The Madison East boys soccer team, which climbed to the No. 4 spot in the coaches’ state rankings this week, continued its rise with a 3-0 home victory over Beloit Memorial in Big Eight Conference play Thursday.
The Purgolders (5-2-1 overall, 2-1 Big Eight) got a natural hat trick from Jordy Foueppe, with assists notched by Krishna Kashian and Ben Bauman, to carry the Purgolders past the Purple Knights (8-4 overall).
David Almanza made eight saves for Beloit, and Richard Hernandez had seven for East.
Verona 4, Madison West 1
Jonathan Gamez had two goals and one assist as the host Wildcats (6-0-2, 3-0 Big Eight) second-ranked in Division 1, cruised past the Regents (4-3-1, 2-1). Both teams entered unbeaten in Big Eight play.
Bennett Luttinen added a goal and assist for the winners. West goalkeeper Oscar Herrera had eight saves.
Sun Prairie 4, Janesville Craig 0
Johnathan Trilling scored on a first-half penalty kick and three other Cardinals scored second-half goals to lead a shutout of the visiting Cougars in Big Eight play.
Middleton 4, Madison Memorial 0
The visiting Cardinals, ranked sixth in Division 1, cruised to a victory over the Spartans in Big Eight play.
Stoughton 5, Reedsburg 1
AJ Mittelsteadt had two goals for the Vikings, who defeated the Beavers at home. Reedsburg’s lone goal was a penalty kick by Will Fuhrmann in the first half.
McFarland 3, Evansville 0
The host Spartans, ranked fourth in Division 3, got three second-half goals, two from Erik Pagenkopf, to earn a Rock Valley Conference win over the Blue Devils.
Lakeside Lutheran 4,
Delafield St. John’s 3
Nathan Krenke scored two goals and Kyle Jaeger scored the eventual winner as the Warriors beat the host Lancers.
Platteville/Lancaster 2,
Belleville/New Glarus 1
The Sugar River Raiders took a 1-0 halftime lead on a goal by Breckin Faber, but the visiting Hillmen scored twice in the second half to earn the non-conference victory.
Girls volleyball
Sun Prairie 3, Janesville Parker 0
The visiting Cardinals got 11 kills from K.J. McNabb and 29 assists from Josie Halbleib in a 25-8, 25-22, 25-12 victory over the Vikings.
Parker’s Shay Riley had 17 assists.
Verona 3, Janesville Craig 0
The host Wildcats earned a 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 victory as Jordan Armstrong delivered 32 assists and Claudia Bobb had 12 kills.
Middleton 3, Madison West 0
The host Cardinals swept the Regents 25-19, 25-13, 25-15 as Evin Jordee had 12 assists and Jada Cerniglia added eight digs and four service aces.
West’s Carson Pionek had eight kills, seven digs and four aces.
Madison Memorial 3, Madison East 1
Carolyn Bohm had 16 digs and two aces to carry the visiting Spartans past the Purgolders 21-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14.
Beloit Memorial 3,
Madison La Follette 0
Meghan Drucker delivered 27 assists and Rebekkah DeKok had 19 kills to help the visiting Purple Knights (1-3 Big Eight) beat the Lancers.
DeForest 3, Beaver Dam 0
Megan Mickelson had 17 assists for the host Norskies, who defeated the Golden Beavers in a Badger North match.
Waunakee 3, Reedsburg 0
Joelyn Meinholz led the host Warriors with 14 kills and four aces as Waunakee beat Reedsburg in Badger North play.
Macie Wieman led the visiting Beavers in kills, aces, blocks and digs.
Milton 3, Monroe 0
The Red Hawks won in straight sets over the Cheesemakers.
Jordan Karlan led Milton with 20 assists and Juliette Karlan led with four digs.
Fort Atkinson 3, Stoughton 0
Callie Krause had 27 assists, Jadyn Krause had 24 digs, and Emma Mans had 17 kills and three blocks as the Blackhawks (3-1 Badger South) beat the host Vikings (1-3) in straight sets. Greta Nashold had 16 assists for Stoughton.
Boys volleyball
Waukesha South 3, Fort Atkinson 2
The Blackhawks tied the match with a win in the fourth set, but lost 15-12 in the fifth set to the host Blackshirts. Cody Zahn had 37 assists and Kraymer Gladem had 21 kills for Fort.
Girls golf
Madison Edgewood 167, Fort Atkinson 217
Grace Welch shot 1-under-par 35 as the Crusaders wrapped up an undefeated run through the Badger South dual-match season with a victory over the Blackhawks. Caitlyn Hegenbarth shot 40 for the winners. Natalie Kammer shot 44 for Fort.
Baraboo 185, Mount Horeb 215
Carly Moon shot 41 and Caroline Lewison 42 to lead the Thunderbirds to a Badger North victory at Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb.
Girls tennis
Sauk Prairie 4, Waunakee 3
The No. 2 doubles pair of Camdyn Kastelitz and Hannah Helt got a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory to lock in the Eagles’ Badger North victory over the host Warriors. Sauk got strong singles play, and Alexis Loomans won at No. 4 singles for Waunakee in straight sets.
Beaver Dam 7, Portage 0
Morgan Nelson won at No. 1 singles and Hannah Buddy and Abby Kiesow won at No. 1 doubles to help the Golden Beavers earn a Badger North sweep at home.
DeForest 7, Reedsburg 0
The Norskies swept all seven matches to gain a Badger North victory over the Beavers. No. 1 singles player won her match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 and No.1 doubles team of Cecile Fuchs and Samantha Fuchs won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Monona Grove 4, Watertown 3
The host Silver Eagles won three singles flights and got a three-set victory from Maggie Davis and Mary Clark at No. 3 doubles to hold off the Goslings in Badger South action.
Madison Edgewood 6, Oregon 1
The Crusaders won every match except No. 2 singles for a Badger South victory over the Panthers. No. 1 singles player Baluck Deang won her match 6-1, 6-4.
Stoughton 6, Milton 1
Annika Goetz, Savanna Strutzel, Karlie Halverson, and Zosia Diede all won in straight sets, dropping only 10 points in singles play, as the host Vikings got the Badger South victory over the Redhawks.
Lake Mills 7, Columbus 0
No. 1 singles Jena Smith and No. 2 doubles team Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel both won in straight sets as the L-Cats swept the host Cardinals to remain unbeaten in Capitol North Conference duals.
Girls swimming
Janesville Parker/Evansville 102,
Madison East 68
Sophomore Tadyn McCann won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and senior Olivia Rainiero won the 50 freestyle and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay as the Vikings got a Big Eight victory over the Purgolders.
Senior Sydney Marz won the 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for East.