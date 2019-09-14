Jaylend Brown ran for two touchdowns and Ben Probst threw for two more scores Saturday night, leading the Madison La Follette football team to a 35-7 victory over host Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium.
Brown scored on runs of 9 and 13 yards, and Probst threw a 39-yard scoring pass to Dakovin Prather and a 5-yard TD pass to Charlie Kunkel. Kavonte Shorter added a 20-yard scoring run as La Follette turned a 21-7 halftime lead into a 35-7 lead after three quarters.
Parker was held to 146 yards of offense, but scored on a 15-yard pass from Sam O’Leary to Matthew Hartwig in the second quarter.
Girls golf
Parker Invitational
Kate Meier shot 74 at Riverside Golf Course to lead the Middleton girls golf team to an eight-stroke victory over Wales Kettle Moraine in the 19-team Janesville Parker Invitational.
The Cardinals, last year’s WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, beat the defending champion Lasers, followed by defending Division 2 champion Madison Edgewood (327) and Waunakee (332).
Lake Geneva Badger’s Holly Murphy earned medalist honors with an even-par 71, and Edgewood’s Grace Welch shot 72. Waunakee got a 77 from Sydney Grimm.
Girls swimming
Brookfield East Invitational
A victory in the meet’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, locked in Sun Prairie’s first-place finish in the 11-team meet. The Cardinals won three events and totaled 413.5 points, followed by Madison West with 349, Middleton (347) and Madison Edgewood (303).
Junior Sophie Fiske won the 50 freestyle in a meet-record 23.67 seconds, junior Janelle Schulz won the 200 individual medley (2:08.58), and the two teamed with senior Bree Moericke and junior Hannah Marshall to win the 400 free relay (3:31.52).
West sophomore Bella Granetzke won the 500 freestyle (5:12.66), and sophomore Rian Wells won diving (391.80 points). For Edgewood, senior Dee Dee Walker won the 200 freestyle (1:568.1) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:38.43) with senior Maeve O’Driscoll, freshman Brynn Stacey and sophomore Abby Reed.
Lodi Invitational
Monroe/New Glarus’ Mekenzie Hammer won the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke, and swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay as the Cheesemakers took first with 332 points. Morgan Erstad also won the 50 free and Karley Michels won the 100 breastroke.
Edgerton came in second with 241 points, as Gaby de Moya-Cotter won the 100 butterfly and swam in the winning 200 medley and freestyle relays. Josie Peterson won the 100 freestyle for Jefferson/Cambridge and Brooklyn Miller won the 200 freestyle for Portage.
Boys soccer
Woodside Invitational
Middleton took a 1-0 victory over Neuqua Valley (Ill.) after an earlier 2-2 tie with Lockport (Ill.) in the two-day tournament at the Woodside Sports Complex near Wisconsin Dells.
Also, Zak Turner scored two goals as Onalaska took a 5-0 victory over Reedsburg. The Beavers’ Braeden Weix had 20 saves.
Madison West 4,
Sussex Hamilton 1
Tonio Ermakoff scored two second-half goals and Ousman Jallow had a goal and an assist to lead the Regents to a road victory.
Stoughton 7, Burlington 0
Milot Misini scored two of his three goals on penalty kicks and A.J. Mittelsteadt scored two goals and added an assist to lift the visiting Vikings.Girls volleyball
Mount Horeb Invitational
The host Vikings defeated Madison Edgewood, the state’s No. 1 ranked Division 3 school, in the championship game of its eight-team tournament.
Beaver Dam Invitational
Sun Prairie captured the tournament championship, beating Luxemburg-Casco 21-25, 25-18, 15-10 in the final of the eight-team event after a 25-19, 25-22 win over Beaver Dam in a semifinal. Luxemburg-Casco beat Wisconsin Heights in the other semifinal.
DeForest Invitational
McFarland took a 25-19, 25-17 victory over Burlington Catholic Central in the championship match of the eight-team tournament. In the third-place match, River Valley downed DeForest.
Sauk Prairie Invitational
Reedsburg took a 25-21, 25-23 victory over the host Eagles in the championship match, wrapping up a 5-0 day. Sauk Prairie finished with a 4-1 record and Lodi went 3-2.
Boys volleyball
Red Raider Invitational
Seventh-ranked Middleton beat sixth-ranked Waukesha West 29-27, 25-23, to claim the championship of the eight-team tournament at Wauwatosa East, coming from behind in both sets of the title match. The Cardinals also beat eighth-ranked Wauwatosa East 25-20, 25-12 in a semifinal after going 3-0 in pool play.
Cross country
Madison West Invitational
The Regents swept the boys and girls team titles in their nine-team invitational, with the girls sweeping the top three places and five of the top eight spots. Genevieve Nashold (18:41), Kristina Rohrer (19:43) and Cecily Greblo (19:45) finished atop the individual field. Waunakee’s Emma Bertz was fourth (20:14) and Monona Grove’s Peighton Nelson fifth (20:36).
West’s Julian Gary won the boys race (16:25)., with teammates John Nee (third, 16:39), Eli Gore (sixth, 16:48) and Michael Kuhn (10th, 17:21) right behind. Madison Edgewood’s Leo Richardson was second (16:30), and Verona’s Aidan Manning was fourth (16:40).
Blackhawk Invitational
Madison La Follette senior Chris Wolfe finished second (16:12), Karl Olson was fourth (16:27) and Christian Jaeger eighth (16:57) to lead the Lancers to the championship of the 20-team race at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course. Sauk Prairie took third, led by seventh-place finisher Hudson Haas (16:51). DeForest’s John Roth was third (16:23).
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld’s Christian Patzka won the small-schools race (16:27)., and Boscobel claimed the team championship.
Wisconsin Dells won the girls large-school title, followed by Mount Horeb and McFarland. Monroe’s Jacie Hayes took third (20:31). Lancaster won the girls small-schools title, and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld took seventh among small schools behind individual champion Samantha Herrling (19:29).