Prep roundup: Lake Mills girls clinch outright Capitol North Conference title

The Lake Mills girls basketball team clinched the outright Capitol North Conference championship on Tuesday night, taking a 48-37 victory over host Columbus. The L-Cats (19-1 overall, 8-0 Capital North), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, got 14 points from Vivian Guerrero and 11 from Taylor Roughen in the victory. Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 51 Nine players scored for the Warriors (11-8, 4-3 Capitol North) as they upended the visiting Blue Devils (10-8, 4-3). Lauren Thiele had 14 points and Olyvia Uecker 12 for Lakeside. Lauryn Milne scored 21 points for Lodi. Watertown Luther Prep 57, Poynette 39 The Phoenix (12-6, 5-3 Capitol North) trailed by three points at halftime, but used a 40-point outburst in the second half to beat the Pumas (8-12, 2-6). For Luther Prep, Grace Schmidt scored 28 points, shooting 10-for-14 from the line, and Lauren Paulsen added 18 points with five 3-pointers. Katelyn Chadwick had 13 for Poynette. Monroe 63, Stoughton 45 Grace Mathiason and Taylor Jacobson put up 16 points each to lead the Cheesemakers (10-9, 5-6 Badger South) past the Vikings (7-13, 3-9). Ava Loftus led Stoughton in scoring with 18. Watertown 47, Monona Grove 37 Teya Maas scored 16 points as the host Goslings (14-5, 9-2 Badger South) beat the visiting Silver Eagles (12-8, 7-5). Monona Grove got nine points from Ally Yundt. Beloit Memorial 40, Madison West 26 The visiting Purple Knights (4-16, 3-11 Big Eight) beat the Regents (1-18, 0-15) for the second time this season. Middleton 80, Janesville Parker 39 The second-ranked Cardinals (18-1, 14-1 Big Eight) outscored the Vikings (6-13, 3-10), by 29 points in the second half. Karina Bursac and Berkley Smith had 12 points to lead Middleton‘s 11 scorers. Marshall 75, New Glarus 44 Anna Lutz finished with 34 points and seven blocks as the Cardinals (15-4, 8-0), No. 6 in Division 3, toppled the Glarner Knights (9-10, 3-5) to get their third consecutive outright conference title. Laura Nickel had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the winners. Belleville 60, Cambridge 50 The host Wildcats (12-8, 4-4 Capitol South) used three double-digit scorers to outpace the Blue Jays (9-9, 5-3). Ava Foley had 18 points, Mickey Stampfl 17 and Jenna Shrader 12 for Belleville. Gracie Korth had 21 for Cambridge. Wis. Heights 63, Waterloo 44 A 40-point second-half pushed the Vanguards (8-11, 4-4 Capitol South) past the Pirates (9-10, 0-8). Ashlee Adler put up 13 points for Heights. Sophia Schneider had 15 for Waterloo. Evansville 47, Edgerton 33 Paige Banks scored 24 points as the Blue Devils (15-4, 14-1 Rock Valley) topped the Crimson Tide (5-14, 3-12) to clinch at least a share of the conference title. Sylvia Fox had 11 points for Edgerton. McFarland 48, East Troy 32 The Spartans (8-11, 8-7 Rock Valley) topped the Trojans (0-17, 0-15) as Lindsey Lonigro put in 15 points. Morgan Golabowski was the only East Troy player in double figures with 13 points. Deerfield 60, Palmyra-Eagle 52 The host Demons (14-5, 10-0 Trailways South) clinched at least a share of the conference title, taking a 30-17 halftime lead. Steffi Siewert scored 22 points and Moli Haak 15 for Deerfield. Johnson Creek 39, Madison Country Day 22 Johnson Creek’s Lexi Swanson totaled 18 points, 18 rebounds and four steals to lead the visiting Bluejays (3-17, 2-9 Trailways South) past the Prairie Hawks (0-20, 0-11). Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 41, Williams Bay 29 The visiting Challengers (10-9, 6-5 Trailways South) used 21-14 run in the second half to beat the host Bulldogs (9-11, 6-5). Maeya Bakke scored 13 points and Kachi Iwuagwu 10 for Abundant Life. DeForest 64, Wis. Dells 31 The Norskies (18-2), third-ranked in Division 3, opened a 32-19 halftime lead and beat the host Chiefs (12-7). Eleven players scored for DeForest, led by 11 points from Maggie Trautsch and 10 from Alyssa Laufenberg. For the Dells, Brooke Smith scored 18 points. Dodgeville 58, Reedsburg 53 Olivia Argall scored 27 points, making 11 of 12 free throws, to lead the host Dodgers (13-7) past the Beavers (13-7). Dodgeville made 17 of 20 free throws, taking advantage of 24 Reedsburg fouls. Mahra Wieman scored 18 points for Reedsburg. Sauk Prairie 72, Richland Center 32 The visiting Eagles (12-8) used a 41-18 run in the first half to secure the victory over the host Hornets (5-14). Naomi Breunig scored 27 points for Sauk Prairie. Richland Center got 10 points from Aliyah Ruhland. Adams-Friendship 47, River Valley 45 Kayleigh Lent hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds remaining as the Green Devils (12-7) edged the Blackhawks (3-16). Lent finished with nine points, Kallysa Farrell added 11 and Kyra Bula 10. River Valley was led by 15 points from Tienna Gruber and 12 from Ali Hoffman.