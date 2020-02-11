Prep roundup: Lake Mills girls clinch outright Capitol North Conference title

The Lake Mills girls basketball team clinched the outright Capitol North Conference championship on Tuesday night, taking a 48-37 victory over host Columbus. The L-Cats (19-1 overall, 8-0 Capital North), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, got 14 points from Vivian Guerrero and 11 from Taylor Roughen in the victory. Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 51 Nine players scored for the Warriors (11-8, 4-3 Capitol North) as they upended the visiting Blue Devils (10-8, 4-3). Lauren Thiele had 14 points and Olyvia Uecker 12 for Lakeside. Lauryn Milne scored 21 points for Lodi. Watertown Luther Prep 57, Poynette 39 The Phoenix (12-6, 5-3 Capitol North) trailed by three points at halftime, but used a 40-point outburst in the second half to beat the Pumas (8-12, 2-6). For Luther Prep, Grace Schmidt scored 28 points, shooting 10-for-14 from the line, and Lauren Paulsen added 18 points with five 3-pointers. Katelyn Chadwick had 13 for Poynette. Monroe 63, Stoughton 45 Grace Mathiason and Taylor Jacobson put up 16 points each to lead the Cheesemakers (10-9, 5-6 Badger South) past the Vikings (7-13, 3-9). Ava Loftus led Stoughton in scoring with 18. Watertown 47, Monona Grove 37 Teya Maas scored 16 points as the host Goslings (14-5, 9-2 Badger South) beat the visiting Silver Eagles (12-8, 7-5). Monona Grove got nine points from Ally Yundt. Beloit Memorial 40, Madison West 26 The visiting Purple Knights (4-16, 3-11 Big Eight) beat the Regents (1-18, 0-15) for the second time this season. Middleton 80, Janesville Parker 39 The second-ranked Cardinals (18-1, 14-1 Big Eight) outscored the Vikings (6-13, 3-10), by 29 points in the second half. Karina Bursac and Berkley Smith had 12 points to lead Middleton‘s 11 scorers. Marshall 75, New Glarus 44 Anna Lutz finished with 34 points and seven blocks as the Cardinals (15-4, 8-0), No. 6 in Division 3, toppled the Glarner Knights (9-10, 3-5) to get their third consecutive outright conference title. Laura Nickel had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the winners. Belleville 60, Cambridge 50 The host Wildcats (12-8, 4-4 Capitol South) used three double-digit scorers to outpace the Blue Jays (9-9, 5-3). Ava Foley had 18 points, Mickey Stampfl 17 and Jenna Shrader 12 for Belleville. Gracie Korth had 21 for Cambridge. Wis. Heights 63, Waterloo 44 A 40-point second-half pushed the Vanguards (8-11, 4-4 Capitol South) past the Pirates (9-10, 0-8). Ashlee Adler put up 13 points for Heights. Sophia Schneider had 15 for Waterloo. Evansville 47, Edgerton 33 Paige Banks scored 24 points as the Blue Devils (15-4, 14-1 Rock Valley) topped the Crimson Tide (5-14, 3-12) to clinch at least a share of the conference title. Sylvia Fox had 11 points for Edgerton. McFarland 48, East Troy 32 The Spartans (8-11, 8-7 Rock Valley) topped the Trojans (0-17, 0-15) as Lindsey Lonigro put in 15 points. Morgan Golabowski was the only East Troy player in double figures with 13 points. Deerfield 60, Palmyra-Eagle 52 The host Demons (14-5, 10-0 Trailways South) clinched at least a share of the conference title, taking a 30-17 halftime lead. Steffi Siewert scored 22 points and Moli Haak 15 for Deerfield. Johnson Creek 39, Madison Country Day 22 Johnson Creek’s Lexi Swanson totaled 18 points, 18 rebounds and four steals to lead the visiting Bluejays (3-17, 2-9 Trailways South) past the Prairie Hawks (0-20, 0-11). Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 41, Williams Bay 29 The visiting Challengers (10-9, 6-5 Trailways South) used 21-14 run in the second half to beat the host Bulldogs (9-11, 6-5). Maeya Bakke scored 13 points and Kachi Iwuagwu 10 for Abundant Life. DeForest 64, Wis. Dells 31 The Norskies (18-2), third-ranked in Division 3, opened a 32-19 halftime lead and beat the host Chiefs (12-7). Eleven players scored for DeForest, led by 11 points from Maggie Trautsch and 10 from Alyssa Laufenberg. For the Dells, Brooke Smith scored 18 points. Dodgeville 58, Reedsburg 53 Olivia Argall scored 27 points, making 11 of 12 free throws, to lead the host Dodgers (13-7) past the Beavers (13-7). Dodgeville made 17 of 20 free throws, taking advantage of 24 Reedsburg fouls. Mahra Wieman scored 18 points for Reedsburg. Sauk Prairie 72, Richland Center 32 The visiting Eagles (12-8) used a 41-18 run in the first half to secure the victory over the host Hornets (5-14). Naomi Breunig scored 27 points for Sauk Prairie. Richland Center got 10 points from Aliyah Ruhland. Adams-Friendship 47, River Valley 45 Kayleigh Lent hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds remaining as the Green Devils (12-7) edged the Blackhawks (3-16). Lent finished with nine points, Kallysa Farrell added 11 and Kyra Bula 10. River Valley was led by 15 points from Tienna Gruber and 12 from Ali Hoffman.
Boys basketball
Waunakee 71, Baraboo 37 The host Warriors (14-4, 9-1 Badger North) took a 36-15 halftime lead and cruised past the Thunderbirds (3-15, 0-10). Andrew Keller scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half for Waunakee. Calvin Peterson led Baraboo with 13 points. Reedsburg 63, Beaver Dam 59 The Golden Beavers (7-10, 3-7 Badger North) led 24-22 at the half, but the host Beavers (14-4, 7-3) pulled out the victory behind a 41-35 second-half advantage. Zach Hale scored all 15 of his points in the second half. Will Fuhrmann scored 21 points and Max Tully 14. For Beaver Dam, Brady Helbing scored 16 points, Mason Ferron 14 and Broden Boschert 13. DeForest 82, Portage 41 Trey Schroeder and Deven Magli scored 14 points each to lead the Norskies (12-5, 8-2 Badger North) over the Warriors (2-14, 1-9). Brett Walkerhad 16 points for Portage. Mount Horeb 68, Sauk Prairie 56 The host Vikings (10-7, 7-3 Badger North) used a 37-27 second-half run to put away the Eagles (7-9, 5-5). Owen Ziegler scored 19 points, Carter Gilkes had 14 and Ethan Post 12 for the winners. Sauk got 18 points from Trevor Spray and 14 from Brandt Wilson. Fort Atkinson 67, Milton 59 A balanced scoring effort allowed the Blackhawks (5-12, 2-8 Badger South) to upset the visiting Red Hawks (9-9, 5-5). Seven players scored five or more points for Fort Atkinson led by Carson Baker with 15. Jack Campion scored 24 points, making 11 of 12 free throws. Monroe 59, Oregon 57 (OT) Carson Leuzinger scored 16 of his 20 total points after halftime as the Cheesemakers (13-4, 8-2 Badger South) forced overtime with a 29-26 run and scored seven points in overtime to beat the Panthers (6-10, 2-8). Leuzinger went 3-for-4 from the line in overtime. Erik Victorson scored 22 points for Oregon. Madison East 73, Middleton 31 Keonte Jones scored 13 points as the host Purgolders (12-4, 11-2 Big Eight) handled the visiting Cardinals (5-11, 4-9). Anthony Washington scored 13 points for the winners. Middleton got eight points from Parker Van Buren. Madison Memorial 80, Madison West 40 The Spartans (12-5, 8-5 Big Eight) routed the Regents (8-10, 6-8) on the road. Yacouba Traore led Memorial with 18 points. Dayne Armwald put up 11 for West. Beloit Turner 81, Lakeside Lutheran 49 Dai’Vontrelle Strong and Jordan Majeed both put up 18 points to lead the Trojans (14-3) over the Warriors (9-9). Carter Schneider and Levi Birkholz each scored 15 points for Lakeside Lutheran. Watertown Luther Prep 60, University School of Milwaukee 59 The visiting Phoenix (4-12) edged the Wildcats (7-10) as Nate DeGalley had 18 points and Paul Frick 11 for Luther Prep. Greg Farrow scored 17 points for University School.
