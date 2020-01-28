You are the owner of this article.
Prep roundup: Madison Edgewood boys hockey team stays perfect in Badger South
Prep roundup: Madison Edgewood boys hockey team stays perfect in Badger South

Prep boys basketball photo: Poynette's Jaden McCormick

Poynette's Jaden McCormick

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

The Edgewood boys hockey team maintained their perfect Badger South Conference record with a 7-0 victory over the Monroe co-op on Monday night at LaBahn Arena.

The Crusaders (15-4-0, 9-0-0) got one goal and two assists apiece from sophomore J.J. Wiebusch and freshman Will Hartman to beat the Cheesemakers (13-5-0, 4-4-0). Senior forward Payton Smith also added two scores.

Heath Bear had 38 assists for Monroe, which remained in fourth place in the Badger South points race.

Girls hockey

Sun Prairie co-op 2, Appleton Xavier co-op 1

Amanda Bauer scored the go-ahead goal seven minutes into play in the second period and the fourth-ranked Cap City Cougars (16-2-0) defended 13 shots in the third period to get the edge over the fifth-ranked Fox Cities Stars (14-4-0) at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Bauer scored Sun Prairie’s other goal in the first period, and Zephryn Jager assisted on both scores. Lexi Holman recorded 31 saves. Appleton’s lone goal was scored by Madelynn Jablonski.

Girls basketball

Monroe 40, Mount Horeb 36

In a make-up of the fifth-place pairing of the Badger Challenge, the Cheesemakers (7-6) used an 18-15 second-half run to squeak past the Vikings (8-6). Taylor Jacobson scored 14 points and Emily Benzschawel added 11 for Monroe. No player reached double figures for Mount Horeb.

Watertown Luther Prep 73, Rio 53

The host Phoenix (8-3) led by seven points at the half and used a 50-37 second-half surge to put away the Vikings (7-8). Grace Schmidt poured in 23 points and Lauren Paulsen added 20 points, making five of Luther Prep’s nine total 3-pointers. Kayla Staveness led Rio with 12 points.

Boys basketball

Mount Horeb 72, River Valley 58

The Vikings (7-6) made 11 3-pointers en route to a non-conference victory over the Blackhawks (7-4). Owen Ziegler led Mount Horeb with 23 points, making five 3-point buckets, and shot 6-for-6 from the line. Torrin Hannah added 14 and Anthony Lange 11 for the winners. Josh Maier scored 21 points for River Valley.

DeForest 76, Lakeside Lutheran 62

The Norskies (10-3) opened on a 37-27 first-half run to beat the host Warriors (6-8). Trey Schroeder scored 24 points, Colby Hartig added 16 and Nolan Hawk 11, as they combined to shoot 12-for-14 from the free throw line, for DeForest. For Lakeside, Levi Birkholz led with 16 points and Carter Schneider had 14.

Jefferson 65, Fort Atkinson 60

The Eagles (5-9) shot 19-for-24 from the free-throw line to beat the Blackhawks (2-12). James Monogue scored 21 points, Caleb Stelse added 16 and Jared Vogel 15, combining to shoot 16-for-19 from behind the line for Jefferson. Fort had three double-digit scorers, led by 14 points from Greyson Wixom.

Milton 74, Whitewater 50

Sam Burdette hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lift the host Red Hawks (8-6) to a victory over the Whippets (6-8). Ethan Burrows added 17 points and Jack Campion 14. Jake Martin led Whitewater with 20 points, their only double-digit scorer.

Poynette 52, Marshall 48

The Pumas (6-8) had a one-point lead at the half and upset the Cardinals (9-5), using a 29-26 second-half advantage. Nik Feller scored 14 points, Colby Savich added 12 and Kelby Petersen 10 for Poynette. Craig Ward poured in 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and was one of only four players to score for Marshall.

New Glarus 66, Dodgeville 62

Nathan Streiff scored 11 of his 14 points and Mason Martinson added 12 of his 28 total points in the second half as the Glarner Knights (7-5) used a 32-25 run to turn a two-point deficit into a four-point victory over the host Dodgers (1-14). Darris Schuett contributed 10 points for the winners. Peyton Tranel scored 19 points, making five 3-pointers for Dodgeville.

