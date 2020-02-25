Prep roundup: Madison Edgewood's Andrew Budzinski beats Sun Prairie with overtime goal
Prep roundup: Madison Edgewood's Andrew Budzinski beats Sun Prairie with overtime goal

An overtime goal from an unlikely player lifted the Madison Edgewood boys hockey team within one victory of its first WIAA state tournament trip since 2016.

Sophomore Andrew Budzinski scored his second goal of the season 1 minute, 21 seconds into overtime, off assists from Cooper Fink and Cody Menzel, to give the host Crusaders (22-4-0) a 3-2 victory over Sun Prairie (19-7-0) in a Division 1 sectional semifinal Tuesday at LaBahn Arena.

The victory lifted Edgewood into a 6 p.m. Saturday sectional final against state fifth-ranked Verona at Madison Ice Arena. The Wildcats are shooting for three consecutive state tournament trips.

Edgewood’s Drew Lenz tied the score early in the third period for the Crusaders, and Payton Smith added a goal and an assist for Edgewood, and Zach Walker made 22 saves.

Davis Hamilton and Ryan Batterman found the net for the Cardinals. Alex Leigel finished with 38 saves for Sun Prairie.

Verona 6, Sauk Prairie co-op 3

Cale Rufenacht scored a goal in each period as the Wildcats (22-4-0) topped the visiting Eagles (15-4-1). Ryan Ritter had a pair of goals for Verona. Nick Mast scored twice for Sauk Prairie.

Beaver Dam co-op 2, Neenah co-op 1

In a semifinal of the Division 1 Fond du Lac sectional, Kirk Davis made 42 saves as the Golden Beavers (17-7-2) upset the Rockets (17-8-1) in Appleton. Riley VanderHoeven and Wesley Biel each had one goal and one assist. Beaver Dam will face top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame at 8 p.m. Friday in Fond du Lac, seeking its second state trip and first since 2002.

Fond du Lac Springs 6, Oregon 0

In the Division 2 Fond du Lac sectional, the top-ranked Ledgers (20-3-2) used a four-goal second period, with two goals apiece from Noah Pickart and Calvin Grass, to beat the visiting Panthers (13-12-1). Pickart and Grass had two assists and one assist, respectively. Colton Dailey had 28 saves for Oregon.

Girls hockey

Sun Prairie co-op 6,
Stoughton co-op 1

In a semifinal of the Sun Prairie sectional, Mackenzie Rosin and Zephryn Jager scored two goals apiece to help the fifth-ranked Cap City Cougars (21-4-0) beat the Icebergs (6-18-2) at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Izzy Newton scored Stoughton’s lone goal.

Middleton co-op 7,
Black River Falls co-op 1

Sydney Raaths scored four goals as the second-ranked Metro Lynx (22-3-0) romped past the Tigers (11-14-1). Rachel Mirwald had three assists and Grace Bonnell had two goals and an assist for Middleton. Sierra Steele scored the only goal for Black River Falls.

Beloit Memorial co-op 1,
University School co-op 0

In the Fond du Lac sectional, Anika Einbeck provided an early goal for the Fury (17-8-0) and Olivia Cronin was perfect in the net to secure a sectional final berth. Sami Stommel stopped 27 shots for the Wildcats (8-14-4).

Girls basketball

Kenosha Tremper 58, Beloit Memorial 52

In a regional quarterfinal of the Division 1 Beloit Memorial sectional, the host Trojans (6-17) ended the season for the Purple Knights (4-19).

Stoughton 60, McFarland 52

In the Division 2 Janesville Craig sectional, four double-digit scorers pushed the Vikings (8-15) past the Spartans (9-14). Myranda Kotlowski and Ava Loftus scored 14 points apiece for Stoughton. Katie Hildebrandt had 28 points, making 10 of 11 free throws, for McFarland.

Sauk Prairie 68, Portage 37

The Eagles (13-10) trounced the Warriors (2-21) as Naomi Breunig scored seven of her 10 points in the first half. Maggie Hartwig led 11 Sauk Prairie scorers with 12 points. Katelyn Belleau had 15 points for Portage.

Mount Horeb 38, Baraboo 34

After trailing by two points at the half, the Vikings (12-10) used a 19-13 second-half run to beat the visiting Thunderbirds (3-20). Junior forward Julia Magnuson led Mount Horeb, who shot 8-for-12 as a team from the line, with 11 points. Carly Moon had 14 points for Baraboo, making four 3-pointers.