Boys hockey
Waunakee 6, Reedsburg co-op 3 Danny Reis totaled two goals and two assists as the host Warriors (17-7-0, 9-1-0 Badger North), ranked fifth in Division 2, beat the Cheavers (10-13-1, 4-6-1). Hunter Beck and Ben Luebke combined to make 28 saves for the winners. Sauk Prairie co-op 5, DeForest co-op 1 The host Eagles (13-3-1, 7-3-0 Badger North) scored four goals in the second period en route to their victory over the visiting Norskies (6-16-1, 0-10-0). Riley Jelinek scored two goals and had two assists for Sauk Prairie. Joe Brethouwer saved 47 shots for DeForest. Beaver Dam co-op 6, Baraboo/Portage 2 The host Golden Beavers (13-7-2, 6-3-1 Badger North) tallied four goals in the third period to pull away from the Thunderbirds (11-11-1, 3-6-1). Junior Riley VanderHoeven scored a goal and three assists to tie Nick Sirota (2001-2002 season) for the Beaver Dam single-season scoring record with 56 points. McFarland 4, Monroe co-op 3 (OT) Grant Newcomer put away the game-winning goal in overtime as the Spartans (17-4-2, 9-3-0 Badger South), No. 6 in Division 2, edged out the Cheesemakers (15-5-2, 6-4-2). Jack McGinn had a pair of goals for McFarland. Cade Janecke had a goal and an assist for Monroe. Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 1 Keaton Straka scored one goal and added an assist and Sebastian Bingham provided two assists as the host Silver Eagles (5-15-2, 3-9-0 Badger South) beat the Vikings (4-16-1, 2-9-1). Max Nihles tallied 41 saves for Stoughton. Middleton 4, Beloit Memorial co-op 1 A three-goal second period lifted the host Cardinals (12-10-0, 8-5-0 Big Eight) past the Purple Knights (3-18-0, 2-12-0). Noah Erhardt scored two goals and Jake Jordan had a goal and an assist for Middleton. Verona 4, Janesville Craig/Parker 2 The host Wildcats (20-4-0, 14-0-0), ranked fifth in Division 1, remained perfect in league play with a victory over the Bluebirds (7-14-0, 4-9-0). Anthony Heinrichs had three assists for Verona. Girls hockeyBaraboo co-op 11, Beaver Dam co-op 4 Ellie Goethel had a hat-trick for the Badger Lightning (5-14, 3-9 Badger) in their decisive victory over the Golden Beavers (0-18, 0-11). Dayna Jones also had three goals for Beaver Dam. GymnasticsWatertown 130.9, Sauk Prairie 122.55 Meghan Hurtgen won two events and the overall score for the Goslings, totalling 35.55 points. Heidi Kuhnau was the lone event winner for Eagles, taking home the balance beam victory.
Middleton 80,
Janesville Parker 39
The second-ranked Cardinals (18-1, 14-1 Big Eight) outscored the Vikings (6-13, 3-10), by 29 points in the second half. Karina Bursac and Berkley Smith had 12 points to lead Middleton‘s 11 scorers.
Marshall 75, New Glarus 44
Anna Lutz finished with 34 points and seven blocks as the Cardinals (15-4, 8-0), No. 6 in Division 3, toppled the Glarner Knights (9-10, 3-5) to get their third consecutive outright conference title. Laura Nickel had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the winners.
Belleville 60, Cambridge 50
The host Wildcats (12-8, 4-4 Capitol South) used three double-digit scorers to outpace the Blue Jays (9-9, 5-3). Ava Foley had 18 points, Mickey Stampfl 17 and Jenna Shrader 12 for Belleville. Gracie Korth had 21 for Cambridge.
