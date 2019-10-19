The Middleton boys and girls cross country teams reigned in Saturday’s Big Eight Conference meet at Rockport Park in Janesville.
Cardinals sophomore Lauren Pansegrau won the girls title, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 5 seconds — 10 seconds ahead of Madison West sophomore Genevieve Nashold. In the team race, Middleton, ranked fifth in Division 1, edged sixth-ranked West 41-44.
Sun Prairie’s Kate Kopotic finished third (19:15) to help the eighth-ranked Cardinals take third place.
The third-ranked Middleton boys placed four runners in the top 10 and totaled 46 points to edge second-ranked Madison La Follette by four points. Fifth-ranked Madison West’s Julian Gary won the title, breaking the 16-minute mark by less than a second, and La Follette’s Chris Wolfe was second in 16:11. Middleton senior Peter Hoferle took third in 16:17.
Badger North Conference
The Sauk Prairie boys recorded four of the top 10 finishers, including third-place Camden Desroches (17:06), to win the title at Windsor Sports Complex. Waunakee finished second and host DeForest took third, led by champion John Roth of DeForest (16:11). Beaver Dam’s Gavin Czarnecki took second (16:20).
The Waunakee scored 54 points to top Mount Horeb’s 61 in the girls race. Emma Bertz of the Warriors won the race by more than 34 seconds (20:05), with DeForest’s Logan Peters second (20:40) and Mount Horeb’s Anna Ollendick third (20:43).
Badger South Conference
The Stoughton boys team placed three runners in the top 10 to edge Monona Grove for top honors, led by third-place sophomore Jayden Zywicki (16:49). The individual title went to Madison Edgewood’s Leo Richardson (16:05), with teammate Jack Brolin second (16:40). The Crusaders, ranked ninth in Division 2, took fifth place.
The Monona Grove girls placed four runners in the top 12 to take first place with 45 points. The Silver Eagles’ leader was Peighton Nelson (fourth, 19:55). Stoughton senior Grace Jenny was the overall champion (19:06), with Oregon’s Dasha Voronstov second (19:10) and host Fort Atkinson’s Jenna Lovejoy third (19:46).
Capitol North Conference
Poynette senior Elias Ritzke won the individual championship in 17:09 at Shepherds Valley Golf Course in Poynette, but Watertown Luther Prep placed five runners among the top 11 overall to top Poynette for first place in the six-team meet. Luther Prep was led by sophomore Ben Bode (second, 17:45).
Eleventh-ranked Lake Mills placed four runners in the top five to win the girls title with 29 points, followed by Columbus with 74. The champion was Lake Mills senior Stacie Dressel (19:58). Poynette junior Katelyn Chadwick was the individual runner-up (20:14).
Capitol South Conference
Deerfield/Cambridge runners earned second, third and fourth places, but New Glarus/Monticello placed its top five runners in the top 10 to edge United 38-39 in the six-team meet at Shepherds Valley Golf Course in Poynette. Wisconsin Heights senior Christian Patzka won the title in 16:31, followed by sophomore Zach Huffman of Deerfield/Cambridge in second in 18:05.
Heights freshman Samantha Herrling won the girls title (19:43), but New Glarus/Monticello placed five runners in the top 14 to edge Heights for the crown. Marshall senior Gianna Dugan took second in 20:39.
Girls volleyball
Big Eight Conference
Sun Prairie won a showdown with Verona 25-19, 26-28, 15-9 to take the championship of the 10-team tournament at Janesville Parker. The Cardinals and Wildcats, both honorable mention picks in the latest state rankings, went 4-0 in pool play and won semifinal matches, with Sun Prairie beating Madison Memorial and Verona taking a three-set win over Janesville Parker. Parker beat Memorial for third place and Janesville Craig beat Middleton for fifth.
Rock Valley Conference
McFarland, ranked fifth in Division 2, took a 25-12, 22-25, 15-9 victory over eighth-ranked East Troy to win the 10-team tournament at Edgerton. The Spartans beat Brodhead in a semifinal and Clinton in the first round.
Brodhead beat Edgerton in the third-place match 25-15, 25-18.
Girls swimming
Small School State Invitational
Maeve O’Driscoll of Madison Edgewood won the 50 freestyle (23.92) and 100 freestyle (52.85) to help beat McFarland in the 15-team small-schools meet at Shorewood. The Crusaders also swept the 200 medley relay (1:49.06), 200 freestyle relay (1:39.11) and 400 freestyle relay (3:40.07).
Fort Atkinson Invitational
DeForest scored 372 points to win the team championship, led by victories in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. Monroe/New Glarus edged Lake Geneva Badger for second place, led by Morgan Erstad’s wins in the 200 freestyle (2:02.09) and 500 freestyle (5:29.86).
Janesville Craig Sprints
Milton edged Janesvile Craig by four points to win the newly configured invitational. The Red Hawks won six of 12 events, led by freshman Bailey Ratzburg in 100 breaststroke (1:10.01) and 100 individual medley (1:00.62).
Boys soccer
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Mayville 0
Kyle Main scored one goal in each half and Calvin Geerdts made five saves in a shutout performance as the Warriors closed their regular season with a non-conference victory.