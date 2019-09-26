The Middleton girls golf team left no doubt in rolling to its fifth consecutive Big Eight Conference championship on Thursday.
Placing all five of its varsity players in the top 10 overall, the Cardinals — last year’s WIAA Division 1 state runner-up and the No. 1 team in this week’s state coaches’ rankings — posted a four-player team total of 336 to in the conference tournament at Evansville Golf Club.
Carried by Kate Meier’s 7-over-par 79, Ellie Frisch’s 83, and Milanne Dahmen’s 85, the Cardinals finished 44 strokes ahead of runner-up Madison Memorial. Also for Middleton, Makenzie Hodson shot 91.
Kallie Lux shot 85 to help Janesville Craig finish third in the team chase at 387. Verona’s Andrea Schleeper had an 88, Madison Memorial’s Bridget McCarthy shot 89, Madison West’s Ava Downing shot 90 and Sun Prairie’s Sydney O’Hearn had a 91.
Boys soccer
Verona 2, Sun Prairie 0
Gannon Simonett opened the scoring for the Wildcats (8-1-2, 4-1) in the 79th minute and Jack Knight added the second goal in the 81st minute as state second-ranked Verona defeated the Cardinals (6-4-4, 3-2) in Big Eight Conference play.
Middleton 6, Beloit Memorial 1
The host Purple Knights (9-6-0, 3-2) scored the first goal, but the state seventh-ranked Cardinals (7-3-2, 2-3) scored the next six to earn a Big Eight victory. Isaac Gueu and Ezra Joseph had two goals apiece.
Madison La Follette 2,
Janesville Craig 0
Jose Garcia and Brett Schneider scored first-half goals less than seven minutes apart to lead the visiting Lancers (4-4-1, 2-2-1) to a Big Eight victory over the Cougars (5-9-1, 1-4).
Mount Horeb 1, Monona Grove 1
The Vikings’ Gabe Guenther scored in the 47th minute, but Exander Rains equalized in the 58th minute off an assist from Connor Bracken to tie it for the Silver Eagles. Mount Horeb (6-2-1), seventh-ranked in Division 3, got 10 saves from Cole Johnson and Monona Grove (8-1-2), fourth-ranked in Division 2, got four saves from Carter Kuhl.
Sauk Prairie 3, Platteville/Lancaster 0
Evan Carlson had a goal and an assist as the Eagles (9-2-1), sixth-ranked in Division 2, beat the host Hillmen (8-1-1). Riley Jelinek had seven saves for the winners.
Waunakee 2, Milton 0
Jacob Lenerz scored two second-half goals and goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann needed only one save for a shutout as the Warriors (8-5-1) beat the visiting Red Hawks (6-6-1).
Madison East 11, Janesville Parker 0
Josh Cervantes and Niko Esh each had a hat trick for the fourth-ranked in Division 1 Purgolders (6-3-1, 3-2) to lead Madison East to victory over the Vikings (1-7-0, 0-5) in Big Eight Conference play.
Girls volleyball
Madison Memorial 3, Madison West 0
Maia Johnson delivered 12 kills and four blocks to lead the visiting Spartans to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-18 victory over the Regents in Big Eight Conference action. West got eight digs and four kills from Carson Pionek.
Janesville Parker 3, Madison East 1
Shay Riley had 30 assists and six aces for the Vikings, who defeated the Purgolders in four sets.
Madison Edgewood 3, Monroe 0
Caroline Craig delivered 22 assists and nine digs, and Natalie Ring had 16 kills, to carry the Crusaders, ranked fifth in Division 2, to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 victory over the host Cheesemakers. Lily Frehner had 20 assists for Monroe.
Waunakee 3, Portage 0
Visiting Waunakee won a Badger North Conference battle of Warriors, taking a 25-12, 25-8, 25-14 victory. Milla Malik had 13 kills and Samantha Miller had 20 assists for the winners.
Reedsburg 3, Sauk Prairie 0
Rachel Schmitt had 28 assists and Ciara Grundahl had 28 digs as the host Beavers beat the Eagles 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 in Badger North action. Olivia Breunig led Sauk with 15 kills, 10 assists, and three aces.
Mount Horeb 3, DeForest 2
Elise Goetzinger had 24 kills, Maddie Mason had 20 assists and 18 digs, and Julia Magnuson had 5.5 blocks as the Vikings defeated the host Norskies 23-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 15-8 in Badger North play. Leah Doucette had 12 assists and 13 digs for DeForest.
McFarland 3, Brodhead 0
The visiting Spartans, ranked eighth in Division 2, took a 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 victory over the Cardinals to improve to 19-3 overall and 5-0 in the Rock Valley Conference. The winners got 30 assists from Lizzy Fortune and 23 digs, three blocks and two aces from Erin Eggers.
Cross country
Horicon River Run
Watertown Luther Prep sophomore Ben Bode won the 5,000-meter individual race in 16 minutes, 56 seconds, helping the Phoenix capture the individual title in the 12-team meet at River Bend Park in Horicon. Teammate Camden Sulzle finished third (17:15).
Luther Prep also won the girls title, as senior Maya Habben won the race in 20:44, followed by Claire Tomhave in third, Katelyn Mensching in fourth and Hannah Schroeder in fifth.
Westfield Classic
Led by Madeline Hogan’s fourth-place finish, the Monona Grove girls cross country team finished second in the 11-team event, scoring 81 points to winner Mosinee’s 77. Marshall took seventh, led by individual runner-up Gianna Dugan (21:03). Columbus was fifth, led by Maya Pearcy (13th, 22:35).
In the boys race, Monona Grove took sixth, Columbus eighth and Marshall 10th. The top area finisher was Marshall’s Ethan Jennings (13th, 19:18).
Girls tennis
Middleton 6, Madison La Follette 1
The Cardinals, ranked 10th in Division 1 by state coaches, dropped only one match and got a Big Eight Conference victory over the visiting Lancers.
Verona 7, Madison East 0
The Wildcats swept the Purgolders in a Big Eight Conference match, as the No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes won its match, 6-0, 6-0.
Madison Memorial 5, Janesville Craig 2
The Spartans’ No. 2 singles player, Julia Zhou, and No. 3 singles player Nikita Remesh won their matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores to lead Madison Memorial to a Big Eight win over the Cougars.
Janesville Parker 4, Beloit Memorial 3
The Vikings defeated the Purple Knights in Big Eight play as the No. 1 doubles team of Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes won, 6-0, 6-0.