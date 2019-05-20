Behind three individual champions and a relay victory, the Madison La Follette boys track and field team edged host Sun Prairie for the team championship in a WIAA Division 1 regional meet on Monday.
The Lancers scored 119 points to Sun Prairie’s 114.5. La Follette got victories from senior Tavion Wells in the 100-meter dash (11.17 seconds), senior Nick Hellrood in the 1,600 (4:38.14), junior Chris Wolfe in the 3,200 (9:35.04) and the 800 relay (1:30.56).
Sun Prairie won only one individual event and one relay. Monona Grove’s Michael Williams-Davis won the shot put (58 feet, 5 inches) and discus (152-1).
In the girls race, the host Cardinals scored 161 points to dominate the field. Sophomore Brooke Crosby won the 100 hurdles (:15.72) and 300 hurdles (:47.84), and Sun Prairie also got individual wins from freshman Morgan Cross in the 200 (:26.25), sophomore Kate Kopotic in the 1,600 (5:16.05), senior Ashley O’Connell in the pole vault (10-6) and freshman Naomi Andrews in the high jump (5-0).
Madison La Follette senior Kiara Lee won the long jump (17-8 ½) and triple jump (38-9).
Baraboo regional
The Baraboo girls finished second as a team, led by Jamie Runnels, who won the long jump (17-5 ¼).
Reedsburg took third in the boys team race, led by Jacob Dregney, winner in the 110 hurdles (:14.66) and 300 low hurdles (:39.70). Nick Crary won the triple jump (43-4).
Jefferson regional
In Division 2, Lakeside swept the boys and girls team titles at Jefferson, with the host Eagles second in both meets.
For the Lakeside boys, senior Casey Ponyiscanyi won the 200 (:22.49) and 400 (:51.14). The Warriors also got wins from four other individuals and the 400 relay.
Columbus’ Teagan Herschleb won the long jump (20-8½) and triple jump (43-8½).
The Lakeside girls had six individual winners and won two relay titles. For the Jefferson girls, Mariah Linse won the 1,600 (5:21.08) and 3,200 (12:11.37).
Prairie du Chien regional
Monroe won the boys and girls team titles. The Cheesemakers girls won six events, with Cammi Ganshert taking first in the 100 (:12.75) and 200 (:26.74), and Cassi Gersbach winning the 100 hurdles (:16.00) and 300 hurdles (:48.89).
Freshman Ava Foley of Belleville/New Glarus won the long jump (15-8 ¾) and triple jump (35-¼) and ran on the winning 400 relay.
Monroe’s boys had a double winner in senior Jordan Montgomery, who won the 100 (:11.27) and 200 (:22.47). McFarland senior Andrew Pahnke won the 800 (1:57.19) and 1,600 (4:42.16) and senior Evan Crane won the long jump (20-7¼) and triple jump (42-5).
Richland Center regional
Lodi swept the boys and girls team titles. For the Blue Devils girls, Mackenzie Heyroth won the 100 hurdles (:15.22) and 300 hurdles (:44.54), and senior Rhianna Walzer won the 200 (:26.86) and 400 (1:00.36) among seven total first places.
For the Lodi boys, Jacob Heyroth won the 110 hurdles (:15.40), 300 hurdles (:40.30) and long jump (21-6½). Poynette’s Jake Buss won the shot put (46-8¾) and discus (126-11).
WIAA softball
DeForest 13, Madison East 3
The Norskies (23-4) used a seven-run fourth inning to advance past the Purgolders (3-18) in a WIAA Division 1 regional opener. Winning pitcher Taylor Shaw worked six innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out six. She also went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Cammi Riemer went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for the winners.
Mineral Point 14, Boscobel 2
Dana Schmitz pitched five innings for the win and doubled twice as the Pointers routed the Bulldogs in a Division 4 regional semifinal. Mineral Point scored six runs in the second inning and eight more in the fourth to end the game by run rule. Jenna Wedig was 3-for-3 and drove in three runs.
Baseball
Janesville Craig 6,
Madison West 1
Micah Overley allowed two hits over four innings and doubled as the Cougars (16-0 Big Eight) extended their undefeated conference run with a road victory over the Regents (11-5).
Monona Grove 3,
Madison Edgewood 0
Brady Gerothanas and Trenton Herber combined on a three-hit shutout to lead the Silver Eagles (9-4) past the Crusaders (10-3) in Badger South play. Herber and Michael Zande had two hits apiece for Monona Grove, which scored all its runs in the third inning.
Beaver Dam 5, DeForest 2
Three consecutive batters drew walks and all three came around to score as the Golden Beavers (6-6 Badger North) broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth en route to a home victory over the Norskies (6-7). Brandon LeBeau pitched 6.2 innings to get the win for Beaver Dam.