Jefferson 51, Fort Atkinson 40

In the Division 2 Elkhorn sectional, the host Eagles (12-11) used a 24-16 halftime lead toward the win over the Blackhawks (3-20). Riley Madden and Ayianna Johnson led Jefferson with 15 points apiece. Anna Schoenike had 13 points for Fort, shooting 9-for-11 from the line.

Lodi 50, Wisconsin Dells 34

In the Division 3 Madison Edgewood sectional, Lauryn Milne scored 19 points and a second-half surge led the Blue Devils (14-9) past the Chiefs (14-8). Jaden Kolinski scored 13 points for Lodi. Audra Johnson had 10 points for Wisconsin Dells.

Madison Edgewood 75, Viroqua 21

Fifteen players scored as the Crusaders (15-8) rolled the Blackhawks (3-20). Sarah Lazar scored 11 points and Ellie Meriggioli had 10 for Edgewood.

Westby 47, River Valley 29

The Norsemen (18-5) swarmed the Blackhawks (3-20) en route to an easy win. Jose Bishop scored 14 points to lead Westby. River Valley’s Tienna Gruber scored 11 points.

Columbus 58, Ripon 42

Jordan Link scored 19 of her 24 points in the first half as the host Cardinals (7-16) took a 33-20 halftime lead and beat the Tigers (3-20). Link made six 3-pointers.

Lakeside Lutheran 63,
Milwaukee Golda Meir 19

In the Division 3 Brown Deer sectional, Julia Neuberger had 16 points as the Warriors (13-10) beat the Owls (10-10). Lily Schuetz scored 12 points and Lauren Thiele had 11 for Lakeside.

Edgerton 65,
Racine St. Catherine’s 59

The Crimson Tide (7-16) went on a 43-22 run in the second half to turn a 15-point halftime deficit into a victory over the host Angels (6-17). In the second half for Edgerton, Kate Fox Gunderson scored 13 of her 21 points, Sylvia Fox had 12 of her 20 and Shannon Rusch 10 of her 11 points. Kennedee Clark scored 17 for St. Catherine’s.

Darlington 51, Wis. Heights 47

In the Division 4 Baraboo sectional, the Vanguards (9-14) took a 25-18 halftime lead, but a 33-22 second-half run by the host Redbirds (12-10) provided a come-from-behind victory. Allison Thompson and Laura Sturtz scored 12 points apiece for Darlington. Heights got 12 points from Hanna King.

Belleville 74, Boscobel 64

Jenna Shrader and Erin Kittleson scored 17 points apiece and Ava Foley and Mickey Stampfl each had 12 as the host Wildcats (14-9) used a balanced attack to defeat the Bulldogs (4-19). Treena Knowles led Boscobel with 22 points and Sarah Knowles chipped in 17.

New Glarus 65, Brookwood 30

Jaylynn Benson scored 19 points and the Glarner Knights (13-10) held the Falcons (5-16) to six first-half points. Lily Himmelmann had 11 points for New Glarus. Noemi Nicolas had 15 for Brookwood.

Fall River 77, Madison Country Day 16

In the Division 5 Beaver Dam sectional, Sam Leisemann scored 17 of her 23 points in the first half as the Pirates (22-1) downed the Prairie Hawks (1-22). Lexi Rozinski had 18 points and reached 1,000 career points for Fall River. Sara Donoso had 11 points for Country Day.

Rio 40, Madison Abundant Life 29

The host Vikings (10-13) ended the season for the Challengers (11-11).

Boys basketball

Sauk Prairie 45, River Valley 43

Trevor Spray hit a 3-point shot with less than 10 seconds remaining to give the Eagles (10-11) a two-point lead, and the Blackhawks (12-9) missed a final shot in the non-conference game. Brandt Wilson finished with 14 points, Isaac Breunig 13 and Spray 11 for Sauk Prairie. River Valley got 13 points from Josh Maier and 12 from Will Bailey.

Mukwonago 56, Oregon 50

Mukwonago (10-11) got 16 points from Joey Jendusa and 14 from Garrett Gillette to defeat the visiting Panthers (7-14). Erik Victorson scored 15 points and Ryne Panzer added 13 for Oregon.

WIAA TOURNAMENT

Area regional quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

Beloit Memorial sectional

Kenosha Tremper 58, Beloit Memorial 52

DIVISION 2

Janesville Craig sectional

STOUGHTON 60, McFARLAND 52

McFarland*25*27*—*52

Stoughton*25*35*—*60

McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Fortune 1 1-2 3, Butler 5 1-2 14, Kirch 1 1-4 3, Lonigro 0 2-2 2, Gilbertson 0 2-4 2, Hildebrandt 8 10-11 28. Totals 15 17-25 52.

