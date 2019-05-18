A string of runs in the fifth inning gave Watertown's baseball team the lead and eventual 4-2 victory over Stevens Point Saturday afternoon at Washington Park.
The host Goslings (13-8) found new life against the Panthers (16-4) when junior Jacob Fischer drove in Henry Strupp and Payton Foltz with a fly ball triple to right field. A ground single from Brett Faltersack on the next play allowed Fischer to reach home plate.
Rain delays forced the game to an early finish in the middle of the sixth inning and Watertown took the victory.
Lake Mills 5, Cambridge 4
The L-Cats (17-4) scored two runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth, and rode the pitching of Sam Giombetti to a victory over the Blue Jays (8-9). Brandon Topel had two hits for the winners. Derek Glesinger hit a triple and double for Cambridge.
Waupun 4, Watertown Luther Prep 2
Micah Larsen allowed five hits and four runs in five and two-thirds innings as the Pheonix (12-7) fell to the Warriors (19-2). Joel Schewe doubled in the losing effort.
Softball
Janesville Craig 4, Madison Memorial 3
The visiting Spartans (7-11 Big Eight Conference) made a game of it with a three-run sixth inning, but starting pitcher Chelsea Naber and reliever Julianna Getka combined to win for the Cougars (8-10). Alexys Luek hit two doubles for the winners. Natalie Frisch and Lily Frisch doubled for Memorial.
Girls Soccer
Hustisford/Dodgeland 3, Lakeside Lutheran 1
Rylie Collier netted the deciding goal in the 81st minute as the host Falcons (7-3) downed the L-Cats (0-9). Keeper Katelyn Rineheart made eight saves for Hustisford/Dodgeland. Lakeside Lutheran’s Lauren Lostetter had 18 stops in goal.