Cambria-Friesland 81, Madison Abundant Life 53

Griffin Hart scored 23 points and Reed Prochnow added 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as the host Hilltoppers (9-5) dominated the Challengers (2-11). Jonathan Loomans had 14 points, Amush Lamba 11 and Caleb Gerry 10 for Abundant Life.

Fall River 68, Madison Country Day 33

Matthew Morton scored 20 points as the Pirates (3-13) beat the winless Prairie Hawks (0-14). No Country Day player scored in double figures.

Wrestling

Beloit Turner 66, Belleville co-op 15

The Trojans won the night's first three matches by pin and six others by forfeit to down the Sugar River Raiders in a non-conference dual.

Gymnastics

River Valley/Barneveld 128.375, Platteville co-op 127.525

The visiting River Valley gymnastics team held on by .85 of a point to get the close victory over Platteville in a Southwest Conference dual. For the Blackhawks, Lorisa Shatrawka swept the floor exercise (9.325), uneven bars (8.7), vaulting (9.175), and the all-around (35.1) events. Teammate Sofia Sanftleben won the balance beam (8.5) and took second in the all-around (32.4).

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

Rock Valley Conference

McFarland at Beloit Turner, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28

Non-conference

DeFOREST 76, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62

DeForest*37*39*—*76

Lakeside Lutheran*27*35*—*62

DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Bonds 4 1-2 10, Weisbrod 2 0-0 4, Creger 3 0-0 6, Grundahl 1 0-0 3, Schroeder 8 6-6 24, Hawk 4 3-5 11, Magli 1 0-0 2, C. Hartig 6 3-3 16. Totals 29 13-16 76.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Schultz 4 0-2 9, McKenna 2 0-0 5, Davis 3 1-2 8, Olszewski 1 2-2 4, Schneider 5 3-4 14, Pampel 0 2-2 2, Birkholz 7 1-1 16, Veers 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 9-13 62.

3-point goals: D 5 (Bonds 1, Grundahl 1, Schroeder 2, C. Hartig 1); LL 5 (Schultz 1, McKenna 1, Daivs 1, Schneider 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: D 14; LL 16.

MOUNT HOREB 72, RIVER VALLEY 58

River Valley*24*34*—*58

Mount Horeb*35*37*—*72

RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Ryan 3 0-0 8, Bailey 2 0-0 6, Nachreiner 4 0-0 10, Jewell 3 1-1 7, Springer 2 0-0 4, Gloudeman 0 2-2 2, Maier 8 4-9 21. Totals 22 7-12 58.

MOUNT HOREB — Gilkes 2 0-0 6, Fish 1 1-2 3, Post 3 0-1 6, Hannah 6 2-2 14, Banfield 2 0-0 6, Woller 0 1-2 1, Lange 3 3-4 11, Ziegler 6 6-6 23, Rick 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 13-17 72.

3-point goals: RV 7 (Ryan 2, Bailey 2, Nachreiner 2, Maier 1); MH 11 (Gilkes 2, Ban 2, Lange 2, Ziegler 5). Total fouls: RV 16; MH 13. Fouled out: Jewell.

MILTON 74, WHITEWATER 50

Whitewater*26*24*—*50

Milton*33*41*—*74

WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts) — Martin 9 2-2 20, Grosinske 3 0-2 7, Pease 1 4-4 6, Zimdars 3 1-2 8, C. Brown 1 2-3 4, Nickels 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 9-13 50.

MILTON — Campion 5 3-6 14, Jordahl 1 0-0 3, Hughes 2 0-0 5, Burrows 7 3-5 17, Weberpal 0 1-2 1, Widner 2 0-0 4, Burdette 7 6-7 27, Bothun 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 13-20 74.

3-point goals: W 3 (Grosinske 1, Zimdars 1, Nickels 1); M 11 (Campion 1, Jordahl 1, Hughes 1, Burdette 7, Bothun 1). Total fouls: W 18; M 19. Fouled out: C. Brown.