STOUGHTON — Zaemisch 1 0-0 2, C. Kotlowski 1 0-0 2, Davidson 5 1-2 12, M. Kotlowski 3 8-11 14, Royston 1 2-2 4, Loftus 3 5-6 14, Seidel 3 5-5 12. Totals 17 21-26 60.

3-point goals: M 5 (Butler 3, Hildebrandt 2); S 5 (Loftus 3, Seidel 1, Davidson 1). Total fouls: M 17; S 20. Fouled out: Gilbertson.

SAUK PRAIRIE 68, PORTAGE 37

Portage*18*19*—*37

Sauk Prairie*35*33*—*68

PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Brandner 4 0-4 8, Belleau 7 0-2 15, Garrigan 0 2-2 2, Nelson 1 0-3 2, Fick 0 1-2 1, Middleton-Harris 1 0-0 2, Kreuziger 2 1-3 5, Woodhouse 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-16 37.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Tobias 2 1-2 5, N. Breunig 4 2-5 10, O. Breunig 0 1-2 1, Holler 2 0-0 4, Marquardt 4 0-0 8, Wideen 1 0-0 3, Schad 4 0-0 9, Wilson 2 0-0 4, M. Breunig 2 0-0 4, Braund 3 2-4 8, Hartwig 4 4-6 12. Totals 28 10-19 68.

3-point goals: P 1 (Belleau 1); SP 2 (Wideen 1, Schad 1). Total fouls: P 15; SP 19. Fouled out: Hartwig.

MOUNT HOREB 38, BARABOO 34

Baraboo*21*13*—*34

Mount Horeb*19*19*—*38

BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Klemm 1 4-9 6, Moon 6 0-0 14, Shanks 1 0-0 2, Pfaff 2 1-2 6, Ross 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 5-11 34.

MOUNT HOREB — Vesperman 1 1-3 3, Ollendick 1 0-0 3, Anderson 1 2-2 4, Coulthard 3 1-3 8, Magnuson 3 4-4 11, Wallace 3 0-0 9. Totals 12 8-12 38.

3-point goals: B 5 (Moon 4, Pfaff 1); MH 6 (Wallace 3, Ollendick 1, Coulthard 1, Magnuson 1). Total fouls: B 14; MH 15.

DIVISION 3

Madison Edgewood sectional

LODI 50, WISCONSIN DELLS 34

Wisconsin Dells*24*10*—*34

Lodi*23*27*—*50

WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Smith 1 0-0 2, Meister 2 0-0 5, Anchor 1 0-1 2, Gray 2 0-1 5, Jones 3 0-0 6, Johnson 5 0-4 10, Thundercloud 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 0-7 34.

LODI — Harrington 3 2-2 8, Milne 2 1-3 19, Kolinski 4 5-6 13, Ripp 1 2-3 4, McNeill 0 1-2 1, Puls 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 11-16 50.

3-point goals: WD 2 (Meister 1, Gray 1); L 3 (Milne 2, Polz 1). Total fouls: WD 15; L 14.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 75, VIROQUA 21

Viroqua*6*15*—*21

Madison Edgewood*48*27*—*75

VIROQUA (fg ft-fta pts) — Sterry 4 0-0 8, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Amchein 0 0-1 0, Gryggestad 1 0-0 2, Dubbs 1 0-0 2, Lohr 2 3-4 7. Totals 9 3-5 21.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Hanna 0 2-2 2, Klitzke 2 0-0 4, Foley 1 1-2 3, Foti 4 1-1 9, Langlois 2 0-0 6, Browne 2 0-0 4, Wallhaus 1 0-3 2, Iglar 2 0-0 4, Deang 2 0-0 4, Grosse 1 0-0 2, Olson 0 2-2 2, Cook 2 2-2 7, Meriggioli 3 2-5 10, Fahrney 2 1-1 5, Lazar 4 3-4 11. Totals 29 14-22 75.

3-point goals: V 0; ME 5 (Langlois 2, Meriggioli 2, Cook 1). Total fouls: V 18; ME 12.

COLUMBUS 58, RIPON 42

Ripon*20*22*—*42

Columbus*33*25*—*58

RIPON (fg ft-fta pts) — Lewis 4 3-5 11, Lopez 1 3-6 5, Bradley 1 0-0 2, Nodolf 3 0-0 6, Sauerbrei 2 3-4 8, Beuthin 4 0-0 8, Badtke 0 1-2 1, Sina 0 1-5 1. Totals 15 11-22 42.

