Thursday was a Middleton kind of day at Evansville Golf Course.
Junior Kip Sullivan shot a 2-over-par 74 to earn medalist honors and the boys golf team claimed three of the top four individual spots to score a 16-stroke victory over Verona in the 10-team Big Eight Conference tournament.
Junior Carson Frisch shot 76, sophomore Jacob Beckman 77 and junior Tommy Kriewaldt tied for 10th overall with an 80. That gave the Cardinals a team total of 307 and a conference tournament repeat, beating Verona’s 323.
Verona’s Ryan Mirwald finished second overall with a 75. Also shooting 77s were Daniel Thomsen of Janesville Craig, Mickey Keating of Sun Prairie and Griffin Oberneder of Beloit Memorial.
WIAA softball
Sauk Prairie 11, Adams-Friendship 1
In a regional quarterfinal of the Division 2 Evansville sectional, the Cardinals (4-19 Badger North) beat the Green Devils (5-16) by scoring five runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth. Sauk’s Macey McIntyre gave up four hits.
Reedsburg 15, Mauston 0
The Beavers (7-13) advanced past the Golden Eagles (3-18) as Melissa Dietz went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Renee Tourdot went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Mallory Stingley went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and four RBIs, Alicen Henke went 3-for-3 with a double and Mikellah Bornett went 2-for-3.
Delavan-Darien 4, Edgerton 1
Jasmin Speth pitched a six-hit complete-game, allowing one run and striking out seven, as the Comets (3-17) edged the Crimson Tide (4-17). Grace Schuman and Kelsey Lien each had two hits for Edgerton.
Marshall 6, Watertown Luther Prep 5
In the Division 3 Brodhead sectional, Malena King scored the winning run on a seventh-inning groundout to give the Cardinals (6-14) a first-round playoff victory over the Phoenix. Skyla Michalak drove in two on a single an inning earlier to tie the game for Marshall. Hailey Erdmann went seven innings in the pitcher’s circle for the win, striking out seven.
Boscobel 12, New Glarus 2
In the Division 4 Mineral Point sectional, the Bulldogs held the Glarner Knights to four hits on their way to a victory.
Waterloo 15, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Michaela Riege went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lift the Pirates (8-6-1) past the Eagles (3-9-0) in Mineral Point sectional play. Avery Meyer pitched all three innings with two strikeouts and a walk.
Pardeeville 15, Rosholt 1
In the Division 4 Markesan sectional, Lydia Jenatscheck had three hits to lead the Bulldogs past the Hornets.
Barneveld 14, Pecatonica 0
In the Division 5 Belmont sectional, Grace Gordon pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out six over five innings as the host Eagles (6-13) put away the Vikings (3-19). Emma Gordon homered for Barneveld.
Girls soccer
Oregon 5, Milton 0
Junior forward Avery Fanning had two goals and an assist as the Panthers (7-0-0 Badger South), last year’s Division 2 state runner-up, beat the Red Hawks (3-4-0) on the road. Ella Hughes had a goal and an assist.
Mount Horeb 5, Baraboo 0
Sierra Berg assisted on the first goal and scored the second as the Vikings (5-1-1 Badger North) rolled to a home victory over the Thunderbirds (1-4-2). Nicole Klein made six saves to secure the shutout.
DeForest 2, Reedsburg 1
Sophomore Mandy Fitzgerald opened with a goal in the fifth minute, off an assist from Jessica Camarato, as the Norskies (3-3-1 Badger North) beat the Beavers (1-4-1).
Madison Memorial 3, Janesville Craig 0
The only three goals came early, including two from Nora Erlandson, as the visiting Spartans (6-1-1 Big Eight) beat the Cougars (5-3-0).
Baseball
Middleton 3, Sun Prairie 2
It was all tied up in the top of the sixth inning when Brooks Kalscheur knocked in the winning run for the Cardinals (9-7 Big Eight) as they beat the host Cardinals (12-4). Sun Prairie pitchers struck out eight while giving up nine hits, and Middleton struck out two while giving up six hits.
Madison Memorial 4, Janesville Parker 1
Kyle Jungers pitched a four-hit complete game, striking out seven and walking one, as the Spartans (10-6 Big Eight) beat the host Vikings (6-10).
Verona 10,
Beloit Memorial 5
Brooks Brazeau hit a two-run double to cap a seven-run first inning that carried the Wildcats (7-9 Big Eight) to a home victory over the Purple Knights (3-13).
Waunakee 13,
Beaver Dam 0
Nick Smith allowed three hits and struck out 13 over five innings as the Warriors (10-2 Badger North) beat the host Golden Beavers (5-6). Nate Stevens homered for Waunakee.
Mount Horeb 5, Reedsburg 4
Billy Meckley homered and doubled as the Vikings (7-5 Badger North) beat the visiting Beavers (10-3). Jacob Wegner doubled and drove in two runs.
DeForest 3, Baraboo 1
The host Norskies (6-6 Badger North) scored three runs in the sixth inning, with help from a two-run single by Cal Olson, to beat the Thunderbirds (3-11).
Portage 5, Sauk Prairie 3
Junior Matthew Miles pitched a complete game and junior Ryan Schultz delivered a two-run single to help the host Warriors (13-8, 6-8 Badger North) notch their second comeback win over the Eagles (10-13, 4-10) in three days.
Oregon 5, Stoughton 0
Noah Brindley pitched 6-2/3 scoreless innings, giving up two hits, as the Panthers (7-6 Badger South) beat the Vikings (2-12). Kevin Alvord hit a two-run home run for Oregon.
Milton 11, Watertown 9
Caleb Dammen doubled and drove in three as the Red Hawks (9-4 Badger South) scored five runs in the fourth inning to take control over the Goslings (8-5). Collin Nehls homered for Watertown.
Lakeside Lutheran 4, Poynette 1
Alex Ryan pitched 6-2/3 innings, giving up one earned run and striking out 10, as the host Warriors (2-7 Capitol North) beat the Pumas (0-8).
Cambridge 10, Waterloo 5
Jordan Marty hit a home run and a double and drove in five runs to lead the host Blue Jays (7-2 Capitol South) past the Pirates (2-6). Bailey Furseth pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout.
Deerfield 13, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay 3
Tyler Haak and Simon Fuerstenberg combined to pitch a one-hitter over five innings to lead the visiting Demons over the Comets.
Softball
Watertown 9-6,
Monroe 5-3
Brianna Hendricks hit a three-run triple to lead the Goslings (11-2 Badger South) past the Cheesemakers (12-2) in the first game of a doubleheader.
Paige Bacchi hit a three-run homer in the third inning to give Watertown the lead in the second game, and home runs from Monroe’s Grace Tostrud and Kate Hayes weren’t enough to complete the comeback.
Beaver Dam 7, Baraboo 6
Aby Garbalagtys stole home in the third inning to kick off a flurry of five runs as the Golden Beavers (5-9 Badger North) outpaced the host Thunderbirds (6-8).
Sun Prairie 1, Middleton 0
Grace Radlund singled home Sierra Ek in the bottom of the third inning for the only run and Maddie Gardner pitched a one-hitter to lead host Sun Prairie (14-3 Big Eight) past Middleton (9-8). Ellie Buza and Brynn Thayer combined on a three-hitter for Middleton.