Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said it was a matter of fortitude when the top two teams in the coaches’ Division 2 state rankings met on Thursday.
“The difference was which team was going to be able to stick with it all the way to the end,” the coach said after a 25-16, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22 victory against host Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, sending Lakeside to a 7 p.m. Saturday sectional final against McFarland at East Troy.
Ella Collins led second-ranked Lakeside (35-6) with 15 kills against the top-ranked Lightning (34-9). Peyton Kuepers had 19 digs and 10 kills, Karli Johnson delivered 30 assists and six digs, and Ella DeNoyer had 7.5 blocks.
“Kaylee Raymond had the best game for us,” Krauklis said. “She was digging so well in the back row, and she had some nice serving runs” and ended with six aces.
Krauklis said DeNoyer is usually more oriented toward offense, but “when that wasn’t working for her, she focused on defense and that really helped us,” Krauklis said. “She was making Lake Country alter their shots to try to get around her.”
Lakeside is seeking its fourth state berth, and first since back-to-back trips in 2016 and 2017.
McFarland 3, Platteville 1
The fourth-ranked Spartans (34-3) earned a tight road victory against the fifth-ranked Hillmen (34-7) 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23. McFarland will play on Saturday for its first state trip since 1982.
Janesville Parker 3, Wilmot 1
The Panthers won the first set 25-20 but the Vikings swept the following three 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 to get the victory and advance to the first sectional final in program history.
Shay Riley had 22 assists, Carlie Curtis had 15 digs and Kylee Skrzypchak had seven kills for the winners.
Manitowoc 3, Watertown 1
The seventh-ranked Goslings (40-7) only managed to win the third set and fell to the unranked Ships (34-6) 25-21, 25-18, 25-27, 25-17. Goslings senior Isabelle Schaue, a Belmont University recruit, finished with more than 3,000 career assists after recording 40.
Waterloo 3, Laconia 0
Brooke Mosher delivered 15 kills, Joslyn Wolff had 16 assists and Michaela Riege had 15 digs as the second-ranked Pirates swept the 10th-ranked Spartans 25-12, 25-23, 25-17.