COLUMBUS — Link 9 0-0 24, Ash. Olson 3 0-0 7, Ab. Olson 1 0-0 2, Ekern 0 2-3 2, M. Kahl 3 0-4 7, Zittel 2 2-2 8, Boettcher 1 0-0 2, Paulson 1 0-0 3, Dornaus 0 3-4 3. Totals 20 7-13 58.

3-point goals: R 1 (Sauerbrei); C 11 (Link 6, Ash. Olson 1, M. Kahl 1, Zittel 2, Paulson 1). Total fouls: R 20; C 21.

Westby 47, River Valley 29

Brown Deer sectional

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63,

MILWAUKEE GOLDA MEIR 19

Milw. Golda Meir*9*10*—*19

Lakeside Lutheran*42*21*—*63

MILW. GOLDA MEIR (fg ft-fta pts) — Algee 1 0-0 2, Bates 2 0-0 4, Speights 1 1-2 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Huffman 2 1-2 5, Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 2-4 19.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 0 2-4 2, Schuetz 6 0-0 12, Stuebs 1 0-0 2, Uecker 1 0-0 2, Thiele 5 1-2 11, Liddicoat 1 1-1 3, Neuberger 7 2-4 16, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Raymond 1 0-0 3, Murray 2 0-0 4, Shadoski 1 2-2 5, Statz 0 1-4 1. Totals 26 9-17 63.

3-point goals: MGM 1 (Anderson); LL 2 (Shadoski 1, Raymond 1). Total fouls: MGM 11; LL 5.

EDGERTON 65,

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 59

Edgerton*22*43*—*65

Racine St. Catherine’s*37*22*—*59

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 2 1-2 5, Cas. Danks 4 0-1 8, Fox Gunderson 7 7-8 21, Fox 8 2-2 20, Rusch 4 1-2 11. Totals 25 11-17 65.

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S — A. Nehmer 1 0-0 2, Blunt 4 2-3 10, Griffin 4 1-3 11, Letsch 3 0-0 6, Clark 7 1-2 17, Wentorf 5 3-5 13. Totals 23 7-13 59.

3-point goals: E 4 (Fox 2, Rusch 2); RSC 6 (Griffin 2, Clark 4). Total fouls: E 16; RSC 18.

DIVISION 4

Baraboo sectional

DARLINGTON 51, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 47

Wisconsin Heights*25*22*—*47

Darlington*18*33*—*51

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (pts) — Wood 6, King 12, Doherty 2, Adler 8, Keith 5, Handel 7, Hering 4, Schaefer 3. Totals 47.

DARLINGTON — McDonald 3, Rielly 3, Gould 10, Thompson 12, Sturtz 12, Crist 4, Golackson 2, K. Schwartz 3, Wedig 2. Totals 51.

3-point goals: WH 4 (Wood 1, King 2, Schaefer 1); D 8 (Rielly 1, Gould 3, Sturtz 4). Total fouls: WH 19; D 13.

BELLEVILLE 74, BOSCOBEL 64

Boscobel*32*32*—*64

Belleville*41*33*—*74

BOSCOBEL (fg ft-fta pts) — Newton 4 1-2 9, Yahn 1 0-1 2, S. Knowles 7 0-1 17, Fritz 1 2-2 4, T. Knowles 7 7-10 22, Seeley 3 2-4 10. Totals 23 12-20 64.

BELLEVILLE — Shrader 7 1-3 17, Kittleson 7 2-4 17, Foley 6 0-2 12, Grady 2 0-0 5, Smith 3 1-2 7, Stampfl 2 7-10 12, Winterburn 1 1-2 4. Totals 28 12-23 74.

3-point goals: Bos 6 (S. Knowles 3, T. Knowles 1, Seeley 2); Bel 6 (Shrader 2, Kittleson 1, Grady 1, Stampfl 1, Winterburn 1). Total fouls: Bos 21; Bel 21. Fouled out: Seeley, Smith.

NEW GLARUS 65, BROOKWOOD 30

Brookwood*6*24*—*30

New Glarus*31*34*—*65

BROOKWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Schueller 1 0-1 2, Nicolas 6 0-2 15, Powell 3 0-2 6, Atteln 3 0-0 7, Ottum 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 0-6 30.

NEW GLARUS — Yaun 1 0-0 2, Leonard 1 0-0 2, Eichelkraut 3 0-0 6, Himmelmann 5 1-2 11, Klosterman-Havens 3 0-0 7, Benson 7 5-6 19, Noll 4 0-0 8, Marty 4 0-0 10, Peterson 0 0-1 0. Totals 28 6-9 65.