JEFFERSON 65, FORT ATKINSON 60

Fort Atkinson*25*35*—*60

Jefferson*35*30*—*65

FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Baker 5 0-1 11, Klingbeil 0 1-2 1, Cosson 0 2-2 2, Haffelder 5 0-0 12, Wixom 5 3-5 14, Evans 4 3-6 11, Kees 3 0-0 9. Totals 22 9-16 60

JEFFERSON — Miller 0 3-4 3, Rechlin 1 0-0 2, Fetherston 3 0-1 8, Stelse 5 4-5 16, Monogue 5 11-12 21, Vogel 7 1-2 15. Totals 21 19-24 65.

3-point goals: FA 7 (Baker 1, Haffelder 2, Wixom 1, Kees 3); J 4 (Fetherston 2, Stelse 2). Total fouls: FA 19; J 16. Fouled out: Haffelder, Evans.

NEW GLARUS 66, DODGEVILLE 62

New Glarus*34*32*—*66

Dodgeville*37*25*—*62

NEW GLARUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Streiff 5 4-9 14, Martinson 8 11-13 28, Schuett 4 1-1 10, Co. Siegenthaler 2 0-0 5, James 3 0-0 6, Faber 0 1-2 1, Vasquez 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 19-27 66.

DODGEVILLE — Buchanan 4 0-0 9, Garthwaite 2 3-5 7, Weier 3 0-0 7, Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Busch 0 2-2 2, Brennum 1 1-2 3, Berg 1 0-0 2, Borne-Mumm 4 1-2 11, Tranel 7 0-1 19. Totals 23 7-12 62.

3-point goals: NG 3 (Martinson 1, Schuett 1, Co. Siegenthaler 1); D 9 (Buchanan 1, Weier 1, Borne-Mumm 2, Tranel 5). Total fouls: NG 17; D 19.

POYNETTE 52, MARSHALL 48

Marshall*22*26*—*48

Poynette*23*29*—*52

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Chadwick 2 3-4 8, Frank 0 0-2 0, Denniston 1 2-3 5, Ward 5 7-12 22, Truschinski 5 3-4 13. Totals 13 15-25 48.

POYNETTE — Stark 3 2-2 9, K. Petersen 2 5-9 10, McCormick 1 0-0 2, Buss 2 0-0 4, Savich 5 2-5 12, Feller 5 1-1 14, C. Petersen 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 11-19 52.

3-point goals: M 7 (Ward 5, Chadwick 1, Denniston 1), P 5 (Feller 3, Stark 1, K. Petersen 1). Total fouls: M 16, P 15. Fouled out: Frank.

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 81,

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 53

Madison Abundant Life*27*26*—*53

Cambria-Friesland*46*35*—*81

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Burmania 4 1-2 10, Owen 4 0-1 8, Prochnow 6 2-4 20, Smits 1 1-2 3, Smit 3 4-7 11, Leystra 1 1-2 4, Hart 10 3-4 23, Winchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 12-22 81.

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE — Rockwell 0 2-3 2, Laungkhamdeng 1 0-0 2, Emmel 2 0-0 5, Lamba 5 0-1 11, Schmiesing 3 0-0 9, Gerry 4 2-4 10, Loomans 6 0-0 14. Totals 21 4-8 53.

3-point goals: CF 9 (C. Burmania 1, Prochnow 6, Smit 1, Leystra 1); MAL 7 (Emmel 1, Lamba 1, Schmiesing 3, Loomans 2). Total fouls: CF 11; MAL 12.

FALL RIVER 68, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 33

Madison Country Day*19*14*—*33

Fall River*39*29*—*68

MADISON COUNTRY DAY (fg ft-fta pts) — S. Bosben 2 0-0 6, Shepley 1 0-0 3, Kurth 2 0-0 4, Caceanov 1 0-0 2, Young 2 2-2 7, Callahan 2 0-1 5, J. Bosben 1 1-2 4, Wagner 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-6 33.

FALL RIVER — Bristol 5 0-0 10, Osterhaus 2 2-2 7, Marquardt 1 1-2 4, C. Blevins 3 0-0 7, A. Blevins 1 0-0 2, Morton 8 2-3 20, Miller 1 0-0 2, Neuman 4 0-2 9, Wodill 1 0-0 2, Locke 1 3-4 5. Totals 27 8-11 68.

