonago*21*35*—*56
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Panzer 4 4-4 13, Bra. Kerns 3 2-2 10, McCorkle 3 2-4 8, Bry. Kerns 0 2-2 2, Victorson 6 1-4 15, Statz 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 13-18 50.
MUKWONAGO — Genrich 4 0-0 9, Schreiber 1 0-0 2, Gilson-Calderon 2 5-7 9, Rady 0 2-3 2, Gillette 7 0-2 14, Jendusa 5 4-4 16, Washburn 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 12-18 56.
3-point goals: Or 5 (Panzer 1, Kerns 2, Victorson 2); M 4 (Genrich 1, Jendusa 2, Washburn 1). Total fouls: Or 16; M 15.
SAUK PRAIRIE 45,
RIVER VALLEY 43
River Valley*24*19*—*43
Sauk Prairie*27*18*—*45
RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Ryan 1 0-3 3, Bailey 4 0-0 12, Nachreiner 2 0-0 4, Jewell 2 2-2 6, Springer 1 0-0 3, Gloudemans 1 0-0 2, Mayer 5 2-4 13. Totals 16 4-7 43.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 2 0-0 5, I. Breunig 5 1-3 13, Spray 3 4-6 11, Wilson 5 2-4 14, P. Breunig 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-13 45.
3-point goals: RV 7 (Ryan 1, Bailey 4, Springer 1, Mayer 1); SP 6 (Uselman 1, I. Breunig 2, Spray 1, Wilson 2). Total fouls: RV 11; SP 12.
WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL | AREA REGIONAL SCORES, SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Area regional quarterfinals
(All games 7 p.m.)
DIVISION 1
Beloit Memorial sectional
Kenosha Tremper 58, Beloit Memorial 52
Racine Park 44, Madison West 37 (Monday)
Fond du Lac sectional
Oshkosh North 51, Manitowoc 36
DIVISION 2
Janesville Craig sectional
Stoughton 60, McFarland 52
Sauk Prairie 68, Portage 37
Mount Horeb 38, Baraboo 34
Wilmot 71, Westosha Central 58
Delavan-Darien 49, Burlington 30
Jefferson 51, Fort Atkinson 40
Ashwaubenon sectional
Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Seymour 51
Kaukauna 82, Luxemburg-Casco 42
Ashwaubenon 66, Marinette 49
Menasha 70, Green Bay West 49
West Bend East 67, Port Washington 50
Plymouth 76, Milwaukee Vincent 41
Cedarburg 73, Milwaukee Madison 31
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
Lodi 50, Wisconsin Dells 34
Madison Edgewood 75, Viroqua 21
Westby 47, River Valley 29
Brodhead 51, Richland Center 46
Mayville 68, Omro 47
Winneconne 65, Wautoma 30
North Fond du Lac 57, Lomira 41
Columbus 58, Ripon 42
Brown Deer sectional
University School of Milwaukee 58, Milwaukee Carmen NW 41
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 85, Milwaukee Obama 7
Lakeside Lutheran 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 19
Whitefish Bay Dominican 80, Milwaukee Cristo Rey 10
Edgerton 65, Racine St. Catherine’s 59
Milwaukee St. Thomas More 80, Milwaukee St. Anthony 9
Walworth Big Foot 60, East Troy 34
Somers Shoreland Lutheran 73, St. Francis 21
DIVISION 4
Baraboo sectional
Darlington 51, Wisconsin Heights 47
Belleville 74, Boscobel 64
New Glarus 65, Brookwood 30
Lancaster 45, Fennimore 40
Dodgeland 55, Palmyra-Eagle 33
Horicon 64, Johnson Creek 34
Pardeeville 55, WIlliams Bay 23
Markesan 41, Orfordville Parkview 17
DIVISION 5
Beaver Dam sectional
Black Hawk 100, Benton 38
Barneveld 78, Cambria-Friesland 72
Argyle 50, Southwestern 36
Randolph 58, Pecatonica 28
Shullsburg 66, Juda 32
Albany 54, Monticello 36
Rio 40, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 29
Fall River 77, Madison Country Day 16
Oakfield 100, Milwaukee Salam 8
Burlington Catholic Central 43, Stockbridge 28
Hilbert 63, Sheboygan Lutheran 35
Waupun Central Wis. Christian 51, Hartland University Lake/Trinity 31
Oshkosh Lourdes 59, Williams Bay Faith Christian 13
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 66, New Berlin Heritage Christian 45
Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op 49, Sheboygan Christian 36
Hustisford 67, Beaver Dam Wayland 25
Friday, Feb, 28
Area regional semifinals
(All games 7 p.m.)