3-point goals: B 4 (Nicolas 3, Atteln 1); NG 3 (Marty 2, Klosterman-Havens 1). Total fouls: B 15; NG 17.

DIVISION 5

Beaver Dam sectional

FALL RIVER 77,

MADISON COUNTRY DAY 16

Madison Country Day*4*12*—*16

Fall River*48*29*—*77

MADISON COUNTRY DAY (fg ft-fta pts) — Whinney 2 0-1 4, Donoso 5 0-0 11, Christenson 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 1-3 16.

FALL RIVER — Schwartz 3 1-2 7, B. Gregorio 4 0-0 8, Ar. Schultz 2 0-0 4, Tramburg 2 0-0 4, Au. Schultz 1 1-2 4, M. Gregorio 3 0-2 6, Rozinski 7 3-4 18, Richardson 0 1-2 1, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Leisemann 10 3-3 23. Totals 33 9-15 77.

3-point goals: MCD 1 (Donoso); FR 2 (Rozinski 1, Au. Schultz 1). Total fouls: MCD 11; FR 4.

Rio 40, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 29

DIVISION 1

MADISON SECTIONAL

VERONA 6, SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 3

Sauk Prairie*2*0*1*—*3

Verona*4*1*1*—*6

First period: V — Haessig, 0:20; SP — N. Mast (Desroches), 5:06; V — Ritter (Ploc, Yeager), 5:51; Rufenacht, 6:45; Ritter (Lindell), 8:34; SP — N. Mast, 14:33.

Second period: V — Rufenacht (Haessig, Jurrens), 15:53 (sh).

Third period: SP — Jelinek (L. Mast), 0:31 (pp); V — Rufenacht, 16:48.

Saves: SP 33 (Stracke 22, O’Connor 11); V 36 (Grant). Penalties-minutes: SP 1-2; V 4-16.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 3,

SUN PRAIRIE 2 (ot)

Sun Prairie*0*1*1*0*—*2

Madison Edgewood*1*0*1*1*—*3

First period: ME — Smith (D. Lenz), 12:31.

Second period: SP — Batterman (Egli), 13:16.

Third period: SP — Hamilton (Brunson, Watters), 1:02; ME — D. Lenz (Smith, Murn), 6:26.

Overtime: ME — Budzinski (Fink, Menzel), 1:21.

Saves: SP 38 (Leigel); ME 22 (Z. Walker). Penalties-minutes: SP 6-12; ME 6-12.

FOND DU LAC SECTIONAL

BEAVER DAM CO-OP 2,

NEENAH CO-OP 1

Beaver Dam*1*1*0*—*2

Neenah*0*0*1*—*1

First period: BD — Biel (Smolen, VanderHoeven), 7:29.

Second period: BD — VanderHoeven (Biel), 7:39.

Third period: N — Sutton (Randel, Plachetka), 1:40.

Saves: BD 42 (Davis); N 28 (Mork).

Penalties-minutes: BD 4-8; N 5-10.

DIVISION 2

FOND DU LAC SECTIONAL

FOND DU LAC ST. MARY SPRINGS 6,

OREGON 0

Oregon*0*0*0*—*0

St. Mary Springs*1*4*1*—*6

First period: Welsch (Pickart), 5:34.

Second period: Pickart (Deanovich), 5:59; Grass (Welsch, Huettl), 10:19; Pickart (Grass, Huettl), 10:40; Grass (Welsch, McLaughlin), 12:51.

Third period: McLaughlin (Pickart), 2:30.

Saves: Or 28 (Dailey); SMS 21 (Rising). Penalties-minutes: Or 3-6; SMS 0-0.

Girls hockey

Tuesday’s area summaries

WIAA sectional semifinals

SUN PRAIRIE SECTIONAL

MIDDLETON CO-OP 7,

BLACK RIVER FALLS CO-OP 1

Black River Falls*0*0*1*—*1

Middleton*1*2*4*—*7

First period: M — Raaths (Mirwald, Goetzke), 13:22.

Second period: M — Bonnel (Jambor), 0:37; Raaths (Bonnell, Johnson), 1:30 (pp).

Third period: M — Raaths (Mirwald, Goetzke), 0:21; Raaths (Mirwald), 2:26 (sh); BRF — Steele (Dolsey, Yourell), 4:04 (pp); M — Bonnell (Jambor), 4:23; Goetzke (Jacobsen), 10:45.

Saves: BRF 30 (Mathison); M 22 (McKersie). Penalties-minutes: BRF 7-25; M 6-12.

