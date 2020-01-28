Prep roundup: Madison Edgewood boys hockey team stays perfect in Badger South

The Edgewood boys hockey team maintained their perfect Badger South Conference record with a 7-0 victory over the Monroe co-op on Monday night at LaBahn Arena.

The Crusaders (15-4-0, 9-0-0) got one goal and two assists apiece from sophomore J.J. Wiebusch and freshman Will Hartman to beat the Cheesemakers (13-5-0, 4-4-0). Senior forward Payton Smith also added two scores.

Heath Bear had 38 assists for Monroe, which remained in fourth place in the Badger South points race.

Girls hockey

Sun Prairie co-op 2, Appleton Xavier co-op 1

Amanda Bauer scored the go-ahead goal seven minutes into play in the second period and the fourth-ranked Cap City Cougars (16-2-0) defended 13 shots in the third period to get the edge over the fifth-ranked Fox Cities Stars (14-4-0) at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Bauer scored Sun Prairie’s other goal in the first period, and Zephryn Jager assisted on both scores. Lexi Holman recorded 31 saves. Appleton’s lone goal was scored by Madelynn Jablonski.

Girls basketball

Monroe 40, Mount Horeb 36