3-point goals: MCD 6 (S. Bosben 2, Shepley 1, Young 1, Callahan 1, J. Bosben 1); FR 6 (Osterhaus 1, Marquardt 1, C. Blevins 1, Morton 2, Neuman 1). Total fouls: MCD 9; FR 14.

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

Badger Challenge

MONROE 40, MOUNT HOREB 36

Monroe*22*18*—*40

Mount Horeb*21*15*—*36

MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — Benzschawel 3 4-8 11, Mathiason 1 0-1 2, Nesbitt 0 1-2 1, Updike 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 6 1-4 14, Tostrud 3 1-2 8, Bunker 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 7-19 40.

MOUNT HOREB — Vesperman 2 0-0 4, Anderson 1 3-4 6, Coulthard 2 0-0 6, Magnuson 3 0-2 6, Wallace 1 2-2 4, Yanna 3 0-0 8, Ollendick 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 7-10 36.

3-point goals: Mon 3 (Benzschawel 1, Jacobson 1, Tostrud 1); MH 5 (Anderson 1, Coulthard 2, Yanna 2). Total fouls: Mon 11; MH 16. Fouled out: Vesperman.

Non-conference

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 73, RIO 53

Rio*16*37*—*53

Watertown Luther Prep*23*50*—*73

RIO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hutzler 2 8-11 12, Sampson 2 1-2 6, Staveness 2 7-8 12, Loging 6 1-4 13, Freeman 1 2-2 4, Quist 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 19-29 53.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Paulsen 7 1-2 20, Glisper 0 6-6 6, Bridgemen 2 0-0 6, G. Kieselhorst 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 8 7-10 23, Schultz 5 1-2 8, Zellmer 1 2-4 4. Totals 23 10-18 73.

3-point goals: R 2 (Sampson 1, Staveness 1); WLP 9 (Paulsen 5, Bridgemen 2, G. Kieselhorst 1, Schultz 1). Total fouls: R 18; WLP 18. Fouled out: Hutzler, Sampson.

Boys hockey

Monday’s results

Badger South Conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 7, MONROE CO-OP 0

Monroe*0*0*0*—*0

Madison Edgewood*2*2*3*—*7

First period: Smith (Wiebusch, Murn), 13:30; Menzel (Wiebusch, Hartman), 14:44.

Second period: Wiebusch (Hartman), 5:22; Hartman, 9:28.

Third period: Smith (N. Walker), 2:25; Moyes (Smith), 4:20 (sh); Menzel (N. Walker), 11:38 (pp).

Saves: Mon 38 (Bear); ME 15 (Hoefer). Penalties-minutes: Mon 4-11; ME 5-18.

Girls hockey

Monday’s results

Non-conference

SUN PRAIRIE CO-OP 2,

APPLETON XAVIER CO-OP 1

Appleton Xavier*1*0*0*—*1

Sun Prairie*1*1*0*—*2

First period: AX — Jablonski (Zilisch), 14:30; SP — Bauer (Jager, Thompson), 15:57.

Second period: SP — Bauer (Jager, Bliefernicht), 6:22.

Saves: AX 25 (Sciborski); SP 31 (Holman). Penalties-minutes: AX 1-2; SP 3-6.

Wrestling

Monday’s results

Non-conference

BELOIT TURNER 66, BELLEVILLE CO-OP 15

113: Held, BT, pinned Balderas, 1:25. 126: Teague, BT, pinned Hollis, 3:00. 132: Quaglia, Bell, pinned Beltran 1:53. 138: Lettman, Bell, dec. Pozzani 8-1. 152: Chenoweth, Bell, pinned Burk 3:00. 170: Ries, BT, pinned Samon :22. 220: Griinke, BT, pinned Olson 1:11. 106, 120,145, 160, 182, 195, 285: BT won by forfeit. At Belleville.

Gymnastics

Monday’s results

Non-conference

RIVER VALLEY/BARNEVELD 128.375,

PLATTEVILLE CO-OP 127.525

Balance beam: Sanftleben, RV, 8.5. Floor exercise: Shatrawka, RV, 9.325. Uneven bars: Shatrawka, RV, 8.7. Vault: Shatrawka, RV, 9.175. All-around: Shatrawka, RV, 35.1. At Platteville.