SUN PRAIRIE CO-OP 6,

STOUGHTON CO-OP 1

Stoughton*0*1*0*—*1

Sun Prairie*1*3*2*—*6

First period: SP — Jager (Thompson), 16:46.

Second period: SP — Rosin, 0:37; Veldkamp (Marcoullier), 2:23; Sto — Newton, 7:50; SP — Thompson (Goss), 11:30.

Third period: SP — Rosin, 4:37; Jager (Goss), 13:23.

Saves: Sto 45 (Gruner): SP 16 (Holman). Penalties-minutes: Sto 0; SP 3-6.

FOND DU LAC SECTIONAL

BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 1,

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILW. CO-OP 0

University School*0*0*0*—*0

Beloit Memorial*1*0*0*—*1

First period: BM — Einbeck, 4:49.

Saves: USM 27 (Stommel); BM 31 (Cronin). Penalties-minutes: USM 1-2; BM 2-4.

MUKWONAGO 56, OREGON 50

Oregon*18*32*—*50

Mukwonago*21*35*—*56

OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Panzer 4 4-4 13, Bra. Kerns 3 2-2 10, McCorkle 3 2-4 8, Bry. Kerns 0 2-2 2, Victorson 6 1-4 15, Statz 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 13-18 50.

MUKWONAGO — Genrich 4 0-0 9, Schreiber 1 0-0 2, Gilson-Calderon 2 5-7 9, Rady 0 2-3 2, Gillette 7 0-2 14, Jendusa 5 4-4 16, Washburn 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 12-18 56.

3-point goals: Or 5 (Panzer 1, Kerns 2, Victorson 2); M 4 (Genrich 1, Jendusa 2, Washburn 1). Total fouls: Or 16; M 15.

SAUK PRAIRIE 45,

RIVER VALLEY 43

River Valley*24*19*—*43

Sauk Prairie*27*18*—*45

RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Ryan 1 0-3 3, Bailey 4 0-0 12, Nachreiner 2 0-0 4, Jewell 2 2-2 6, Springer 1 0-0 3, Gloudemans 1 0-0 2, Mayer 5 2-4 13. Totals 16 4-7 43.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 2 0-0 5, I. Breunig 5 1-3 13, Spray 3 4-6 11, Wilson 5 2-4 14, P. Breunig 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-13 45.

3-point goals: RV 7 (Ryan 1, Bailey 4, Springer 1, Mayer 1); SP 6 (Uselman 1, I. Breunig 2, Spray 1, Wilson 2). Total fouls: RV 11; SP 12.

WIAA TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Area regional quarterfinals

(All games 7 p.m.)

DIVISION 1

Beloit Memorial sectional

Kenosha Tremper 58, Beloit Memorial 52

Racine Park 44, Madison West 37 (Monday)

