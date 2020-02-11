Prep roundup: Lake Mills girls clinch outright Capitol North Conference title
0 comments
PREP SPORTS

Prep roundup: Lake Mills girls clinch outright Capitol North Conference title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Mills girls basketball team clinched the outright Capitol North Conference championship on Tuesday night, taking a 48-37 victory over host Columbus. The L-Cats (19-1 overall, 8-0 Capital North), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, got 14 points from Vivian Guerrero and 11 from Taylor Roughen in the victory. Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 51 Nine players scored for the Warriors (11-8, 4-3 Capitol North) as they upended the visiting Blue Devils (10-8, 4-3). Lauren Thiele had 14 points and Olyvia Uecker 12 for Lakeside. Lauryn Milne scored 21 points for Lodi. Watertown Luther Prep 57, Poynette 39 The Phoenix (12-6, 5-3 Capitol North) trailed by three points at halftime, but used a 40-point outburst in the second half to beat the Pumas (8-12, 2-6). For Luther Prep, Grace Schmidt scored 28 points, shooting 10-for-14 from the line, and Lauren Paulsen added 18 points with five 3-pointers. Katelyn Chadwick had 13 for Poynette. Monroe 63, Stoughton 45 Grace Mathiason and Taylor Jacobson put up 16 points each to lead the Cheesemakers (10-9, 5-6 Badger South) past the Vikings (7-13, 3-9). Ava Loftus led Stoughton in scoring with 18. Watertown 47, Monona Grove 37 Teya Maas scored 16 points as the host Goslings (14-5, 9-2 Badger South) beat the visiting Silver Eagles (12-8, 7-5). Monona Grove got nine points from Ally Yundt. Beloit Memorial 40, Madison West 26 The visiting Purple Knights (4-16, 3-11 Big Eight) beat the Regents (1-18, 0-15) for the second time this season. Middleton 80, Janesville Parker 39 The second-ranked Cardinals (18-1, 14-1 Big Eight) outscored the Vikings (6-13, 3-10), by 29 points in the second half. Karina Bursac and Berkley Smith had 12 points to lead Middleton‘s 11 scorers. Marshall 75, New Glarus 44 Anna Lutz finished with 34 points and seven blocks as the Cardinals (15-4, 8-0), No. 6 in Division 3, toppled the Glarner Knights (9-10, 3-5) to get their third consecutive outright conference title. Laura Nickel had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the winners. Belleville 60, Cambridge 50 The host Wildcats (12-8, 4-4 Capitol South) used three double-digit scorers to outpace the Blue Jays (9-9, 5-3). Ava Foley had 18 points, Mickey Stampfl 17 and Jenna Shrader 12 for Belleville. Gracie Korth had 21 for Cambridge. Wis. Heights 63, Waterloo 44 A 40-point second-half pushed the Vanguards (8-11, 4-4 Capitol South) past the Pirates (9-10, 0-8). Ashlee Adler put up 13 points for Heights. Sophia Schneider had 15 for Waterloo. Evansville 47, Edgerton 33 Paige Banks scored 24 points as the Blue Devils (15-4, 14-1 Rock Valley) topped the Crimson Tide (5-14, 3-12) to clinch at least a share of the conference title. Sylvia Fox had 11 points for Edgerton. McFarland 48, East Troy 32 The Spartans (8-11, 8-7 Rock Valley) topped the Trojans (0-17, 0-15) as Lindsey Lonigro put in 15 points. Morgan Golabowski was the only East Troy player in double figures with 13 points. Deerfield 60, Palmyra-Eagle 52 The host Demons (14-5, 10-0 Trailways South) clinched at least a share of the conference title, taking a 30-17 halftime lead. Steffi Siewert scored 22 points and Moli Haak 15 for Deerfield. Johnson Creek 39, Madison Country Day 22 Johnson Creek’s Lexi Swanson totaled 18 points, 18 rebounds and four steals to lead the visiting Bluejays (3-17, 2-9 Trailways South) past the Prairie Hawks (0-20, 0-11). Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 41, Williams Bay 29 The visiting Challengers (10-9, 6-5 Trailways South) used 21-14 run in the second half to beat the host Bulldogs (9-11, 6-5). Maeya Bakke scored 13 points and Kachi Iwuagwu 10 for Abundant Life. DeForest 64, Wis. Dells 31 The Norskies (18-2), third-ranked in Division 3, opened a 32-19 halftime lead and beat the host Chiefs (12-7). Eleven players scored for DeForest, led by 11 points from Maggie Trautsch and 10 from Alyssa Laufenberg. For the Dells, Brooke Smith scored 18 points. Dodgeville 58, Reedsburg 53 Olivia Argall scored 27 points, making 11 of 12 free throws, to lead the host Dodgers (13-7) past the Beavers (13-7). Dodgeville made 17 of 20 free throws, taking advantage of 24 Reedsburg fouls. Mahra Wieman scored 18 points for Reedsburg. Sauk Prairie 72, Richland Center 32 The visiting Eagles (12-8) used a 41-18 run in the first half to secure the victory over the host Hornets (5-14). Naomi Breunig scored 27 points for Sauk Prairie. Richland Center got 10 points from Aliyah Ruhland. Adams-Friendship 47, River Valley 45 Kayleigh Lent hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds remaining as the Green Devils (12-7) edged the Blackhawks (3-16). Lent finished with nine points, Kallysa Farrell added 11 and Kyra Bula 10. River Valley was led by 15 points from Tienna Gruber and 12 from Ali Hoffman.

