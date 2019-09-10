The Madison East boys soccer team didn’t waste any time making a major statement in the Big Eight Conference with a 4-1 home victory over Middleton on Tuesday night.
Davis Nelson scored the fastest opening goal in school history, 59 seconds into the game, and the Purgolders opened a 4-0 lead on goals from Krishna Kashian, Ben Bauman and Josh Cervantes.
The Purgolders, (4-1-0 overall), ranked eighth in Division 1 by state coaches, took control of the Big Eight race with a victory over the fourth-ranked Cardinals (3-1-1).
Cervantes added two assists and goalkeeper Rich Hernandez added an assist.
Madison West 5,
Madison La Follette 0
Ousman Jallow scored the Regents’ first two goals in a victory over the visiting Lancers. West held La Follette to two shots on goal.
Verona 11, Janesville Parker 0
The Wildcats (4-0-1, 2-0 Big Eight), ranked second in Division 1, dominated from start to finish in the conference match. Jack Heilman, Jack Knight and Jorge Lagunes each scored twice for Verona, which did not allow a single shot on goal to the Vikings (1-4, 0-2).
Beloit Memorial 7, Janesville Craig 1
Omar Munoz had a hat trick in the first half as the Purple Knights (5-2-0, 1-0) cruised to their first Big Eight victory over the host Cougars (2-5-1, 0-1).Sauk Prairie 2, Baraboo 2
Johan Lopez scored in the 76th minute on an assist from his twin brother, Ronaldo Lopez, to give the host Thunderbirds a tie with the Eagles (4-0-1), ranked seventh in Division 2.
Mount Horeb 8,
Portage/Poynette 0
The Vikings (3-1, 1-0 Badger North), ranked seventh in Division 3, dominated their first conference match. Connor Long led Mount Horeb with three goals and an assist and Sam Severson scored twice. Garrett Lynch made 13 saves for the Warriors (2-1, 0-1).
Oregon 1, Madison Edgewood 0
The Panthers got a first-half goal from Pat Brognano and held the Crusaders without a shot to win the Badger South game.
Fort Atkinson 6, Monroe 5
Jimmy Keelty scored his fourth and fifth goals of the game in a span of 1 minute, 12 seconds with less than 10 minutes remaining, giving the Blackhawks a victory over the host Cheesemakers.
Monona Grove 5, Milton 0
Isaac Becker scored two of the host Silver Eagles’ four second-half goals as they pulled away against Milton in the Badger South Conference opener for both teams. Gaston Marchetti, Lawson Ruesch and Muhammed Kambi also scored for Monona Grove.
Girls volleyball
Sun Prairie 3,
Madison Memorial 0
The state eighth-ranked Cardinals defeated the Spartans in straight sets in a Big Eight matchup. Karlie McNabb led Sun Prairie with four aces and nine digs.
Middleton 3, Madison East 0
The Cardinals took a 25-8, 25-16, 25-17 victory over the host Purgolders in Big Eight play. Erica Collin had six kills and 2½ blocks for East.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lodi 0
Senior setter Karli Johnson had 20 assists to lead the Warriors (13-3 overall, 3-0 Capitol North), ranked third in Division 3 by the state coaches, to a 25-16, 25-11, 25-22 victory over the Blue Devils. Lodi got 19 assists from Jaden Kolinski.
Girls golf
Stoughton 179, Milton 180
Stoughton won a one-stroke decision over Milton in a battle of Badger South title favorites as Caylie Kotlowski shot an even-par 35 at Coachman’s Golf Course in Edgerton. Hannah Dunk led Milton with a 36.
Waunakee 177, DeForest 201
Sydney Grimm shot 4-over-par 40 at Lake Windsor Country Club to lead the Warriors to a Badger North dual victory over the Norskies. DeForest got a 43 from Taryn Endres.
Madison Memorial triangular
Natalie Rauwolf shot 86 and Bridget McCarthy 87 at Odana Hills Golf Course to lead Madison Memorial to a team score of 370 and a 19-stroke victory over Madison West in a Big Eight triangular.
Rock Valley mini-meet
Cambridge won its sixth consecutive Rock Valley mini-meet, shooting 185 at Towne Country Club in Edgerton. Mary Hommen shot 43 to lead the Blue Jays. Lakeside Lutheran’s Maya Heckmann earned medalist honors with a 40.
Girls tennis
Sun Prairie 4, Madison La Follette 3
The Cardinals got a victory from Lauren Hope Bruemmer at No. 1 singles and swept all three doubles flights to beat the host Lancers. Addy Feldman and Emma Dorn won at No. 1 doubles for Sun Prairie.
Girls swimming
Stoughton 97, Monona Grove 73
The Vikings swept seven of 11 events to get the Badger South victory over the host Silver Eagles. Junior Sofia Bormett won two individual events and swam on two winning relays for Stoughton. Freshman Morgan Heilman was part of three victories for Monona Grove.
Madison Edgewood 132, Watertown 37
Anna teDuits, Abby Reid and Izzy Enz each won two individual events and added two relay victories to help the Crusaders sweep all 11 events in a Badger South victory over the Goslings.