Evansville 47, Edgerton 33
Paige Banks scored 24 points as the Blue Devils (15-4, 14-1 Rock Valley) topped the Crimson Tide (5-14, 3-12) to clinch at least a share of the conference title. Sylvia Fox had 11 points for Edgerton.
Deerfield 60, Palmyra-Eagle 52
The host Demons (14-5, 10-0 Trailways South) clinched at least a share of the conference title, taking a 30-17 halftime lead. Steffi Siewert scored 22 points and Moli Haak 15 for Deerfield.
DeForest 64, Wis. Dells 31
The Norskies (18-2), third-ranked in Division 3, opened a 32-19 halftime lead and beat the host Chiefs (12-7). Eleven players scored for DeForest, led by 11 points from Maggie Trautsch and 10 from Alyssa Laufenberg. For the Dells, Brooke Smith scored 18 points.
Boys basketball
Waunakee 71, Baraboo 37
The host Warriors (14-4, 9-1 Badger North) took a 36-15 halftime lead and cruised past the Thunderbirds (3-15, 0-10). Andrew Keller scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half for Waunakee. Calvin Peterson led Baraboo with 13 points.
Reedsburg 63, Beaver Dam 59
The Golden Beavers (7-10, 3-7 Badger North) led 24-22 at the half, but the host Beavers (14-4, 7-3) pulled out the victory behind a 41-35 second-half advantage. Zach Hale scored all 15 of his points in the second half. Will Fuhrmann scored 21 points and Max Tully 14. For Beaver Dam, Brady Helbing scored 16 points, Mason Ferron 14 and Broden Boschert 13.
DeForest 82, Portage 41
Trey Schroeder and Deven Magli scored 14 points each to lead the Norskies (12-5, 8-2 Badger North) over the Warriors (2-14, 1-9). Brett Walkerhad 16 points for Portage.
Mount Horeb 68,
Sauk Prairie 56
The host Vikings (10-7, 7-3 Badger North) used a 37-27 second-half run to put away the Eagles (7-9, 5-5). Owen Ziegler scored 19 points, Carter Gilkes had 14 and Ethan Post 12 for the winners. Sauk got 18 points from Trevor Spray and 14 from Brandt Wilson.
Monroe 59, Oregon 57 (OT)
Carson Leuzinger scored 16 of his 20 total points after halftime as the Cheesemakers (13-4, 8-2 Badger South) forced overtime with a 29-26 run and scored seven points in overtime to beat the Panthers (6-10, 2-8). Leuzinger went 3-for-4 from the line in overtime. Erik Victorson scored 22 points for Oregon.
Madison East 73, Middleton 31
Keonte Jones scored 13 points as the host Purgolders (12-4, 11-2 Big Eight) handled the visiting Cardinals (5-11, 4-9). Anthony Washington scored 13 points for the winners. Middleton got eight points from Parker Van Buren.
Madison Memorial 80,
Madison West 40
The Spartans (12-5, 8-5 Big Eight) routed the Regents (8-10, 6-8) on the road. Yacouba Traore led Memorial with 18 points. Dayne Armwald put up 11 for West.
Boys hockey
Waunakee 6, Reedsburg co-op 3
Danny Reis totaled two goals and two assists as the host Warriors (17-7-0, 9-1-0 Badger North), ranked fifth in Division 2, beat the Cheavers (10-13-1, 4-6-1). Hunter Beck and Ben Luebke combined to make 28 saves for the winners.
Middleton 4,
Beloit Memorial co-op 1
A three-goal second period lifted the host Cardinals (12-10-0, 8-5-0 Big Eight) past the Purple Knights (3-18-0, 2-12-0). Noah Erhardt scored two goals and Jake Jordan had a goal and an assist for Middleton.
Verona 4,
Janesville Craig/Parker 2
The host Wildcats (20-4-0, 14-0-0), ranked fifth in Division 1, remained perfect in league play with a victory over the Bluebirds (7-14-0, 4-9-0). Anthony Heinrichs had three assists for Verona.