Fond du Lac sectional

Oshkosh North 51, Manitowoc 36

DIVISION 2

Janesville Craig sectional

Stoughton 60, McFarland 52

Sauk Prairie 68, Portage 37

Mount Horeb 38, Baraboo 34

Wilmot 71, Westosha Central 58

Delavan-Darien 49, Burlington 30

Jefferson 51, Fort Atkinson 40

Ashwaubenon sectional

Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Seymour 51

Kaukauna 82, Luxemburg-Casco 42

Ashwaubenon 66, Marinette 49

Menasha 70, Green Bay West 49

West Bend East 67, Port Washington 50

Plymouth 76, Milwaukee Vincent 41

Cedarburg 73, Milwaukee Madison 31

DIVISION 3

Madison Edgewood sectional

Lodi 50, Wisconsin Dells 34

Madison Edgewood 75, Viroqua 21

Westby 47, River Valley 29

Brodhead 51, Richland Center 46

Mayville 68, Omro 47

Winneconne 65, Wautoma 30

North Fond du Lac 57, Lomira 41

Columbus 58, Ripon 42

Brown Deer sectional

University School of Milwaukee 58, Milwaukee Carmen NW 41

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 85, Milwaukee Obama 7

Lakeside Lutheran 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 19

Whitefish Bay Dominican 80, Milwaukee Cristo Rey 10

Edgerton 65, Racine St. Catherine’s 59

Milwaukee St. Thomas More 80, Milwaukee St. Anthony 9

Walworth Big Foot 60, East Troy 34

Somers Shoreland Lutheran 73, St. Francis 21

DIVISION 4

Baraboo sectional

Darlington 51, Wisconsin Heights 47

Belleville 74, Boscobel 64

New Glarus 65, Brookwood 30

Lancaster 45, Fennimore 40

Dodgeland 55, Palmyra-Eagle 33

Horicon 64, Johnson Creek 34

Pardeeville 55, WIlliams Bay 23

Markesan 41, Orfordville Parkview 17

DIVISION 5

Beaver Dam sectional

Black Hawk 100, Benton 38

Barneveld 78, Cambria-Friesland 72

Argyle 50, Southwestern 36

Randolph 58, Pecatonica 28

Shullsburg 66, Juda 32

Albany 54, Monticello 36

Rio 40, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 29

Fall River 77, Madison Country Day 16

Oakfield 100, Milwaukee Salam 8

Burlington Catholic Central 43, Stockbridge 28

Hilbert 63, Sheboygan Lutheran 35

Waupun Central Wis. Christian 51, Hartland University Lake/Trinity 31

Oshkosh Lourdes 59, Williams Bay Faith Christian 13

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 66, New Berlin Heritage Christian 45

Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op 49, Sheboygan Christian 36

Hustisford 67, Beaver Dam Wayland 25

Friday, Feb, 28

Area regional semifinals

(All games 7 p.m.)

DIVISION 1

Beloit Memorial sectional

Kenosha Tremper (6-17) at Middleton (21-1)

Kenosha Bradford (10-12) at Verona (10-11)

Kenosha Indian Trail (8-14) at Sun Prairie (14-8)

Racine Horlick (8-14) at Janesville Craig (15-7)

Janesville Parker (7-15) at Waunakee (17-5)

Madison East (8-13) at Lake Geneva Badger (18-4)

Madison La Follette (9-13) at Racine Case (13-7)

Racine Park (9-15) at Madison Memorial (21-1)

Fond du Lac sectional

Oshkosh North (1-22) at Germantown (20-2)

Sheboygan North (10-12) at Brookfield East (11-11)

Neenah (8-14) at Brookfield Central (14-8)

Hartford (11-11) at West Bend West (20-2)

Sheboygan South (6-16) at Appleton East (18-4)

Menomonee Falls (10-12) at Mequon Homestead (17-5)

Oshkosh West (10-12) at Watertown (16-6)

Fond du Lac (5-17) at Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (19-3)

DIVISION 2

Janesville Craig sectional

Stoughton (8-15) at DeForest (19-3)

Monroe (12-10) at Monona Grove (13-9)

Sauk Prairie (13-10) at Reedsburg (14-8)

Mount Horeb (12-10) at Oregon (17-5)

Wilmot (11-12) at Union Grove (18-4)

Milton (7-15) at Waukesha West (10-12)

Delavan-Darien (10-13) at Waterford (14-8)

Jefferson (12-11) at Elkhorn (15-7)

Ashwaubenon sectional

Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (9-14) at Green Bay Notre Dame (16-6)

Kaukauna (11-12) at West De Pere (18-4)

Ashwaubenon (9-14) at Green Bay Southwest (15-7)

Menasha (11-12) at Pulaski (15-7)

West Bend East (6-17) at Beaver Dam (19-3)

Whitefish Bay (11-11) at Glendale Nicolet (12-10)

Plymouth (12-11) at Grafton (10-12)

Cedarburg (9-14) at Slinger (18-4)

DIVISION 3

Madison Edgewood sectional

Lodi (14-9) at Platteville (21-0)

Madison Edgewood (15-8) at Dodgeville (14-8)

Westby (18-5) at Prairie du Chien (16-6)

Brodhead (16-7) at Evansville (18-4)

Mayville (8-15) at Marshall (18-4)

Winneconne (11-12) at (4) Berlin (16-6)

North Fond du Lac (13-10) at (3) Laconia (18-4)

Columbus (7-16) at (2) Waupun (20-2)

Brown Deer sectional

University School of Milwaukee (13-10) at (1) Lake Mills (20-2)

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (16-7) at (4) Watertown Luther Prep (12-10)

Lakeside Lutheran (13-10) at (3) Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (14-8)

Whitefish Bay Dominican (14-9) at (2) Brown Deer (14-8)

Edgerton (7-16) at (1) Clinton (16-6)

Milwaukee St. Thomas More (11-12) at (4) Beloit Turner (13-9)

Walworth Big Foot (8-15) at (3) Whitewater (12-10)

Somers Shoreland Lutheran (8-15) at (2) Greendale Martin Luther (14-8)

DIVISION 4

Baraboo sectional

Darlington (12-10) at (1) La Crosse Aquinas (20-1)

Belleville (14-9) at (4) Onalaska Luther (14-8)

New Glarus (13-10) at (3) Cuba City (17-5)

Lancaster (12-11) at (2) Mineral Point (19-3)