Boys basketball

Waunakee 71, Baraboo 37 The host Warriors (14-4, 9-1 Badger North) took a 36-15 halftime lead and cruised past the Thunderbirds (3-15, 0-10). Andrew Keller scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half for Waunakee. Calvin Peterson led Baraboo with 13 points. Reedsburg 63, Beaver Dam 59 The Golden Beavers (7-10, 3-7 Badger North) led 24-22 at the half, but the host Beavers (14-4, 7-3) pulled out the victory behind a 41-35 second-half advantage. Zach Hale scored all 15 of his points in the second half. Will Fuhrmann scored 21 points and Max Tully 14. For Beaver Dam, Brady Helbing scored 16 points, Mason Ferron 14 and Broden Boschert 13. DeForest 82, Portage 41 Trey Schroeder and Deven Magli scored 14 points each to lead the Norskies (12-5, 8-2 Badger North) over the Warriors (2-14, 1-9). Brett Walkerhad 16 points for Portage. Mount Horeb 68, Sauk Prairie 56 The host Vikings (10-7, 7-3 Badger North) used a 37-27 second-half run to put away the Eagles (7-9, 5-5). Owen Ziegler scored 19 points, Carter Gilkes had 14 and Ethan Post 12 for the winners. Sauk got 18 points from Trevor Spray and 14 from Brandt Wilson. Fort Atkinson 67, Milton 59 A balanced scoring effort allowed the Blackhawks (5-12, 2-8 Badger South) to upset the visiting Red Hawks (9-9, 5-5). Seven players scored five or more points for Fort Atkinson led by Carson Baker with 15. Jack Campion scored 24 points, making 11 of 12 free throws. Monroe 59, Oregon 57 (OT) Carson Leuzinger scored 16 of his 20 total points after halftime as the Cheesemakers (13-4, 8-2 Badger South) forced overtime with a 29-26 run and scored seven points in overtime to beat the Panthers (6-10, 2-8). Leuzinger went 3-for-4 from the line in overtime. Erik Victorson scored 22 points for Oregon. Madison East 73, Middleton 31 Keonte Jones scored 13 points as the host Purgolders (12-4, 11-2 Big Eight) handled the visiting Cardinals (5-11, 4-9). Anthony Washington scored 13 points for the winners. Middleton got eight points from Parker Van Buren. Madison Memorial 80, Madison West 40 The Spartans (12-5, 8-5 Big Eight) routed the Regents (8-10, 6-8) on the road. Yacouba Traore led Memorial with 18 points. Dayne Armwald put up 11 for West. Beloit Turner 81, Lakeside Lutheran 49 Dai’Vontrelle Strong and Jordan Majeed both put up 18 points to lead the Trojans (14-3) over the Warriors (9-9). Carter Schneider and Levi Birkholz each scored 15 points for Lakeside Lutheran. Watertown Luther Prep 60, University School of Milwaukee 59 The visiting Phoenix (4-12) edged the Wildcats (7-10) as Nate DeGalley had 18 points and Paul Frick 11 for Luther Prep. Greg Farrow scored 17 points for University School.

Boys hockey

Waunakee 6, Reedsburg co-op 3 Danny Reis totaled two goals and two assists as the host Warriors (17-7-0, 9-1-0 Badger North), ranked fifth in Division 2, beat the Cheavers (10-13-1, 4-6-1). Hunter Beck and Ben Luebke combined to make 28 saves for the winners. Sauk Prairie co-op 5, DeForest co-op 1 The host Eagles (13-3-1, 7-3-0 Badger North) scored four goals in the second period en route to their victory over the visiting Norskies (6-16-1, 0-10-0). Riley Jelinek scored two goals and had two assists for Sauk Prairie. Joe Brethouwer saved 47 shots for DeForest. Beaver Dam co-op 6, Baraboo/Portage 2 The host Golden Beavers (13-7-2, 6-3-1 Badger North) tallied four goals in the third period to pull away from the Thunderbirds (11-11-1, 3-6-1). Junior Riley VanderHoeven scored a goal and three assists to tie Nick Sirota (2001-2002 season) for the Beaver Dam single-season scoring record with 56 points. McFarland 4, Monroe co-op 3 (OT) Grant Newcomer put away the game-winning goal in overtime as the Spartans (17-4-2, 9-3-0 Badger South), No. 6 in Division 2, edged out the Cheesemakers (15-5-2, 6-4-2). Jack McGinn had a pair of goals for McFarland. Cade Janecke had a goal and an assist for Monroe. Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 1 Keaton Straka scored one goal and added an assist and Sebastian Bingham provided two assists as the host Silver Eagles (5-15-2, 3-9-0 Badger South) beat the Vikings (4-16-1, 2-9-1). Max Nihles tallied 41 saves for Stoughton. Middleton 4, Beloit Memorial co-op 1 A three-goal second period lifted the host Cardinals (12-10-0, 8-5-0 Big Eight) past the Purple Knights (3-18-0, 2-12-0). Noah Erhardt scored two goals and Jake Jordan had a goal and an assist for Middleton. Verona 4, Janesville Craig/Parker 2 The host Wildcats (20-4-0, 14-0-0), ranked fifth in Division 1, remained perfect in league play with a victory over the Bluebirds (7-14-0, 4-9-0). Anthony Heinrichs had three assists for Verona. Girls hockeyBaraboo co-op 11, Beaver Dam co-op 4 Ellie Goethel had a hat-trick for the Badger Lightning (5-14, 3-9 Badger) in their decisive victory over the Golden Beavers (0-18, 0-11). Dayna Jones also had three goals for Beaver Dam. GymnasticsWatertown 130.9, Sauk Prairie 122.55 Meghan Hurtgen won two events and the overall score for the Goslings, totalling 35.55 points. Heidi Kuhnau was the lone event winner for Eagles, taking home the balance beam victory.

The Lake Mills girls basketball team clinched the outright Capitol North Conference championship on Tuesday night, taking a 48-37 victory over host Columbus.

The L-Cats (19-1 overall, 8-0 Capital North), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, got 14 points from Vivian Guerrero and 11 from Taylor Roughen in the victory.

Middleton 80,

Janesville Parker 39

The second-ranked Cardinals (18-1, 14-1 Big Eight) outscored the Vikings (6-13, 3-10), by 29 points in the second half. Karina Bursac and Berkley Smith had 12 points to lead Middleton‘s 11 scorers.

Marshall 75, New Glarus 44

Anna Lutz finished with 34 points and seven blocks as the Cardinals (15-4, 8-0), No. 6 in Division 3, toppled the Glarner Knights (9-10, 3-5) to get their third consecutive outright conference title. Laura Nickel had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the winners.

