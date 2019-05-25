It took a big play from Cuyler Zukowski just to get the Madison La Follette baseball team to extra innings against Madison East on Saturday.
And then, in the bottom of the 10th inning, Zukowski delivered an even bigger play — an RBI single that gave the Lancers a 3-2 victory over Madison East in Big Eight Conference play.
Zukowski also forced extra innings, capping La Follette's two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single.
Starting pitcher Ben Probst went 4-for-5 for the Lancers, and Andrew Rajkovich hit a single and double.
East's Adrian Montilva went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Sun Prairie 12, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Liam Moreno homered and Josh Caron went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Cardinals past the Old Abes at Carson Park in Eau Claire. Noah Wendler worked the first three innings for the pitching victory, as three Sun Prairie pitchers limited Memorial to seven singles.
Middleton 6-1, Milton 1-9
Cardinals pitchers Logan Schultz and Jacob Meinholz combined to hold the visiting Red Hawks to five hits in the first game of a non-conference doubleheader. Cooper Holewinski doubled for Middleton. Evan Jackson took the pitching loss for Milton.
In the second game, Milton's Fletcher Terrill pitched a three-hitter, walking two and striking out seven, and Ethan Haefner drove in four runs with two hits. Charlie Terrill hit a single and double for Milton.
Schofield D.C. Everest 20, Madison East 1
Five Evergreens pitchers held the Purgolders to three singles in a five-inning game at Sun Prairie High School. Brady Sendelbach went 3-for-3 with a home run for the winners.