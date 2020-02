Prep roundup: Lorisa Shatrawka steals the spotlight at Mount Horeb gymnastics regional

Lorisa Shatrawka went into the home of her chief competitors and reached for the moon Thursday night.

The sophomore on the River Valley/Barneveld gymnastics team won the all-around competition, taking first in two events and tying for first in another, in a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Mount Horeb.

While Shatrawka’s performance made her a top contender for next weekend’s WIAA state meet, it was top-ranked Mount Horeb that advanced as a team, scoring 143.45 points to top Waupun’s 134.425. Both qualified for state out of the eight-team sectional field, and River Valley/Barneveld took third.

Shatrawka won the balance beam (9.525) and uneven bars (9.325) and tied Mount Horeb junior Drea O’Connell for first in floor exercise (9.5). Shatrawka took second to O’Connell in vaulting, scoring 9.4 to O’Connell’s 9.45.

O’Connell finished second on beam and bars and totaled 37.650 in all-around.

Boys basketball

Waunakee 76, Reedsburg 52