Belleville 60, Cambridge 50

The host Wildcats (12-8, 4-4 Capitol South) used three double-digit scorers to outpace the Blue Jays (9-9, 5-3). Ava Foley had 18 points, Mickey Stampfl 17 and Jenna Shrader 12 for Belleville. Gracie Korth had 21 for Cambridge.

Evansville 47, Edgerton 33

Paige Banks scored 24 points as the Blue Devils (15-4, 14-1 Rock Valley) topped the Crimson Tide (5-14, 3-12) to clinch at least a share of the conference title. Sylvia Fox had 11 points for Edgerton.

Deerfield 60, Palmyra-Eagle 52

The host Demons (14-5, 10-0 Trailways South) clinched at least a share of the conference title, taking a 30-17 halftime lead. Steffi Siewert scored 22 points and Moli Haak 15 for Deerfield.

DeForest 64, Wis. Dells 31

The Norskies (18-2), third-ranked in Division 3, opened a 32-19 halftime lead and beat the host Chiefs (12-7). Eleven players scored for DeForest, led by 11 points from Maggie Trautsch and 10 from Alyssa Laufenberg. For the Dells, Brooke Smith scored 18 points.

Boys basketball

Waunakee 71, Baraboo 37

The host Warriors (14-4, 9-1 Badger North) took a 36-15 halftime lead and cruised past the Thunderbirds (3-15, 0-10). Andrew Keller scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half for Waunakee. Calvin Peterson led Baraboo with 13 points.

Reedsburg 63, Beaver Dam 59

The Golden Beavers (7-10, 3-7 Badger North) led 24-22 at the half, but the host Beavers (14-4, 7-3) pulled out the victory behind a 41-35 second-half advantage. Zach Hale scored all 15 of his points in the second half. Will Fuhrmann scored 21 points and Max Tully 14. For Beaver Dam, Brady Helbing scored 16 points, Mason Ferron 14 and Broden Boschert 13.

DeForest 82, Portage 41

Trey Schroeder and Deven Magli scored 14 points each to lead the Norskies (12-5, 8-2 Badger North) over the Warriors (2-14, 1-9). Brett Walkerhad 16 points for Portage.

Mount Horeb 68,

Sauk Prairie 56

The host Vikings (10-7, 7-3 Badger North) used a 37-27 second-half run to put away the Eagles (7-9, 5-5). Owen Ziegler scored 19 points, Carter Gilkes had 14 and Ethan Post 12 for the winners. Sauk got 18 points from Trevor Spray and 14 from Brandt Wilson.

Monroe 59, Oregon 57 (OT)

Carson Leuzinger scored 16 of his 20 total points after halftime as the Cheesemakers (13-4, 8-2 Badger South) forced overtime with a 29-26 run and scored seven points in overtime to beat the Panthers (6-10, 2-8). Leuzinger went 3-for-4 from the line in overtime. Erik Victorson scored 22 points for Oregon.

Madison East 73, Middleton 31

Keonte Jones scored 13 points as the host Purgolders (12-4, 11-2 Big Eight) handled the visiting Cardinals (5-11, 4-9). Anthony Washington scored 13 points for the winners. Middleton got eight points from Parker Van Buren.

Madison Memorial 80,

Madison West 40

The Spartans (12-5, 8-5 Big Eight) routed the Regents (8-10, 6-8) on the road. Yacouba Traore led Memorial with 18 points. Dayne Armwald put up 11 for West.

Boys hockey

Waunakee 6, Reedsburg co-op 3

Danny Reis totaled two goals and two assists as the host Warriors (17-7-0, 9-1-0 Badger North), ranked fifth in Division 2, beat the Cheavers (10-13-1, 4-6-1). Hunter Beck and Ben Luebke combined to make 28 saves for the winners.

Middleton 4,

Beloit Memorial co-op 1

A three-goal second period lifted the host Cardinals (12-10-0, 8-5-0 Big Eight) past the Purple Knights (3-18-0, 2-12-0). Noah Erhardt scored two goals and Jake Jordan had a goal and an assist for Middleton.

Verona 4,

Janesville Craig/Parker 2

The host Wildcats (20-4-0, 14-0-0), ranked fifth in Division 1, remained perfect in league play with a victory over the Bluebirds (7-14-0, 4-9-0). Anthony Heinrichs had three assists for Verona.

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s area summaries

Badger North Conference

WAUNAKEE 71, BARABOO 37

Baraboo*15*22*—*37

Waunakee*36*35*—*71

BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Williams 1 0-0 2, Koenig 4 2-2 10, Langkamp 0 0-2 0, Peterson 6 0-0 13, McReynolds 1 0-0 2, Philipp 3 2-2 10. Totals 15 4-6 37.

WAUNAKEE — Nelson 4 1-2 9, Driscoll 2 1-1 6, Zibell 3 0-0 7, Hough 4 0-0 10, Dotzler 1 3-6 5, Fischer 4 0-0 12, Kruschek 1 0-0 2, Norinski 1 0-0 2, Keller 6 3-4 15, Keenan 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 9-15 71.

3-point goals: B 3 (Philipp 2, Peterson 1); W 8 (Fischer 4, Hough 2, Zibell 1, Driscoll 1). Total fouls: B 14; W 9.

DeFOREST 82, PORTAGE 41

Portage*19*22*—*41

DeForest*45*37*—*82

PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 5 3-5 16, Roberts 2 0-1 4, Thomson 0 2-2 2, Paul 1 1-2 4, Miles 2 5-8 9, Bass 1 0-0 2, Breunig 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 11-18 41.

DeFOREST — Bonds 4 2-4 10, Weisbrod 2 0-0 5, Elvekrog 2 0-0 5, Grundahl 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 3 8-8 14, Hawk 5 2-5 12, Vandehey 1 2-2 4, Wallace 2 2-2 8, Magli 7 0-1 14, Haas 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 22-29 82.