DIVISION 1
Beloit Memorial sectional
Kenosha Tremper (6-17) at Middleton (21-1)
Kenosha Bradford (10-12) at Verona (10-11)
Kenosha Indian Trail (8-14) at Sun Prairie (14-8)
Racine Horlick (8-14) at Janesville Craig (15-7)
Janesville Parker (7-15) at Waunakee (17-5)
Madison East (8-13) at Lake Geneva Badger (18-4)
Madison La Follette (9-13) at Racine Case (13-7)
Racine Park (9-15) at Madison Memorial (21-1)
Fond du Lac sectional
Oshkosh North (1-22) at Germantown (20-2)
Sheboygan North (10-12) at Brookfield East (11-11)
Neenah (8-14) at Brookfield Central (14-8)
Hartford (11-11) at West Bend West (20-2)
Sheboygan South (6-16) at Appleton East (18-4)
Menomonee Falls (10-12) at Mequon Homestead (17-5)
Oshkosh West (10-12) at Watertown (16-6)
Fond du Lac (5-17) at Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (19-3)
DIVISION 2
Janesville Craig sectional
Stoughton (8-15) at DeForest (19-3)
Monroe (12-10) at Monona Grove (13-9)
Sauk Prairie (13-10) at Reedsburg (14-8)
Mount Horeb (12-10) at Oregon (17-5)
Wilmot (11-12) at Union Grove (18-4)
Milton (7-15) at Waukesha West (10-12)
Delavan-Darien (10-13) at Waterford (14-8)
Jefferson (12-11) at Elkhorn (15-7)
Ashwaubenon sectional
Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (9-14) at Green Bay Notre Dame (16-6)
Kaukauna (11-12) at West De Pere (18-4)
Ashwaubenon (9-14) at Green Bay Southwest (15-7)
Menasha (11-12) at Pulaski (15-7)
West Bend East (6-17) at Beaver Dam (19-3)
Whitefish Bay (11-11) at Glendale Nicolet (12-10)
Plymouth (12-11) at Grafton (10-12)
Cedarburg (9-14) at Slinger (18-4)
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
Lodi (14-9) at Platteville (21-0)
Madison Edgewood (15-8) at Dodgeville (14-8)
Westby (18-5) at Prairie du Chien (16-6)
Brodhead (16-7) at Evansville (18-4)
Mayville (8-15) at Marshall (18-4)
Winneconne (11-12) at (4) Berlin (16-6)
North Fond du Lac (13-10) at (3) Laconia (18-4)
Columbus (7-16) at (2) Waupun (20-2)
Brown Deer sectional
University School of Milwaukee (13-10) at (1) Lake Mills (20-2)
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (16-7) at (4) Watertown Luther Prep (12-10)
Lakeside Lutheran (13-10) at (3) Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (14-8)
Whitefish Bay Dominican (14-9) at (2) Brown Deer (14-8)
Edgerton (7-16) at (1) Clinton (16-6)
Milwaukee St. Thomas More (11-12) at (4) Beloit Turner (13-9)
Walworth Big Foot (8-15) at (3) Whitewater (12-10)
Somers Shoreland Lutheran (8-15) at (2) Greendale Martin Luther (14-8)
DIVISION 4
Baraboo sectional
Darlington (12-10) at (1) La Crosse Aquinas (20-1)
Belleville (14-9) at (4) Onalaska Luther (14-8)
New Glarus (13-10) at (3) Cuba City (17-5)
Lancaster (12-11) at (2) Mineral Point (19-3)
Dodgeland (9-14) at (4) Poynette (8-14)
Horicon (14-9) at (3) Deerfield (16-6)
Pardeeville (9-12) at (3) Waterloo (11-11)
Markesan (11-12) at (2) Cambridge (10-12)
DIVISION 5
Beaver Dam sectional
Barneveld (9-14) vs. Black Hawk (22-0)
Argyle (15-8) vs. Randolph (19-4)
Albany (17-6) vs. Shullsburg (19-4)
Rio (10-13) at Fall River (22-1)
Burlington Catholic Central (7-16) vs. Oakfield (17-6)
Hilbert (8-15) vs. Waupun Central Wis. Christian (13-10)
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (7-15) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (9-15)
Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op (11-12) vs. Hustisford (13-10)
WIAA BOYS, GIRLS HOCKEY | SECTIONAL SCORES, SCHEDULES