Dodgeland (9-14) at (4) Poynette (8-14)

Horicon (14-9) at (3) Deerfield (16-6)

Pardeeville (9-12) at (3) Waterloo (11-11)

Markesan (11-12) at (2) Cambridge (10-12)

DIVISION 5

Beaver Dam sectional

Barneveld (9-14) vs. Black Hawk (22-0)

Argyle (15-8) vs. Randolph (19-4)

Albany (17-6) vs. Shullsburg (19-4)

Rio (10-13) at Fall River (22-1)

Burlington Catholic Central (7-16) vs. Oakfield (17-6)

Hilbert (8-15) vs. Waupun Central Wis. Christian (13-10)

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (7-15) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (9-15)

Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op (11-12) vs. Hustisford (13-10)

WIAA SECTIONALS

Tuesday’s semifinal results

DIVISION 1

Madison sectional

Verona 6, Sauk Prairie co-op 3

Madison Edgewood 3, Sun Prairie 2 (OT)

Fond du Lac sectional

Beaver Dam co-op 2, Neenah co-op 1

Green Bay Notre Dame 6, Bay Port 1

Brookfield sectional

Hartland Arrowhead 6, Milwaukee Marquette 2

University School of Milwaukee 3, Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 0

Wisconsin Rapids sectional

Hudson 5, Onalaska co-op 2

Chippewa Falls 8, Wausau West 1

DIVISION 2

Fond du Lac sectional

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 6, Oregon 0

Somerset sectional

Menomonie 3, Baldwin-Woodville/Hammond St. Croix Central 2 (OT)

Somerset co-op (13-11-1) vs. River Falls (8-15-2) at Wildcat Arena, River Falls, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday

Mosinee sectional

Eagle River Northland Pines 8, Waupaca 0

Mosinee 3, Rhinelander 2 (OT)

Superior sectional

Rice Lake 2, Amery 0

Hayward 4, Superior 3

Thursday’s sectional semifinal

DIVISION 2

Somerset sectional

Somerset co-op (13-11-1) vs. River Falls (8-15-2) at Wildcat Arena, River Falls, 7 p.m.

Friday’s sectional finals

DIVISION 1

Fond du Lac sectional: Beaver Dam co-op (17-7-2) vs. Green Bay Notre Dame (23-1-1) at BlueLine Ice Center, 8 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Fond du Lac sectional: Waupun (19-6-2) vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (20-3-2) at BlueLine Ice Center, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s sectional finals

DIVISION 1

Madison sectional: Verona (22-4-0) vs. Madison Edgewood (22-4-0) at Madison Ice Arena, 6 p.m.

Brookfield sectional: Milwaukee Marquette (13-12-1) vs. University School of Milwaukee (19-6-1) at The Ponds of Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids sectional: Hudson (21-5-0) vs. Chippewa Falls (22-4-0) at South Wood County Ice Arena, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Somerset sectional: Menomonie (8-17-0) vs. Somerset co-op (14-11-1) or River Falls (9-15-2) at Somerset Civic Center, 4 p.m.

Mosinee sectional: Eagle River Northland Pines (22-4-0) vs. Mosinee (17-8-0) at Mosinee Recreation Center, 1 p.m.

Superior sectional: Rice Lake vs. Hayward (20-5-1) at Wessman Ice Arena, Superior, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinal results

Sun Prairie sectional

Middleton co-op (21-3-0) 7, Black River Falls co-op 1

Sun Prairie co-op 6, Stoughton co-op 1

Fond du Lac sectional

Beloit Memorial co-op 1, University School of Milwaukee co-op 0

Fond du Lac co-op 1, Hartland Arrowhead co-op 0

Eagle River sectional

Schofield D.C. Everest co-op 7, Eagle River Northland Pines 1

Appleton Xavier co-op 5, Green Bay East co-op 1

Somerset sectional

Eau Claire North co-op 1, Hayward 0

Hudson 6, River Falls 1

Friday’s sectional finals

Sun Prairie sectional: Middleton co-op (22-3-0) vs. Sun Prairie co-op (21-4-0) at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Fond du Lac sectional: Beloit Memorial co-op (17-8-0) vs. Fond du Lac co-op (9-10-5) at BlueLine Ice Center, Fond du Lac, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle River sectional: Schofield D.C. Everest co-op (20-3-2) vs. Appleton Xavier co-op (19-7-0) at Eagle River Recreation Arena, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s sectional final

Somerset sectional: Eau Claire North co-op (20-4-1) vs. Hudson (12-12-1) at Somerset Civic Center, noon

