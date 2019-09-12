Ella Collins and Payton Kuepers led the hit parade Thursday night as the host Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team, ranked third in Division 2, took a 3-2 victory over eighth-ranked Lake Mills.
Collins, a senior, totaled 19 kills and Kuepers, a junior, had 16 as the Warriors won the final two sets to lock up a 13-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10 victory in Capitol North Conference play. Karli Johnson had 29 assists for the Warriors (14-3 overall, 4-0 Capitol North).
Lake Mills got 33 digs from Taylor Riggleman, 53 assists from Sydney Lewellin and 16 kills from Ava Belling.
Verona 3, Middleton 0
Senior Jordan Armstrong had 37 assists and three aces to lead the Wildcats to a Big Eight sweep of the host Cardinals. Claudia Bobb had 23 digs for the winners. Middleton’s LaSchala Jordee had eight assists and four aces.
Sun Prairie 3, Beloit Memorial 0
The Cardinals defeated the host Purple Knights in straight sets. Josie Halbleib led Sun Prairie with 27 assists and three blocks. Emily Mickelson had six digs for the winners.
Madison East 3, Madison West 0
Mary Fadele delivered five kills, four blocks and three assists to lead the visiting Purgolders to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-23 victory over the Regents (5-8 overall, 0-3 Big Eight). Jenna Kohl led West with nine assists.
Madison Edgewood 3, Oregon 0
The visiting Crusaders, ranked No. 1 in Division 2, cruised to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-9 win over the Panthers (2-10, 0-2). Natalie Ring had seven kills and two blocks for Edgewood. Madi Malcook led Oregon with 11 digs.
Watertown 3, Stoughton 0
The host Goslings, ranked fifth in Division 1, took a 25-19, 25-9, 25-4 victory over the Vikings in Badger South action.
Waunakee 3, DeForest 1
Mila Malik had 17 kills, Samantha Miller had 20 assists, and Joselyn Meinholz had 4.5 blocks as the Warriors (2-0 Badger North) beat the Norskies (1-1) despite dropping the first set. Emily Bonoanno had 21 digs for DeForest.
Mount Horeb 3, Baraboo 1
After dropping the first set, the Vikings went on to win three straight sets to record a home victory over the Thunderbirds. Elise Goetzinger had 27 kills and Abby Steinhauer had 14 digs and four aces for the winners.
Beaver Dam 3, Sauk Prairie 1
Emily Schliesman had 28 assists and three blocks as the host Golden Beavers won the last three sets to get a Badger North victory over the Eagles. Olivia Breunig led Sauk with 13 kills, 15 assists, and three aces.
McFarland 3, Evansville 0
The Spartans defeated the Blue Devils in straight sets. Lizzy Fortune led McFarland with 20 assists and six aces.
Boys soccer
Waunakee 3, Oregon 0
Senior Sam Acker scored a pair of goals in the first 17 minutes to lead the host Warriors past the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Panthers. Senior Mason Miller had a second-half goal for the Warriors, and sophomore Joey Fuhremann made 10 saves.
Beloit Memorial 2, Sun Prairie 1
Omar Munoz assisted on the Purple Knights’ first goal and scored the second goal, and they held in the second half despite a goal from the Cardinals’ Bryan Castrejon to get the Big Eight victory. Sun Prairie’s Tanner Scherer had seven saves.
Mount Horeb 3, Belleville/New Glarus 0
In a game called at halftime due to lightning, the state seventh-ranked Vikings scored all three goals within a span of 15 minutes. Tyler Banfield led Mount Horeb with a goal and assist, and Gabe Guenther and Connor Long each added a score for the Vikings.
Cross country
Arrowhead Invitational
The state fourth-ranked Middleton boys placed their top five runners among the first 18 finishers, scoring 50 points to defend their title in the 16-team meet. Senior Roman Ystenes led the Cardinals, taking fifth with a 5,000-meter time of 16:10, followed by Egan Johnson in eighth, Zach Leffel 11th, Peter Hoferle 12th and Ryan Schollmeyer 18th.
Middleton sophomore Lauren Pansegrau won the girls race in 17:57, but 11th-ranked Whitefish Bay edged the fourth-ranked Cardinals 66-69 in the standings. Fifth-ranked Madison Memorial finished fourth, led by Annika Cutforth’s fifth-place finish (19:19).
Girls golf
Waunakee 167, Portage 189
Ally Kinzel shot 41 and fellow Waunakee teammates Sydney Grimm, Brooke Ehle and Carson Genda each shot 42 at Meadows of SixMile Creek. Ella Denure shot 44 for Portage.