3-point goals: P 4 (Walker 3, Paul 1); D 4 (Wallace 2, Weisbrod 1, Elvekrog 1). Total fouls: P 23; D 17. Fouled out: P (Roberts, Miles).

REEDSBURG 63, BEAVER DAM 59

Beaver Dam*24*35*—*59

Reedsburg*22*41*—*63

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Boschert 4 3-4 13, Helbing 6 0-0 16, Soto 2 1-2 6, Bunkoske 3 0-0 8, Abel 5 4-5 14, Davis 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 9-13 59.

REEDSBURG — Hale 6 3-3 15, Tully 6 2-4 14, Fuhrmann 6 6-8 21, Kast 1 0-0 2, Daniels 2 0-0 4, Bestor 3 1-3 7. Totals 23 12-18 63.

3-point goals: BD 10 (Helbing 4, Boschert 2, Bunkoske 2, Soto 1, Abel 1); R 5 (Hale 2, Fuhrmann 3). Total fouls: BD 15; R 14. Fouled out: BD (Boschert).

MOUNT HOREB 68,

SAUK PRAIRIE 56

Sauk Prairie*29*27*—*56

Mount Horeb*31*37*—*68

SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — German 1 1-2 3, I. Breunig 4 0-0 10, Spray 8 0-0 18, Wilson 6 0-1 14, P. Breunig 4 0-0 11. Totals 23 1-3 56.

MOUNT HOREB — Gilkes 5 0-0 14, Post 5 1-2 12, Hannah 3 0-0 7, Banfield 3 0-0 6, Woller 1 0-0 3, Lange 2 1-2 5, Ziegler 6 4-4 19, Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 6-8 68.

3-point goals: SP 9 (I. Breunig 2, Spray 2, Wilson 2, P. Breunig 3); MH 10 (Gilkes 4, Post 1, Hannah 1, Woller 1, Ziegler 3). Total fouls: SP 13; MH 7.

Badger South Conference

MONROE 59, OREGON 57 (ot)

Monroe*23*29*7*—*59

Oregon*26*26*5*—*57

MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Leuzinger 5 10-12 20, Golembiewski 3 0-0 6, Ziolkowski 5 2-4 12, Matley 5 1-4 12, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 1 2-2 4, L. Leuzinger 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 16-24 59.

OREGON — Statz 3 3-4 10, Panzer 1 0-2 3, Gard 2 1-4 6, Koenig 2 1-2 6, McCorkle 2 3-4 7, Uhlmann 1 0-0 3, Victorson 7 6-7 22. Totals 18 14-23 57.

3-point goals: Mon 1 (Matley); Or 7 (Statz 1, Panzer 1, Gard 1, Koenig 1, Uhlmann 1, Victorson 2). Total fouls: Mon 18; Or 19.

FORT ATKINSON 67, MILTON 59

Milton*20*39*—*59

Fort Atkinson*26*41*—*67

MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Campion 6 11-12 24, Jordahl 1 0-0 2, Hughes 1 0-0 3, Burrows 3 2-2 9, Weberpal 1 3-4 5, Widner 1 0-0 2, Burdette 1 2-2 5, Haefner 2 0-0 4, Bothun 0 3-4 3, Kudma 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 21-24 59.

FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 2 4-6 9, Baker 5 2-4 15, Cosson 1 3-4 5, Haffelder 3 1-2 9, Wixom 1 3-4 6, Kees 5 0-1 10, Evans 5 3-7 13, Stiemke 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 16-28 67.

3-point goals: M 4 (Campion 1, Hughes 1, Burrows 1, Burdette 1); FA 7 (Baker 3, Haffelder 2, Wixom 1, Fenner 1). Total fouls: M 25; FA 17. Fouled out: Burrows, Stiemke.

WATERTOWN 57, MONONA GROVE 54

Watertown*35*22*—*57

Monona Grove*29*25*—*54

WATERTOWN (fg ft-fta pts) — Oiler 5 2-2 13, Meyers 1 0-1 2, Foltz 0 2-2 2, Nailing 5 0-0 13, Stas 2 0-0 4, Wehner 4 0-0 9, Gapinski 2 3-4 7, Rowedder 1 0-0 3, Pauly 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 8-9 57.

MONONA GROVE — Loken 1 0-0 2, Nelson 5 0-1 12, Hibner 2 0-0 6, Tipton 1 0-0 3, Munz 2 2-5 7, Nett 1 0-0 2, Bracken 8 2-3 18, Schreiner 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 4-9 54.

3-point goals: W 6 (Nailing 3, Rowedder 1, Wehner 1, Oiler 1); MG 6 (Nelson 2, Hibner 2, Munz 1, Tipton 1). Total fouls: W 10; MG 13.

Big Eight Conference

MADISON EAST 73, MIDDLETON 31

Middleton*10*21*—*31

Madison East*32*41*—*73

MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Raffel 2 0-0 5, Deptula 1 0-0 2, Statz 0 1-2 1, P. Van Buren 2 4-6 8, Finch 2 2-3 6, Johnson 3 0-0 6, B. Van Buren 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 7-11 31.

MADISON EAST — Jones 5 2-4 13, Washington 5 1-1 13, McKinley 3 0-0 7, Fadele 5 0-0 12, Jackson 3 2-2 8, Grant 0 1-2 1, McIntosh 2 2-2 7, Boyton 2 0-0 4, Justice 2 0-0 6, Tupa 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 8-12 73.

3-point goals: Mid 2 (Raffel 1, B. Van Buren 1); ME 9 (Fadele 2, Justice 2, Washington 2, Jones 1, McKinley 1, McIntosh 1). Total fouls: Mid 14; ME 16.

MADISON MEMORIAL 80, MADISON WEST 40

Madison West*19*21*—*40

Madison Memorial*30*50*—*80

MADISON MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Cannon 3 1-1 7, Lewis 2 0-0 4, Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Collins 1 0-0 3, Traore 5 8-9 18, Younk 3 4-4 10, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Ellingson 3 1-2 7, Deyoung 0 2-2 2, Kerkhoff 1 0-0 2, Yu 5 2-2 15, Barrett 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 18-20 80.