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA SECTIONALS
Tuesday’s semifinal results
DIVISION 1
Madison sectional
Verona 6, Sauk Prairie co-op 3
Madison Edgewood 3, Sun Prairie 2 (OT)
Fond du Lac sectional
Beaver Dam co-op 2, Neenah co-op 1
Green Bay Notre Dame 6, Bay Port 1
Brookfield sectional
Hartland Arrowhead 6, Milwaukee Marquette 2
University School of Milwaukee 3, Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 0
Wisconsin Rapids sectional
Hudson 5, Onalaska co-op 2
Chippewa Falls 8, Wausau West 1
DIVISION 2
Fond du Lac sectional
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 6, Oregon 0
Somerset sectional
Menomonie 3, Baldwin-Woodville/Hammond St. Croix Central 2 (OT)
Somerset co-op (13-11-1) vs. River Falls (8-15-2) at Wildcat Arena, River Falls, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday
Mosinee sectional
Eagle River Northland Pines 8, Waupaca 0
Mosinee 3, Rhinelander 2 (OT)
Superior sectional
Rice Lake 2, Amery 0
Hayward 4, Superior 3
Thursday’s sectional semifinal
DIVISION 2
Somerset sectional
Somerset co-op (13-11-1) vs. River Falls (8-15-2) at Wildcat Arena, River Falls, 7 p.m.
Friday’s sectional finals
DIVISION 1
Fond du Lac sectional: Beaver Dam co-op (17-7-2) vs. Green Bay Notre Dame (23-1-1) at BlueLine Ice Center, 8 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Fond du Lac sectional: Waupun (19-6-2) vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (20-3-2) at BlueLine Ice Center, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s sectional finals
DIVISION 1
Madison sectional: Verona (22-4-0) vs. Madison Edgewood (22-4-0) at Madison Ice Arena, 6 p.m.
Brookfield sectional: Milwaukee Marquette (13-12-1) vs. University School of Milwaukee (19-6-1) at The Ponds of Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids sectional: Hudson (21-5-0) vs. Chippewa Falls (22-4-0) at South Wood County Ice Arena, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Somerset sectional: Menomonie (8-17-0) vs. Somerset co-op (14-11-1) or River Falls (9-15-2) at Somerset Civic Center, 4 p.m.
Mosinee sectional: Eagle River Northland Pines (22-4-0) vs. Mosinee (17-8-0) at Mosinee Recreation Center, 1 p.m.
Superior sectional: Rice Lake vs. Hayward (20-5-1) at Wessman Ice Arena, Superior, 2 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA SECTIONALS
Tuesday’s semifinal results
Sun Prairie sectional
Middleton co-op (21-3-0) 7, Black River Falls co-op 1
Sun Prairie co-op 6, Stoughton co-op 1
Fond du Lac sectional
Beloit Memorial co-op 1, University School of Milwaukee co-op 0
Fond du Lac co-op 1, Hartland Arrowhead co-op 0
Eagle River sectional
Schofield D.C. Everest co-op 7, Eagle River Northland Pines 1
Appleton Xavier co-op 5, Green Bay East co-op 1
Somerset sectional
Eau Claire North co-op 1, Hayward 0
Hudson 6, River Falls 1
Friday’s sectional finals
Sun Prairie sectional: Middleton co-op (22-3-0) vs. Sun Prairie co-op (21-4-0) at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Fond du Lac sectional: Beloit Memorial co-op (17-8-0) vs. Fond du Lac co-op (9-10-5) at BlueLine Ice Center, Fond du Lac, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle River sectional: Schofield D.C. Everest co-op (20-3-2) vs. Appleton Xavier co-op (19-7-0) at Eagle River Recreation Arena, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s sectional final
Somerset sectional: Eau Claire North co-op (20-4-1) vs. Hudson (12-12-1) at Somerset Civic Center, noon