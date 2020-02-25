Prep roundup: Madison Edgewood's Andrew Budzinski beats Sun Prairie with overtime goal

In a semifinal of the Division 1 Fond du Lac sectional, Kirk Davis made 42 saves as the Golden Beavers (17-7-2) upset the Rockets (17-8-1) in Appleton. Riley VanderHoeven and Wesley Biel each had one goal and one assist. Beaver Dam will face top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame at 8 p.m. Friday in Fond du Lac, seeking its second state trip and first since 2002.

Fond du Lac Springs 6, Oregon 0

In the Division 2 Fond du Lac sectional, the top-ranked Ledgers (20-3-2) used a four-goal second period, with two goals apiece from Noah Pickart and Calvin Grass, to beat the visiting Panthers (13-12-1). Pickart and Grass had two assists and one assist, respectively. Colton Dailey had 28 saves for Oregon.

Girls hockey

Sun Prairie co-op 6,

Stoughton co-op 1

In a semifinal of the Sun Prairie sectional, Mackenzie Rosin and Zephryn Jager scored two goals apiece to help the fifth-ranked Cap City Cougars (21-4-0) beat the Icebergs (6-18-2) at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Izzy Newton scored Stoughton’s lone goal.

Middleton co-op 7,

Black River Falls co-op 1