MADISON WEST — Jacobs 1 1-2 3, Berry 4 0-2 10, Osterberg 0 1-2 1, Nicholas 1 1-1 3, Hughes 3 2-2 10, Armwald 3 5-6 11, Thompson 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 10-16 40.

3-point goals: MM 4 (Yu 3, Collins 1); MW 4 (Berry 2, Hughes 2). Total fouls: MM 16; MW 15.

Non-conference

BELOIT TURNER 81, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 49

Lakeside Lutheran*24*25*—*49

Beloit Turner*58*23*—*81

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 1 0-0 2, Guzman 0 4-6 4, McKenna 1 0-0 2, Olszewski 1 3-4 6, Schneider 6 1-2 15, O’Donnell 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 5 4-5 15, Missal 1 0-0 2, Madrid 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-19 49.

BELOIT TURNER — Walsh 2 0-0 4, Strong 8 2-2 18, Majeed 6 3-4 18, Draeving 2 1-2 5, Burrows 6 0-0 17, Marquardt 2 0-0 5, Heidt 0 1-2 1, Carter 2 0-0 5, Hanson 2 0-0 4, Hoppe 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 7-10 81.

3-point goals: LL 4 (Schneider 2, Olszewski 1, Birkholz 1); BT 10 (Burrows 5, Majeed 3, Marquardt 1, Carter 1). Total fouls: LL 12; BT 17.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 60,

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILW. 59

Watertown Luther Prep*26*34*—*60

University School of Milw*28*31*—*59

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Lawrenz 3 3-3 9, Burow 4 0-2 8, DeGalley 8 1-1 18, Balge 1 2-2 4, Steinbrenner 2 0-0 6, Fitzsimmons 2 0-0 4, Frick 5 0-0 11. Totals 25 6-8 60.

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL — Farrow 7 0-1 17, Jones 1 0-0 3, Boyd 3 2-2 8, Powell 4 0-0 10, Mason 2 0-0 4, Gold 3 0-0 8, Bartl 4 1-1 9. Totals 24 3-4 59.

3-point goals: WLP 4 (Steinbrenner 2, DeGalley, Frick); USM 8 (Farrow 3, Powell 2, Gold 2, Jones 1).

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s area summaries

Badger South Conference

MONROE 63, STOUGHTON 45

Stoughton*22*23*—*45

Monroe*24*39*—*63

STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Davidson 4 2-3 10, Kotlowski 3 0-0 7, Marggi 2 0-0 5, Loftus 4 7-10 18, Seidel 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 9-13 45.

MONROE — Benzschawel 5 3-4 13, Towne 1 2-2 5, Nesbitt 1 1-2 3, Mathiason 6 0-1 16, Updike 1 0-0 3, Conway 1 0-0 3, Jacobson 7 0-1 16, Tostrud 1 0-0 2, Bunker 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-10 63.

3-point goals: S 6 (Loftus 3, Kotlowski 1, Marggi 1, Seidel 1); M 9 (Mathiason 4, Jacobson 2, Towne 1, Updike 1, Conway 1). Total fouls: S 13; M 15. Fouled out: S Kotlowski.

WATERTOWN 47, MONONA GROVE 37

Monona Grove*14*23*—*37

Watertown*22*25*—*47

MONONA GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) — Poole 0 2-2 2, Goke 2 1-2 6, Nelson 0 1-2 1, Christiansen 2 1-4 5, Gorton 2 1-1 6, Yundt 3 0-0 9, Zank 2 0-0 5, Moreau 1 0-0 3 . Totals 12 6-11 37.

WATERTOWN — Linskens 0 2-2 2, Quinn 1 1-2 4, Schmutzler 3 2-2 10, Gifford 1 3-4 5, Maas 7 2-4 16, Uecke 4 2-4 10. Totals 16 12-18 47.

3-point goals: MG 7 (Yundt 3, Zank 1, Moreau 1, Gorton 1, Goke 1); W 3 (Schmutzler 2, Quinn 1). Total fouls: W 11.

Big Eight Conference

MIDDLETON 80, JANESVILLE PARKER 39

Middleton*35*45*—*80

Janesville Parker*23*16*—*39

MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Lemirande 3 0-0 7, Acker 1 0-2 3, Young 1 4-6 6, Tanin 2 3-5 7, Roquet 2 0-0 5, Coleman 4 1-1 10, Gaab 2 0-1 5, Bursac 5 2-4 12, Monogue 2 0-0 5, Accola 4 0-0 8, Smith 4 4-6 12. Totals 30 14-25 80.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Ayers 3 0-0 6, Shelton 3 0-1 7, Booth 2 0-2 5, Demrow 5 0-0 10, Blum 3 0-0 8, Forrestal 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 0-3 39.

3-point goals: M 6 (Lemirande 1, Acker 1, Roquet 1, Coleman 1, Gaab 1, Monogue 1); JP 5 (Blum 2, Forrestal 1, Booth 1, Shelton 1). Total fouls: M 5; JP 17.

Beloit Memorial 40, Madison West 26

Capitol North Conference

LAKE MILLS 48, COLUMBUS 37

Lake Mills*25*23*—*48

Columbus*11*26*—*37

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4 0-1 11, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Pitta 4 2-2 10, Guerrero 6 2-4 14, Lamke 1 0-0 3, Mahone 3 0-0 7, Wollin 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 5-11 48.

COLUMBUS — Link 2 2-4 8, As. Olson 4 0-0 9, Ab. Olson 1 0-0 2, Ekern 1 0-0 2, Kahl 2 1-2 6, Theilen 0 2-2 2, Zittel 0 2-4 2, Boettcher 0 2-2 2, Paulson 1 0-0 2, Dornhaus 1 0-1 2. Totals 12 9-15 37.

