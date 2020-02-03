Prep roundup: Jazzanay Seymore leads Sun Prairie in runaway victory over Madison West

The Sun Prairie girls basketball team left no doubt in its Big Eight Conference victory over visiting Madison West on Monday night.
The Cardinals took a 60-15 victory after racing to a 33-6 halftime lead.
Jazzanay Seymore led Sun Prairie (10-7 overall, 9-4 Big Eight) with 13 points. Ashley Rae had 10. West got six points from Zola Davis.
Fall River 57,
New Glarus 38
Lexi Rozinksi scored 17 points as the visiting Pirates (17-1), ranked fifth in Division 5, handled the host Glarner Knights (9-7). Sam Leisemann had 13 points for the winners. JayLynn Benson led New Glarus with 16 points.
Fennimore 51, River Valley 39
Brynlee Nelson scored 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles (8-9) en route to the victory over the host Blackhawks (3-13). RIver Valley got 14 points from Emily Esser.
Watertown Luther Prep 70,
Palmyra-Eagle 31
Ana Glipser scored 20 points as the Phoenix (11-4) defeated the host Panthers (9-8). Sadie Schultz and Anna Kieselhorst scored 10 points each for the winners.
Boys basketball
Beaver Dam 80,
Mosinee 73
The host Golden Beavers (8-8) wiped out a five-point halftime deficit with a 43-point second half to upend the visiting Indians (10-5) in non-conference play. Broden Boschert scored 25 points and Nate Abel had 23 for Beaver Dam, which sank a dozen 3-pointers. Luke Spink led Mosinee with 28 points.
Burlington 54,
Milton 47
Dane Kornely scored 18 points as the Demons (9-8) beat the host Red Hawks (8-8). Jack Campion led Milton with 19 points. Ethan Burrows had 12 points for Milton.
Girls hockey
Sun Prairie co-op 5,
Hartland Arrowhead co-op 0
Amanda Bauer scored two goals as the third-ranked Cap City Cougars (18-3-0) shut out the visiting Warhawks (7-11-2). Libby Wilson saved 26 shots for Arrowhead.
Boys hockey
West Bend West 4, Beloit Memorial 1
Peyton Fountain scored two goals as the Ice Bears (7-11-0) upended the visiting Purple Knights (3-16-0). Aidan Wright saved 24 shots for Beloit Memorial.
Schofield D.C. Everest 5,
Baraboo co-op 1
Grant Oertel had a hat trick as the Evergreens (11-7-2) defeated the visiting Thunderbirds (10-9-1). Davis Hackbarth assisted on four of the five goals for Schofield. Dane Hinz made 37 saves for Baraboo.
Gymnastics