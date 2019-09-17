Madison La Follette senior Chris Wolfe covered the 5,000-meter cross country course at Janesville’s Rockport Park in 17 minutes to win the Big Eight Grade Level Challenge on Tuesday.
The meet had an unusual format, with separate races held for each grade level. Only unofficial team scores were kept.
Other boys winners were La Follette junior Karl Olson and sophomore Parker Noffke and Madison Memorial freshman A.J. Ketarkus.
For the girls, Sun Prairie junior Kate Kopotic had the best time (20:58)in the field and teammate Hannah Ray won the seniors race (21:14). Other winners were from Middleton: sophomore Erin Gonter and freshman Elizabeth Schwartz.
Badger Challenge
Monona Grove swept the team titles in the Badger Conference North-South Challenge at the Hartje Center in Reedsburg. DeForest’s John Roth had the best boys time (16:58) and Fort Atkinson’s Jenna Lovejoy led the girls (20:28).
Rock Valley Classic
Evansville’s Riley Siltman had the best boys time in the Rock Valley Classic, in which boys and girls ran in co-ed races grouped by grade. McFarland’s Matthew Klumpyan took second, and Edgerton’s Ryen Hazzard was third. McFarland’s Ella Ceelen finished third among girls.
Waddell Invitational
Lake Mills’ Stacie Dressel won the girls race in 19:16 followed by Waterloo’s Christi Forman in 19:37, but Wisconsin Dells earned the title in the 12-team event at McCarthy Park in Cottage Grove.
Pablito Schulz of Wisconsin Dells won the boys race in 16:43, but Deerfield/Cambridge placed four runners among the top 12 to take team honors. Zach Huffman took second for Deerfield/Cambridge.
Waupun Invitational
Watertown Luther Prep’s Maya Habben won the girls race (21:30) to help the Phoenix boys and girls sweep the six-team race at Fond du Lac County Park.
Boys soccer
Verona 10, Janesville Craig 0
Jack Knight had three goals and an assist to lead the state second-ranked Wildcats to victory against the visiting Cougars in Big Eight play. Jonathan Gamez scored twice for Verona, which held Craig to three shots on goal.
Beloit Memorial 6, Madison La Follette 3
The visiting Purple Knights exploded for six goals in a span of 32 minutes in the second half after trailing at the break in the Big Eight game. Bernardo Plascencia led Beloit Memorial with four goals, and Omar Munoz had a goal and an assist.
Sauk Prairie 4, Portage/Poynette 0
Evan Carlson had a hat trick to lead the Eagles to a Badger North victory over the Warriors. Goalie Riley Jelinek had two saves for the winners.
Waunakee 5, Beaver Dam 2
The Warriors got a home win over the Beavers in Badger North play as Cole Kettner had two goals and an assist.
Madison Edgewood 1, Watertown 0
Matthew Judy scored the game’s lone goal in the 29th minute for the visiting Crusaders in Badger South action. Goalkeeper Eli Piasecki made four saves for the Goslings.
Oregon 4, Fort Atkinson 0
Collin Bjerke had a hat trick to lead the visiting Panthers past the Blackhawks.
Monona Grove 6, Monroe 0
Conner Bracken had a hat trick and two assists to lead the Silver Eagles (6-1-1, 2-0-0 Badger South, ranked sixth in Division 2) past the Cheesemakers (1-6-0, 0-2-0).
Lodi 3, Watertown Luther Prep 0
A.J. Karls, Patrick Treinan and Marcus Malig each scored a goal for the visiting Blue Devils, and Matthew Briskey assisted the final two goals in Capitol Conference play.
Girls volleyball
Middleton 3, Beloit Memorial 1
Despite dropping the second set, the Cardinals got a Big Eight win over the host Purple Knights. Middleton got 12 kills from freshman Jordan LaScala and 20 assists from freshman Evin Jordee.
DeForest 3, Portage 0
Leah Doucette delivered 21 assists and Kaycee Meiners had 12 kills in the Norskies’ 25-6, 26-24, 25-13 victory over the Warriors in Badger North action.
Waterloo 3, Marshall 0
Michaela Riege had 20 digs as the Pirates, ranked No. 1 in Division 3, defeated the Cardinals in Capitol South play. Brooke Mosher had 15 kills and four aces for Waterloo, and Joslyn Wolff had two blocks and 15 assists.
Wisconsin Heights 3, Belleville 0
Kelsi Handel led the Vanguards to a Capitol South victory over the Wildcats with 14 digs and six aces. Jada Wood had 19 assists for the winners.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Poynette 0
The Phoenix won in straight sets over the Pumas in Capitol North action. Grace Kieselhorst had nine kills and 14 assists for the winners.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Columbus 0
The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Division 2, defeated the Cardinals in straight sets to post a Capitol North victory. Kylee Gnabasik had 22 digs and Karli Johnson had 16 assists and five aces for the winners.
Lake Mills 3, Lodi 0
The L-Cats, ranked No. 5 in Division 2, got a Capitol North victory over the visiting Blue Devils. Sophomore Sydney Lewellin had 34 assists, three aces and two blocks for the winners.
McFarland 3, Edgerton 0
The host Spartans, 10th-ranked in Division 2, earned a 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 victory in Rock Valley play as Lizzy Fortune provided 26 assists and five service aces. Edgerton’s Kate Fox Gunderson finished with 17 assists, 12 digs and three aces.
Girls swimmingMonroe/New Glarus 121, Watertown 47
The Lady Cheesemakers defeated the host Goslings. Morgan Erstad took first in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.83, she also took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:27.18. Megan Woodward won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25:45 and the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.55.
Girls golf
Portage 174, Beaver Dam 246
Sophie and Ella Denure both shot 6-over-par 41 at the Portage Country Club as the Warriors got the Badger North dual victory over the Golden Beavers. Aubrianna DiStefano shot 59 for Beaver Dam.
Big Eight Triangular
The Middleton Cardinals received first place honors with the Spartans coming in second and Sun Prairie in third. Kate Meier and Glenna Sanderson of Middleton received medalist honors with an 11-over-par 82.
Madison La Follette dual
Madison La Follette’s Angelina Myhr shot 2-under-par 33 at Yahara Hills as the Lancers beat Beloit Memorial’s incomplete team in Big Eight play.
Girls tennisMadison Memorial 7, Beloit Memorial 0
No. 1 singles Grace Olson helped lead the ninth-ranked Spartans to a sweep in this Big Eight matchup, as three of the four singles flights did not drop a game.
Madison West 7, Janesville Parker 0
The Bremel sisters, Maddi and Abby, helped the Regents sweep at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. All four singles flights won scoreless sets for Madison West in Big Eight action.
DeForest 7, Baraboo 0
The host Norskies won each flight in a Badger North matchup, including Leah Miller at No. 1 singles and Cecile and Samantha Fuchs at No.1 doubles.
Madison Edgewood 6, Monroe 1
Baluck Deang, Morgan Merckx, Kyle Harkin, and Claire Bolton each won in straight sets as the Crusaders beat the Cheesemakers in Badger South action. Monroe’s Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud got a victory at No. 1 doubles.
Sun Prairie 4, Madison East 3
The Cardinals swept all three doubles matches to post a Big Eight conference victory over the Purgolders. No. 1 singles player Lauren Hope Bruemmer won her match, 6-0, 6-2.