Prep roundup: Madison Edgewood boys hockey team stays perfect in Badger South

The Edgewood boys hockey team maintained their perfect Badger South Conference record with a 7-0 victory over the Monroe co-op on Monday night at LaBahn Arena.
The Crusaders (15-4-0, 9-0-0) got one goal and two assists apiece from sophomore J.J. Wiebusch and freshman Will Hartman to beat the Cheesemakers (13-5-0, 4-4-0). Senior forward Payton Smith also added two scores.
Heath Bear had 38 assists for Monroe, which remained in fourth place in the Badger South points race.
Girls hockey
Sun Prairie co-op 2, Appleton Xavier co-op 1
Amanda Bauer scored the go-ahead goal seven minutes into play in the second period and the fourth-ranked Cap City Cougars (16-2-0) defended 13 shots in the third period to get the edge over the fifth-ranked Fox Cities Stars (14-4-0) at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Bauer scored Sun Prairie’s other goal in the first period, and Zephryn Jager assisted on both scores. Lexi Holman recorded 31 saves. Appleton’s lone goal was scored by Madelynn Jablonski.
Girls basketball
Monroe 40, Mount Horeb 36
In a make-up of the fifth-place pairing of the Badger Challenge, the Cheesemakers (7-6) used an 18-15 second-half run to squeak past the Vikings (8-6). Taylor Jacobson scored 14 points and Emily Benzschawel added 11 for Monroe. No player reached double figures for Mount Horeb.
Watertown Luther Prep 73, Rio 53
The host Phoenix (8-3) led by seven points at the half and used a 50-37 second-half surge to put away the Vikings (7-8). Grace Schmidt poured in 23 points and Lauren Paulsen added 20 points, making five of Luther Prep’s nine total 3-pointers. Kayla Staveness led Rio with 12 points.
Boys basketball
Mount Horeb 72, River Valley 58
The Vikings (7-6) made 11 3-pointers en route to a non-conference victory over the Blackhawks (7-4). Owen Ziegler led Mount Horeb with 23 points, making five 3-point buckets, and shot 6-for-6 from the line. Torrin Hannah added 14 and Anthony Lange 11 for the winners. Josh Maier scored 21 points for River Valley.
DeForest 76, Lakeside Lutheran 62
The Norskies (10-3) opened on a 37-27 first-half run to beat the host Warriors (6-8). Trey Schroeder scored 24 points, Colby Hartig added 16 and Nolan Hawk 11, as they combined to shoot 12-for-14 from the free throw line, for DeForest. For Lakeside, Levi Birkholz led with 16 points and Carter Schneider had 14.
Jefferson 65, Fort Atkinson 60
The Eagles (5-9) shot 19-for-24 from the free-throw line to beat the Blackhawks (2-12). James Monogue scored 21 points, Caleb Stelse added 16 and Jared Vogel 15, combining to shoot 16-for-19 from behind the line for Jefferson. Fort had three double-digit scorers, led by 14 points from Greyson Wixom.
Milton 74, Whitewater 50
Sam Burdette hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lift the host Red Hawks (8-6) to a victory over the Whippets (6-8). Ethan Burrows added 17 points and Jack Campion 14. Jake Martin led Whitewater with 20 points, their only double-digit scorer.
Poynette 52, Marshall 48
The Pumas (6-8) had a one-point lead at the half and upset the Cardinals (9-5), using a 29-26 second-half advantage. Nik Feller scored 14 points, Colby Savich added 12 and Kelby Petersen 10 for Poynette. Craig Ward poured in 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and was one of only four players to score for Marshall.
New Glarus 66, Dodgeville 62
Nathan Streiff scored 11 of his 14 points and Mason Martinson added 12 of his 28 total points in the second half as the Glarner Knights (7-5) used a 32-25 run to turn a two-point deficit into a four-point victory over the host Dodgers (1-14). Darris Schuett contributed 10 points for the winners. Peyton Tranel scored 19 points, making five 3-pointers for Dodgeville.
Cambria-Friesland 81, Madison Abundant Life 53
Griffin Hart scored 23 points and Reed Prochnow added 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as the host Hilltoppers (9-5) dominated the Challengers (2-11). Jonathan Loomans had 14 points, Amush Lamba 11 and Caleb Gerry 10 for Abundant Life.
Fall River 68, Madison Country Day 33
Matthew Morton scored 20 points as the Pirates (3-13) beat the winless Prairie Hawks (0-14). No Country Day player scored in double figures.
Wrestling
Beloit Turner 66, Belleville co-op 15
The Trojans won the night's first three matches by pin and six others by forfeit to down the Sugar River Raiders in a non-conference dual.
Gymnastics
River Valley/Barneveld 128.375, Platteville co-op 127.525
The visiting River Valley gymnastics team held on by .85 of a point to get the close victory over Platteville in a Southwest Conference dual. For the Blackhawks, Lorisa Shatrawka swept the floor exercise (9.325), uneven bars (8.7), vaulting (9.175), and the all-around (35.1) events. Teammate Sofia Sanftleben won the balance beam (8.5) and took second in the all-around (32.4).