3-point goals: LM 5 (Roughen 3, Lamke 1, Mahone 1); C 4 (Link 2, As. Olson 1, Kahl 1). Total fouls: LM 14; C 18.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68, LODI 51

Lodi*25*26*—*51

Lakeside Lutheran*33*35*—*68

LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Milne 6 7-8 21, Kolinski 3 5-7 12, Walzer 2 2-2 7, McNeill 1 1-2 3, Puls 3 1-2 8. Totals 15 16-21 51.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 3 5-6 11, Gnabasik 0 2-4 2, Heckmann 2 0-0 5, Schuetz 1 0-2 2, Uecker 4 3-4 12, Thiele 7 0-0 14, Neuberger 2 0-0 4, Raymond 3 0-0 8, Murray 4 0-3 10. Totals 26 10-19 68.

3-point goals: Lo 5 (Milne 2, Kolinski 1, Walzer 1, Puls 1); LL 6 (Raymond 2, Murray 2, Uecker 1, Heckmann 1). Total fouls: Lo 19; LL 18.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 57,

POYNETTE 39

Poynette*20*19*—*39

Watertown Luther Prep*17*40*—*57

POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 1 0-2 2, Morter 2 0-0 6, Chadwick 3 7-9 13, Wakefield 1 0-0 2, Brooks 1 4-6 7, Small 0 1-2 1, Fox 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Walters 1 2-2 4. Totals 11 14-21 39.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — deBoer 0 1-1 1, A. Kieselhorst 1 0-0 3, Paulsen 6 1-2 18, Glisper 2 2-2 6, Zietlow 0 1-2 1, Schmidt 9 10-14 28. Totals 18 15-23 57.

3-point goals: P 3 (Morter 2, Brooks 1); WLP 6 (A. Kieselhorst 1, Paulsen 5). Total fouls: P 19; WLP 20.

Capitol South Conference

MARSHALL 75, NEW GLARUS 44

New Glarus*19*25*—*44

Marshall*40*35*—*75

NEW GLARUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Watrud 3 0-0 8, Benson 3 0-0 7, Klosterman-havens 3 0-0 6, Marty 2 1-3 6, Himmelmann 2 1-2 5, Noll 3 2-2 8, Eichelkraut 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 6-9 44.

MARSHALL — Lutz 14 5-6 34, Nickel 5 4-8 14, Ward 4 4-5 13, Andrews 1 1-2 3, Held 0 2-2 2, Weisenel 2 0-0 5, Rateike 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 16-23 75.

3-point goals: NG 4 (Watrud 2, Benson 1, Marty 1); M 3 (Lutz 1, Ward 1, Weisenel 1). Total fouls: NG 17; M 11.

BELLEVILLE 60, CAMBRIDGE 50

Cambridge*18*32*—*50

Belleville*33*27*—*60

CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Korth 10 1-3 21, Holzhueter 2 4-6 8, Stenklyft 1 1-2 4, Williams 1 0-0 2, Jarlsberg 2 0-2 6, Hommen 3 0-1 9. Totals 19 6-14 50.

BELLEVILLE — Shrader 4 2-2 12, Kittleson 2 1-3 5, Foley 7 4-4 18, Grady 3 0-0 6, Stampfl 7 3-4 17, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-13 60.

3-point goals: C 6 (Hommen 3, Jarlsberg 2, Stenklyft 1); B 2 (Shrader). Total fouls: C 17; B 14.

WIS. HEIGHTS 63, WATERLOO 44

Waterloo*26*18*—*44

Wisconsin Heights*23*40*—*63

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 4 4-5 15, Powers 1 4-5 6, Jaehnke 0 2-4 2, Asik 3 3-3 11, Mosher 2 4-9 8, Wolff 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 16-25 44.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Vanriper 5 0-0 10, Duhr 1 2-2 4, King 0 0-1 0, Doherty 3 0-2 6, Adler 3 7-9 13, Keith 2 3-3 7, Hander 3 0-0 6, Hering 4 0-0 9, Schaefer 1 4-6 6, Mickelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 16-23 63.

3-point goals: Wat 6 (Schneider 3, Asik 3); WH 1 (Hering 1). Total fouls: Wat 16; WH 20.

Rock Valley Conference

EVANSVILLE 47, EDGERTON 33

Evansville*25*22*—*47

Edgerton*17*16*—*33

EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Rinehart 3 8-11 14, Tofte 2 0-0 5, Fillner 0 2-2 2, Acher 0 0-2 0, Eftemoff 1 0-0 2, Banks 8 5-7 24. Totals 14 15-22 47.

EDGERTON — Rebman 1 0-0 2, Danks 2 0-0 4, Fox Gunderson 2 2-2 7, Schuman 2 0-1 4, Fox 4 1-1 11, Rusch 2 0-0 5, Radtke 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 3-5 33.

3-point goals: Eva 4 (Banks 3, Tofte 1); Edg 4 (Fox 2, Fox Gunderson 1, Rusch 1). Total fouls: Eva 11; Edg 17.

McFARLAND 48, EAST TROY 32

East Troy*13*19*—*32

McFarland*30*18*—*48

EAST TROY (fg ft-fta pts) — Pluess 1 0-0 3, E. Aleckson 0 1-2 1, Scurek 4 0-0 8, Nelson 1 0-1 2, J. Aleckson 1 0-0 3, Verbeten 1 0-0 2, Golabowski 3 6-7 13. Totals 11 7-10 32.

McFARLAND — Gray 3 1-2 7, Fortune 2 1-2 5, Kirch 3 3-4 9, Lonigro 6 2-3 15, Bieri 0 2-2 2, Dommisse 1 0-1 2, Brandt 1 0-0 2, Hildebrandt 3 0-1 6. Totals 19 9-15 48.

3-point goals: ET 3 (Pluess 1, J. Aleckson 1, Golabowski 1); M 1 (Lonigro). Total fouls: ET 18; M 14.

Trailways South Conference

DEERFIELD 60, PALMYRA-EAGLE 52

Palmyra-Eagle*17*35*—*52

Deerfield*30*30*—*60

PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Fredrick 0 1-4 1, Czeshinski 5 3-6 14, Steinbach 3 4-4 13, Koutsky 7 4-4 20, Kystly 1 0-0 2, Ma. Nettesheim 0 2-4 2. Totals 16 14-22 52.

