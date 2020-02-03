Prep roundup: Jazzanay Seymore leads Sun Prairie in runaway victory over Madison West

The Sun Prairie girls basketball team left no doubt in its Big Eight Conference victory over visiting Madison West on Monday night.

The Cardinals took a 60-15 victory after racing to a 33-6 halftime lead.

Jazzanay Seymore led Sun Prairie (10-7 overall, 9-4 Big Eight) with 13 points. Ashley Rae had 10. West got six points from Zola Davis.

Fall River 57,

New Glarus 38

Lexi Rozinksi scored 17 points as the visiting Pirates (17-1), ranked fifth in Division 5, handled the host Glarner Knights (9-7). Sam Leisemann had 13 points for the winners. JayLynn Benson led New Glarus with 16 points.

Fennimore 51, River Valley 39

Brynlee Nelson scored 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles (8-9) en route to the victory over the host Blackhawks (3-13). RIver Valley got 14 points from Emily Esser.

Watertown Luther Prep 70,

Palmyra-Eagle 31