DEERFIELD — Winger 1 0-0 3, Eickhoff 5 1-5 11, Ezzell 1 2-2 4, Siewert 7 8-10 22, Brattlie 1 0-0 3, Haak 7 1-5 15, Rucks 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 12-22 60.

3-point goals: PE 6 (Steinbach 3, Koutsky 2, Czeshinski 1); D 2 (Winter 1, Brattlie 1). Total fouls: PE 21; D 20. Fouled out: Fredrick, Czeshinski.

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/SA 41,

WILLIAMS BAY 29

Madison Abundant Life*20*21*—*41

Williams Bay*15*14*—*29

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE (fg ft-fta pts) — Mae. Bakke 4 4-6 13, Okas 2 0-0 4, Mar. Bakke 2 0-0 4, Schmiesing 3 0-0 8, Ganswe 1 0-0 2, Iwuagwu 4 2-4 10. Totals 16 6-14 41.

WILLIAMS BAY — Higgins 3 1-2 7, Rabenhorst 3 0-0 6, Hoover 3 0-0 6, Smith 2 0-0 4, Pfeil 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 3-4 29.

3-point goals: MAL 3 (Schmiesing 2, Mae. Bakke 1). Total fouls: MAL 10; WB 10.

JOHNSON CREEK 39,

MADISON COUNTRY DAY 22

Johnson Creek*19*20*—*39

Madison Country Day*12*10*—*22

JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts) — Avalos 1 0-0 2, Budig 2 1-2 6, Swanson 7 4-8 18, Constable 2 1-11 5, Berger 0 1-2 1, Jablonski 0 2-5 2, Joseph 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 10-30 39.

MADISON COUNTRY DAY — Whiffen 2 0-0 4, Hernandez-White 1 0-0 2, Donoso 1 3-4 2, Nall 2 1-2 5, Gerlach 0 1-3 1, Lauten 2 0-0 5. Totals 8 5-9 22.

3-point goals: JC 1 (Budig 1); MCD 1 (Lauten 1). Total fouls: JC 15; MCD 21. Fouled out: Budig, Joseph.

Non-conference

DEFOREST 64, WISCONSIN DELLS 31

DeForest*32*32*—*64

Wisconsin Dells*19*12*—*31

DEFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Laufenberg 4 0-0 10, Compe 3 1-2 8, Pickhardt 4 1-2 9, Trautsch 3 2-4 11, Herrick 2 0-0 4, Derlein 0 0-2 0, Schaeffer 1 0-0 3, Mickelson 2 4-4 9, Rauls 0 1-2 1, Buhr 1 2-2 5, M. Hahn 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 11-20 64.

WISCONSIN DELLS — Smith 7 1-3 18, Anchor 1 1-2 3, Gray 2 0-2 4, Jones 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Thundercloud 0 1-4 1. Totals 12 3-13 31.

3-point goals: D 9 (Laufenberg 2, Compe 1, Trautsch 3, Schaeffer 1, Mickelson 1, Buhr 1), WD 4 (Smith 3, Jones 1). Total fouls: D 16, WD 13.

DODGEVILLE 58, REEDSBURG 53

Reedsburg*27*26*—*53

Dodgeville*21*37*—*58

REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Bestor 4 4-7 13, Cherney 4 0-0 9, Mac. Wieman 0 0-3 0, Dietz 5 1-3 12, Mah. Wieman 8 2-02 18, Benish 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 8-17 53.

DODGEVILLE — Phillips 1 2-2 5, Heimerl 2 1-2 6, Ludwig 3 0-0 6, Borne 5 3-4 14, Argall 7 11-12 27. Totals 18 17-20 58.

3-point goals: R 3 (Bestor, Cherney, Dietz); D 5 (Argall, Borne 1, Heimerl 1, Phillips 1). Total fouls: R 24; D 17. Fouled out: Dietz, Benish.

SAUK PRAIRIE 72, RICHLAND CENTER 32

Sauk Prairie*41*31*—*72

Richland Center*18*14*—*32

SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Tabias 2 0-0 4, N. Breunig 11 2-2 27, Miller 1 0-0 2, O. Breunig 5 0-0 11, Holler 3 0-0 7, Schad 1 0-0 2, Baker 0 1-2 1, Paukner 4 3-3 11, Wilson 1 0-0 2, M. Breunig 1 0-0 2, Mortwig 1 1-4 3. Totals 30 6-9 72.

RICHLAND CENTER — Ruhland 3 4-4 10, Schmitz 4 0-0 8, Stibbe 3 0-0 6, Mieden 2 0-0 4, Keller 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 4-4 32.

3-point goals: SP 5 (N. Breunig 3, O. Breunig 1, Holler 1). Total fouls: SP 11; RC 12.

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 47, RIVER VALLEY 45

Adams-Friendship*21*26*—*47

River Valley*15*30*—*45

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP (fg ft-fta pts) — Farrell 4 3-4 11, Bula 3 2-2 10, K. Lent 3 2-2 9, Gbur 4 1-2 10, Moran 2 0-0 5, A. Lent 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-10 47.

RIVER VALLEY — Anderson 1 0-0 3, Esser 1 0-0 2, Gruber 5 5-12 15, Ferstl 4 1-2 9, Hoffman 4 4-5 12, Liegel 1 0-0 2, Schaller 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-21 45.

3-point goals: AF 6 (Bula 2, Lent 2, Gbur 1, Moran 1); RV 1 (Anderson). Total fouls: AF 15; RV 12. Fouled out: Farrell.

Boys hockey

Tuesday’s area summaries

Badger North Conference

WAUNAKEE 6,

REEDSBURG CO-OP 3

Reedsburg*1*1*1*—*3

Waunakee*2*2*2*—*6

First period: R — T. Pfaff (Slaght), 0:28; W — Hoffman (Sheridan), 0:42; Pasinato (Dull, Reis) 8:17 (pp);

Second period: W — Reis, 0:30; Roe (Dull, Hoffman), 2:14; R — Ely (C. Pfaff), 5:58 (sh);

Third period: W — Nett (Pasinato, Reis), 6:04; Reis, 9:17 (sh); R — C. Brandt (Ely, Schyvinck), 10:35.

Saves: R 30 (Oakes); W 28 (Luebke 15, Beck 13). Penalties-minutes: R 6-12; W 5-10.

SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 5,

DeFOREST CO-OP 1

DeForest*1*0*0*—*1

Sauk Prairie*0*4*1*—*5

First period: D — Jacobsen, 5:00 (pp).

Second period: SP — Jelinek, 3:23; Desroches (Jelinek, L. Mast), 10:35; L.Mast, 11:39 (sh); Jelinek (N. Mast), 15:03.

Third period: SP — Desroches (Jelinek, Hanson), 6:39.

Saves: D 47 (Brethouwer); SP 12 (O’Conner). Penalties-minutes: D 2-4; SP 5-10.

BEAVER DAM CO-OP 6,

BARABOO/PORTAGE 2

Baraboo/Portage*0*1*1*—*2

Beaver Dam*0*2*4*—*6

Second period: BP — Gunnell (Ga. Fitzwilliams, Scanlan), 6:16; BD — Jones (VanderHoeven, Cremers), 15:36 (pp); Conlin (Uttech), 16:29.

Third period: BD — VanderHoeven, 5:34; Conlin (VanderHoeven, Smolen), 6:17; Cremers (Uttech, Shaw), 11:23; Cremers (VanderHoeven, Stuebe), 13:32; BP — Koseor (Scanlan), 14:56

Saves: BP 34 (Hinz); BD 33 (Davis). Penalties-minutes: BP 5-24; BD 5-24.

Badger South Conference

McFARLAND 4, MONROE CO-OP 3 (OT)

Monroe*1*1*1*0*—*3

McFarland*0*2*1*1*—*4

First period: Mon — Molitor, 6:02.

Second period: Mon — Janecke (Roth, Stauffacher), 9:30 (pp); McF — McGinn (Rosten), 10:01; Binger (Pommerening, Bartzen), 13:46 (pp).

Third period: Mon — Dillon (Janecke), 0:52 (sh); McF — McGinn (Binger), 8:19 (pp).

Overtime: McF — Newcomer (Pommerening, Bartzen), 12:13.

Saves: Mon 45 (Bear); McF 21 (Hoel). Penalties-minutes: Mon 6-12; McF 2-4.

MONONA GROVE 3, STOUGHTON 1

Stoughton*0*1*0*—*1

Monona Grove*1*1*1*—*3

First period: MG — Straka (S. Bingham), 0:25.

Second period: MG — Unitan (S. Bingham, Straka), 0:18; S — Sanford, 12:10 (sh).

Third period: MG — Hawker (Churches), 1:12.

Saves: S 41 (Nihles); MG 36 (Gilbertson). Penalties-minutes: S 7-14; MG 10-20.

Big Eight Conference

VERONA 4,

JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 2

Janesville Craig/Parker*0*0*2*—*2

Verona*2*0*2*—*4

First period: V — Ploc (Heinrichs, Osting), 10:48; Lindell (Moline, Heinrichs), 16:31 (pp).

Third period: JCP — Kulas (Erickson), 11:21; Kulas (Schaffner, Steuck), 13:16 (pp); V — Yaeger (Osting), 15:01 (pp); Moline (Heinrichs), 15:19.

Saves: JCP 52 (Kaas); V 23 (Grant). Penalties-minutes: JCP 5-10; V 7-22.

MIDDLETON 4, BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 1

Beloit Memorial*0*1*0*—*1

Middleton*0*3*1*—*4

Second period: M — Kalscheur (Jordan), 1:27; Erhardt (Baltes), 10:56 (pp); BM — Evans (Katalin), 15:36; M — Jordan (Frusciante, Nisbet), 16:58 (sh).

Third period: M — Erhardt (Ruhly), 3:36.

Saves: BM 38 (Wright); M 17 (Faucher). Penalties-minutes: BM 1-2; M 5-10.

Girls hockey

Tuesday’s area summaries

Big Eight Conference

MIDDLETON CO-OP 4,

STOUGHTON CO-OP 0

Stoughton*0*0*0*—*0

Middleton*2*0*2*—*4

First period: Kolpien (Ahlborn), 13:38; Johnson (Bonnell, Raaths), 15:05.

Third period: Kasdorf (Culp), 10:18; Bonnell (Johnson, Kolpien), 13:22 (sh).

Saves: S 37 (Gruner), M 9 (McKersie). Penalties-minutes: S 4-8.

BARABOO CO-OP 11,

BEAVER DAM CO-OP 4

Beaver Dam*0*1*3*—*4

Baraboo*4*2*5*—*11

First period: B — Merrell (Selje, Ruhland), 2:46; Engal (Goethel, Knull), 9:09; Goethel (Knull, Engal) 11:14; Babcock (Bowden, Capener), 15:47.

Second period: B — Babcock (Capener, Blosenski), 2:00 (sh); Knull (Engal, 5:39. BD — Jones (Modine), 14:13.

Third period: B —Goethel (Benson), 6:23; Bowden (Merrell), 7:38; Goethel (Knull, Benson), 11:16; Capener (Benson), 16:05 (sh); Engal (Patton), 16:17 (sh). BD — Jones, 5:31; Jones, 6:14; Jones, 10:39.

Saves: B 14 (Elder); BD 48 (Okon 48). Penalties-minutes: BD 4-8; B 4-11.

Gymnastics

Tuesday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

WATERTOWN 130.9,

SAUK PRAIRIE 122.55

Balance beam: Kuhnau, SP, 9.1. Floor exercise: Hurtgen, W, 9.2. Uneven bars: Hurtgen, W, 9.0. Vault: Olson, W, 8.5. All-around: Hurtgen 35.55. At Grand Avenue Elementary School, Prairie du Sac.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics